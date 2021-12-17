Lagwagon spotlights 2002’s ‘Blaze’ album on Boston tour stop

Of all the California punk bands that appeared in the early ’90s, Lagwagon has to be the one most often pegged as a commercial success that should have happened. Despite an overload of catchy tunes, smart lyrics, musical know-how and pure energy, they never hit on the same level as the Offspring or Green Day. But longtime drummer Dave Raun has no complaints.

“Hey, it’s pretty rad that the band’s lasted 33 years. I don’t think anyone should have anything — it either happens or it doesn’t,” Raun said this week. “It’s more fitting to be in the world that we roll in; I don’t think we would have lasted in the big game. There’s a certain level of soul selling that we were never willing to do. I don’t think any of us expected to do this for a living in the first place. If you’re lucky enough to make the cut where people still want to come out and hear you, then you’ve definitely won.”

There should be a lot of celebrating when Lagwagon hits Big Night Live Dec. 17, on their first post-shutdown tour. They’ve been playing different albums from their catalog on different nights; 2002’s “Blaze” will get the nod in Boston.

“The funny thing about being older is that we’re all in the high-risk zone (for COVID-19). So we’re doing the worst thing possible — we’re going out there and tempting fate. But we’re having a great time, I can tell you that.”

Frontman and band founder Joey Cape actually survived a fairly serious case of the virus, something he deals with (along with other challenges like a marital breakup and the loss of his dad) on a recent solo album, “A Good Year to Forget.” Raun had a better time during the break; taking the opportunity to learn another trade.

“I went to barber school, because I’ve never had this much downtime in my life. And that wasn’t necessarily the best idea, since we’re shut down and you’re not supposed to be around people. But it’s awesome and I love it.” Besides, there seems to be a connection between punk rock and haircutting. “I know that Johnny Rioux (of the Boston band Street Dogs) is a barber, and one of the longtime tech guys from NOFX. You’ve always got to keep everybody nice and tight-looking.”

The “Blaze” album marked Lagwagon’s growing away from a purely punk format, with some slower tempos, layered production and lyrics about love relationships and political issues.

“It was a tough one to re-learn, I don’t think we’ve played much from that album since we first toured it. It was a pretty detailed album, and a lot of it was stepping out of the comfort zone. I know we wanted to do something a little different. Some of it’s obviously personal, but we try to talk about what’s happening at the moment.” That included a song called “Dividers,” about the factionalization of politics — not an outdated topic by any means. “The same thing always comes back around, unfortunately.”

Though the bandmembers never expected to be rocking in their 50s, they’re fine with that as well. “There’s always a way of finding whatever it was that fueled you originally, what keeps driving the train and keeps you hungry. In my case, I love getting behind the drums and firing up these jams.”