Bitcoin
MetaVisa Hero Assembly NFT $100,000 Airdrop Event
HongKong, China, 17th December, 2021, Chainwire
MetaVisa is a layer-3 middleware protocol built on Ethereum, dedicated to developing a decentralized identity and building a credit system in Metaverse.
MetaVisa has held 10 AMAs in the last two weeks with ten communities whose members are centered in Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Korea, the U.S., and much of Europe. In addition, MetaVisa also concluded a $50,000 Bounty Rewards event. Users who held a MetaVisa NFT Hero and set it as their profile photo on Twitter and retweeted event tweet with #MetaVisa had the chance to share the bounty rewards, which have all been issued.
During the event and these last few AMA-packed weeks, MetaVisa’s Twitter following increased to 16.2k followers. Telegram’s global group reached 16.1k members. Over 6,500 users directly participated in recent events, and more than 1100 MetaVisa NFT Heros have been minted so far.
In the coming weeks, MetaVisa will bring you the limited-edition line of MetaVisa Hero Assembly NFTs. A total of 10,000 of these special NFTs exist, and no more will ever be created. Participants who join this event will have the chance to share $100,000 USDT rewards.
Details are as follows:
1. How to win Lucky Draw Rewards?
The first 1000 participants will earn a special reward. After that, lottery lucky draw will be held that award random NFT holders no matter when they acquired theirs .
2. How much do Limited Edition NFTs cost?
Participants only need to pay the gas fees for minting. There are no other costs.
3. What is the benefit of owning a Limited Edition NFT?
The Limited Edition NFTs released will serve as an individual user identity badge in the MetaVisa ecosystem, identifying MetaVisa users for future privileges.
4. Can these NFTs be traded?
There are no restrictions for trading. Users can transfer NFTs to third-party NFT platforms for trading. After the transfer or transaction, the ownership, identification, and subsequent rights and interests corresponding to the NFT will also be transferred.
Rules:
1. Only users who hold MetaVisa NFT Hero can participate in this activity. Claim MetaVisa NFT Hero at https://www.metavisa.com/nfts
2. A user who holds a MetaVisa NFT Hero has three chances to draw a Limited Edition NFT every day.
3. Each address can claim only 1 Limited Edition NFT.
4. The user will need to pay all gas fees for claiming NFT
5. The final interpretation rights for this event belong to MetaVisa.
We hope you all enjoy participating in this event. We will hold a new airdrop campaign at a later date, so stay tuned for more coming events!
Get in Touch with MetaVisa:
Website: http://www.metavisa.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaVisa
Medium: https://medium.com/@metavisaofficial
Official Community: https://t.me/MetaVisaOfficialCommunity
Contacts
Bitcoin
Top 3 Gaming and NFT Coins to Consider This Christmas
- Gala Games is a renowned decentralized gaming platform.
- Decentraland is indeed an NFT leader.
Globally, the gaming business is valued at around $500 billion. Blockchain is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sub-sectors. Players may play-to-earn and stay away from centralized gaming platforms by using blockchain. The following are the finest game ventures and crypto investments.
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity is the largest decentralized game platform and has a market worth of about $6.6 billion, ranking 26th globally. Moreover, Axie Infinity is a platform that allows users to play games on their computers. The AXS token is used to pay the winners. For its metaverse, Axie Infinity is creating a digital land platform.
2021 has been a good year for AXS tokens. It has increased by over 15,000% this year due to the industry’s popularity. Because of this, AXS is a fantastic gaming cryptocurrency to acquire.
Gala Games
Gala Games is a renowned decentralized gaming platform that allows users to play games and earn GALA tokens. The Walking Dead, Mirandus, Legacy, and Town Star, among other titles, have previously been revealed by the studio’s creators.
A deeper look at its marketplace reveals numerous NFTs valued over $100k. The GALA price has risen over 600% in three months and is expected to continue.
Decentraland
It’s also worth exploring Decentraland, a gaming and NFT platform. It’s a platform for creating one’s own metaverse. Users may acquire virtual property and play online games with other members. Furthermore, the native token, MANA, is used for all network transactions.
Decentraland is indeed an NFT leader. In recent months, important network products have become more costly. People are even paying millions to purchase it. As the industry expands, the MANA price is likely to rise.
Bitcoin
Polkadot Parachain Auction Highlight: Composable Finance
The Polkadot parachain auctions are continuously creating waves in the blockchain and DeFi space as promising projects are participating and seeking support to enable their vision for the future of the Dotsama ecosystem. Composable Finance has officially launched their crowdloan for the auctions in the second batch, opening the door for the DeFi ecosystem to support their efforts in securing a Polkadot parachain. It is important to note that Composable Finance has previously procured a Kusama Parachain and is taking a similar approach in their campaign for the DOT parachain.
Composable Finance aims to bring to life the idea of cross-chain communication to ultimately create a blockchain-agnostic environment. Through extensive research they have identified the benefits of the Dotsama ecosystem and have targeted their efforts towards Polkadot and Kusama to enable their underlying vision. As previously mentioned, Composable Finance successfully obtained a Kusama parachain by the name of Picasso which acts as a supportive hub for their innovation and is now engaging in the next steps of securing a Polkadot parachain to further advance their infrastructure and capabilities within this space.
