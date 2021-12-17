News
Nuggets’ Markus Howard avoids worst-case scenario with knee injury, source says
Nuggets guard Markus Howard left Wednesday’s game in the second half with a left knee injury but appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, a league source told The Denver Post.
Howard didn’t travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip and instead stayed in Denver where he’ll undergo more testing. The Nuggets expect to have more clarity by Friday.
On the team’s official injury report, Howard was listed as out with a left knee sprain for Friday’s game at Atlanta.
Following Wednesday night’s 124-107 loss to Minnesota, Nuggets coach Michael Malone expressed optimism that Howard might’ve just hyperextended his knee as an opposing player landed on his leg while scrambling for a loose ball.
Malone reiterated that message after conferring with head trainer Dan Shimensky.
Regardless of his timeline, Howard had been a huge spark off the bench over Denver’s last three games. Howard had 21 points and six 3-pointers in Saturday’s win over the Spurs, and three more 3-pointers in Monday’s win over the Wizards.
On Wednesday, Howard had 14 points on four more 3s before exiting the game.
The Nuggets were already down Bones Hyland (violation of team rules), JaMychal Green (ankle), P.J. Dozier (ACL surgery), Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) and Jamal Murray (ACL).
In addition, Nuggets wing Will Barton just returned from a non-COVID illness and wasn’t himself in the blowout loss.
Veteran guard Austin Rivers was listed as probable for Friday’s game after being out due to health and safety protocols.
Hyland’s penalty was only for one game, and Malone said there was a chance Green could return from his ankle injury sometime on the road trip, which also includes stops in Brooklyn and Oklahoma City.
“As much as your heart breaks for the injured players, as much as it makes it that much more difficult to be a team that can put some wins together, this is our situation, this is our current reality,” Malone said.
He said the only bright spot of Wednesday’s defeat was seeing Dozier in the Nuggets’ locker room prior to the game.
“It’s sad,” Nikola Jokic said. “It’s a lot of players going down.”
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle one of two placed on COVID list Thursday as team, NFL move to stricter protocols
Standout rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the latest to land on the Miami Dolphins’ reserve/COVID-19 list.
Waddle became the fifth Dolphin unavailable due to COVID on Thursday after running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay and safety Jevon Holland all were placed on the list within the past week. On top of the five on the active roster, practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks also was placed on the COVID list on Thursday afternoon.
“We are praying for Jaylen and hope that he has a speedy recovery. I’m not sure how he’s feeling just with the virus and everything like that,” said fellow wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who could see increased snaps if Waddle can’t play Sunday against the New York Jets. “It’s a really big opportunity for a lot of the other guys. We pride ourselves on having that next-man-up approach, and it’s going to take all of us to cover Jaylen’s role, as well as the running backs, whoever’s in there. It’s going to take a full team approach.”
With six players on the COVID list, the Dolphins voluntarily began taking added measures on Thursday, but then the NFL moved to stricter protocols for all teams.
Among the league’s updated procedures: Masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals and no outside visitors while on team travel.
“Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches and staff,” the NFL statement said. “The changes we are making [Thursday] aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant.”
The NFL also continues to “strongly encourage” booster shots as the most effective protection and will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for players who have recovered from COVID-19.
“All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community,” the statement said
Among NFL teams that were already under enhanced protocols before the update: Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team.
Before the league announcement, Miami already began taking a hybrid approach Thursday where the only thing being done at team facilities is practice. Meetings will be held virtually, and position group work is limited to four people spread out in a room.
The Dolphins also moved away from in-person media interviews as of Thursday. The team will instead hold web conferences with reporters.
The changes are indefinite and come as the NFL has seen more than 100 reported positive coronavirus cases this week among players across the league. The Dolphins (6-7) host the Jets (3-10) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Waddle is on pace for an NFL rookie receptions record with 86 for 849 yards and four touchdowns. The Dolphins recently brought fellow wideout DeVante Parker back from injury and have Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Preston Williams and Ford as other receivers on the active roster.
