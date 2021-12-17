News
Missouri health leaders worried about COVID spread during holidays
ST. LOUIS — The delta variant of COVID-19 is still the dominant strain in St. Louis, but healthcare experts are fearing the omicron variant could spread even faster as people travel for the holidays.
“I think it’s made things a little bit dicey are in terms of traveling in large gatherings,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Healthcares’ chief medical officer.
Dunagan, who is also the co-leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said data indicates the omicron variant is a lot more transmissible than even the delta variant.
“There’s no question that it does have some properties that help it evade immune responses to vaccines than prior strains of Covid,” Dunagan said.
Dr. Dunagan said so far, the St. Louis area has only seen one case of the Omicron variant in someone who traveled from another area. He said in the meantime, hospitals are already filling up, which is putting a strain on already tired staff, and backing up elective procedures.
“Hospitals are pretty stressed right now. They’re very full. We have a lot of patience, not just Covid patients, but other routine healthcare needs,” Dunagan said.
The task force reported 12 people died on Thursday from COVID-19, which is the highest single-day total since September. The task force also reported 130 patients are now in the ICU, which is also as high as September.
“If you celebrate the holidays, celebrate the holidays. Keep distances, wear masks when indoors, and try to move family gatherings outside if the weather permits,” said Christopher Ave, director of communications for the St. Louis County Health Department.
Ave also urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and to get the booster if they are vaccinated, before enjoying the holidays.
“I would say that there is indication out there that the booster can very much help you against Omicron. So, I would urge you and others like you — if you haven’t gotten boosters yet, to not wait any longer,” Ave said.
Experts said to keep wearing masks and get tested, especially if you are traveling.
Late Thursday afternoon, a CDC advisory panel approved language recommending the mRNA vaccines — such as Pfizer and Moderna — over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults.
News
Defiance business ready for customers as storm cleanup continues
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The owner of a garden center in Defiance, Missouri, is ready to welcome business back after last week’s tornado and severe storms.
Tony Frisella Sr., the owner of Frisella Nursery, said one of the biggest challenges he’s facing is road closures.
“Our problem right now is getting the highways opened up,” he said. “MODOT’s been working here we’ve had our crews helping a lot of the residents out here just helping clean up.”
At the intersection of Highway F and Route 94, the highway turns into one-lane traffic.
“They’re not letting a lot of people through the highways, so we’re hoping by this weekend they’re going to have that opened up for us because it’s important before Christmas,” Frisella said.
Val Joyner, public information officer for St. Charles County, released the following statement: “Frisella Nursery patrons are permitted to enter the roadway. They should simply advise the patrol officers that they are Nursery customers. Officers will then give them access to the roadway. This has been the practice for a few days now.”
Joyner said any further confusion will be addressed.
As Frisella hopes to see more people come through their doors, the nursery has another dilemma. Its greenhouse needs significant repairs.
“Having the facility ready for our baskets, our perennials, our annuals that’s really important,” Frisella said.
News
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge Thursday rejected a motion by Fox News to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election.
In the 52-page ruling Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said that the voting machine company had shown that “At this stage, it is reasonably conceivable that Dominion has a claim for defamation per se.”
Denver-based Dominion filed a lawsuit earlier this year against the media organization alleging that some Fox News employees elevated false charges that Dominion had changed votes in the 2020 election through algorithms in its voting machines that had been created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late dictator Hugo Chavez. On-air personalities brought on Trump allies who spread the claims, and then amplified those claims on Fox News’ social media platforms.
There was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact that a range of election officials across the country — and even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr — confirmed. An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.
In denying the motion to dismiss the lawsuit Davis said that Dominion’s complaint “supports the reasonable inference that Fox either (i) knew its statements about Dominion’s role in election fraud were false or (ii) had a high degree of awareness that the statements were false.”
Davis said that “Fox possessed countervailing evidence of election fraud from the Department of Justice, election experts, and Dominion at the time it had been making its statements. The fact that, despite this evidence, Fox continued to publish its allegations against Dominion, suggests Fox knew the allegations were probably false.”
The judge also wrote that despite emails from Dominion attempting to factually address Fox’s fraud allegations, Fox and its news personnel continued to report Dominion’s “purported connection to the election fraud claims without also reporting on Dominion’s emails.”
“Given that Fox apparently refused to report contrary evidence … the Complaint’s allegations support the reasonable inference that Fox intended to keep Dominion’s side of the story out of the narrative.”
Fox News Media said in a statement that “As we have maintained, Fox News, along with every single news organization across the country, vigorously covered the breaking news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear-cut analysis. We remain committed to defending against this baseless lawsuit and its all-out assault on the First Amendment.”
Fox News had sought to have the lawsuit dismissed arguing that its coverage is protected by the First Amendment and that a free press must be able to report both sides of a story involving claims that strike at the core of democracy.
News
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ a feast for the multiverse fans
MOVIE REVIEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”
Rated: PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters.
Grade: B
Spider-Man is a very busy fellow in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the film that might also be called “The Multiverse for Dummies.” This latest installment in the Spider-Man series from Sony and Marvel is an examination of the issue of identity. Is Spidey (Tom Holland for now) a hero or is he, as his nemesis J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) shouts from the digital rooftops, “a vile vigilante.”
Even worse, is Spidey a murderer? Is he even Spidey? When the action begins, it has been revealed to the world that Peter Parker of Queens, N.Y., is Spider-Man. Peter is filmed everywhere he goes. Even his classmates at Midtown High record his every move, and, “because of the controversy,” he and his romantic partner MJ (Zendaya) and his friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) are not accepted at MIT, where they had hoped to study, live and fight crime together (“There’s crime in Boston, right?” Ned asks).
I have been told not to reveal any spoilers. But all the spoilers are in the film’s credits (some also in trailers). We have all heard that Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi films of the early aughts, might be back. We are not so certain about Andrew Garfield of the less-liked Marc Webb films of the mid-teens. The inescapable Benedict Cumberbatch, sporting a cape and a fake pompadour, materializes as Dr. Strange of Greenwich Village. He uses his powers to lock up some of Spider-Man’s previous super-villains, who have managed to get into our universe from other realms due to some cosmic kerfuffle. Strange and Spidey engage in some so-so banter.
Of course, Spidey will have to battle his former enemies all over again. But that is the magic of superhero films, right? While one might argue that these films have come very close to recreating imagery that could previously only been achieved by visionary artists with a blank page as their clay, I’m still not sure superhero films are the equal of comic book panel art. So much is lost in the speed and complexity of what we are looking at on the movie screen. Holland’s athleticism and humor remain impressive. Director Jon Watts, making his third film in the series, juggles more balls than he probably should. If you like one Spider-Man on a movie screen, then it must be your heart’s delight to see perhaps more than one. These films are all about the fan service.
Holland, who has stretched his wings in such efforts as the under-appreciated “Cherry” and “The Devil All the Time,” brings his boyishness to the role, again. He and Zendaya, who has also grown in “Euphoria” and “Malcolm & Marie,” have genuine chemistry. Batalon is an asset. Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau return as Aunt May and Happy Hogan. Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers of the middling 2019 effort “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” move the pieces around with mechanical skill, even if they don’t convince you to care much about them. The film’s best stuff is a spoiler. Let me just say that for all their flash and bang, the most memorable superhero and “Star Wars” moments are created by actors such as Carrie Fisher and Robert Downey Jr., and when a certain three actors get together here, there is real magic.
(“Spider-Man: No Way Home” contains superhero violence and crude and suggestive language.)
