Celebrities

Is Luann de Lesseps in Touch With RHUGT Concierge Michael?

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Published 31 seconds ago on
Most people know Michael Burchill as the concierge who asked Luann de Lesseps to take a shot off his face in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The former Countess said it was all just harmless flirting (though he’s married), but their communication didn’t end on the island.

Luann is an expert on flirting and table manners. Her wisdom goes beyond the Bravo franchise (she wrote a book on etiquette, and released a song called “Money Can’t Buy You Class”).

Luann recently told Page Six that she’s still in contact with Michael. “He could’ve picked from any of those women to do the shot with,” she said. “But he picked me. So, I was flattered . . . We’ve been texting. He was so excited about the show. He’s like, ‘I am not used to this type of attention.’ He’s gotten a lot of attention … We were just having good fun.”

The Bravo housewife said Michael’s wife has a “good sense of humor” about the situation.

The 56-year-old also updated Page Six on the fate of RHONY. She said, “‘New York’ is not going anywhere,” and revealed that Bravo is working to “[get] casting in order.”

In November, Andy Cohen told The Wendy Williams Show that RHONY was “on pause.” He explained, “We have a lot of casting happening, and we’re looking at every option.” The hiatus may be a result of last season’s ratings, or its cancelled reunion.

Although Luann was somewhat disappointed about the hiatus, she told Page Six it allowed her to work on other projects. “I got to say, I’ve been so busy with my cabaret tour and shows and getting ready, that it’s kind of a blessing that we weren’t filming this fall because I really needed the time,” she said.

The Bravo star discussed the cast shakeup: “I’ve heard that they’ve got some great candidates. I don’t know who’s staying, who’s going, but I’m looking forward to the next season. It’s going to be a strong one.”

She also expressed, “The casting is not up to me, obviously. Of course, they weigh in with [me] because I’ve been around for a long time. I try to go into things with no preconceived notions like I did on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to have the full experience.”

The outlet asked Luann about Eboni K. Williams, who reportedly accused Ramona Singer of making a racist comment, which triggered an investigation that eventually cleared Ramona.

“I don’t know who’s coming and who’s not coming back,” said Luann. “But I think we all landed in a very good place with [Eboni] at the end of the season. Even though we didn’t have the reunion, I felt like we landed and ended in a good place. I’m not opposed to having her back. Let’s see what happens.”

Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto

Celebrities

WELP! Twitter Dragged Big Sean Over His Alleged Affinity For Beckys & Biracial Women After He Sent Black Women THIS Praise

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Published 4 mins ago on December 17, 2021 By
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Rapper Big Sean sent a special shout-out to Black women for being magic in a recent interview but unfortunately, the praise sent social media into a tizzy, with viewers accusing the star of pandering. Nonbelievers of the rapper, who is currently in a relationship with singer Jhene Aiko, felt like he was being superficial with his words due to his romantic past.

After comparing Black women to God amid his conversation with Essence journalist Brande Victorian, the ‘Finally Famous’ star got slammed for having an alleged history of adorning Beckys and biracial women after comparing Black women to God. Aside from Jhene, Big Sean has also been linked romantically to late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, Ariana Grande, and rumored fling Nicole Scherzinger.

Unsolicitedly, Sean said in the interview:

‘Black women, I feel like, are the closest thing to God. Y’all be creating life and …it’s funny how this doctor broke it down to me, he was like ‘we all come out of a black hole just like how the universe was birthed. It’s really deep.’

One Twitter user, attracting hundreds of retweets, shared their thoughts about Big Sean’s Black women praise seeming confusing and the tweet appeared to align with many commenters thereafter:

Then Big Sean must be an atheist because… Y’all say all of this about Black women and then exclusively date nonBlack women. I’m confused.

Do YOU think his statement deserves all of the negative reactions it attracted??? Hit play to hear it and peep some more reactions below.

 

 

 

Celebrities

Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Amazing Winter Tan In Tiny Green Bikini — Photos

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

paulina gretzky
Paulina Gretzky looked sexier than ever when she showed off her fabulous figure in an olive green bikini while rocking a gorgeous tan.

Even though it’s winter, Paulina Gretzky, 32, still managed to look like a bronze goddess as she showed off her tan in a sexy new photo. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…” Paulina turns 33 years old on December 19 and she is gearing up to celebrate.

In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.

Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”

In another sexy look that she wore just a day before, she threw on a pair of high-waisted sheer black tights with a pair of low-rise black underwear underneath. She styled her bottoms with a chunky black sweater which she rolled up to make cropped, revealing her bare chest underneath. A pair of massive diamond dangling earrings and an updo completed her look.

As if Paulina’s looks couldn’t get any sexier, looked absolutely fabulous when she channeled Pam Anderson in Baywatch for Halloween. She rocked a skintight red one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front which she chose to keep unzipped, revealing ample cleavage.

Celebrities

Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Published 17 mins ago on December 17, 2021 By
By Sandra Rose  | 

ROGER / BACKGRID

A Texas judge has dismissed a paternity lawsuit filed by Tristan Thompson against Maralee Nichols — which he filed in response to her lawsuit against him in California.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that both Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, testified via a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Page Six reported that the case was sealed online after the Sacramento Kings star sought a gag order against Nichols.
 
READ ALSO: Tristan Thompson expecting a son with Texas personal trainer
 
Nichols claims she gave birth to Thompson’s son in December 2021 following a torrid 5-month relationship with the NBA star.

“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, [Thompson and Nichols allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” Us Weekly‘s source said.

Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompsons Paternity Suit

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

However, Thompson, through his attorneys, disputes the timeline. Thompson claims he had sexual intercourse with Nichols twice on his birthday — March 13 — in a Houston hotel room.

He asked the court to move Nichols’ suit from California to Houston, where she owns property.

But the judge dismissed his suit and said the case should be heard in California where Nichols allegedly birthed the child and where she currently resides.

Thompson has demanded a paternity test, but Nichols has yet to comply. She filed for child support earlier this year, before the baby was allegedly born.

Posted in Lawsuits

Tags: child support, Maralee Nichols, paternity test, rumors and gossip, Tristan Thompson

