Celebrities
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Greg Tarzan Davis: Jordan Will Do ‘Anything & Everything’ To Please Bailey
Dr. Jordan Wright is the newest doctor at Grey Sloan. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Greg Tarzan Davis about what’s next for Jordan and Bailey.
Bailey has found the perfect resident to mentor. After Dr. Jordan Wright admitted to Meredith that he idolized Bailey and wished he’d gotten matched at Grey Sloan, Meredith pulled some strings to get Jordan transferred to Seattle. Greg Tarzan Davis spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about being the newest Grey’s Anatomy cast member and how Jordan is going to make the best of his new situation with Bailey.
“You know, just like anybody would, when you meet your idols and you get a chance to work alongside them, you just want to try and grasp all the knowledge that you can from almost imitating them but do it in your own way,” Tarzan revealed. “There’s something that that mentor or that idol or whoever you look up to, there’s something that they have that you are attracted to and that you want. I think Dr. Jordan Wright is going to find that in Bailey. It’s almost like he’s starstruck. When you see some TV for so long, which he said he’s been watching her videos on YouTube and going to conferences, to finally get to say like, ‘Hey, how you doing? This is me.’ I think he’s going to have a great time just all in behind her trying to become the best surgeon that he can be.”
Bailey is one tough doctor, but she knows how to teach residents. “He will do anything and everything to try and please her,” Tarzan stressed. “I know that for a fact. You don’t want to disappoint the person that you’ve looked up to. It’s almost like a parent’s approval. Would it come off as kissing butt? I don’t know. Maybe to others, but I think for the most part it’s going to be just him pleasing her. He’s a great doctor, so there’s not much wrong that he could do.”
Jordan is the new guy in town, so can we expect him to make any new friends? “We would hope that Doctor Wright can become friends with other members at Grey Sloan, but there’s drama,” Tarzan teased. “He may make some enemies. Who knows? Honestly, I get the scripts a week in advance so they try to keep that very hush on how things are going to unfold with these characters because they want it to be a surprise, and they’re trying to find the best storylines for each character. We can film something today and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, we just thought of something better.’ And they go and write in something completely different with the storyline. So I think that the writers and creators of the show have an idea where Dr. Jordan Wright is going to go, but that is something I don’t know just yet.”
Tarzan revealed that Jordan is going to show everyone at Grey Sloan why he’s the “best” new resident they have. “I can say he is an overachiever,” Tarzan told HollywoodLife. “He does work hard. He speaks his mind. He’s not afraid to say what he likes or doesn’t like because he’s assured of who he is. A little background information about Jordan is when he was younger, his teachers didn’t have faith in him. He didn’t have much money. He came from a background that wasn’t the best. He wanted something better, so he decided to become a doctor. In order to not fall back to that stage in his life when he was younger, he is willing to do whatever it takes workwise to stay ahead. I think moving forward, and this is also my thought process on the episodes that we have filmed and the direction that we may go in, he’s the best that they have, and I think it’s going to be shown why he’s the best.”
As for whether or not Jordan will have a Grey’s Anatomy romance in the future, Tarzan noted, “That is the number one question I continue to get from everybody. Who is your love interest? It’s not Grey’s Anatomy if you don’t have a love interest. I’m like, I don’t know. If I did know, I’m not going to tell you because that will ruin the surprise.” Grey’s Anatomy season 18 airs Thursdays on ABC.
Celebrities
Miranda Cosgrove Dishes On Reuniting With Josh Peck In ‘iCarly’ Season 2: ‘I’m So Excited’
Miranda Cosgrove told HL that her ‘Drake & Josh’ costar Josh Peck will join in on an episode of the ‘iCarly’ reboot this season!
This news will have you screaming ‘MEGAN!’ all day long! Miranda Cosgrove revealed that her former TV brother from Drake & Josh, Josh Peck, will be joining her in an episode in season 2 of the iCarly reboot! “That’s always so fun to get to work with friends, and when he said he was up for doing one that made me feel so good,” Miranda told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I can’t wait to work with him!”
The pair went on to give fans a BTS look at what they’ve been working on together, with Josh sharing a masked-up selfie alongside Miranda. Ugh, the nostalgia! According to People, the episode will reveal Josh as Carly’s “aggressive manager” Paul. He will apparently butt heads with Freddie, while Carly tries to keep everyone calm and working together.
“I’m super excited because we have some characters coming back from the original that we didn’t get to have for the first season,” added Miranda. “Luber, who’s the crazy doorman from the original iCarly, we just did a whole episode with him, and he’s the best. We have a lot more stunts this time around, which is kind of true to the original iCarly, we had a lot of kind of crazy stunts on the original, so getting to do that now has been fun.”
Paramount+ rebooted iCarly in 2021 and in the first season, fans followed Carly’s decision to re-launch her once-viral web show for a more mature audience. She quickly finds out that what was once her niche is now way more saturated with content creators!
