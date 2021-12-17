Kate Middleton Wears A Wild Christmas Sweater For A Christmas Carol Concert — See Video

Connect with us

Kate Middleton Wears A Wild Christmas Sweater For A Christmas Carol Concert

Published

1 min ago

on

Kate Middleton Wears A Wild Christmas Sweater For A Christmas Carol Concert
Tis the season where don we now our festive apparel and Kate Middleton certainly fulfilled the assignment when she wore a wild red and white Christmas sweater for an upcoming holiday special.

It might be considered, at best, a capitol offense (or, at worst, borderline treason) for a British citizen to refer to anything Kate Middleton wears as “ugly.” However, the Duchess of Cambridge may have inadvertently taken part in the American tradition of the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” in the preview of the upcoming Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert. “I’m so excited to be hosting ‘Together at Christmas’ here at Westminster Abbey,” Kate, 39, said in the sneak peek of the ITV1 special.

In the snippet, Kate sported a red cardigan with white buttons, a broad white collar, and vertical white rose designs. Prince William’s better half had her hair down in gorgeous curly trestles, which framed her face perfectly. All in all, to be fair to the Duchess, the overall look – including the festive top — was rather fetching. On the other hand, Kate’s cardigan wouldn’t be out of place if someone wrote it to their Office “Ugly Holiday Sweaters” party. Sure, it wouldn’t win, but it might get a special mention when the awards were handed out.

(Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will see Kate host a night of festive song and faith. Singers Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis, and Tom Walker will perform. Prince William, 39, will deliver a reading from the Christian Bible (Luke 2:1-7, per PEOPLE). The event was attended by 1,000-plus guests, including the entire Middleton family. “Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all,” Kate wrote in the program for the concert, per PEOPLE. “Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”

Ahead of the royal concert, Kate and William released their 2021 holiday card, which featured their children — Prince George, 8Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. The photo was taken during a family trip to Jordan, so they’ve dressed accordingly for the warmer weather. William and his boys wear shorts and short-sleeved polo shirts, while Kate and Charlotte are in flowing dresses. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement that came with the card.

Celebrities

Tiger Woods & Son Charlie, 12, Hit Balls Together At The Range As They Prep For 1st Tournament Since Crash

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Tiger Woods & Son Charlie, 12, Hit Balls Together At The Range As They Prep For 1st Tournament Since Crash
Tiger Woods and his son were seen practicing for the PNC Championship, which marks Tiger’s first tournament since his car crash 10 months earlier.

Tiger Woods, 45, is back on the golf course — and his son Charlie Woods, 12, is right by his side. The pair were spotted hitting golf balls together in a video shared by PGA Tour on Dec. 17, ahead of this weekend’s PNC Championship that Tiger and Charlie will be competing in. The Father/Son Challenge will take place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 18-19, and will mark Tiger’s first tournament he’s participated in since his February 23 car crash.

Tiger & Charlie Woods playing golf together on December 17, 2021, before the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida (Photo: Scott Audette/AP/Shutterstock)

Tiger had previously confirmed he was getting back out on the golf course in a Dec. 8 tweet. “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son, Charlie,” the golf legend tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.” Tiger and Charlie competed together at the 2020 PNC Championship last December, where Charlie made an incredible shot that was just shy of an eagle shot. Tiger had a big smile on his face while out on the course watching Charlie at the time.

Tiger & Charlie Woods
Tiger & Charlie Woods playing golf together on December 17, 2021, before the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida (Photo: Scott Audette/AP/Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, Tiger got into a deadly car accident just two months after the Father/Son Challenge. He lost control of his car while driving in Southern California and rolled down an embankment on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes, causing traumatic injuries to his right leg, open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw. He stopped playing golf and was forced to use crutches while continuing to recover.

On May 27, Tiger told Golf Digest that his rehab stint “has been an entirely different animal.” The famed athlete added, “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” When asked about playing golf again, Tiger said he was taking the process “one step at a time.”

Celebrities

Possible serial killer in Virginia; Four bodies have been found since August

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Fairfax County Police

Fairfax County police are asking women to be diligent and mindful of their surroundings, as they suspect a serial killer is at large in the area.

WJLA reports a possible serial killer is stalking women in Virginia. Four bodies have been found in isolated areas of Fairfax County since August.

The bodies of four women, ages 35 – 54, have been found in the Commonwealth since August, police say.

Police said the most recent body was found Wednesday in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue. The remains were in a container near a Target shopping cart, police said.

A photo of the Target shopping cart was released to the public Friday. The shopping cart was located in a wooded area in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Chief Kevin Davis, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Major Crimes Unit will hold a press conference to release more details at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington DC was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body in the homicides of two women in November, WJLA reported.

Robinson was already in jail without bond when the most recent body was found this week.

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, crime news, homicide, serial killer, Virginia news

Celebrities

PHOTO: RHOBH Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis is Engaged

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

PHOTO: RHOBH Alum Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis is Engaged, See Pic of Her Fiancé Luke Graham White's Proposal
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards‘ daughter, Whitney Davis, is engaged.

On the heels of her cousin Farrah Aldjufrie‘s engagement to Alex Manos, which was announced at the end of last month, weeks after the over-the-top wedding of their other cousin, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Brooke Wiederhorn, Kim’s oldest daughter, announced the news of Whitney’s engagement to Luke Graham White on Instagram.

“A night to remember. My little sister is getting married!! Couldn’t be happier for the two of you! Love you both so much,” Brooke wrote in the caption of her photo, which was shared on Instagram by Queens of Bravo.

RHOBH Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis is Engaged to Luke Graham White

Whitney and Luke, the COO of Evermill, a company that sells spices, have been dating since at least 2017, as confirmed by the photo below, which Kim shared that year from a horse ranch.

Although Kim has not yet spoken out about Whitney and Luke’s engagement, she’ll certainly be happy to be planning a wedding alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, who recently expressed excitement in the upcoming nuptials of Farrah and Alex.

While appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast earlier this month, the RHOBH OG joked that Farrah’s wedding would have to be “equal or better” to daughter Portia’s recent bat mitzvah.

“She is our last child so we did go over-the-top for [Portia]’s bat mitzvah. Now, looking forward to the wedding, it’s gotta be equal or better. We’re going to make it beautiful,” Kyle shared. “I have to ask her but everything’s been so chaotic since she got engaged. I don’t want to be so pushy but she did say a short engagement so I do know that.”

Kim was featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ first five seasons and has made a number of cameo appearances in the years since.

Photos Credit: Shutterstock/DFree, Instagram/KimRichards

