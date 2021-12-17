News
NFL Week 15 Bettors Guide: Even with plenty of points, take favorites against Jets and Giants
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JETS at DOLPHINS
1 p.m., Dolphins by 10, 42
HANK’S HONEYS: Playoff contenders have been covering the big spreads against the doormats and even while this is a divisional game, that trend should continue here. This game means a lot to Miami, nothing to the Jets. The Dolphins’ aggressive defense has really stepped up over the past five games, allowing 11 ppg and, together with improving Tue Tagovailoa, has helped Miami amass a plus-61 scoring differential over that span. While the Dolphins’ offense is more efficient than explosive, they can wear down a poor Jets D just as the Saints did last week. Beware the backdoor cover but all the matchups and recent metrics favor the Fish.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Dolphins and the under.
COWBOYS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Cowboys by 10 ½, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Everybody’s worried about Dak Prescott’s “slump.” Well, the Giants have played five top tier QBs/explosive offensives so far. They have lost to Justin Herbert by 16, Tom Brady by 20, Matthew Stafford by 27 and Prescott by 24 in the first meeting. They lost to Patrick Mahomes by three but the Chiefs offense wasn’t clicking against anyone at the time. So, if anything, this should provide Dak with a chance to take off. Menawhile, that Dallas defense isn’t slumping, fortified by the return of DeMarcus Lawrence and the emergence of Micah Parsons. It’s going to be another long day for whomever the Giants start at quarterback.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
PATRIOTS at COLTS
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., Colts by 2, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The smart money seems to be Indy but the one thing Bill Belichick does best is take away your best player. That would be Jonathan Taylor. If you’re confident that Carson Wentz can beat this defense, then bet on the Colts. But we’re not. The Patriots are going to turn this into a defensive struggle (they’ve surrendered 25 or fewer points in nine of their last 10 games) and the Colts are just 1-4 SU when scoring 26 or fewer points. The Pats are also 6-0 SU on the road. In what shapes up as a tactical game between two well-coached teams, we’ll side with the future Hall of Famer.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
CARDINALS at LIONS
1 p.m., Cardinals by 12 ½, 47 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: What a perfect get-well game for the Cards after self-destructing on Monday night. They have won all seven of their road games by double digits and their double-pronged attack should feast against this beat-up Lions defense. The Lions have hung around in a bunch of games this season but Jared Goff is going to have a hard time keeping up with Kyler Murray, who will be super motivated after hearing all the negative stuff after Monday night. The over is also the play here. The Lions could score late if the Cards take their foot off the gas.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
PANTHERS at BILLS
1 p.m., Bills by 10 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Too many points, even considering the inept Panthers offense, now caught between two QBs in Cam Newton and P.J. Walker. First off, it’s a bit of a trap. The Bills could be looking ahead to next week’s shown in Foxboro. They’re just going to want to get in and out of this one with a clean win. Secondly, Josh Allen has been limping around on a bad foot and he’s a large part of the Buffalo running game. The Panthers can still play defense and if the Bills are one-dimensional that defense will keep this relatively close.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
TITANS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Titans by 1 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Titans’ offense hasn’t made up for the loss of Derrick Henry, as evidenced by a measly 20-point output against the Jaguars. The Steelers, meanwhile, will have T.J. Watt back and he makes a huge difference on that defense. Joe Haden is less likely to return but if he does, those are two important pieces. Ryan Tannehill is not the same QB without the benefit of play action and he’ll be under the gun with Watt back. Ben Roethlisberger may be on his last legs but the guy’s toughness is undeniable. If not for Chase Claypool, he might have pulled off another comeback in Minny. His body gets a break with 10 days rest and with Najee Harris running hard, the Steelers should control the clock and the game.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.
SAINTS at BUCS
8:20 p.m., Bucs by 10 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bucs haven’t failed to cover at home since Week 1 against the Cowboys. Still, this seems like too many points to give in a prime time divisional game with the Saints 3-0 ATS against the Bucs since Tom Brady arrived at QB. The Saints’ defense is still formidable (No. 1 against the rush, No. 7 against the pass) and while it’s not going to shut down Brady, it will make enough stops to keep this a ballgame. The Bucs’ run defense is outstanding but the Saints have an unconventional running game built around Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill. After seeing what Josh Allen did with his legs against the Bucs, Sean Payton can scheme up enough plays to cause Tampa problems. Hill’s finger should be close to 100% as well and the Bucs’ secondary is still thin.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Saints and the over.
