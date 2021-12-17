Kate Middleton Wears A Wild Christmas Sweater For A Christmas Carol Concert — See Video

Tis the season where don we now our festive apparel and Kate Middleton certainly fulfilled the assignment when she wore a wild red and white Christmas sweater for an upcoming holiday special.

It might be considered, at best, a capitol offense (or, at worst, borderline treason) for a British citizen to refer to anything Kate Middleton wears as “ugly.” However, the Duchess of Cambridge may have inadvertently taken part in the American tradition of the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” in the preview of the upcoming Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert. “I’m so excited to be hosting ‘Together at Christmas’ here at Westminster Abbey,” Kate, 39, said in the sneak peek of the ITV1 special.

The Christmas Carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at @wabbey will be shown on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on @ITV

Kate says she is “excited to be hosting” the ‘Together at Christmas’ concert involving her charities and people who have gone above and beyond in 2021 🎄 pic.twitter.com/gqVMexSahh — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 17, 2021

In the snippet, Kate sported a red cardigan with white buttons, a broad white collar, and vertical white rose designs. Prince William’s better half had her hair down in gorgeous curly trestles, which framed her face perfectly. All in all, to be fair to the Duchess, the overall look – including the festive top — was rather fetching. On the other hand, Kate’s cardigan wouldn’t be out of place if someone wrote it to their Office “Ugly Holiday Sweaters” party. Sure, it wouldn’t win, but it might get a special mention when the awards were handed out.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will see Kate host a night of festive song and faith. Singers Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis, and Tom Walker will perform. Prince William, 39, will deliver a reading from the Christian Bible (Luke 2:1-7, per PEOPLE). The event was attended by 1,000-plus guests, including the entire Middleton family. “Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all,” Kate wrote in the program for the concert, per PEOPLE. “Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”

Ahead of the royal concert, Kate and William released their 2021 holiday card, which featured their children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. The photo was taken during a family trip to Jordan, so they’ve dressed accordingly for the warmer weather. William and his boys wear shorts and short-sleeved polo shirts, while Kate and Charlotte are in flowing dresses. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement that came with the card.