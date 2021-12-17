News
Kim Potter expected on stand as trial in Daunte Wright death nears end
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup.
A compressed defense case for Kim Potter appeared likely to wrap up after just two days, with jurors also expected to hear from an expert on how such errors can occur.
Potter, 49, shot Wright after he pulled away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons warrant on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Body-camera video recorded her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.
The death of Wright set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Besides arguing that Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, Potter’s attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter’s fellow officers.
Potter’s chief at the time, Tim Gannon, testified on her behalf Thursday. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.
Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.
Under questioning from Potter attorney Earl Gray, Gannon testified that he viewed body-camera video immediately after the shooting and dashcam video recently, and when he had “all the data in front of me, I saw no violation.”
“Violation of what?” Gray asked.
“Of policy, procedure or law,” Gannon said.
Prosecutor Matthew Frank jabbed at Gannon on cross-examination, asking him whether it was consistent with policy “for an officer to not know they have their firearm in their hand when they shoot it.”
Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.
Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.
Gannon recalled his own experience in a situation where he was dragged by a car. He said he felt “sheer terror” and a feeling of “simply trying to survive.”
Gannon said Potter was known for handling calls, acting professionally and writing good police reports. He testified that she volunteered with a group that helped families when officers were killed in the line of duty. She also worked with domestic abuse victims and was a field training officer.
Earlier Thursday, the defense opened its case with use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri. Ijames testified that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.
Ijames also testified it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.
After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.
Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, told the court Thursday that he disagreed with the prosecution use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, who testified that Potter was too close to Wright for the Taser to be effective.
The defense also called several character witnesses for Potter who testified she is a peaceful person. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Colleen Fricke testified about working alongside Potter, saying she saw her as a mentor and friend.
Fricke was asked to watch over Potter after the shooting. “I saw her curled up in the corner of the room” — by herself and crying, Fricke said.
After Fricke testified that Potter was law-abiding, prosecutor Joshua Larson said: “In terms of following the law, though, generally speaking, you’d agree that following the law on one day does not absolve you from accountability the next day.” The defense objected, stopping that line of questioning.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
___
Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Doug Glass in Minneapolis contributed to this report.
Column: Another COVID-19 surge is wreaking havoc on the sports world as leagues try to keep up with updated protocols amid the omicron variant
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Thursday returned to off-day Zooming, recalling the days of last season when teleconferences were the only way reporters could communicate with coaches and players.
After two postponements this week caused by the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak, a little Billy was better than nothing.
Surely this won’t be the last time an NBA team decides to keep coaches and players away from media members, and we’re certain to hear that familiar 2020 refrain — “out of an abundance of caution” — more often in the coming weeks.
The latest COVID-19 surge and the uncertainties over the omicron variant likely will bring more chaos to sports at the end of 2021 and the start of ’22.
What a difference a month makes. On Nov. 14, at a Bulls-Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center, the seats in media row were placed so closely together we could barely move without bumping shoulders. We were able to interview Donovan and DeMar DeRozan from a few feet away after the game, with reporters wearing masks and Donovan and DeRozan maskless.
No one seem too worried.
But that’s how quickly things can change. Our hopes for a “return to normal” in 2021 were realized, only for things to slide backward in the final days.
From empty stadiums last winter to gradual capacity increases in the spring to 100% allowed by the summer, we seemingly got past our COVID-19-related anxieties and felt as if we were never going back. As long as we were fully vaccinated, socially distancing and wearing masks, the dangers of contracting COVID-19 would be mitigated.
We were wrong, of course, and now the news of players and coaches testing positive is so prevalent it’s leading to more postponements and forcing leagues to update their protocols.
Saturday’s DePaul-Northwestern men’s basketball game in Evanston was one of several college games canceled after a positive COVID-19 test in the Blue Demons program, and the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association were in the process Thursday of mandating daily testing for players and coaches, beginning Friday, according to an Associated Press report. Fully vaccinated players previously did not need to be tested daily.