BENGALS at BRONCOS
4:05 p.m., Broncos by 2 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bengals are a lot better than they’ve looked the last two weeks when they basically killed themselves with mistakes and turnovers. They have had to abandon the running game by getting themselves in an early hole but Joe Mixon should be a factor again this week and that will change everything. Denver has the better defense but Cincy has the better QB and Joe Burrow’s pinky finger looked fine last week. The Broncos have destroyed the bad teams and been smoked by the good ones. What are the Bengals? Better than their record and better than the Broncos.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the over.
PACKERS at RAVENS
4:25 p.m., Packers by 4 ½, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Even if Lamar Jackson plays, his ability to make plays with his legs is going to be limited. And it’s not as though the Ravens were rolling over people when he was healthy. That is exactly what Aaron Rodgers (sore toe and all) and the Packers are doing: rolling over people. They have every facet of their offense going and match up well against a flawed defense. The Packers have been money since that opening day fiasco against the Saints with a league-best 11-2 ATS record. And this is a step up in class for the Ravens who have yet to face a good team firing on all cylinders.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the under.
FALCONS at NINERS
1 p.m., Niners by 9, 46
HANK’S HONEYS: This one just smells like a blowout. The 49ers are playing their best football down the stretch and the Falcons aren’t as good as even their 6-7 record suggests. The Falcons defense will not be able to handle George Kittle or a healthier Deebo Samuel while the Niners’ defensive front should be all over Matt Ryan, who has been having difficulty finding open receivers. Cordarrelle Patterson deserves respect but the 49ers see him every practice in Samuel. They’ll take him away and dominate.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Falcons and the over.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
RAIDERS at BROWNS
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Raiders by 1 ½, 38 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: COVID has turned several games into crap shoots that you should avoid at all costs and this one stands out above all of them. The line has come all the way down from the Browns minus-5 ½, a 7-point swing, but there’s no way to factor in Cleveland’s depleted roster (18 players plus the head coach on the COVID list) against a Raiders season that has already spiraled out of control. We liked Las Vegas with the original points since the Browns can’t get separation from anyone but we’re going to lean precariously toward the dog pound now that the home team is catching points. Case Keenum is a capable backup who should be able to get enough done in what should be a low scoring game and as long as Myles Garrett stays off the COVID list, he’ll harass David Carr (man, does he miss Darren Waller) enough to force a mistake or two.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF?: Browns and the under.
BEST OF THE REST
WASHINGTON at EAGLES
1 p.m., Eagles by 7, 44
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Washington and the under.
TEXANS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Jags by 3 ½, 39 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the over.
SEAHAWKS at RAMS
4:25 p.m., Rams by 4 ½, 47
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the over.
VIKINGS at BEARS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Vikings by 3 ½, 44
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the under.
***
WEEK’S BEST BET: Steelers. Their kind of game.
Last week: 9-5
Overall: 109-97-2
Over/under: 115-92
Best Bets: 9-5
Denver hotel to open cannabis smoking lounge in 2022
Weed has long been a social substance — after all, there needs to be someone to pass the dutchie on the left hand side. But because of laws limiting public consumption, there are very few places where tokers can go to socially consume it like they do alcohol at a bar.
Denver regulators and entrepreneurs hope that will soon change, however, since the city recently legalized cannabis hospitality businesses. In November, the city began accepting applications from folks who want to open smoking lounges and Amsterdam-esque gathering places, or run bus tours where consumers are able to consume cannabis.
So far just one person has applied, according to Eric Escudero, director of communications for Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses. That person is Chris Chiari, owner of Capitol Hill bed and breakfast The Patterson Inn.
Chiari is familiar with the cannabis industry, currently serving as the deputy director of the Colorado branch of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) and having previously invested in a local dispensary. He also co-produced a documentary with rapper and actor Ice-T called “Public Enemy Number One,” which explores the United States’ weaponization of marijuana against communities of color.
Chiari first dreamt of turning The Patterson Inn into a cannabis-friendly space about a decade ago when he walked by and saw the address: 420 E. 11th Ave. The property ended up selling to other buyers, but when it came back on the market in 2018, Chiari jumped at the opportunity to purchase it.
“What I envisioned then and am working on today,” he said, “is to combine four-star, boutique hospitality with legally licensed cannabis hospitality and consumption.”
If approved for a license, Chiari plans to build out the hotel’s 1,000-square-foot carriage house into a smoking lounge for guests, who will be able to bring their own marijuana and use pipes, papers and bongs provided by the establishment to indulge. The lounge, which is expected to open by mid-2022, will serve a curated menu of mocktails designed to complement certain strains, he said.
