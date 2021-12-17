Celebrities
Lil Durk Surprises Fans By Teaming Up With Morgan Wallen For New Song After Racism Scandal
Nearly one year after video surfaced of Morgan Wallen saying the N-word, the country singer has teamed up with rapper Lil Durk for a new song, ‘Broadway Girls,’ to the surprise of many fans.
Morgan Wallen’s unexpected collaboration with Lil Durk is here. On Dec. 17, the guys released their new song, “Broadway Girls,” providing a new country/rap collaboration for fans. However, considering Morgan was involved in a major racism controversy at the beginning of 2021, Lil Durk’s decision to team up with him came as quite a surprise to fans. Overall, though, the song has been getting some positive reviews from listeners. While some are frustrated with Lil Durk for choosing to collaborate with Morgan, others love the way that their very different sounds have come together.
Morgan made headlines at the end of Jan. 2021 when TMZ published a video of him screaming the N-word while outside his Nashville home with friends. Although Morgan apologized for his actions, his music was dropped from various radio stations and streaming services for different lengths of time. He was also deemed ineligible for any awards at the ACM Awards in April 2021.
After spending many months out of the public eye, Morgan returned for an interview on Good Morning America in July. During the sit down, he revealed that his inexcusable behavior came during a “72-hour bender,” which led him to spend 30 days in rehab after the controversy. He admitted to being “ignorant” about his use of the N-word, and said that he had spent time with members of the Black Music Action Coalition and more similar agencies to gain perspective about how wrong his actions were.
Despite the scandal, though, Morgan’s music sales still thrived, and he donated half a million dollars to various organizations, including BMAC. He returned to country radio with a new single, “Sand In My Boots” in August 2021. In mid-November, Morgan announced a tour for 2022, playing arenas and amphitheaters throughout the United States. The tour begins in February in Evansville, Indiana and doesn’t wrap up until the end of September in Los Angeles.
Rihanna Slays In Fuzzy Green Bra & Matching Sweats From Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line — Photos
Rihanna is a saucy little Grinch for the holidays! The Savage x Fenty founder showed off some ‘holiday goodies’ in a recent Instagram, looking adorable in a fuzzy green matching set from her line.
How Rihanna stole Christmas! The Savage x Fenty founder, 33, showed off an adorable yet utterly sexy Grinch-style fuzzy green set on Thursday, sharing two photos to her Instagram with the items from her lingerie line on display. “[I]t’s cozy grinch season 💚,” the “Love on the Brain” singer wrote in her caption, promoting the “holiday goodies” from her line and looking absolutely stunning in the process.
The Barbados native showed off her stellar bod in the set, which included a bikini-style bra top and matching cozy pants. While posing pin-up style, Rihanna smiled at the camera and showed off her fresh-faced, warm-but-not-too-much makeup, sporting numerous gorgeous braids in the process.
This isn’t the first time Rihanna has shared some “holiday goodies” from her popular lingerie line. In November, she dropped a Tagged by Savage Collection campaign and featured two photos of herself in incredibly sexy purple lingerie. For the shoot, she wore a halter-style bra with a cutout in the middle and lacy fabric up the sides. She also sported matching, lacy underwear and a sexy lace garter to hold up sheer purple tights.
For her glam, RiRi wore blunt bangs, with her hair styled long and straight in a half-up, half-down style and also wore fierce, dark eye makeup with a cat eye and bold lips. “Holiday szn about to be xtra AF,” she captioned the photos on her Instagram, along with the hashtag #TisTheSavage.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kills Off [SPOILER] In Devastating Death Scene
There was one ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scene that made every fan burst into tears. One of the people closest to Peter Parker was killed by the Green Goblin. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Not everyone was going to make it out of Spider-Man: No Way Home alive. The stakes are higher than ever in Tom Holland’s third standalone movie as the beloved web-slinger. When the villains from past Spider-Man movies find themselves in Peter Parker’s world, Peter faces his biggest threats yet.
The villain who cuts out a piece of Peter Parker’s heart is none other than the Green Goblin. Peter is determined to cure the villains so they don’t go back to their worlds and die. Despite his efforts, Green Goblin turns on him, which causes the other villains to do the same except for Doc Ock.
Peter and Green Goblin get into a brutal fight. It looks like Green Goblin may end up killing Peter when Aunt May saves the day. Aunt May protects Peter when he’s trying to recover from the savage blows, but Green Goblin refuses to let up. He clips Aunt May with a glider and throws a pumpkin bomb at her. Peter tries to catch it, but he’s unsuccessful.