“I’ve got a feeling we may go back to some of the stuff we did last year, which was clearly no fun,” Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday night. “But we’ve got to get through the season, so I guess that’s the sacrifice.”
After avoiding postponing games this season, the NBA finally granted mercy on the Bulls last week despite having the minimum eight players available for a game. They are scheduled to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center, but who knows?
Likewise, the Brooklyn Nets had only eight players available Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors after James Harden and several others entered the health and safety protocols. The Nets beat the Raptors in overtime, though it helps when one of the available players is Kevin Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer.
Postponements are likely to become more prevalent. Are eight players enough to play an NBA game, or is postponement a better option?
“I think the league is trying to do everything it can possibly do to play games and also keep teams safe and healthy,” Donovan said Thursday. “I don’t know what the right number is in order to say this team should play or this team shouldn’t play. Certainly we got hit really hard with this and we lost a lot of players. Other teams have been hit a little bit but not as much. And I’ve always said this: When you lose key players off your team, it definitely impacts you.
“A lot of this stuff that is going on, to be quite honest, is decisions the league is making based on the information they’re getting from probably the CDC, medical experts of how we need to progress and go forward, and whether or not things should be postponed or teams should continue to play.
“I’m not really privy to those conversations, so I can’t really comment on that other than the fact that with the surge that’s going on right now, I think the league is probably in the process of figuring out how they’re going to go about testing everybody else in the league. And certainly when you do more testing like that, you’re going to come across more guys that are going to test positive.”
Some 33 players, including 10 Bulls, were in the league’s health and safety protocols Wednesday. And because of the recent surge, some teams are considering changing their attendance protocols. On Wednesday the Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Raptors announced they would limit attendance to 50% capacity again.
Is a league shutdown a viable option? ESPN reported Thursday that Premier League teams are pushing for games to be halted until the start of the second week in January. Meanwhile, NBA stars including Harden, Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zach LaVine, NFL stars including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Rams receiver Odell Beckham and NHL stars such as Patrice Bergeron were all unavailable to play after testing positive this week.
Fans who paid high ticket prices to watch their teams play would miss seeing some of their favorite players, albeit without a reduction in prices. Teams that might be on the cusp of a playoff spot might lose out by the end of the season because of playing short-handed now.
Even if the Bulls return to action Sunday against the Lakers, they would have little practice time under their belt. Would it be a fair matchup, or is it better to postpone and wait until the Bulls are healthy?
Meanwhile, NFL teams are entering the stretch run without some of their key players. Could the loss of Mayfield this weekend affect the AFC playoff race?
Every day brings a new wrinkle to the sports world’s constant challenge of responding to the latest COVID-19 news.
The only thing we’ve learned from 2021 is the much-anticipated “return to normalcy” was simply wishful thinking.
What’s the best way to describe Justin Fields’ rookie season? Will there be major staff changes before the end of the season? 4 questions for the Chicago Bears heading into the final leg of the season.
The good news for the Chicago Bears — or at least for their fans — is only four games remain in the season. That gives everyone involved the chance to mentally turn the page to 2022. But before that can happen, our writers weigh in on four timely topics.
1. After nine starts, Justin Fields’ rookie season can best be described as ______.
Brad Biggs: Tantalizing.
Fields has shown flashes of how his superior athletic ability makes him such a dangerous quarterback. He possesses all the tools — a good arm, good-sized frame and elite mobility. It’s about putting together the total package, a process that sometimes can be slow and certainly has been more disjointed than the Bears would have liked this season. The statistical production, when judged against other rookie quarterbacks, is not encouraging. The sample size remains small, and it would not be surprising if the Bears believe a new coaching staff can help unlock his immense potential. But Fields has struggled to perform consistently from one game to the next, one quarter to the next and sometimes one play to the next. The Bears remain super high on his potential. They have to — that is the position they are in. With some good fortune and Fields’ hard work — and his commitment is not in question — things will turn a corner in 2022.