Guests will pay an entry fee — likely $4.20 per day — to access the lounge and Chiari is considering selling memberships for locals who want to be able to consume there as well.
Smoking will not be permitted in the hotel rooms because of laws that require specific ventilation for smoking areas and because it could prevent the onsite restaurant from serving alcohol, Chiari said. That will also help maintain the 19th-century Victorian structure’s integrity, he said.
Though The Patterson Inn is the first — and so far only — business to apply for a cannabis hospitality license, Escudero and the city are hopeful more will roll in. Dewayne Benjamin, owner at Tetra Lounge in RiNo, told The Denver Post he plans to apply.
Tetra Lounge, which opened in 2018, is currently one of the few places in Denver where cannabis enthusiasts can publicly consume. It closed for 14 months starting in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, during which time Benjamin remodeled and updated the air ventilation system to meet new COVID-19 standards. The lounge reopened ahead of April 20, 2021.
Tetra Lounge operates as a private consumption lounge, and although visitors won’t notice any changes at the club when he switches licensure — Tetra will still require an entry fee at the door and allow tokers to buy or bring glassware to use — Benjamin sees the hospitality license as validation of his business model.
“It’s really exciting to me to finally have built a model that can legitimize cannabis hospitality,” Benjamin said. “Working under the private club model for the last couple years presents its own hurdles [when] trying to establish not only a cannabis club but a consumer marketing platform for cannabis businesses, dealing with compliance issues and not having that legit status behind my business model. That will give me a lot more opportunity to work and grow other brands within my industry.”
The license change will also set Tetra Lounge up for future success, he said, by ensuring he can expand seamlessly, possibly into future locations. Chiari also has his sights set on expansion with hopes of opening 420-friendly hotels in cities such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Chicago and New Orleans, as well as ski towns such as Breckenridge and Steamboat.
Both believe more places where people can legally smoke weed in public will usher in a new — and long overdue — era in normalization.
“Hospitality has been one of the biggest missing pieces of the industry for a long time,” Benjamin said. “Cannabis is one of the biggest tourism draws to Denver. You can buy weed on every corner, but you literally can’t smoke it anywhere. Can’t smoke in your hotel, can’t smoke in your car, can’t smoke in a park. This is going to be one of the solid pieces to move the industry forward and progress what it really can be.”
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Review: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” strains under plot, finds joy in the past
2.5 stars. 2 hours 28 minutes. Rated PG-13
Despite Marvel’s usual bloat and a swirling storm of characters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earns its joy and sorrow with thematic substance, the breathless action often contrasted with quiet reflection and grief.
The movie also reinforces star Tom Holland as the ideal Spider-Man, and Colorado-born director Jon Watts as his ideal director. They return from the last two, Holland-starring Spider-Man movies — 2017’s excellent “Homecoming” and 2019’s darker, less-tidy “Far From Home” — with Holland as Queens teenager Peter Parker and his alter-ego superhero.
“No Way Home,” the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, picks up right where “Far From Home” left off, with fallen foe Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) framing Spider-Man for his death via a pre-recorded message and revealing the hidden identity of our web-slinger to the rest of the world.
A quick chase scene, claustrophobic montage and lengthy aftermath shows the toll it takes on Parker and his friends, MJ (Vendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). They lose out on their first-choice college because of the toxic publicity, while Parker becomes a next-level punching bag for J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), a talk-radio style vlogger/media indictment whose life goal is to take down Spidey.
Previews have spoiled most of the first act, but I won’t continue to chip away at the surprises. Still, it’s no spoiler to say Parker’s fury toward himself grows so intense that he seeks out Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a fellow New Yorker and ally in the last two “Avengers” movies. Parker wants Strange to magically make everyone in the world forget he’s Spider-Man. But he has provisos, which interrupt Strange mid-spell and force a brief break in the time-space continuum.
That slim door to alternate realities nonetheless lets in villains who already know that Parker is Spider-Man — thus setting up the coppyright-apalooza from pre-MCU Spider-Man films, three of which starred Toby Maguire (2002-2007) and two with Andrew Garfield (2012-2014). Faces from those movies, some of them digitally de-aged, appear in rapid succession, setting Parker on a path to find them all.
Though they’re supervillains, the script by takes pains to show The Green Goblin and Doc Ock, for example, as people with souls — however troubled. Parker’s Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) tells her nephew not to send them back to their grim fates, but rather to help them. Cue the moral hand-wringing, a trio of massive action setpieces and a roller-coaster tour of Sony’s own Spider-Man properties.
