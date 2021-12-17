Celebrities
Kaylee Bryant Leaving ‘Legacies’ After 4 Seasons: ‘I Hope Her Legacy Lives On’
‘Legacies’ has bid farewell to an original cast member. Kaylee Bryant is leaving ‘Legacies’ in the midst of the show’s fourth season. Read her statement to the fans now.
Josie Saltzman is saying goodbye for now. Kaylee Bryant made her final appearance as a series regular on Legacies in the December 16 episode, TVLine confirmed. The actress released a statement on Instagram after the episode aired on The CW.
“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender,” Kaylee wrote.
Kaylee had been a main cast member on The Vampire Diaries spinoff since its premiere in 2018. Josie and Lizzie Saltzman are twin sisters. The twins are the daughters of Alaric Saltzman and Jo Laughlin. Josie and Lizzie’s surrogate mother is Caroline Forbes.
The 24-year-old actress may be exiting the show, but the door is always open for her return in the future. “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success,” executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews told TVLine. “We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”
When HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kaylee at the end of season 3, she opened up about how Josie’s exploration of her sexuality “inspired” Kaylee in her own life. “It’s meant everything to me,” Kaylee said, who publicly revealed she is queer in June 2021. “Coming into this show as a queer woman myself, I was still trying to figure out who I was as a person, how comfortable I was in my own skin, and playing Josie who was so unapologetically herself and just loved whoever she loved, not only inspired the fans in a way that I couldn’t expect, but it inspired me as well. So it’s just been a very fulfilling experience.” Legacies season 4 airs Thursdays on The CW.
Madonna Vows To Dress ‘Sexy’ & Wear What She Wants ‘Until The Day She Dies’ After 50 Cent’s Shade
50 Cent’s latest diss isn’t going to stop Madonna from wearing what she wants. Sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she promises to dress ‘sexy’ until ‘the day she dies’.
Madonna, 63, didn’t care that 50 Cent‘s dissed the lingerie photo she posted earlier this month, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned it’s because she’s always been “proud of what she looks like” and can’t be bothered by those who are too insecure to enjoy her beauty.
“Madonna is, and always will be, extremely comfortable in her own skin. Madonna knows who she is inside and out, and she will never apologize for standing in her own truth. She understands that her confidence can overwhelm those who may be insecure within themselves, but she will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
After Madonna posted a sexy bedroom snap earlier this month, the rapper, 46, threw major shade. He, however, later apologized, but Madonna felt that his apology was “fake”. She also ultimately said she forgives him and hopes “one day” he’ll see “a different point of view.”
“Madonna really does not care what others are saying about her because she is confident with herself and her body,” a second source closer to the pop icon added. “Madonna is more confident than ever before. Ever since her ‘Truth or Dare’ days, women have looked up to her for inspiration. She redefined female sexuality back then during a time when it was taboo for women to be overtly sexual. Madonna is and always will be, unapologetically, herself.”
“She has gotten a lot of hateful comments for her risky new photos and for showing too much skin, but she has also gotten so much praise from women who reached out to her and who commented on her photos,” our second source added. “And when people like 50 Cent try to come for her, she is going to clap back every time. Madonna is telling her friends that she is going to be a sex symbol until the day that she dies and there is nothing that will ever stop her from being who she is. She believes that, and if people don’t like it, they can look away.”
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: A Major Character May Be Dead & Link Gets His Heart Broken
The fate of a main character was left hanging in the balance in the final moments of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ winter finale. Plus, Link walked in on a passionate moment between Amelia and Kai.
Link is ready to make yet another declaration of love to Amelia. He’s going to go to Minnesota and tell Amelia that he loves her. He’ll even say he doesn’t need her to marry him. Jo agrees to watch Scout so Link and Amelia can spend Christmas together, but she’s clearly bummed about Link’s grand plan.
Turns out, Amelia isn’t even in Minnesota. She’s back in Seattle for Hamilton’s surgery. Amelia and Richard greet Kai and Hamilton when they arrive at Grey Sloan. When Jo crosses paths with Amelia in the elevator, she immediately calls Link to tell him not to get on the plane.