Notably, Composable Finance allows users to contribute to their crowdloan campaign using ERC-20 stablecoins in addition to $DOT. This functionality allows for contributions from a broader range of supporters outside of just $DOT holders and is an exciting way to converge and unify ecosystems to engage in joint progress for interoperability which aligns with the vision of Composable Finance. Additionally, Composable Finance offers very competitive rewards for early contributors of the crowdloan outlined here:
12% of their native LAYR token supply earmarked for crowdloan contributors with the additional incentives of:
- 10% bonus for the contributors that stake in the first three days of the crowdloan
- Additional 5% bonus to those staking in the first 24 hours of the crowdloan
- 5% bonus to stakers who previously contributed KSM or Stablecoins to Compasable’s Picasso crowdloan (Kusama Parachain Auction)
- 20% referral bonus to users that refer a sum of 1000 DOT to the crowdloan using the referral codes
Composable Finance is on the journey to establish a truly interoperable environment for developers and users engaging in the broader DeFi ecosystem, one that is not held down by the barriers of the siloed multi-chain framework. The creation of a fully blockchain agnostic environment would tremendously impact the capabilities of the entire space and it is exciting that leaders such as Composable Finance are coming forward to spearhead this vision.
The procurement of a Polkadot parachain is thus an instrumental step in enabling Composable Finance to move the needle towards interconnectivity and cross-chain communication in blockchain.
Bitcoin
Mastering the Metaverse: Solice is Planning a Solana Takeover
The next time you hear someone dismiss the metaverse as “all hype,” kindly inform them that a 500-square-meter plot of virtual real estate is worth more than their house. At any rate, this stinging retort should suffice providing your adversary’s abode is worth less than $2.43 million – the price associated with the largest metaverse land acquisition to date.
The eye-popping purchase by the Metaverse Group reflects a groundswell of support among investors, who are increasingly betting big on vibrant virtual ecosystems wherein users work, earn and socialize. Even Facebook is wise to the prevailing headwinds, having recently declared that it will transform from a social media firm into a metaverse company.
A Metaverse Open to All
While Facebook’s executive branch will be keen to establish the company as a dominant player in this rapidly-expanding market, a note on their new website explains that “the metaverse will be a collective project that goes beyond a single company. It will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Solice, a soon-to-be-released metaverse project built on top of Solana’s super-fast blockchain. Devised by a core team of senior software engineers and creative designers, with assistance from VR gaming experts and crypto/DeFi veterans, Solice aims to be the most immersive and interactive virtual environment in the blockchain universe, with a colorful landscape made up of five unique islands. In this alluring archipelago, players can participate in a range of activities, whether they wish to explore, invent, earn, game, barter or socialize.
Key components of Solice include an integrated 3D NFT marketplace wherein users can buy, sell and browse items such as pets (whose rarity will determine APY rates), avatar apparel, the raw materials needed to construct various items (ore, rare gems), and even land and buildings. In the case of the latter, LAND NFTs are represented by 15x15m squares with the total number of parcels capped at 60,000. While Solice owns all public spaces, plazas and roads – none of which can be bought or sold by users – the rest of the terrain is up for grabs.
Compatible with wearable VR/AR tech out of the box, Solice will take users to a phantasmagorical dimension: a released sketch of the metaverse shows several floating islands, each with its own unique properties and features. The first one users can get to grips with is Amoris, described as a Utopia for the civilized human species. Thereafter, islands such as the mysterious Yamashi and volcanic Ludivour will offer their own delights.
Stacking Paper in Solice’s Meta-World
Interestingly, Solice allows users to both take advantage of inbuilt earning opportunities and create their own revenue-raising models. Thus, players can stake tokens on land plots to obtain extra APY rewards while also getting to create mini-games that others are charged to play. The latter feature is enabled by an editor program, a stand-alone SDK scheduled for release next autumn. Play-to-earn (P2E) mechanisms in the form of quests, meanwhile, will incentivize users to complete missions in exchange for rewards.
Solice’s powerful infrastructure means that it’s even possible to run competitions, host ticketed events (fashion shows, concerts), and rent desirable LAND parcels to other players, with 5% of all marketplace transactions collected as transaction fees.
At the center of Solice’s burgeoning world is SLC, the project’s native currency. By holding such tokens in their wallets, players can vote on governance matters, earn staking rewards, create their own assets, and pick up NFTs from the marketplace.
As in the most ambitious metaverse projects, Solice is pitched at a vast cross-section of users: liquidity providers and other DeFi veterans; hardcore gamers; even businesses, who can lease advertising space in busy public areas. While the hype is building nicely for the venture, users will have to wait until early 2022 to get to grips with everything Solice has to offer. Only then will we know whether Solana’s latest metaverse project has staying power.
MetaVisa Hero Assembly NFT $100,000 Airdrop Event
Ask Amy: Proud papa wants to stop crop top
Top 3 Gaming and NFT Coins to Consider This Christmas
Players to watch during the Div. 1-2 boys ice hockey season
Polkadot Parachain Auction Highlight: Composable Finance
Guregian: Rhamondre Stevenson has provided an unexpected jolt to the Patriots’ offense
Mastering the Metaverse: Solice is Planning a Solana Takeover
Adidas Unveils New Metaverse NFT Collection
‘A complete game’: Record-breaking Ravens TE Mark Andrews breaks down all 11 catches vs. Browns
Crypto Analysts Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Hit $80K
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?