When an important character leaves this MCU franchise, presumably permanently, it’s not just another sobbing goodbye. And even heavily telegraphed, the cameos are genuinely destabilizing and fun. Amid heady subject matter, Holland and Watts and a newly central Zendaya craft moments of humor and natural chemistry, the propulsive score from Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino slathering the right notes into every last auditory crack.
And there are a lot. This is another long movie — nearly 2 1/2 hours — and at least 45 minutes of it could have been condensed. It certainly feels that long, and by the time it ends audiences will have survived something like the interminable, schmaltzy farewells of “Return of the King.”
While the particulars are new, the beats and larger plot (to save the world! Always to save the world.) are not. The alternate-reality schtick is cribbed from 2018’s stellar, animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and the greatest-hits script doesn’t do much to innovate these characters’ portrayals.
Still, the number of big names and MCU constraints might have ruined a less experienced director. Watts — originally from Fountain — proves himself an evolutionary talent, keeping what made his last two Spidey flicks so successful while adapting to new environments; he’s also been tapped to direct the MCU’s forthcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot.
“No Way Home” is messy, at times intentionally so. But Spider-Man remains one of Marvel’s friendliest characters, even as the growing number of movies about him remind us that we’re all just grist for the sequel mill.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Ask Amy: Proud papa wants to stop crop top
Dear Amy: I am the proud papa of a brilliant, beautiful, 18-year-old daughter. She is thriving as a freshman in college.
She came home recently for Thanksgiving wearing a “crop top,” exposing her stomach (we live in a very warm climate).
She is 20 pounds overweight. I know she doesn’t need to be reminded of this, as she is aware and diligently working out at the gym.
She walks everywhere she needs to go, and we purchased her a bike for her to use at school, so she rides that, too.
How do I (or should I) tell my daughter that crop tops are just not the best look for her?
I was going to say something while she was with us, but I chickened out and decided to write to you instead.
— Proud Papa
Dear Papa: You might believe that you “chickened out,” but I believe that your instincts kicked in, telling you how potentially damaging your remarks might have been to your daughter’s self-esteem.
She is already aware of and handling her weight in a healthy way. It might seem petty to you, but a critical remark, especially from her dad, could derail her progress, or (much worse) inspire disordered eating.
Your daughter, like all daughters, is literally surrounded by cues and images about what her body should look like.
The last thing she needs is her father joining in, scrutinizing and critiquing her body. (Make no mistake, if you criticized what she was wearing, she would have immediately drawn a straight line between the words you said, and what she believed you really meant to say.)
Even a light teasing (or well-meaning) remark regarding your daughter’s weight or how she looks can backfire.
The reason your attitude matters so much is because you are your brilliant, beautiful daughter’s beloved “papa.” You are, quite literally, The Man.
Confine any constructive criticism to her school performance, her driving skills, her work around the house.
Keep your opinion about her crop top to yourself.
Dear Amy: Is it unethical to use things which are mailed to me in hopes that I will donate money to the organization, when I don’t respond with a donation?
(I’m talking about Christmas cards and address labels.)
Some of the organizations I have received these things from are those I’ve donated to in the past.
But I did not want and did not request these cards.
Can I still send them out to family and friends without paying for them?
I feel funny doing that, especially when it’s a religious organization.
Requests this year have tripled. It is obvious that my contact information has been shared with numerous organizations.
I will often request that my name be removed from these mailing lists, asking them not to share it. I’ve only had one organization contact me back that they will do so.
What are your thoughts?
— Fear of Being a Freeloader
Dear Fear: You have the right to use these things that are sent to you by organizations hoping to solicit a donation.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, these items are quite literally (and redundantly) “free gifts.” Even if you didn’t solicit or order these gifts, when they are sent to you, they belong to you.
Your guilt over using them “without paying for them” means that these campaigns work! But understand that if you use them (without donating), any recipient you send them to may also notice what organization generates these cards and address labels, essentially increasing their marketing reach.
I donate any unsolicited cards to my local library’s book sale, which sells them to raise money for literacy in my community. Facilities for elders will also take these donated cards for residents to use.
To eliminate these solicitations, contact individual charities, asking to be removed from their list and/or requesting that they not share your information.
You can also use the online registry form on DMAchoice.org to cut down on the amount of direct mail you receive. There is a $2 processing fee.
Dear Amy: “Deflated Post Wedding” described his disappointment when his daughter didn’t personally greet her aunt and uncle at her wedding. He planned to tell her that his brother was offended and disappointed not to be greeted.
Amy, you blew it. You should have advised this dad that his brother should have conveyed his disappointment to the bride directly — not going through the dad.
These adults should not use him as a go-between.
— Been There
Dear Been There: I agree!
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