Meredith Talks About Derek
Hayes and Meredith have a heart-to-heart about the holidays. Hayes admits that the holidays are hard without his wife. Meredith say she’s always considered herself an atheist, but she opens up to Hayes about her dreams of Derek on the beach. She thinks it didn’t feel like a dream. It was like there was a higher power involved. She says it’s almost like “he’s been with me this whole time.” There’s a look — an understanding — between Hayes and Meredith.
Meredith also notes that she could hear Hayes while she was on the beach. She appreciates him telling her about her kids. “It helped,” Meredith says.
It’s Jordan’s first day as a new resident at Grey Sloan. He brings two coffees to the hospital so Bailey can choose. He’s so excited to be working with Bailey. Later, Jordan even declines to work with Richard and says he doesn’t want to learn the Webber Method. He wants to learn from Bailey.
Owen, Teddy & Hayes Get In A Car Crash
Megan hasn’t left Farouk’s bedside. “If he doesn’t make it neither will I,” Megan admits to Hayes. She had to tell someone that she just won’t be able to survive if Farouk doesn’t. Megan gets great news when there’s a match for Farouk’s heart.
Before his surgery, Hamilton apologizes for his behavior towards Meredith. He’s so grateful to have her performing the surgery. Hamilton gets a little too ahead of himself. Kai tells Meredith he has a low-grade fever. Hamilton actually needs bowel surgery, so the initial surgery has to be delayed.
Owen, Teddy, and Hayes go to fetch the heart for Farouk. On the way, Hayes shares his concern for Megan. “She needs serious help. She is not alright,” Hayes reveals. He even says that Megan is “profoundly depressed.” They get the heart and head back. Their road trip takes a nasty turn when the driver clutches his chest and crashes the car.
Owen, Teddy, and Hayes are OK, but the driver has had a massive stroke. In the midst of the car tumbling down a hill, Hayes was able to protect the heart. The car ends up barely hanging on the side of a hill and could fall at any minute. They have to choose which one gets out of the car and the two who stay because of the weight distribution. Teddy is the one who gets to leave with the heart. She has an emotional goodbye with Owen.
Amelia & Kai Kiss
Link practices his big speech for Amelia on Jo, which just twists the knife in her heart. He goes to find Amelia, who is with Kai. Amelia calms Kai’s nerves over the Hamilton situation, and they end up kissing for the first time. A heartbroken Link witnesses the passionate makeout session between Amelia and Kai.
Teddy is in the middle of the road holding the cooler with Farouk’s heart. She’s just waiting for someone to come by. Owen tells Hayes to leave the vehicle. They can’t both die in this car. Hayes’ kids can’t lose their father, too. Owen tells Hayes that he promised to help 3 other dying soldiers die like their fellow veteran. The medication is in his car. Hayes makes it out, and the car slides down the hill just as Hayes gets to safety.
Schmidt and Taryn perform a surgery together, but things go horribly wrong. There’s so much blood. By the time an attending is called, the OR is a disaster. Bailey says, “I need to know what happened.” Taryn explains that Schmidt started the dissection instead of waiting for an attending. They found the bleed, but it was too late. Bailey makes a broken Schmidt call the time of death. Schmidt may never recover from this.
Why Kim Kardashian Can Still Become A Lawyer ‘On Schedule’ Despite Baby Bar Setbacks
Although Kim Kardashian failed the baby bar exam three times before passing it on her fourth attempt, a top attorney told HollywoodLife that she can still become a lawyer in the upcoming year.
Kim Kardashian, 41, revealed on December 13 that she finally passed California’s “baby bar” exam, leading her one step closer to becoming a practicing attorney. And even though the soon-to-be ex-wife of Kanye West, 44, failed the exam three times before finally passing it on her fourth attempt, Morghan L. Richardson — a top attorney with Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP in New York City — told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it may have not set Kim back from her original goal, which was to take the full bar exam in the upcoming year — 2022 — making her an attorney.
