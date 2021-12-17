News
Nine takeaways from Minnesota’s United’s 2022 schedule
Minnesota United’s 2022 schedule will be both a return to normalcy and a deviation from seasons past.
Here are nine takeaways from Wednesday’s MLS schedule release:
After not playing any Eastern Conference teams in the pandemic restart in midsummer 2020, and only two throughout 2021, the Loons will play eight matches against East foes next season. That includes Supporters Shield winner New England Revolution and MLS Cup champion New York City FC, but also struggling sides in Chicago, Cincinnati and Miami.
The MLS season is starting and finishing earlier than normal so it is finished before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in late November. The Loons open on the road on Feb. 26 versus Philadelphia Union, which finished second in the East standings and advanced to the East final.
The Loons’ home opener is March 5 vs. Nashville SC, well before their other first games at Allianz Field (April 13 in 2019 and April 24 in 2021). Winter weather could be possible in St. Paul for a 5 p.m. kickoff that Saturday.
MNUFC picked its bye weeks and set up to not have any games during FIFA international windows in 2022. In previous years, the club has had headaches with multiple starters missing games while they played for their countries.
Minnesota will have five midweek games in 2021, among most in MLS but down from nine in 2021. The Loons’ most condensed part of the schedule is six games in 22 days from Aug. 27-Sept. 17.
The Loons finish the season with 10 straight games against Western Conference opponents, five of which made the MLS Cup Playoffs last season. Their finale on Decision Day will be at home against Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 9.
Outside of playing three of the East’s best, Minnesota won’t play six clubs from that conference. Some of those have history with Minnesota: Atlanta United (2017 expansion cousin and 2019 U.S. Open Cup finalist); Columbus (former player Kevin Molino); Montreal (former player Mason Toye); Orlando City (where Adrian Heath used to coach). They also aren’t scheduled to play expansion club Charlotte FC.
The U.S. Open Cup is back on after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. Minnesota will be in the field but when that competition will be held is undecided.
MNUFC will again have its games broadcast on Bally Sports North, which will be disappointing to fans who struggled with that streaming service in 2021. The club also will have games on The CW, as well as nine games on national TV. Their two Univision gams will also be on Bally.
Revolution acquire midfielder Sebastian Lletget from Galaxy
The Revolution upgraded their midfield on Thursday with the acquisition of Sebastian Lletget from the L.A. Galaxy.
The Revolution committed $500,000 of General Allocation Money parceled out over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but the Galaxy may receive additional GAM revenues if certain performance-based conditions are met.
Lletget is a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team who spent seven MLS season with the Galaxy. Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been the centerpiece of the three major transactions in Lletget’s career.
Lletget, a San Francisco native, began his professional career with West Ham United of the English Premier League, but his play was limited to the club’s under-25 squad.
Arena was coaching the Galaxy when they signed Lletget to an MLS contract on May 17, 2015. Lletget made 158 appearances in LA with 23 goals and 27 assists and was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star Team. He has 33 international caps with the U.S. National team since his debut in January 2017, when the club was managed by Arena.
“What is special about Bruce is how he can get players to just understand their roles and how clear he makes it,” said Lletget. “It simplifies things for players and it helps them execute and that is what I am hoping to do with New England.”
Lletget could inherit the spot vacated by Tajon Buchanan, who will play in Belgium in 2022.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again; status for Sunday vs. Packers could go down to the wire
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice for the second straight day Thursday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson is receiving treatment around the clock and his status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers could go down to the wire.
“He’s a good healer, but we will have to see what the [doctors] say,” Roman said.
If Jackson can’t go, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start for the second time this season. Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who the Ravens signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad Wednesday, practiced Thursday.
Jackson is among 10 players who did not practice Thursday. Tight end Nick Boyle, defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee) and offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva (knee), Ben Powers (foot) and Tyre Phillips (illness) were out for second straight day.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness), safety Chuck Clark (reserve/COVID-19 list) and defensive Brandon Williams (rest) also did not practice.
Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand) was a limited participant for the second straight day.
Wide receivers Tylan Wallace (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (rest), cornerbacks Chris Westry (knee) and Tavon Young (rest) returned after being out Wednesday. Westry was a limited participant, while Wallace practiced fully.
Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday.
For the Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), starting running back Aaron Jones (knee/illness), tight end Mercedes Lewis (rest), guard/tackle Billy Turner (knee), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominque Dafney (ankle) did not practice. Rodgers was sidelined for the second consecutive day.
Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receivers Marquez Valdez-Scantling (back) and Malik Taylor (abdomen) were limited participants.
The Packers also added starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Matt LaFleur announced Thursday. Clark has started in every game this season, recording four sacks and 42 tackles.
Bradley Chubb: “About that time” for him to have break-out game
In his first three games last year after his ACL recovery, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb had no sacks, then broke out with 2 1/2 sacks in his fourth game.
Chubb is hoping for a similar return-to-form performance Sunday against Cincinnati, his fourth game since returning from mid-September ankle surgery. He has six tackles (three run “stuffs”) and one quarterback knockdown and pressure apiece in 108 snaps.
“I feel like this past game (against Detroit), I got a little bit closer to achieving the goals I want and making a few more plays,” Chubb said. “I still left some plays on the field. Around the fourth game last year, that was the money spot for me. Hopefully it’s the same for me (Sunday).”
Chubb was kept off the score-sheet against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, but had three tackles apiece against Kansas City and Detroit.
“It’s about that time (to make big plays),” he said. “This team, we’ve had play-makers and it’s my turn to step up and make those plays.”
Chubb being Chubb is doubly important because fellow starter Malik Reed remains on the COVID-19/reserve list and could miss a second consecutive game.
“I think (Chubb is) getting better and better,” coach Vic Fangio said before practice Thursday. “He went a long stretch not only playing (10 weeks), but he wasn’t practicing either and you have to get ready to play NFL football. You can’t just step on the field and expect to be the player you’re used to being. I think he’s ready to make some really good strides.”
J. Williams sits out. Rookie running back Javonte Williams’ missed practice Thursday was his first of the regular season.
Fangio said Williams has a “little leg issue” and some “swelling,” but expects him to play Sunday.
Also missing practice were defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot) and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion). Jones was working on a side field during the media viewing period.
Time is running out for Young to be available against Cincinnati. “He is (progressing), but I don’t know if he’s progressing fast enough,” Fangio said.
After sitting out Wednesday, safety Kareem Jackson (back), right tackle Bobby Massie (hip), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly (illness) were upgraded to limited participants.
In addition to Reed, running back Mike Boone and safety P.J. Locke remain on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Sutton, Harman recognized. Receiver Courtland Sutton was voted by his teammates as the Broncos’ nomination for the Ed Block Courage Award, presented annually to players who have exhibited “sportsmanship and courage.” Sutton missed the final 14 games of 2020 with a torn ACL.
“Very deserving,” Fangio said. “He had a tough rehab, but he fought through it with great commitment. Not every day in rehab was a good day, but you wouldn’t know that by being around Courtland through his rehab and I saw him almost every day.”
The Broncos also announced tight ends coach Wade Harman, who battled prostate cancer earlier this year, received special recognition from the Ed Block Courage Foundation.
“He went through treatment in training camp and preseason and many times, we were stretching at 9:15 (a.m.) or so and he would be pulling in from his treatment and walking right out onto the field,” Fangio said. “He just kept trucking along.”
Footnote. The Bengals placed right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) on injured reserve and cornerback/CU alum Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19/reserve list, but defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday. … Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) isn’t on the injury report and will have two weeks of practice ahead of Sunday. “I’m glad we weren’t forced to play him last week,” Fangio said. “He’s ready to go.”
