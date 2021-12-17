News
Graham: Could you be having a ‘smash-and-grab’ Christmas?
The videos are shocking: Gangs of criminals swarming into high-end stores like Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton and brazenly walking out with thousands of dollars in jewelry, handbags and luxury goods. It’s all caught on videotape, and often under the watching eyes of store security.
Even more shocking? The person behind that crime could be — you.
Many Americans have been horrified by the surge of “smash and grab” robberies, blaming it on lax laws or local prosecutors who have announced they’re not pressing charges in shoplifting cases. But experts on crime, counterfeiting and illicit trade say the current surge is being fed by consumer demand.
Jay Kennedy is the assistant director of research for the Center for Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection at Michigan State University, and he says the spike in these thefts is a “supply-side” issue. Criminals are meeting customer demand.
“These organized groups are working at the behest of other actors who say, ‘Hey, here’s a list of products. Go in and grab these things.’ And then they wind up being sold through normal e-commerce platforms,” Kennedy said. Those products can range from high-end jewelry to fashion handbags to prescription drugs, being sold to unsuspecting shoppers across the U.S.
Kennedy was a panelist at the recent “United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade” (USA-IT) summit in Washington, D.C. Leaders from both law enforcement and targeted industries came together to exchange intel on how to fight back against illicit trade and the reach it now has across the U.S. economy.
“Organized retail crimes increased at least 60% in the last five years, according to the National Retail Federation,” said Rob Karr of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, who also participated in the USA-IT summit.
Thanks to the popularity and ease of internet shopping, that reach in stolen and counterfeit goods goes right to your laptop.
From cargo ship thefts (a single container can hold 400 flat-screen TVs or 2,400 boxes of sneakers) to local smash-and-grab robberies, to counterfeit goods from international criminal gangs, the products are being bought and sold online every day.
For decades, criminal gangs have been selling counterfeit goods as part of the black market economy that, in 2019 alone, “robbed the U.S. economy of $131 billion and 325,500 jobs,” according to USA-IT. In the past, the chokepoint for stolen or counterfeit goods was distribution: What do you do with the valuables after you steal them? How do you turn them into cash?
The internet has solved that problem, making it possible for criminals to use websites like Amazon, eBay and Etsy as an “electronic fence” to move their stolen goods right to buyers.
“The problem is, these are legitimate goods. It’s not like it’s a counterfeit that can be identified as a counterfeit by the online retailer and taken down,” Kennedy said. “Stolen goods can be re-sold as legitimate and this lets the re-seller fly under the radar.”
Law enforcement sources confirm Kennedy’s analysis. Organized crime gangs are behind the rash of ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies of luxury stores in California and Illinois. Ben Dugan, president of the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, said the gangs are recruiting people for between $500 and $1,000 to steal specific merchandise from stores and then sell it online.
According to law enforcement experts at the USA-IT summit, illicit trade on the web has become so sophisticated, even experienced online shoppers could be buying stolen or counterfeit Christmas gifts this year and not even know it.
The solutions? One is to convince average shoppers not to be part of the problem, to pass up the “too good to be true” online offer for the sake of both the victims of crime and the legitimate businesses being hurt by the trade.
The other, according to Hernan Albamonte of Phillip Morris International, is enforcement. “Right now, these crimes are ‘low risk, high reward.’ We need to change that. We need to make this business less attractive for criminals, and the way to do that is to seek prosecution and stringent penalties.
“Because otherwise, this business will continue to be extremely profitable.”
Michael Graham is the managing editor at InsideSources.
Lagwagon spotlights 2002’s ‘Blaze’ album on Boston tour stop
Of all the California punk bands that appeared in the early ’90s, Lagwagon has to be the one most often pegged as a commercial success that should have happened. Despite an overload of catchy tunes, smart lyrics, musical know-how and pure energy, they never hit on the same level as the Offspring or Green Day. But longtime drummer Dave Raun has no complaints.
