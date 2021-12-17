Massachusetts schools dealing with flood of threats, as police investigate series of social media messages

More K-12 schools in the Bay State were dealing with threats on Thursday, a national issue that is hitting home more and more ever since the deadly school shooting in Michigan a few weeks ago.

Taunton’s Parker Middle School was placed in “Safe Mode” on Thursday after a threatening message was discovered, and Bourne Middle School also investigated a threat made by a student.

These are just some of the latest disruptive threats to hit Bay State schools, which have been increasing since the Oxford, Mich., school shooting, according to Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

“On a larger scale, this is only one of the many examples of disruptive behavior we’re seeing on the part of adults and kids,” Scott said. “Coming back into school from COVID, there are more behaviors that are not in the normal range of what we saw before COVID, and that’s a concern.”

In Taunton, the threat was deemed not credible after an investigation by the police department and school district.

“We would like to thank the Taunton Police Department for their quick action in responding to this incident and our community members for their patience and cooperation,” Superintendent John Cabral said in a statement. “We’ve seen an increase in a number of social media threats targeting school districts across the nation in recent weeks. At Taunton Public Schools we take all threats and threatening language seriously as we are committed to a safe and secure learning environment.”

After an investigation in Bourne, the superintendent there said there was “no active threat or danger to our school community.”

Scott said parents need to oversee what their kids are doing on social media and should talk to their children about the “dangers of engaging in any of that behavior.”

“It can result in punishment that can be very impactful to their future,” he said.

Scott added that schools need to educate students about communicating online.

Stoneham Police are also investigating a threat posted to social media earlier this week. They reassured everyone the school is safe.