In April 2019, Vogue magazine revealed that Kim began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco based law firm one year prior, in the summer of 2018. The former reality star said that she had been working with attorney Jessica Jackson, who founded a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform called #cut50. During Kim’s first year working as an apprentice in 2018, she infamously helped to free a prisoner named Alice Marie Johnson, who is a 67-year-old woman that was jailed for 19 years over a non-violent drug charge. In 2019, CNN reported that Kim helped to free 17 inmates in 90 days. Since then, she has continued to work diligently, fighting for the cause in prisons around the country.
Now, almost four years after Kim gained national attention by freeing Johnson, attorney Richardson EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife the remaining steps that Kim must take to achieve her goal of becoming a practicing attorney who, eventually, wants to start her own law firm like her late father, Robert Kardashian.
HL: Can Kim Kardashian take the full bar exam in 2022 even though she failed the baby bar exam three times?
Morghan L. Richardson: “To be permitted to take the full bar, Kim needs to complete four years of study under the lawyer’s supervision. Her failed attempts at the baby bar exam would only set her back if she stopped working in the field while this was going on. However, judging by her many high-profiled cases that she has worked on, it does not appear that she took a break from her apprenticeship at all.”
HL: What is the passage rate for the Baby Bar exam? Is it abnormal for someone to have to take it four times?
Morghan L. Richardson: “The passage rate on the “baby bar” for California is a reported 21% — which is far less than those who took the regular bar exam. Kim is tenacious, shrewd, and persistent. She’s absolutely shown the world that she is not dumb and should not be underestimated. Normally, students only have 3 attempts for the exam, but due to Covid-19, students got a fourth chance, and Kim made it work.”
HL: Can you explain what Kim has left to do in order to get her law degree and become a practicing attorney?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Kim took the First-Year Law Students’ examination, a requirement for the program for her to continue studying to become a lawyer. Now she needs to continue her legal studies under the lawyers who are supervising her and eventually she’ll qualify to take the regular/full bar exam. To be permitted to take the full bar, she’ll need to complete four years of study under the lawyer’s supervision. If she started in 2018 and has not taken any breaks, she can become a lawyer after passing the full bar.”
HL: What is left to do after she passes the full bar exam?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Once lawyers pass the bar exam and the character and fitness review, we get admitted into the bar, and start the real work of being an attorney. Kim seems focused on criminal justice reform and wrongful convictions, and that is such an important area of the law that is frequently overlooked. Lawyers who work at organizations like the Innocence Project (fighting wrongful convictions) and Public Defenders offices are generally underpaid and struggling with large caseloads. Having Kim’s celebrity and maybe additional funding that comes with that could really be a huge benefit to making a more just system.”
HL: Over the years, people have knocked Kim for not taking the traditional route, which is going to law school. However, the path that Kim chose does not seem any easier. What is the difference in the two paths?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Long before the days of the internet, people could become lawyers by working for other lawyers (apprenticeship) or by attending law school. These days law schools are a clear path to that goal, but the value of working for other lawyers is still strong, and in fact may be more of a challenge than just attending classes. Many law schools these days also offer clinical work so that students can get hands on training because the law is not just academic. Only a few states still offer this apprenticeship path to becoming a lawyer, and frankly, anyone who works hard enough to join my profession gets my respect – there is simply no easy way to become a lawyer!”
HL: Being a mother yourself, how much harder is it to be a mom while, at the same time, studying to become a lawyer?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Being a mom is hard work and very underpaid (laughs)! Lawyer moms are a special breed of women (myself included) and I will happily welcome her into our club. I teach law classes at Pace Law in NY and my students know that I am always on their team in this endeavor! There will always be people critical of Kim or anyone who takes a path less traveled and gets the same place as someone who went to Yale. But at the end of the day, what we all do with our law degrees is what matters the most (and not how we got there). I am rooting for her and anyone who takes this on.”