“Hey, it’s pretty rad that the band’s lasted 33 years. I don’t think anyone should have anything — it either happens or it doesn’t,” Raun said this week. “It’s more fitting to be in the world that we roll in; I don’t think we would have lasted in the big game. There’s a certain level of soul selling that we were never willing to do. I don’t think any of us expected to do this for a living in the first place. If you’re lucky enough to make the cut where people still want to come out and hear you, then you’ve definitely won.”
There should be a lot of celebrating when Lagwagon hits Big Night Live Dec. 17, on their first post-shutdown tour. They’ve been playing different albums from their catalog on different nights; 2002’s “Blaze” will get the nod in Boston.
“The funny thing about being older is that we’re all in the high-risk zone (for COVID-19). So we’re doing the worst thing possible — we’re going out there and tempting fate. But we’re having a great time, I can tell you that.”
Frontman and band founder Joey Cape actually survived a fairly serious case of the virus, something he deals with (along with other challenges like a marital breakup and the loss of his dad) on a recent solo album, “A Good Year to Forget.” Raun had a better time during the break; taking the opportunity to learn another trade.
“I went to barber school, because I’ve never had this much downtime in my life. And that wasn’t necessarily the best idea, since we’re shut down and you’re not supposed to be around people. But it’s awesome and I love it.” Besides, there seems to be a connection between punk rock and haircutting. “I know that Johnny Rioux (of the Boston band Street Dogs) is a barber, and one of the longtime tech guys from NOFX. You’ve always got to keep everybody nice and tight-looking.”
The “Blaze” album marked Lagwagon’s growing away from a purely punk format, with some slower tempos, layered production and lyrics about love relationships and political issues.
“It was a tough one to re-learn, I don’t think we’ve played much from that album since we first toured it. It was a pretty detailed album, and a lot of it was stepping out of the comfort zone. I know we wanted to do something a little different. Some of it’s obviously personal, but we try to talk about what’s happening at the moment.” That included a song called “Dividers,” about the factionalization of politics — not an outdated topic by any means. “The same thing always comes back around, unfortunately.”
Though the bandmembers never expected to be rocking in their 50s, they’re fine with that as well. “There’s always a way of finding whatever it was that fueled you originally, what keeps driving the train and keeps you hungry. In my case, I love getting behind the drums and firing up these jams.”
Cowen: Inflation takes enormous economic toll on the poor
With inflation now rising faster than at any time in the last four decades, economists are debating which group suffers more from inflation, the poor or the rich. This kind of economywide question is not easy to answer, especially when rates of inflation have been so low in recent times and hard data are scarce. Nonetheless, the arguments suggest that the poor are likely to take a beating.
One major factor: The poor is the socioeconomic group that finds it hardest to purchase a home, and real estate seems to be one of the best inflation hedges. U.S. real estate prices have been on a tear for some time.
Rents are rising at a rapid clip, due to the mix of rising demand and bottlenecked supply. The biggest losers there will be the poor. And if poorer people are trying to live somewhere relatively prosperous, perhaps to enjoy future economic mobility for themselves and their children, rising rent will eat up an especially large share of their incomes.
Another asset class that has risen in value recently is crypto. There is no good data on who is buying crypto, but it seems likely that the poor are underrepresented here as well.
The rise in crypto prices is mainly due to factors incidental to current retail price inflation, but a more general point applies: The poor hold a disproportionate share of their assets in pure cash, which has no potential for price appreciation and is hit hard in inflationary times.
The poor also save less, including as a share of their incomes, because they have to spend a relatively large percentage of their incomes on necessities. That means they have smaller buffers against many kinds of changes and uncertainties, including those of inflation.
Some researchers have referred to inflation as a “regressive consumption tax,” because cash balances are so often the pathway to consumption for poorer income groups. Poorer individuals also are less likely to have cash management accounts and other asset holdings that might partially insulate them from the losses of inflation.
