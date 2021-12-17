News
High demand, backlog of home orders favors builders in ’22
LOS ANGELES — U.S. homebuilder stocks have outpaced the broader market this year, and analysts are bullish on the prospects for more gains in 2022, despite expectations of continued supply chain woes.
“Early returns from the winter suggest reasonable order strength thus far, which bodes well for the 2022 spring selling season,” BTIG homebuilding analyst Carl Reichardt wrote in a research note. He recently raised his 2022 earnings per share estimates for most of the 12 homebuilders he tracks, including KB Home and Lennar, citing expectations that builders will benefit from more sales next year.
The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund is up 45% this year. Two of the biggest builders by homes sold, D.R. Horton and Lennar, are up about 52% and 46%, respectively. The benchmark S&P 500 index is on pace for a 23% gain.
The strong runup reflects investors’ confidence in builders’ prospects for capitalizing on a red-hot U.S. housing market that is underpinned by strong demand, still-low mortgage rates and a shortage of homes on the market.
Meanwhile, the supply chain bottlenecks have led big builders to build up a backlog of home orders that they won’t be able to deliver until next year.
The biggest problem homebuilders had in 2021 was being able to build homes fast enough to meet the demand during one of the hottest housing markets in decades.
“If there were no supply chain and no labor shortages we would be growing by double digits in terms of housing construction,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda Economics, a real estate industry tracker. “Builders would sell more if they had more.”
The global supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and a shortage of skilled labor, led to construction delays and uncertainty that forced many big builders to pump the brakes on the number of homes they put up for sale. As a result, many builders have seen their backlog swell.
The dynamic has helped dampen sales of new U.S. homes in 2021.
In October, new home sales hit a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 795,000, down 23% from a year earlier. In contrast, sales of previously occupied U.S. homes through the first 10 months of this year were up 11% from where they were in 2020, on pace for at least 6 million home sold, which would be the highest number in 15 years.
Homes nationally are selling within days of being put up for sale. In October, more than 80% of previously occupied U.S. homes sold after being on the market for less than a month.
“I don’t know how that changes in the near future, so it probably gives homebuilders maybe an extra shot or two on goal with getting buyers that they haven’t had in years past,” said Jay McCanless, a housing analyst at Wedbush Securities.
Happy 100th, bloody mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday
By ALEX TURNBULL
PARIS (AP) — Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the bloody mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented at the iconic watering hole in 1921.
The centenary events this week bring a welcome respite from winter gloom and worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The bar is carefully checking COVID-19 health passes as foreign visitors gather to sample the drink closely associated with Harry’s Bar, whose patrons over the past century have included writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
According to the history of Harry’s, bartender Fernand Petiot invented the cocktail, and the recipe was first published in a book called “Harry’s ABC of Cocktails” in 1921. The bar serves an estimated 12,000 bloody marys a year.
“It’s a classic drink,” bartender Dante Agnelli said while demonstrating the mixology behind the drink, ingredient by ingredient: salt and pepper, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, vodka and tomato juice.
“You make it directly in the glass,” Agnelli said as he stood at the counter where Petiot first performed the now well-established ritual 100 years ago, at the dawn of what became known as the roaring 1920s.
Harry’s Bar plans to host a celebration on Thursday night despite concerns about the spread of omicron variant of the coronavirus in Europe and a surge in new virus infections across France.
Franz-Arthur MacElhone, a great-grandson of bar founder Harry MacElhone, said the celebration would take place in line with government regulations: the health passes of patrons from around the world will be checked, hand sanitizers will be distributed, and bar staff will wear masks.
In recent days, the French government expanded the places where passes are required, including all restaurants and a growing number of events and venues. To get one, people must show proof of full vaccination, a negative virus test less than 24 hours old, or recent recovery from COVID-19.
The French government closed nightclubs and tightened social distancing measures but is trying to avoid a new lockdown.
The health protocol is the only visible change inside the bar that used to be located on New York’s 7th Avenue before it was dismantled, shipped to Europe and rebuilt in central Paris in 1911.
For Harry’s patrons, the timeless décor is a reassuring fixture, particularly at a time of uncertainty due to the pandemic.
“Once you walk in, you leave all your worries aside,” said Ihab Hassan, 61, a retired businessman from Egypt and a regular at the bar since the 1970s.
The coronavirus pandemic was not enough to get in the way of his favorite Paris pastime, Hassan said with a bloody mary on the counter in front of him.
Sitting next to Hassan were an American, Jay Sing, and an Australian, Renée DiGeorgio. They shared their thoughts on the famous cocktail with an Associated Press reporter, acknowledging they had already consumed a few.
“Sometimes, with breakfast, for my hangover, we drink bloody marys,” said DiGeorgio, 42, who works in the mining industry and is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“This is a really nice bloody mary,” he said. “It’s actually the first time I’ve ever drunk a bloody mary when the sun’s down!”
All three men said they took the necessary health precautions to be safe and in compliance with government anti-virus regulations.
