Connect with us

Celebrities

Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

Ring.com

Charlotte police have arrested the man seen brutally beating a woman and dragging her in a violent attack that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

Detectives charged 32-year-old Louis Lamontrez Meadows with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

The incident happened after 3 a.m. Wednesday in East Charlotte. Video footage showed the frightened woman banging on a door as a man caught up to her and attacked her. He then dragged her away.

Police were desperate to identify the woman in hopes of rescuing her.

After releasing the Ring doorbell footage to the public, detectives were able to identify both the victim and suspect.

On Dec. 16, police found the suspect’s vehicle and located both the victim and suspect.

Meadows was immediately taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

It has been determined that this incident involved domestic violence. Investigation into the case is active and ongoing.
 

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, crime news, domestic violence, Ring doorbell app, viral video

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Cancer-Stricken Father To Hold Son Before Dying

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Cancer-Stricken Father To Hold Son Before Dying
google news

How devastating.

Source: Justin Paget / Getty

A viral Facebook post detailing one mother’s triumphant miracle and loss within hours of each other is reminding millions of people how precious and unpredictable life really is.

Mom Haley Parke made the decision to have a c-section due to her husband’s cancer taking a terrible turn for the worst. The couple, who has an 18-month-old as well, welcomed their second baby into the world just hours before her husband passed away in the same hospital.

Haley shared her experience in an emotional Facebook post, detailing how her husband, Jb Parke, had been admitted to Connecticut’s Hartford Hospital in late November after experiencing complications due to his battle with cancer. A short time later, the couple learned Jb’s life expectancy had changed from months to days.

With their baby’s due-date just three weeks ahead, Haley and her doctors made the decision to induce labor early to give Jb an opportunity to meet his new son.  Sadly on the morning of Dec. 2, Jb’s health began to deteriorate quickly, and Haley made the decision to have a C-section instead.

“It was either a c-section right at that moment, or Jb would not have the opportunity to meet our son,” Haley wrote. “Without a question in my mind, I said ‘Let’s go’ and we did just that. In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born. He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest. The miracle of all this? When our baby was placed on Jb’s chest, Jb’s vitals all instantly improved.”

Haley said she was soon wheeled next to her husband, and it was there that she and their newborn son shared Jb’s final moments.

“I spent my recovery time gazing at my husband,” Haley wrote. “I was gazing at him in sadness, but in awe of his strength. He took his last breaths with our son on his chest and my hand in his hand.”

 

GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Haley, her 18-month-old son Brinton and her newborn. Rest in peace to JB, and condolences to Haley and her family.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Katharine McPhee Foster Reveals ‘Fun New Tradition’ She Introduced For Son Rennie’s First Holidays

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Katharine McPhee Foster Reveals ‘Fun New Tradition’ She Introduced For Son Rennie’s First Holidays
google news

Katharine McPhee gushed over the fun new tradition she started with her sister & their newborn kiddos for their first holiday season in an interview with HL!

Katharine McPhee Foster‘s soon-to-be 1-year-old son is celebrating his first holiday season and the new mom is pulling out all the stops to make sure it’s a special one with new traditions! The MINDD spokeswoman joined HollywoodLife for an IG Live interview, and there, she opened up about her holiday plans with husband David Foster and their son Rennie! “We absolutely have a new tradition that we’ve officially started! My sister and I took my son Rennie and her two sons, and a couple friends to Disneyland a few days ago! They loved it! It’s the coolest thing to take a nine-month-old to Disneyland — they frickin love it! We took them on all the little rides, it was all Christmassy and decorated,” Kat gushed.

She continued, “I ate like ten churros because that’s my favorite part of Disneyland. And so my sister and I just reminisced the next day and said, this was so much fun. We really need to make this tradition. So I think that’s what we’re going do. We’re just going have an annual trip to Disneyland!” The former SMASH star added that when it comes to gifts for Rennie, she’s going to get him a “few presents” this year, but wants to “wait until he’s older” to really go full-on Santa! “When there’s just like, stuff everywhere, kid stuff everywhere, I just can’t go to bed. So late at night, I’m cleaning things and putting them in shelves and cabinets so that you can’t see it!” the Masked Singer star laughed.

Katharine McPhee Foster for MINDD. (Courtesy of MINDD)

When looking ahead to Rennie’s first birthday, which will be on February 22nd, 2022, Katharine admitted she “cherishes every single moment” she’s had with him. “Not to harp on Disney man, but that was pretty, pretty great, too!” she gushed. “The moment he was born. I go back and watch videos, and it’s hard to pick one. He’s just so sweet.” Aw!

Katharine also spoke to HL about her ongoing partnership with MINDD, an inclusive intimates brand she discovered during her pregnancy. “I fell in love with the product. you can go look in comments as well under like the mind Instagram, people don’t take these bras off. This is the most comfortable bra, and I immediately engaged with them and the partnership sparked from there,” she explained.

1639692978 847 Katharine McPhee Foster Reveals ‘Fun New Tradition She Introduced For
Katharine McPhee Foster wears MINDD. (Courtesy of MINDD)

The actress just released her own collection with the brand, that features a variety of lacy bralettes, fitted bodysuits and comfy bras that are great for everyday movement! Check them out at MINDDbra.com.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Deion Sanders Disputes Claims He Paid Top Recruit Travis Hunter To Commit To Jackson State: “We Ain’t Got No Money!””

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Deion Sanders Disputes Claims He Paid Top Recruit Travis Hunter To Commit To Jackson State: “We Ain’t Got No Money!””
google news

Deion Sanders disputes claims he used payola to secure top high school prospect Travis Hunter.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Yesterday, Deion Sanders shocked the world, it was like taking candy from a baby.

Top high school prospect Travis Hunter flipped from his commitment to Floriaa State University to join Deion down at Jackson State. Of course, the idea of a great player going to HBCU over a power 5 upset the fans of the power 5’s and the entire system. Many people were quick to hop on their social media accounts and accuse Deion of paying the kid to flip.

Later in the day, the internet claimed Barstool Sports and their betting partner PENN National Gaming were entering into a $1 million deal with Travis Hunter, adding to the chaos.

Today, Deion finally spoke out to put all the hearsay and lies to rest. During a chat with Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Jay Williams earlier today, Deion revealed no money was involved in getting him to flip to an HBCU. Make no mistake this is the biggest get for an HBCU in history and adds on to a world-class year Deion is having at Jackson State. While it shocks many, please remember this kid is going to play for the person who was the best to ever play his position. It probably wasn’t that hard to change his mind.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending