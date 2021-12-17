Celebrities
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles: 5 Things To Know About The Winner Of Miss America 2022
Congratulations to Emma Broyles, aka Miss Alaska, in her winning the Miss America pageant 2022! Here are 5 things to know about the Anchorage native.
Miss America 2022 has officially been crowned for the competition’s 100th annual event! The crown was given to Emma Leigh Broyles, Miss Alaska, on Dec. 16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and was streamed live on Peacock. The title was the first win for the state of Alaska.
The event included 51 women from across the U.S. And the 2021 event marked a return after a two-year delay due to COVID-19. The top 10 contestants were: New York, Alaska, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Alabama, District of Columbia, Florida, Utah and Texas, with Alaska taking home the big prize.
Here are five things about Emma, an Anchorage, Alaska native, and how she paved her way to the top!
She was Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen in 2017
As a 15-year-old in 2017, Emma began competing in her hometown of Anchorage, Alaska, going on to win Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen that year. She then went on to compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Florida, but took a hiatus from competing after that pageant.
“After my year as Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen, I took a four-year break from competing until this year, when I decided to return to the stage and compete for the title of Miss Alaska 2021,” she told an Arizona State University news outlet (where she attends college). The student has been sure to shout-out her friends and family members for supporting her in her various pageant ventures, from teen competitions to the top prize in the states!
She works with the Special Olympics
Earlier in the week, before Emma was crowned the winner of the pageant overall, she won in the preliminaries for her social impact pitch about the power of the Special Olympics. She has noted she began volunteering with the organization 12 years ago when her older brother, who has down syndrome, became an athlete.
“As a sibling of an individual with an intellectual disability and Special Olympics athlete, I have witnessed the positive impact Special Olympics has on the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, their families and communities,” she told ASU news. “Special Olympics is an organization that my family and I have supported throughout my life, and I am so excited to continue to share its mission on the Miss America stage.”
She’s an honors student at Arizona State University
Emma is a part of Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University located in Tempe, Arizona, where she is currently a junior. She studies biomedical sciences and voice performance, loving her experience as a college student but also navigating the challenges that come with competing in pageants at the same time. “Keeping organized has been the single most important step in maintaining a busy schedule and ensuring that I am not missing anything,” she told an ASU news outlet in July. “I also heavily rely on my support systems and reach out to my family and friends if I ever feel discouraged or overwhelmed.”
Although the South West was a definite change for the Anchorage native, she noted how she “fell in love” with the campus and atmosphere of the Tempe locale, thus influencing her decision to attend the school. “I really felt at home when I visited ASU and I did not get that same feeling when touring other campuses, so I knew that ASU was the school for me,” she shared. “It also helped that ASU has great merit-based scholarships that help me pay for most of my degree and such a strong honors college.” Luckily for Emma, the Miss America crown also comes with a $100,000 college scholarship which will certainly help with expenses!
She wants to be a dermatologist
On her profile page for Miss America, Emma’s “career goals” are noted to be “Dermatologist.” Although the newly crowned pageant queen is still in the earlier years of college, she’s already identified her interests and is intent in entering the medical field.
She continues to help out with other pageants and teen competitions
In addition to competing in the Miss America pageant and working with the Special Olympics, Emma continues to support young girls and help out with various pageants and events. In the above Instagram post, for example, Emma shouts out the most recently crowned winner of Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen, Sycely Wheeles, noting how she’s been able to “[cheer] her on” throughout her competing in the pageant and how the teen has “been by my side” since she herself won the title.
Celebrities
Kaylee Bryant Leaving ‘Legacies’ After 4 Seasons: ‘I Hope Her Legacy Lives On’
‘Legacies’ has bid farewell to an original cast member. Kaylee Bryant is leaving ‘Legacies’ in the midst of the show’s fourth season. Read her statement to the fans now.
Josie Saltzman is saying goodbye for now. Kaylee Bryant made her final appearance as a series regular on Legacies in the December 16 episode, TVLine confirmed. The actress released a statement on Instagram after the episode aired on The CW.
“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender,” Kaylee wrote.
Kaylee had been a main cast member on The Vampire Diaries spinoff since its premiere in 2018. Josie and Lizzie Saltzman are twin sisters. The twins are the daughters of Alaric Saltzman and Jo Laughlin. Josie and Lizzie’s surrogate mother is Caroline Forbes.
The 24-year-old actress may be exiting the show, but the door is always open for her return in the future. “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success,” executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews told TVLine. “We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”
When HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kaylee at the end of season 3, she opened up about how Josie’s exploration of her sexuality “inspired” Kaylee in her own life. “It’s meant everything to me,” Kaylee said, who publicly revealed she is queer in June 2021. “Coming into this show as a queer woman myself, I was still trying to figure out who I was as a person, how comfortable I was in my own skin, and playing Josie who was so unapologetically herself and just loved whoever she loved, not only inspired the fans in a way that I couldn’t expect, but it inspired me as well. So it’s just been a very fulfilling experience.” Legacies season 4 airs Thursdays on The CW.
Celebrities
Madonna Vows To Dress ‘Sexy’ & Wear What She Wants ‘Until The Day She Dies’ After 50 Cent’s Shade
50 Cent’s latest diss isn’t going to stop Madonna from wearing what she wants. Sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she promises to dress ‘sexy’ until ‘the day she dies’.
Madonna, 63, didn’t care that 50 Cent‘s dissed the lingerie photo she posted earlier this month, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned it’s because she’s always been “proud of what she looks like” and can’t be bothered by those who are too insecure to enjoy her beauty.
“Madonna is, and always will be, extremely comfortable in her own skin. Madonna knows who she is inside and out, and she will never apologize for standing in her own truth. She understands that her confidence can overwhelm those who may be insecure within themselves, but she will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
After Madonna posted a sexy bedroom snap earlier this month, the rapper, 46, threw major shade. He, however, later apologized, but Madonna felt that his apology was “fake”. She also ultimately said she forgives him and hopes “one day” he’ll see “a different point of view.”
“Madonna really does not care what others are saying about her because she is confident with herself and her body,” a second source closer to the pop icon added. “Madonna is more confident than ever before. Ever since her ‘Truth or Dare’ days, women have looked up to her for inspiration. She redefined female sexuality back then during a time when it was taboo for women to be overtly sexual. Madonna is and always will be, unapologetically, herself.”
“She has gotten a lot of hateful comments for her risky new photos and for showing too much skin, but she has also gotten so much praise from women who reached out to her and who commented on her photos,” our second source added. “And when people like 50 Cent try to come for her, she is going to clap back every time. Madonna is telling her friends that she is going to be a sex symbol until the day that she dies and there is nothing that will ever stop her from being who she is. She believes that, and if people don’t like it, they can look away.”
Celebrities
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: A Major Character May Be Dead & Link Gets His Heart Broken
The fate of a main character was left hanging in the balance in the final moments of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ winter finale. Plus, Link walked in on a passionate moment between Amelia and Kai.
Link is ready to make yet another declaration of love to Amelia. He’s going to go to Minnesota and tell Amelia that he loves her. He’ll even say he doesn’t need her to marry him. Jo agrees to watch Scout so Link and Amelia can spend Christmas together, but she’s clearly bummed about Link’s grand plan.
Turns out, Amelia isn’t even in Minnesota. She’s back in Seattle for Hamilton’s surgery. Amelia and Richard greet Kai and Hamilton when they arrive at Grey Sloan. When Jo crosses paths with Amelia in the elevator, she immediately calls Link to tell him not to get on the plane.
Meredith Talks About Derek
Hayes and Meredith have a heart-to-heart about the holidays. Hayes admits that the holidays are hard without his wife. Meredith say she’s always considered herself an atheist, but she opens up to Hayes about her dreams of Derek on the beach. She thinks it didn’t feel like a dream. It was like there was a higher power involved. She says it’s almost like “he’s been with me this whole time.” There’s a look — an understanding — between Hayes and Meredith.
Meredith also notes that she could hear Hayes while she was on the beach. She appreciates him telling her about her kids. “It helped,” Meredith says.
It’s Jordan’s first day as a new resident at Grey Sloan. He brings two coffees to the hospital so Bailey can choose. He’s so excited to be working with Bailey. Later, Jordan even declines to work with Richard and says he doesn’t want to learn the Webber Method. He wants to learn from Bailey.
Owen, Teddy & Hayes Get In A Car Crash
Megan hasn’t left Farouk’s bedside. “If he doesn’t make it neither will I,” Megan admits to Hayes. She had to tell someone that she just won’t be able to survive if Farouk doesn’t. Megan gets great news when there’s a match for Farouk’s heart.
Before his surgery, Hamilton apologizes for his behavior towards Meredith. He’s so grateful to have her performing the surgery. Hamilton gets a little too ahead of himself. Kai tells Meredith he has a low-grade fever. Hamilton actually needs bowel surgery, so the initial surgery has to be delayed.
Owen, Teddy, and Hayes go to fetch the heart for Farouk. On the way, Hayes shares his concern for Megan. “She needs serious help. She is not alright,” Hayes reveals. He even says that Megan is “profoundly depressed.” They get the heart and head back. Their road trip takes a nasty turn when the driver clutches his chest and crashes the car.
Owen, Teddy, and Hayes are OK, but the driver has had a massive stroke. In the midst of the car tumbling down a hill, Hayes was able to protect the heart. The car ends up barely hanging on the side of a hill and could fall at any minute. They have to choose which one gets out of the car and the two who stay because of the weight distribution. Teddy is the one who gets to leave with the heart. She has an emotional goodbye with Owen.
Amelia & Kai Kiss
Link practices his big speech for Amelia on Jo, which just twists the knife in her heart. He goes to find Amelia, who is with Kai. Amelia calms Kai’s nerves over the Hamilton situation, and they end up kissing for the first time. A heartbroken Link witnesses the passionate makeout session between Amelia and Kai.
Teddy is in the middle of the road holding the cooler with Farouk’s heart. She’s just waiting for someone to come by. Owen tells Hayes to leave the vehicle. They can’t both die in this car. Hayes’ kids can’t lose their father, too. Owen tells Hayes that he promised to help 3 other dying soldiers die like their fellow veteran. The medication is in his car. Hayes makes it out, and the car slides down the hill just as Hayes gets to safety.
Schmidt and Taryn perform a surgery together, but things go horribly wrong. There’s so much blood. By the time an attending is called, the OR is a disaster. Bailey says, “I need to know what happened.” Taryn explains that Schmidt started the dissection instead of waiting for an attending. They found the bleed, but it was too late. Bailey makes a broken Schmidt call the time of death. Schmidt may never recover from this.