Miranda spoke to HL in partnership with HP to help promote their Girls Save the World program, to give young girls the opportunity to join her in environmental advocacy and social entrepreneurship. “It’s all about rallying girls from the ages of 13 to 18 to come with an idea to help the environment in their community. All they have to do is go online to solve.mit.edu and type in ‘girls save the world,’ and they can get all the information,” the actress explained. “you go on there and you submit your idea. And then it makes you eligible to win up to $50,000 to help fund your idea. So it’s going to be awesome, they’re going to be 10 finalists. It’s really exciting to be a part of this.”
Celebrities
Lala Kent Shares Real Value of ‘Fake’ $150K Engagement Ring
Lala Kent continues to be solidified in her decision to call it quits with former fiancé Randall Emmett after a three-year engagement.
Weeks after a series of leaked messages seemingly confirmed that the producer, who was allegedly caught at a hotel with two other women one month prior, had been unfaithful to the Vanderpump Rules star, Lala took to her podcast, where she opened up about shocking news she received about her engagement ring and explained how she’s been feeling about Randall’s reported betrayal.
“I find out new information daily, which is like a punch in the gut but also amazing,” Lala revealed on the December 15 episode of Give Them Lala.
While a lot of what Lala has been finding out has been understandably heartbreaking, she was amused to find out that her supposed $150,000 engagement ring was actually worth much less.
“[Randall] flew in four times to make sure that the diamond was perfect. I’m going to tell you why he flew in four times to make sure the ring was perfect: The GIA certificate… It says… ‘This diamond has been treated by one or more processes to change its color,’” Lala revealed. “I ask my jeweler, who I’m talking to, ‘What is this ring really worth?’ He tells me this diamond was most likely brown and that he would give me, I won’t say the exact number he said he’d give me, but it’s in the teens.”
“When he told me, we were laughing our a–es off. Rolling. Because it was like… par for the f-cking course… When you sit here and the sh-t just keeps piling up, it’s just like, you gotta laugh,” Lala admitted, noting that the jeweler who designed the ring told her Randall “knew exactly what he was buying.”
“It just was like, ‘Wow, there’s not one piece of my five years with this person that has been truthful and honest,’” Lala continued.
According to Lala, she thought she was building a family with Randall for the past five years and eight months. Now, two months after their split, Lala says she’s still learning new things about her former partner’s extracurricular activities daily.
“[It] makes me feel [like], ‘Lala, you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. You were a possession, a shiny object, and nothing more.’ [It] makes me sick daily,” Lala shared. “Because to learn the things that I learned and try my best to just keep my f-cking mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous.”
It’s also made Lala question future partnerships.
“There’s some moments I sit here and I go, ‘How will I ever go out into the world to anybody ever again?’” she explained. “After all this, I sat there and I was like, ‘I may not ever want to be in another relationship again.’ I’m so okay on my own… by myself… I’m good. I do not need a dude financially, mentally, emotionally, any of it. I just want to feel safe.”
In addition to reportedly struggling to co-parent with Randall amid their messy breakup, Lala said she’s also having a hard time accepting the way Randall allowed her to feel comfortable enough to get pregnant with Ocean Kent Emmett.
“Him knowing the lifestyle he was leading and still made me feel comfortable enough to bring a baby into this world makes me feel physically ill,” she told listeners.
As for the texting scandal Randall found himself in earlier this month, Lala said her online supporters were deeply disturbed by one particular aspect of his alleged communication with other women.
“I had a lot of DMs from women that were expressing their disgust for the fact that he who’s name we shall not mention has a profile picture of Ocean Kent and how her sweet little, innocent face is linked to these messages that he’s sending to women,” she explained.
“My sweet innocent girl. It’s disgusting,” Lala added.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock, Bauer Griffin / MEGA
Celebrities
9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son
This is so unbelievably sad.
In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
According to PEOPLE, the Gulfstream IV jet took off from Isabela International Airport Wednesday, but some sort of malfunction ended in the pilot unsuccessfully attempting to make an emergency landing and crashing at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.
Flow La Movie—whose real name is José Angel Hernandez, and is most known for his work with prominent Latin artists like Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and many others—was celebrated and mourned by artists and fans including producer Raphy Pina and Columbian recording artist J Balvin after the news broke.
“What a great pain dear God,” Pina wrote. “A warrior, his family and crew lost their lives on a flight! Condolences to all of his loved ones. Horrible event! RIP! How bad.”
PEOPLE reported that the others who died in the crash include crew members Veronica Estrella, Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, and Emilio Herrera, passenger Kellyan Hernández Pena and two teenagers who haven’t been identified by name.
According to USA Today, the other passengers who died in the crash, excluding the pilot and crew, were also relatives of Hernandez.
So far, no details have been revealed as to what caused the crash.