There are some offsetting factors that indicate the poor may have protection from the current rise in inflation.
Hotel rooms, new and used cars, rental cars and gasoline have seen especially high increases in their prices, for example, and the poor are less likely to spend on those items.
Even here, however, there is ambiguity. The poor do buy fewer cars than do the wealthy — but they also buy lower-quality cars, and find it harder to postpone a car purchase for a few years if they do not wish to pay a higher price. This is yet another illustration of the point that the poor can have a harder time making adjustments in an inflationary environment.
I’ve been focusing on the U.S., but elsewhere in the world the general correlation is that high inflation and high income inequality go together. Correlation is not causation, but those are not numbers helpful to anyone who wishes to argue that inflation is a path to greater income equality. Have very high levels of inflation done much for the poor in Venezuela and Zimbabwe? And if you ask which group would benefit from an improvement in living standards prompted by higher rates of investment, as might follow from a period of stability — it is the poor, not the wealthy.
The effects of inflation are numerous and complex. It cannot be said definitively that inflation hurts some income groups more than others. Yet it’s clear that, for the poor, inflation is no trivial matter.
Tyler Cowen is a syndicated columnist.
Despite Ali, sci-fi ‘Swan Song’ doubles down on design over details
MOVIE REVIEW
“SWAN SONG”
Rated R. On Apple TV+.
Grade: B-
Mahershala Ali delivers a deeply affecting performance in the otherwise flawed sci-fi drama “Swan Song,” set in some near future when physicians can create a DNA-matched clone for a dying patient, one that has all the patient’s memories and characteristics, except it would be free of whatever disease killed its human original.
The film asks us to believe that its protagonist, an artist and designer and origami practitioner named Cameron Turner (Ali) is only the fourth person this is tried on, and that he can decide whether or not to tell his beloved wife, Poppy (Naomie Harris, who appeared with Ali in Oscar-winner “Moonlight”), about the existence of his double. Otherwise, the switch will be made without her knowledge or the knowledge of the couple’s cute young son, Corey (Dax Rey).
It’s like a slightly less (?) creepy version of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” right? Opening scenes combine flashbacks to the first time Cameron and Poppy meet aboard a train and a meeting Cameron has with Dr. Jo Scott (Glenn Close), who apparently has only one other patient at a lavish, futuristic hospice/retreat high in a forest (the film was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia). Cameron is brought there to meet his double, whom he is advised to refer to as “Jack” (also Ali). Cameron has second thoughts. Dr. Jo sends him to meet a clone named Kate (Awkwafina) that has already replaced a young woman dying of cancer. The real Kate is staying at the mountain retreat, where she befriends Cameron.
Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, making his feature film debut, “Swan Song” has a believable central concept. But its details don’t add up, starting with what makes Cameron the fourth person to have this obviously super-expensive procedure done? Wouldn’t he be behind all the billionaires? Why doesn’t Poppy, a French-speaking artist, teacher and musician, who is otherwise an ideal life companion, notice that her husband is gravely ill and torn apart by his desire to confess everything to her or call the whole thing off?
Cameron spends an inordinate amount of time looking into mirrors. He gazes just as intently at Jack, his mirror-image replacement.
The film’s teal-and-beige color scheme is a decorative distraction. The same goes for the emo score by Jay Wadley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”). Cleary inserts lots of short memory clips of Poppy and Cameron alone and with their friends and relatives. In other scenes, Cameron “monitors the lens feed,” coming through his double’s eyes, and, yes, snooping on the new “Cameron” and Poppy is also creepy.
As both Kates, Awkwafina, who can also be seen in the smash hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” reminds us that her acting career is at full speed. As Dr. Jo’s psychologist co-worker, the talented Adam Beach (“Flags of Our Fathers”) has little to do. Ali brings his charisma and sober intensity to the role, pulling us into the story more successfully than its other elements.
(“Swan Song” contains profanity.)
Despite Ali, sci-fi 'Swan Song' doubles down on design over details
