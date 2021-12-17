Need a dive bar but with better drinks? Check out the new Yacht Club.

The menu at Denver’s new Yacht Club bar reads a little wild at first: Beach cocktails, sherry highballs, boozy shave ices; also loaded hot dogs, ham rolls and Cobb salads as snacks.
“It’s high-brow and low-brow,” explained the bar’s co-owner Mary Allison Wright. “If it’s nice, there’s (also) a sense of ratchet to it.” (Re: ratchet, think the opposite of bougie or bourgeoise.)
Wright and her husband, McLain Hedges, have been dreaming up this perfect high-low mix for nearly two decades together. The couple opened their first Denver bar by the same name back in 2014 at The Source.
If you go
Yacht Club is open From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day except Tuesday. Two daily happy hours happen from 4-6 p.m. and 12-2 a.m. The bar is located next door to Brasserie Brixton at 3701 N. Williams St. More at yachtclubbar.com.
They debuted a bottle shop, The Proper Pour, alongside it, and both destinations gained loyal followings within the food hall until their respective closures in 2019 and 2020.
Now the standalone Yacht Club near the corner of 37th Avenue and Williams Street can become their very own neighborhood bar dream.
“It truly is an amalgamation of everything we love,” Wright said. “And it has everything you could want depending on your mood.”
“This is our home, our clubhouse,” Hedges added.
As the name suggests, Yacht Club is a reference to affluent seaside culture, here flipped on its head.
“Yacht Club is the anti-club club,” the bar’s menu reads. “YC is a nerdy cocktail bar, a natural wine bar, a(n) (expletive) dive bar.”
“Why have to choose?” Wright explained. “The space can’t feel too precious. But it also can’t feel too shitty that you’re wondering why you’re drinking this (great) glass of wine.”
What unites the drinks is a theme around “coastal, water-bound things that have a history of connecting the world through travel,” Hedges explained. So rum, sherry and brandy all make appearances.
Agave-based spirits also get their dues in drinks like How Very Blue the Sea Is, made with Madre mezcal, Blue Spice Clairin rhum, blueberry Curaçao, pineapple and lime ($12).
“That drink is like a Blue Hawaiian met a margarita,” Hedges said. “People have maybe had certain things like it, but there’s also an element of discovery there.”
The discovery continues with fortified wine-soaked shave ices cranked by hand and then topped with surprises like fermented blueberries, raw honey or candied orange (all $12).
Hollywood Frank’s (a fictional character) Famous hot dogs are made here with local Riverbear links and topped in combos like The Varsity chili slaw or The Lorraine cheeseball spread.
And then there are the simpler pleasures like the Old Number 7-11, an $8 Jack and Coke and a hot dog; or a $3.50 Miller High Life, the “Champagne of beer.”
Hedges and Wright agree: These days sometimes good drinks get served in such a fussy way that customers are left to wonder, “Am I enjoying this correctly?”
The answer at Yacht Club is simple. “We want people to drink it, and we want people to have access to it,” Hedges said. “Hopefully we built this place to invite everyone in and to host y’all.”
The Giants cancelled Friday’s scheduled full practice, holding only a morning walkthrough instead, and pushed all other player responsibilities virtual amid a league-wide surge of COVID-19 that has hit their building.
The team changed the schedule last-minute “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesman said.
Originally the Giants had 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. practice scheduled that would be open to the media. Instead they held an early morning walkthrough with no media present.
All availability has been pushed virtual.
It isn’t clear yet how many more positive tests the Giants received Friday morning to prompt this change. They went to sleep Thursday night with seven players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list, including six positive tests.
TikTok is working to “diversify” content on its For You feed to prevent people from seeing unhealthy, repetitive content.
TikTok’s algorithm has received criticism for promoting toxic content, including videos related to “sex and drugs” to minors. The video-sharing app vowed to vary suggested content to protect users from viewing too many similar videos. TikTok is experimenting with new features like allowing users to filter out words or hashtags they don’t want to see.
Social media platforms’ algorithms are under increased scrutiny, particularly as lawmakers grapple with how to regulate big technology companies. TikTok’s stated commitment to improving For You feeds suggests the company is making an effort to address the concerns of parents and politicians. Algorithms are notoriously opaque and have faced backlash for uplifting dangerous content to young users.
“We’re also working to recognize if our system may inadvertently be recommending only very limited types of content that, though not violative of our policies, could have a negative effect if that’s the majority of what someone watches, such as content about loneliness or weight loss,” the company said. “Our goal is for each person’s For You feed to feature a breadth of content, creators, and topics.”
As toxically regressive in its politics as it is impeccable in its tailoring, The King’s Man is a jaunty, ludicrous romp through an alternative history of pre-World War II Europe. It is a film that is desperate to convince us that both British haberdashery and that country’s imperialism and aristocracy are among the greatest things the world has known since clotted cream.
But if you don’t think about it too much—and this, like the other two entries in director Mathew Vaughn’s aggressively R-rated Kingsman film series, is an open invitation not to think—the movie can also be lot of fun.
THE KING’S MAN ★★1/2 (2.5/4 stars) Directed by:Matthew Vaughn Written by:Matthew Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek (screenplay); Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons (comic book) Starring:Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Charles Dance Running time: 131 mins.
This is, after all, an opportunity to witness consummate film professional Ralph Fiennes—here in a linen safari suit, blue smoking jacket, and other swoonworthy attire—playing the Duke of Oxford, using his sword cane and his pluck to dispatch similarly natty foes. (Even the bad guys in this movie get to wear tartan pants and fur collared overcoats). Fiennes endeavors upon this silliness with the same boldhearted commitment and seriousness of purpose as he would playing Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Then there is Rhys Ifans as a cartoonishly crass Grigori Rasputin, a member of an evil cabal who plots the overthrow of polite society (i.e., Great Britain, and literally no one else). Draped in Alan Moore drag, the consummate Welsh scene-stealer not only gets to sword fight in the style of souped-up Slavic folk dances, but faith heals while sounding like a didgeridoo.
Did I mention that Tom Hollander does triple duty as King George, Kaiser Wilhelm, and Czar Nicolas? The Bohemian Rhapsody star, in keeping with the The King’s Man’s myopic world view, plays the first one as a gentleman, and the latter two as buffoons.
There is slightly less gore than we have come to expect from the Kingsman franchise— though every knife plunge and bullet to the head is accompanied by the familiar gushing slush sound that echoes an overflowing Slurpee machine. The attempts at humor are fewer as well, and most fall flat.
The set pieces, on the other hand, can be both thrilling and imaginative.
A silent knife fight amongst soldiers trapped between two opposing trenches on a World War I battlefield and featuring the Duke’s gung ho son Conrad (Harris Dickinson, the doe-eyed prince in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) is the stuff nightmares. And who knew how necessary it is to witness Fiennes’ character balancing on a sputtering biplane wing or dangling off an icy mountain ledge like some early 20th century Tom Cruise?
In its best moments, The King’s Man feels like you and your friends have just dumped out your great grandfather’s dusty crate of tin soldiers to create a game that has no rules whatsoever beyond doing something ridiculous.
But the movie’s politics? Ugh. They are the cinematic equivalent of your British uncle complaining about cabbies with foreign accents or claiming that Brexit didn’t go nearly far enough.
Maybe it’s best just to tune him out and focus instead on his windowpane waistcoat. It’s exquisite.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.