“I have four vaccines in me,” said Sing, 28, a tech industry worker from New York. “I’m like the Iron Man. Nothing is touching me!”
MacElhone, the great-grandson of the bar’s founder, recounted different legends surrounding how the bloody mary got its name.
“Petiot said it was for a dancer that he was very fond of called Mary,” MacElhone explained.
“She used to work in a place in Chicago called the Bucket of Blood,” MacElhone said. But that’s only one explanation for the name of the famous drink.
There are others, MacElhone said.
“There’s a Hemingway story,” he said. “It was just before he got married, and he had been dating somebody called Mary.”
As that story goes, Hemingway allegedly did not want to have alcohol on his breath and asked for a drink mixed with juice.
Tomato juice was added, and “while he was drinking it, he was saying ‘bloody Mary’”, MacElhone said.
The Dolphins’ strengths might be more kryptonite for Zach Wilson
The Miami Dolphins’ strengths this season have been Zach Wilson’s weaknesses.
In 2021, the Dolphins have thrived at blitzing quarterbacks and playing man coverage. Coincidentally, those are two areas Wilson has ultimately struggled with. The Jets and Wilson will meet the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. If Gang Green hopes to leave Miami with an upset win, they’ll need Wilson — who’ll be playing the Dolphins for the first time — to improve soon.
Those two issues for Wilson can be fixed simply by remembering the fundamentals.
Wilson’s footwork through his drop has, at times, been good; When Wilson’s pre-snap and post snap progression line up, he fires it for a completion. That was evident when Wilson threw for two touchdowns and completed 66% of his passes in the first half of the Jets’ Week 13 game against the Eagles.
Good fundamentals lead to good results. But when Wilson goes through his drop and gets stuck on a receiver for a tick too long, he ends up moving to his second read and rushes the throw before getting his feet set, which leads to inaccuracy. And it’s not hard to see Wilson has struggled with accuracy. The former BYU standout has completed just 56% of his passes, which is the worst in the NFL.
The Jets need more of his first-half Eagles’ performance from a fundamentals perspective when they play the Dolphins, who are on a hot streak having won their last five consecutive games.
Heading into the Week 15 matchup, Wilson said he wants to stay away from overthinking and just rip it.
“Try not to be a perfect pocket passer quarterback all the time,” Wilson said Thursday. “That’s the big thing I’m trying to do, so, right by the coaches and what they’re asking me to do. Part of it is I need to be loose and play free and play within the offense and just react and throw the ball.”
For what it’s worth, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has drilled Wilson on having consistent fundamentals.
“Your eyes have to be at the target before you’re throwing the football,” LaFleur said. “Sometimes young guys can get stuck out one and then all of a sudden, ‘OK, I know two’s there.’ And you’re literally in the motion as your eyes are getting to there. From a fundamental standpoint, you just want to get your eyes to the target, which is going to help your body position to allow you to be more accurate.”
The Dolphins run cover one (man coverage) 33% of the time, the third-most in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The Dolphins’ 2020 First Team All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard and Pro Bowler Byron Jones allow them to consistently run man coverage.
But against man coverage, Wilson has completed just 43% of his passes on 87 attempts for 383 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He’s averaged 4.4 yards per attempt with a passer rating of 46.3.
To be fair, Wilson’s receiving corps has been decimated by injuries. Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, the Jets leading wideouts, are out and Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims have been trying to fill the void.
As LaFleur said “When you play man to man coverage, you got to be man coverage,” that’s how receivers made the NFL.
Now onto the Dolphins’ blitzing, which Wilson will get to witness up close and personal, acknowledged as a problem.
“They do a good job at causing chaos,” Wilson said.
The Dolphins heat up quarterbacks on 39% of their dropbacks, which is the most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. QBs have a passer rating of 84 and complete 57% of their passes when throwing against their blitz. Miami will also throw an all-out cover zero blitz, since they run it 13% of the time, the most in the NFL.
Wilson, meanwhile, has fit the bill of this typical rookie struggle, collecting a passer rating of 55 and a completion percentage of 43 against the blitz, which is fourth worst in the NFL — ahead of Mike White, Mike Glennon and Trevor Siemian.
One of the trickiest aspects of their blitz is their ability to disguise when it’s coming.
It can cause confusion among the offensive line and leave a free runner to the opposing QB. Sometimes they’ll have two linebackers hovering over the A gap (the space between the center and guards) appearing to blitz, but then drop back into coverage.
Robert Saleh, however, said he believes in Wilson’s ability to handle the exotic looks.
“He does a really good job recognizing things post-snap,” Saleh said of Wilson. “It’s just all the things we’ve talked about, his tempo, his eyes, not over-analyzing the play, just take space when it’s given to you and the beautiful thing about our system is it really doesn’t matter what the opponent does. It’s work through your progressions, when you see space, take it. In layman’s terms, that’s as simple as it gets.”
Saleh’s belief in Wilson has remained strong even though the evidence has been minimal.
And until Wilson shows actual improvement, the Jets might not have much fun in Miami.
