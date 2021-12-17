Connect with us

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview.

Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.

Ben, 49, opened up about their marriage and divorce during a Tuesday December 14 interview with Howard Stern. He admitted that part of what led to his issues with alcohol included feeling conflicted about ending their marriage, as they share three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said in the interview. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Ben and Jennifer had been married from 2005 to 2018. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

A source close to the Alias actress shared that she was “unbothered” by the interview. “She knows him probably better than almost anybody and she knows what he was talking about,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She is completely confident in herself and is taking it with a grain of salt.”

Ultimately, the couple’s three kids are the most important to Jennifer, and the exes work well as co-parents. “Jen knows her relationship with Ben as a co-parent is solid on all grounds. They have a healthy relationship focused on their kids, not on the past,” the source said.

Another source reiterated that Jennifer doesn’t have any ill-will towards the Gone Girl star, and their kids are their prime focus. They also mentioned that Ben’s sobriety is also important to his ex. “Jen has heard the interview and she is OK with what he said and appreciates the man that he has become now being sober,” the source said. “And she isn’t worrying about him being so real. She knows where he is coming from and it is all good. They have worked through all of their previous struggles and are now in a great co-parenting relationship. Things are more than OK.”

After the coverage came in about Ben’s long-form interview, the actor explained how things had been taken out of context during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!  He explained that the conversation had focused on how well they work. “[We talked about] how I work with my ex-wife and how I’m so proud that we work together for our kids the best that we can for them,” he said, before mentioning that some outlets had focused in on part of his conversation with the radio host. “They had literally taken the conversation that I had for two hours and made it seem like I was saying the exact opposite of what I said,” he said.

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Goofs Off While Eating A Snack In Adorable Rare Video

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Goofs Off While Eating A Snack In Adorable Rare Video
Drake’s four-year-old son Adonis looks especially adorable in a new rare video, goofing off while he eats a snack.

Drake’s son Adonis is an adorable little goof! In a recent rare video, the four-year-old is messing around and just being completely adorable while eating a snack. While taking bites, Adonis chewed in funny ways, looking from side to side and making faces as he bobbed his head around. Off camera, who was likely his mother, Sophie Brussaux, was heard cracking up at her toddler son, as the two laughed together at his hilarious antics. Adonis wore a burgundy, button up collared shirt and bounced his beautiful curls around for the camera, looking like he definitely inherited his dad’s super star charisma!

Drake, 35, has been somewhat private about Adonis in the past, but he’s seemingly been posting more and more about his sweet son, sharing adorable moments on various occasions since he went public with the news of being a dad. From posting cute pics and videos to bringing him on stage at the Billboard Music Awards, it’s clear to see he’s loving his new role as a doting dad!

Drake & Adonis (Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock).

Drake and Adonis’s mom united to celebrate his birthday last year, sharing some sweet snaps along the way. The rapper and cofounder of Art Helps, 31, threw a joint celebration at Drake’s Toronto home with a few family members, including Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. While the party was more of a low key event, it was a night that the whole family won’t forget.

“They kept the party to just family so it was very small. Drake was so happy his mom Sandi could be there because she’s very close with Adonis and she’s crazy about him,” a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Sandi really likes Sophie too, and they get along great, which is something Drake is very grateful for. Being able to throw his son a birthday party together with Sophie and celebrate those milestones with her there, and have it be totally stress free and happy is everything to Drake,” the source explained, adding that Drake “wants it to be that way, always.”

Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera

Photo may have been deleted
Ring.com

Charlotte police have arrested the man seen brutally beating a woman and dragging her in a violent attack that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

Detectives charged 32-year-old Louis Lamontrez Meadows with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

The incident happened after 3 a.m. Wednesday in East Charlotte. Video footage showed the frightened woman banging on a door as a man caught up to her and attacked her. He then dragged her away.

Police were desperate to identify the woman in hopes of rescuing her.

After releasing the Ring doorbell footage to the public, detectives were able to identify both the victim and suspect.

On Dec. 16, police found the suspect’s vehicle and located both the victim and suspect.

Meadows was immediately taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

It has been determined that this incident involved domestic violence. Investigation into the case is active and ongoing.
 

So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Cancer-Stricken Father To Hold Son Before Dying

So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Cancer-Stricken Father To Hold Son Before Dying
How devastating.

Source: Justin Paget / Getty

A viral Facebook post detailing one mother’s triumphant miracle and loss within hours of each other is reminding millions of people how precious and unpredictable life really is.

Mom Haley Parke made the decision to have a c-section due to her husband’s cancer taking a terrible turn for the worst. The couple, who has an 18-month-old as well, welcomed their second baby into the world just hours before her husband passed away in the same hospital.

Haley shared her experience in an emotional Facebook post, detailing how her husband, Jb Parke, had been admitted to Connecticut’s Hartford Hospital in late November after experiencing complications due to his battle with cancer. A short time later, the couple learned Jb’s life expectancy had changed from months to days.

With their baby’s due-date just three weeks ahead, Haley and her doctors made the decision to induce labor early to give Jb an opportunity to meet his new son.  Sadly on the morning of Dec. 2, Jb’s health began to deteriorate quickly, and Haley made the decision to have a C-section instead.

“It was either a c-section right at that moment, or Jb would not have the opportunity to meet our son,” Haley wrote. “Without a question in my mind, I said ‘Let’s go’ and we did just that. In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born. He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest. The miracle of all this? When our baby was placed on Jb’s chest, Jb’s vitals all instantly improved.”

Haley said she was soon wheeled next to her husband, and it was there that she and their newborn son shared Jb’s final moments.

“I spent my recovery time gazing at my husband,” Haley wrote. “I was gazing at him in sadness, but in awe of his strength. He took his last breaths with our son on his chest and my hand in his hand.”

 

GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Haley, her 18-month-old son Brinton and her newborn. Rest in peace to JB, and condolences to Haley and her family.

