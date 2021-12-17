Is Luann de Lesseps in Touch With RHUGT Concierge Michael?

A Texas judge has dismissed a paternity lawsuit filed by Tristan Thompson against Maralee Nichols — which he filed in response to her lawsuit against him in California.
A source told Us Weekly magazine that both Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, testified via a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Page Six reported that the case was sealed online after the Sacramento Kings star sought a gag order against Nichols.
READ ALSO: Tristan Thompson expecting a son with Texas personal trainer
Nichols claims she gave birth to Thompson’s son in December 2021 following a torrid 5-month relationship with the NBA star.
“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, [Thompson and Nichols allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” Us Weekly‘s source said.
However, Thompson, through his attorneys, disputes the timeline. Thompson claims he had sexual intercourse with Nichols twice on his birthday — March 13 — in a Houston hotel room.
He asked the court to move Nichols’ suit from California to Houston, where she owns property.
But the judge dismissed his suit and said the case should be heard in California where Nichols allegedly birthed the child and where she currently resides.
Thompson has demanded a paternity test, but Nichols has yet to comply. She filed for child support earlier this year, before the baby was allegedly born.