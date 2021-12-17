News
Man faces Wis. charges in killing of St. Paul man whose dismembered remains were found in Lake Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Charges were filed on Monday against a South Range, Wis., man for his alleged role in dismembering the body of a St. Paul man whose remains were found in Lake Superior in July.
Robert Thomas West, 41, is facing felony charges of party to mutilating a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon. An arrest warrant was filed with the charges, as West remains in custody in Cook County, Minn., where he faces similar charges.
Dive teams found the remains of Richard Balsimo Jr. of St. Paul on July 15-16 in cement-weighted buckets that had been dumped in Lake Superior near Grand Portage, Minn. Jacob Colt Johnson, 35, of Superior, was charged in August in Cook County District Court with second-degree murder for Balsimo’s death.
West told Douglas County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Office detectives that Johnson showed up at his home in South Range on June 20, according to the criminal complaint. The Audi that Johnson was driving had bullet holes in the front passenger seat; Balsimo’s body was in the back seat, the complaint said. Johnson told West he shot Balsimo in self-defense.
West and Johnson brought the body to an RV in Bennett, Wis., where Johnson cut up the body, according to the criminal complaint. West allegedly said he went to a Menards store in Superior to buy additional tools, as well as the buckets and cement to put the body parts in. He and Johnson later burned their clothes.
West admitted to transporting the remains to Grand Portage and going out on a boat with a fisherman to dump the buckets and a tote into Lake Superior, the complaint said. The commercial fisherman allegedly identified West as the person they took out on Lake Superior to dump the buckets, which West claimed contained valuables.
The gun used in the homicide was given to West by a third party after Johnson was arrested and incarcerated June 24, according to the criminal complaint. He told detectives he took the gun apart and threw it in Lake Superior. Magnet and hand searches turned up a Glock barrel with a serial number, a trigger and other gun parts at the location West indicated.
West faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact and interference of a dead body in Cook County. In addition to West and Johnson, Tommi Lynn Hintz, 31, of Duluth, Minn., is also facing charges related to Balsimo’s death. Hintz was taken into custody Aug. 11 on charges of accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body. All three are set for omnibus hearings in Cook County District Court in January.
The most serious Douglas County charge West faces, party to mutilating a corpse, is punishable by up to 12.5 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000. West has yet to make an initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court.
News
Hennepin County sheriff pleads guilty in DWI crash, says he’s begun treatment program
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson on Thursday pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated after getting into a drunken driving crash last week on Interstate 94 in western Minnesota.
The top law enforcement official of Minnesota’s largest county, who publicly admitted to drinking before rolling his county-issued SUV on Dec. 8, faced four charges in connection to the crash, including carrying a pistol while under the influence.
Hutchinson crashed around 2:30 a.m. about 5 miles east of Alexandria, where he was attending the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association winter conference the night before.
Local sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene noticed signs that Hutchinson was intoxicated, including a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and poor balance, according to court documents.
Hutchinson was brought to a hospital in Alexandria, where a Minnesota State Patrol trooper got a warrant for a urine sample to determine the sheriff’s blood-alcohol content level. An analysis found Hutchinson’s BAC 0.13, which is over the legal limit to drive of 0.08.
Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will not pursue the pistol charge, according to Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson. Two other DWI charges will be dismissed as a defendant can only be convicted of one DWI offense related to a particular case, the prosecutor said.
The sentence for first-time DWI offenders usually calls for 90 days of stayed jail time, up to two years of probation and a fine of up to $500. Included in the sentence would be a substance-use assessment, a requirement to abstain from alcohol and an obligation to submit to random testing.
“This case came to my office like any other case does. It was processed like any other case is,” Larson said in a statement on the plea deal. “I am pleased with the Sheriff’s decision to take responsibility for this offense in a swift manner.”
Hutchinson was elected sheriff in 2018.
In a Thursday afternoon statement, he said:
“This morning, I pled guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from my recent accident near Alexandria.
“As Sheriff, I made the wellness of my staff a priority; however, I didn’t practice what I preached. This incident is a wake-up call for me. I understand the seriousness of my actions, for which I take full responsibility.
“I am now enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address my issues with alcohol and my overall health. This is the first step in the road toward recovery and regaining the trust of the people I work with and the residents of Hennepin County whom I serve.
“I have returned to work and will focus on my duties as Sheriff.”
News
Avalanche falls short against Predators as both teams battle COVID
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks.
Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville, which extended its season-best winning streak to six games. Colton Sissons had three assists.
Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves as the Avs ended a five-game winning streak.
