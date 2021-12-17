Miranda Cosgrove Dishes On Reuniting With Josh Peck In ‘iCarly’ Season 2: ‘I’m So Excited’

Lala Kent continues to be solidified in her decision to call it quits with former fiancé Randall Emmett after a three-year engagement.

Weeks after a series of leaked messages seemingly confirmed that the producer, who was allegedly caught at a hotel with two other women one month prior, had been unfaithful to the Vanderpump Rules star, Lala took to her podcast, where she opened up about shocking news she received about her engagement ring and explained how she’s been feeling about Randall’s reported betrayal.

“I find out new information daily, which is like a punch in the gut but also amazing,” Lala revealed on the December 15 episode of Give Them Lala.

While a lot of what Lala has been finding out has been understandably heartbreaking, she was amused to find out that her supposed $150,000 engagement ring was actually worth much less.

“[Randall] flew in four times to make sure that the diamond was perfect. I’m going to tell you why he flew in four times to make sure the ring was perfect: The GIA certificate… It says… ‘This diamond has been treated by one or more processes to change its color,’” Lala revealed. “I ask my jeweler, who I’m talking to, ‘What is this ring really worth?’ He tells me this diamond was most likely brown and that he would give me, I won’t say the exact number he said he’d give me, but it’s in the teens.”

“When he told me, we were laughing our a–es off. Rolling. Because it was like… par for the f-cking course… When you sit here and the sh-t just keeps piling up, it’s just like, you gotta laugh,” Lala admitted, noting that the jeweler who designed the ring told her Randall “knew exactly what he was buying.”

“It just was like, ‘Wow, there’s not one piece of my five years with this person that has been truthful and honest,’” Lala continued.

According to Lala, she thought she was building a family with Randall for the past five years and eight months. Now, two months after their split, Lala says she’s still learning new things about her former partner’s extracurricular activities daily.

“[It] makes me feel [like], ‘Lala, you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. You were a possession, a shiny object, and nothing more.’ [It] makes me sick daily,” Lala shared. “Because to learn the things that I learned and try my best to just keep my f-cking mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous.”

It’s also made Lala question future partnerships.

“There’s some moments I sit here and I go, ‘How will I ever go out into the world to anybody ever again?’” she explained. “After all this, I sat there and I was like, ‘I may not ever want to be in another relationship again.’ I’m so okay on my own… by myself… I’m good. I do not need a dude financially, mentally, emotionally, any of it. I just want to feel safe.”

In addition to reportedly struggling to co-parent with Randall amid their messy breakup, Lala said she’s also having a hard time accepting the way Randall allowed her to feel comfortable enough to get pregnant with Ocean Kent Emmett.

“Him knowing the lifestyle he was leading and still made me feel comfortable enough to bring a baby into this world makes me feel physically ill,” she told listeners.

As for the texting scandal Randall found himself in earlier this month, Lala said her online supporters were deeply disturbed by one particular aspect of his alleged communication with other women.

“I had a lot of DMs from women that were expressing their disgust for the fact that he who’s name we shall not mention has a profile picture of Ocean Kent and how her sweet little, innocent face is linked to these messages that he’s sending to women,” she explained.

“My sweet innocent girl. It’s disgusting,” Lala added.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