At first, it seems as if Aunt May is OK. She tells Peter that she’s fine, but she sounds weak. “With great power there must come great responsibility,” she says to Peter before collapsing.
Aunt May dies in Peter Parker’s arms. He is absolutely devastated over her death and breaks down into tears. Peter pleads with Aunt May to wake up. She is the only family he has left. Tom Holland’s performance in this scene is astounding.
Happy rolls up just after Aunt May’s death. He looks at Peter and knows exactly what’s happened. The scene is absolutely gut-wrenching. In the wake of Aunt May’s death, Peter is beside himself. He no longer wants to help the villains. He doesn’t feel like he has anything else to fight for now that May is gone. It isn’t under MJ and Ned introduce him to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire versions of Spider-Man that Peter gets that spark to be a hero back. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles: 5 Things To Know About The Winner Of Miss America 2022
Congratulations to Emma Broyles, aka Miss Alaska, in her winning the Miss America pageant 2022! Here are 5 things to know about the Anchorage native.
Miss America 2022 has officially been crowned for the competition’s 100th annual event! The crown was given to Emma Leigh Broyles, Miss Alaska, on Dec. 16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and was streamed live on Peacock. The title was the first win for the state of Alaska.
The event included 51 women from across the U.S. And the 2021 event marked a return after a two-year delay due to COVID-19. The top 10 contestants were: New York, Alaska, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Alabama, District of Columbia, Florida, Utah and Texas, with Alaska taking home the big prize.
Here are five things about Emma, an Anchorage, Alaska native, and how she paved her way to the top!
She was Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen in 2017
As a 15-year-old in 2017, Emma began competing in her hometown of Anchorage, Alaska, going on to win Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen that year. She then went on to compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Florida, but took a hiatus from competing after that pageant.
“After my year as Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen, I took a four-year break from competing until this year, when I decided to return to the stage and compete for the title of Miss Alaska 2021,” she told an Arizona State University news outlet (where she attends college). The student has been sure to shout-out her friends and family members for supporting her in her various pageant ventures, from teen competitions to the top prize in the states!
She works with the Special Olympics
Earlier in the week, before Emma was crowned the winner of the pageant overall, she won in the preliminaries for her social impact pitch about the power of the Special Olympics. She has noted she began volunteering with the organization 12 years ago when her older brother, who has down syndrome, became an athlete.
“As a sibling of an individual with an intellectual disability and Special Olympics athlete, I have witnessed the positive impact Special Olympics has on the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, their families and communities,” she told ASU news. “Special Olympics is an organization that my family and I have supported throughout my life, and I am so excited to continue to share its mission on the Miss America stage.”
She’s an honors student at Arizona State University
Emma is a part of Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University located in Tempe, Arizona, where she is currently a junior. She studies biomedical sciences and voice performance, loving her experience as a college student but also navigating the challenges that come with competing in pageants at the same time. “Keeping organized has been the single most important step in maintaining a busy schedule and ensuring that I am not missing anything,” she told an ASU news outlet in July. “I also heavily rely on my support systems and reach out to my family and friends if I ever feel discouraged or overwhelmed.”
Although the South West was a definite change for the Anchorage native, she noted how she “fell in love” with the campus and atmosphere of the Tempe locale, thus influencing her decision to attend the school. “I really felt at home when I visited ASU and I did not get that same feeling when touring other campuses, so I knew that ASU was the school for me,” she shared. “It also helped that ASU has great merit-based scholarships that help me pay for most of my degree and such a strong honors college.” Luckily for Emma, the Miss America crown also comes with a $100,000 college scholarship which will certainly help with expenses!
She wants to be a dermatologist
On her profile page for Miss America, Emma’s “career goals” are noted to be “Dermatologist.” Although the newly crowned pageant queen is still in the earlier years of college, she’s already identified her interests and is intent in entering the medical field.
She continues to help out with other pageants and teen competitions
In addition to competing in the Miss America pageant and working with the Special Olympics, Emma continues to support young girls and help out with various pageants and events. In the above Instagram post, for example, Emma shouts out the most recently crowned winner of Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen, Sycely Wheeles, noting how she’s been able to “[cheer] her on” throughout her competing in the pageant and how the teen has “been by my side” since she herself won the title.