Both teams were missing players placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Colorado lost Cale Makar shortly before faceoff and used just 16 skaters — two fewer than normal. The Avs also dressed an emergency backup goaltender. Nashville had seven players sidelined by the protocols.
Forsberg scored first at 13:23 of the opening period with a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Francouz on the short side.
Francouz saw his first NHL action since March 11, 2020, after sustaining hip and ankle injuries.
Nashville made it 2-0 at 7:21 of the second on Jeannot’s power-play goal. Forsberg had the puck at the left faceoff dot and sent a pass to Sissons, standing just to the left of Francouz. Sissons made a quick touch pass to Jeannot in the slot, where he connected on a one-timer for his seventh goal of the season.
Colorado answered with a power-play goal at 9:57 of the second. Nazem Kadri’s shot from the top of the left circle deflected off a Nashville skate and landed on Rantanen’s stick at the right faceoff dot, where he beat Saros with a one-timer.
Forsberg struck again at 16:48 of the second. Skating into the Colorado zone on the right side on a 2-on-1 with Jeannot, Forsberg’s attempted pass to Jeannot in the slot deflected off the stick of Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard and past Francouz.
The Avalanche drew within a goal at 9:12 of the third when Nichushkin scored just after a Colorado power play expired, but Josi’s man-advantage goal at 12:19 of the third restored Nashville’s two-goal lead.
Ekholm’s empty-net goal with just over a minute remaining capped the scoring.
SHORTHANDED AVS
With Colorado placing five players — Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, Devon Toews, Darcy Kuemper and Makar — on the COVID-19 protocol list, the Avalanche lineup was two skaters short Thursday night due to salary cap constraints and the late nature of the COVID-related scratches. Colorado dressed 11 forwards and five defenseman.
Just prior to warmup, the Avalanche announced that Kuemper entered the COVID protocol. Nashville area emergency backup goaltender Dustin Smith filled in as Francouz’s backup in the game. Smith played goaltender for Middle Tennessee State University’s club team from 2006-09.
The Kuemper announcement was followed by Makar, which was made just prior to the game’s opening faceoff.
Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson did not play his first shift until 14:06 had elapsed in the first while waiting on results of a COVID-19 test.
NEW FACES BEHIND THE BENCH
With Nashville’s entire coaching staff on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list along with seven players, the Predators had to take the unusual step of recalling both players and coaches from Milwaukee of the AHL on Thursday. Admirals coach Karl Taylor and assistant Scott Ford were behind the Nashville bench and were joined by Predators assistant general manager Scott Nichol.
MACKINNON STREAK
With an assist on Rantanen’s second period power-play goal, Nathan MacKinnon extended his point-scoring streak to nine games. Over the course of the streak, MacKinnon has two goals and 12 assists.
WHAT’S NEXT
Predators: Travels to Chicago Friday.
Avalanche: Hosts Tampa Bay Saturday.
News
Wild fall 3-2 to Sabres in shootout, stretch losing streak to three games
For much of Thursday’s game at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild looked like a team that hadn’t played since Sunday and hadn’t practiced in a week and a half.
The evidence was everywhere. The sloppy passes. The missed nets. The overall lack of energy.
Honestly, if it wasn’t for Cam Talbot standing on his head in the crease, the Wild might’ve gotten blown out. He finished with 38 saves in the game, calming things down in the opening 20 minutes when the Wild were outshot 21-6 by the spiraling Buffalo Sabres.
In the end, though, the Wild fell 3-2 in a shootout, marking the first time coach Dean Evason has lost three games in a row during the regular season.
It was a well-earned loss for the Wild. They looked discombobulated from the opening puck drop and struggled to find a rhythm throughout the game.
Still, as out of sorts as the they looked early on, Jon Merrill put the Wild in front 1-0 midway through the first period with a slap shot that trickled past goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. That gave the Wild a lead they probably didn’t deserve heading into the locker room at intermission.
That score held until midway through the second period when center Dylan Cozens helped tie the game for the Sabres, deflecting an initial shot from defenseman Henri Jokiharju to level the score at 1-1.
Though the Wild didn’t do much to get themselves back into the game after that, Kirill Kaprizov made it 2-1 late in the second period with a shot that snuck through Luukkonen’s legs.
It looked like that might be enough for the Wild squeak out a win. But the Sabres tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period when defenseman Mark Pysyk found the back of the net. That came after a couple of ill-advised turnovers by Merrill and Dmitry Kulikov behind the net.
That set the stage for overtime where neither the Wild nor the Sabres found the back of the net. In the shootout, center Tage Thompson scored the only goal to lift the Sabres to the win.
BRIEFLY
Jared Spurgeon left the game early in the third period and did not return. He returned to the lineup last week after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.