Colleen Kane: Incomplete.
I’m eager to see how Fields fares over the final four games, and hopefully then we can get a better assessment of where he stands. Fields had promising moments against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, so his injured ribs and subsequent 2½-game absence came at an inopportune time. He said he played through pain — and at only about 90% — in his return against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, when he also was playing behind rookie Teven Jenkins getting his first NFL snaps at left tackle. So with another week of recovery (though not necessarily a better situation at tackle because of injuries and COVID-19 issues), Fields could make more strides, especially considering the defenses the Bears are playing over the final month. If Fields can show more consistency, fewer big mistakes resulting in turnovers and more of his exciting playmaking ability, he could end his rookie season with an optimistic outlook.
Dan Wiederer: Predictably inconsistent.
It seems like just about every game Fields provides a handful of “Wow!” moments that allow Bears fans to justify their giddiness over his potential. But the Bears are 2-7 with Fields as their starting quarterback, and the rookie’s 69.3 passer rating ranks 30th among qualified passers and third among the five rookies who were drafted in the first round, ahead of Trevor Lawrence (68.9) and Zach Wilson (65.3). With four games left in his first season, Fields hasn’t been rattled mentally or shown any troubling signs that his emergence as a dependable starter won’t eventually come. And those occasional flashes of brilliance as both a runner and a passer are tantalizing. But Fields also has yet to put together a complete four-quarter performance to signal that he is, without question, a star in the making. This is life on the rookie roller coaster.
2. The idea of the Bears making major changes before the regular season ends is ______.
Biggs: Overblown.
I don’t think getting a one- or two-week head start on the search for a new coach will be the difference between the Bears finding the right one or not — if the team decides to part ways with Matt Nagy after four seasons. It won’t do the Bears any good if they are considering making more moves than just at head coach — a general manager would need to be in place to hire a coach, right? The NFL is not approving early interview requests for GM candidates.
Kane: More interesting given the NFL’s new rule on interviewing coaching candidates.
NFL owners voted this year to allow teams to begin interviewing head coaching candidates on other teams two weeks early — sending interview requests starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 28 — if they have either fired their current coach or let him know he won’t be returning. For the Bears, that window opens two days after they play the Seahawks in Seattle. It puts the Bears, who never have fired a coach in-season, in an interesting situation if they plan to fire Matt Nagy, as many expect. Beyond whether they should disrupt the final two games of Fields’ rookie season — and yes, that can be argued as a positive or a negative — there’s another major question. If they do decide to get a jump on the hiring process, who would be doing the interviews? Bears Chairman George McCaskey would have to decide if he is keeping general manager Ryan Pace and allowing him to hire the next coach. Or will they wait the extra two weeks to lend clarity on the state of the entire organization? The clock is ticking on that decision.
Wiederer: Plausible but still iffy.
A new league rule incentivizes teams to start their coaching searches earlier than in past years, with assistants from other teams available to be interviewed for open head coaching positions in Weeks 17 and 18. So if the Bears want to jump-start that process, they could relieve Nagy of his duties this month and begin to cast lines for possible replacements. But the big question still hanging out there: If the team already has decided to move on from Nagy, who will be at the controls of the next coaching search? Pace in his current role as general manager? Pace with oversight from a npaew team president? A new president and a new GM? The Bears face so many big-picture questions that it’s difficult to forecast what McCaskey’s ultimate move will be.
3. The decline of the defense this season has been ______.
Biggs: Predictable.
The Bears defense has taken a step back each year removed from the Vic Fangio era. It regressed in each season under Chuck Pagano and has gotten worse this season under Sean Desai. The Bears lost their best position coach, Jay Rodgers (defensive line), last offseason, and Desai was forced to work with a group of cornerbacks that included one good player in Jaylon Johnson and too many question marks. Add in some injuries at all three levels of the defense and it’s easy to see why the defense is struggling. It’s going to take some major work for the Bears to become a top-10 unit again.