Howie Carr: Joe Biden is off his rocker … or should be in one
It’s Weekend at Biden’s, and Dementia Joe is already gearing up for the 2022 mid-term elections.
“I want to tell my Republican friends, Get ready, Bal!”
Does anyone know who this “Bal” person is? But the president continued calling Bal out:
“You’re gonna in for a problem!”
Remember that, Bal. Next year, you’re gonna in for a problem!
These are the words of Dementia Joe Biden, and all dialogue is guaranteed verbatim.
All quotes come from right here in the United States of America, or as Joe called it at one whistle stop this week, “the United Steak of Amerifa for God’s sake.”
For God’s sake indeed. And have you checked the price of United Steaks lately? It’s all the fault of “the meat conglomerate,” as his flack, the gasoline-hair-colored Jen Psaki, explained.
But it’s not just the greedy meat conglomerate that’s been gouging Americans, or should I say Amerifans? Since Jan. 20, all the conglomerates that Trump somehow kept in check, with inflation almost nonexistent, have started reaping “windfall profits.”
The producer price index is up 9.6%, year over year. A “grim milestone” of 800,000 COVID deaths in the U.S. was reached this week, but none of Dementia Joe’s caregivers in the media even blinked an eye.
What a difference a year makes.
And now the president vows, yet again, to reduce the price of “prescription jugs,” which he also called “perstiption drugs.” Some of these jugs cost as much as $1,000 a dose, he said, even though they cost only “10 bucks to delep.”
Biden was one busy geezer this past week. He did a Zoom interview with a reputed comedian he called “Jim” Kimmel. He lauded the “Vicepresidentment” and her husband, whom he described both as the “First Gentleman” and as the “Second Gentleman.”
He talked a lot about his wife Jill — excuse me, “Dr.” Jill. Biden called her “an amazing first later lady uh I I don’t know how she does it.” He praised her as “scintillating,” which he pronounced as “sense-alating.”
“My wife Jill,” he said elsewhere, “is a first is a full-time teacher.”
He also found time to denounce autocracies, which he called “autocra-skies,” without elaborating whether they were Alpine or cross-country autocra-skies.
Biden was on the road this week, to Kansas City first and then to Kentucky, one of the states devastated by the tornadoes, or as he called the storm last weekend, a “hurricane.”
But help, he announced, is on the way to what he described as “the infected area.”
“A hundred and 44 thousand liters of drinking water, 24,000 meals uh you know uh uh I I just 74,000 and look thousands of cots and blankets look there are seven, seven shelters open in Kentucky which are now taking care of 300 occupants but a lot more is gonna open.”
That is a relief, no doubt.
You may have heard talk on television about something called “inflation.” Don’t worry, though, Joe assured the good people of Kansas City that help is on the way to your local gas station.
“The average price you’re paying here in Kansas City is below two dollars a gallon uh, three dollars a gallon it’s down to 2.90 a gallon, 20% down from cents for from uh a month ago.”
Would it surprise you to learn that Biden forgot the name of the mayor he was appearing with — “under the leadership of (pause) mayors like uh you know our mayor here.”
He channeled Joe Stalin as he spoke of the so-called election reform bill: “The struggle is no long just who gets to get or making it easier for eligible to vote, it’s about who gets to count the vote.”
And to keep counting, and counting, until the totals come out right. That way, Democrats can overcome the “elexive subversion,” as he put it, which is presumably the fault of Bal and the rest of the GOP.
Whatever ails Joe is, apparently contagious. He was joined at one point this week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is even older than Dementia Joe, and she too pushed for his outrageous BBB bill, summing it up thusly:
“The best two words to use are: It lowers cost.”
Two words? May we quote you on that? Madame Speaker. It reminds Joe’s fans of the day he mentioned his own favorite “three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S.”
Here are a few more of Dementia Joe’s Greatest Hits this week:
“They’re paying at higher tax rate than someone making a trillion dollars, I mean a billion dollars, for real.”
“And you qualified for federal aid you got ‘em just enough much of dam — of money money to get exactly what it looked like before.”
“You soul what you can soul, you don’t have the money to get it done, well my pan my plan addresses that.”
“I, I took 50 billion barrels, million barrels out outta the they call it the Oil Petroleum Reserve.”
“Nobel 17 Nobel winners of the ec-ec-ec-economics have written a letter.”
“So you know so Mom can, Grandmom can walk out without having ah ah out of her porch without fallin’, can take care of herself, can be left alone.”
Let’s close with Speaker Pelosi’s spoken Christmas, er holiday card to Dementia Joe:
“Mr. President it’s an honor and of course a pleasure to be here at this time of challenge and with the coronavirus the national insecurity for families and national disasters and what our country could not be more could not be better served than with this most experienced capable hands than yours, President Biden.”
She then added of Dementia Joe, “He’s just perfect. The timing couldn’t be better.”
Especially if you’re China, Russia, Iran or North Korea.
However, if you’re here in the United Steak of Amerifa, in 2022 you’re gonna in for a problem. At least if your name is Bal.