Kane: A product of a bad plan at a key position and injuries.
Pace gambled when he decided to go into the 2021 season with inexperienced players Kindle Vildor at cornerback and Marqui Christian and Duke Shelley at nickel. Salary-cap issues prompted Pace to release veterans Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine in the offseason, and the Bears have paid the price. It’s also obvious that when Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks aren’t on the field, the Bears defense loses a lot of its bite, and both have missed six games. Add in injuries of varying degrees to Eddie Jackson, Danny Trevathan, Jermiah Attaochu and most recently Roquan Smith and DeAndre Houston-Carson, and the Bears’ depth has been seriously tested. The 2018 Bears defense feels like a long way off. At least Robert Quinn has had a fun season, Smith has continued to play well and Johnson provides a shred of hope for the future. Otherwise, the defense’s situation would feel very dark.
Wiederer: Disappointing.
That “Takeaway Bucket” the Bears introduced over the offseason has collected cobwebs. They haven’t recorded multiple takeaways in a game since Week 4 and rank tied for 29th in the NFL with 11 turnovers forced. They also rank 24th in points allowed (25.5 ppg), and in six games against teams currently in NFC playoff position, they have surrendered at least 30 points five times. Sure, injuries have been a significant factor with Mack and Hicks in particular missing a combined 13 games. But the Bears knew they likely would have to lean on their defense this season, and that unit hasn’t provided nearly enough stability.
4. Allen Robinson’s 2021 production dip has been
___
Biggs: Stunning.
And it’s maybe the greatest example of why this passing offense — for a variety of reasons — is broken. The wheels didn’t fall off. The Bears dropped the transmission. Robinson’s skills haven’t declined. He’s 28. He was super productive playing with Mitch Trubisky and Blake Bortles, among others. Bortles has been bouncing in and out of the league, and Trubisky is no longer a starter. For Robinson not to be able to put up at least solid production with Fields and Andy Dalton is alarming. Everyone is to blame — the quarterbacks, the coaches, the offensive line, the whole thing. Robinson could have been better in certain situations too. But he’s still a big-time offensive weapon, and the Bears can’t even use him to their advantage. Now he’s sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kane: Unexpected and disappointing.
In his previous two seasons, Robinson was consistently the best thing about the Bears offense. So it has been puzzling to watch his decline in production this season: 32 catches for 353 yards and a touchdown. His 11 yards per catch is the lowest in his career, and his 57.1% catch rate is the worst of his time in Chicago after reaching a career high of 67.5% in 2020. Several factors have contributed to the decline, including new quarterbacks Dalton and Fields, an offense that continues to be among the NFL’s worst and three missed games with a hamstring injury. When asked about Robinson’s lack of production against the Packers — two catches in six targets for 14 yards — Nagy said there were plays called for Robinson and Darnell Mooney that didn’t go their way for various reasons. Robinson deserves a share of the blame, but there seems to be a lot at play. In any event, unless he breaks out over the next four games, it will be a disappointing way for Robinson to end his tenure in Chicago.
Wiederer: Confounding.
After averaging six catches and 74 yards per game with 18 total touchdowns in his first three seasons as a Bear, Robinson is averaging three catches and 35 yards per game this season with only one score. It hasn’t helped that the Bears have again been riding the quarterback carousel and still have the league’s least productive passing attack — by a wide margin. But with Robinson playing on the franchise tag, the statistical regression has been especially alarming. Given his seven-season track record before this, it’s laughable to think his skill set suddenly went off the cliff. And the frustrated assertions in some pockets of the fan base that Robinson has checked out or is going through the motions feels like misdirected anger. The Bears’ consistent inability to get their best offensive player more involved is bothersome — and most aggravating to Robinson himself. Robinson has plenty left in his tank and is almost certainly headed elsewhere in 2022. It would be interesting to have a time machine to see what happens over the next three or four years to add clarity to this situation. But many around the league expect a quick resurgence for Robinson.
Biggs: Stunning. And it's maybe the greatest example of why this passing offense — for a variety of reasons — is broken. The wheels didn't fall off. The Bears dropped the transmission. Robinson's skills haven't declined. He's 28. He was super productive playing with Mitch Trubisky and Blake Bortles, among others. Bortles has been bouncing in and out of the league, and Trubisky is no longer a starter. For Robinson not to be able to put up at least solid production with Fields and Andy Dalton is alarming. Everyone is to blame — the quarterbacks, the coaches, the offensive line, the whole thing. Robinson could have been better in certain situations too. But he's still a big-time offensive weapon, and the Bears can't even use him to their advantage. Now he's sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kane: Unexpected and disappointing. In his previous two seasons, Robinson was consistently the best thing about the Bears offense. So it has been puzzling to watch his decline in production this season: 32 catches for 353 yards and a touchdown. His 11 yards per catch is the lowest in his career, and his 57.1% catch rate is the worst of his time in Chicago after reaching a career high of 67.5% in 2020. Several factors have contributed to the decline, including new quarterbacks Dalton and Fields, an offense that continues to be among the NFL's worst and three missed games with a hamstring injury. When asked about Robinson's lack of production against the Packers — two catches in six targets for 14 yards — Nagy said there were plays called for Robinson and Darnell Mooney that didn't go their way for various reasons. Robinson deserves a share of the blame, but there seems to be a lot at play. In any event, unless he breaks out over the next four games, it will be a disappointing way for Robinson to end his tenure in Chicago.

Wiederer: Confounding. After averaging six catches and 74 yards per game with 18 total touchdowns in his first three seasons as a Bear, Robinson is averaging three catches and 35 yards per game this season with only one score. It hasn't helped that the Bears have again been riding the quarterback carousel and still have the league's least productive passing attack — by a wide margin. But with Robinson playing on the franchise tag, the statistical regression has been especially alarming. Given his seven-season track record before this, it's laughable to think his skill set suddenly went off the cliff. And the frustrated assertions in some pockets of the fan base that Robinson has checked out or is going through the motions feels like misdirected anger. The Bears' consistent inability to get their best offensive player more involved is bothersome — and most aggravating to Robinson himself. Robinson has plenty left in his tank and is almost certainly headed elsewhere in 2022. It would be interesting to have a time machine to see what happens over the next three or four years to add clarity to this situation. But many around the league expect a quick resurgence for Robinson.
Pick 6: Odds Air Force will beat Louisville at the First Responder Bowl, the Broncos will make the playoffs
Troy Calhoun will look to improve his bowl game record above .500 for the first time as head coach of Air Force when the Falcons take on Louisville at the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 28. And oddsmakers give him almost a 50-50 shot at it.
Air Force has +110 odds — meaning a $100 bet would win $110 — to beat the Cardinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and improve Calhoun’s bowl game record to 6-5. Louisville is slightly favored at -130 to win the game.
The Falcons (9-3) enter the game as 1.5-point underdogs. The two teams aren’t expected to produce one of this postseason’s biggest shootouts with +3,500 odds for the highest-scoring bowl game (the favorite is the matchup between Virginia and SMU at +800). The over-under for total points is 55.5.
Here’s a look at some current odds in the world of sports.
+110
The odds Air Force will beat Louisville at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are slightly favored at -130.
+310
The odds the Broncos will make the playoffs, according to BetMGM. The odds are in favor of them missing it for a sixth straight year at -400.
-192
The odds Colorado’s Raquel Pennington will beat Macy Chiasson at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, according to MaximBet.
+1,200
The odds Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will be named NBA MVP, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. He has the fourth-best odds behind Stephen Curry (+140), Kevin Durant (+350) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700).
+10,000
The odds Broncos’ Vic Fangio will win the NFL coach of the year award, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. He is tied for the 13th-best odds. New England’s Bill Belichick is the favorite at -115.