With three running backs possibly out, Duke Johnson is the lone Dolphins running back on the active roster as of Thursday. Miami also hopes Malcolm Brown can return from injured reserve for a quadriceps injury. With Doaks no longer available off the practice squad, Dexter Williams has spent this week there after being signed Monday, and the Dolphins announced on Thursday the signing of fellow back Jordan Scarlett.
Scarlett, a Fort Lauderdale native who played in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas and college at Florida, spent the past training camp with Miami. He had four carries for 9 yards in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers and also was on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad in 2020.
It’s the second straight day the Dolphins added a former St. Thomas Aquinas player after signing former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick, cornerback Damon Arnette, to the practice squad on Wednesday. Arnette was released by Las Vegas in November following a viral video that showed him brandishing a gun threatening to kill someone while looking into a camera.
Safety Eric Rowe will likely play a large role in replacing Holland if he can’t play Sunday. Rowe was already starting for opposite safety Brandon Jones the past two games, and Jones could be in line to return from his elbow injury.
Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg indicated on Thursday that players who are recovering from COVID are staying in a hotel.
Jones feels ready
While the Dolphins could be without Holland at free safety, starting strong safety Brandon Jones said Thursday over web conference that he thinks he’ll be ready to play on Sunday against the Jets with his elbow injury.
Jones also felt he would be good to go ahead of the Giants game on Dec. 5, but the ailment kept him out for a second straight game.
“I’m still taking the same approach I did last week,” said Jones, who also has been dealing with an ankle injury. “Obviously, with the bye week and stuff, I feel really good. The ankle and elbow feels really good. It’s kind of taking the same approach, same routine as I’ve always done and just see how I feel on Sunday.”
Jones was listed as a limited participant at the team’s Wednesday practice and Thursday walkthrough, according to the injury report.
Jones said of potentially playing without Holland: “It will always be tough, especially with a guy like Jevon, just how vocal he is and just how much of a great player he is on the field. Even though he’s young, just being able to communicate and get people lined up, he’s done a tremendous job of that this year, so that’ll be pretty hard.”
Other updates
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker was back at the Thursday walkthrough after he took a veteran rest day for Wednesday’s drills.
Tight end Hunter Long was also back after missing Wednesday drills with a non-COVID-related illness. He was listed as limited on Thursday.
Offensive lineman Austin Jackson popped up on the Thursday injury report as limited due to illness, as did safety Clayton Fejedelem but due to an ankle injury. Tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) remained limited on Thursday.
Former Northern Colorado, NFL receiver Vincent Jackson had stage 2 CTE, according to study
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers diagnosed former NFL receiver and Northern Colorado alum Vincent Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February, as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
The UNC and Widefield High School product played for 12 seasons in the NFL — seven with the San Diego Chargers and five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.
The late player’s family on Thursday released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.
“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Jackson’s widow, Lindsey, said in a statement released by the foundation.
”We hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future,” she added. “There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention.”
The Concussion Legacy Foundation describes CTE as a “progressive degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma,” adding stage 2 CTE is “associated with behavioral symptoms like aggression, impulsivity, depression, anxiety, paranoia, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation, along with progressive cognitive symptoms.”
Stage 4 is the most severe stage and is usually associated with dementia, the foundation said.
“Vincent Jackson was a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s. He became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation,” Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System, said.
“That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace,” the doctor added in the foundation statement. “What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits.”
Jackson was found dead by a housekeeper, four days after checking into a hotel east of Tampa.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at the time there were no signs of trauma and that the medical examiner’s office was looking into the cause of death.
Jackson began his pro career with the Chargers and signed a five-year, $55 million contract with the Bucs in 2012, finishing with 540 receptions for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.
Jackson was a four-time nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award and continued to be involved in numerous charitable causes after he retired, including his own Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, which supported military families.
EPA details push to tighten rules for lead in drinking water
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and MICHAEL PHILLIS, Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration took steps Thursday aimed at reducing lead in drinking water, releasing $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal and announcing plans by the Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter rules to limit exposure to the health hazard.
Vice President Kamala Harris made the case for the administration’s push to eliminate every lead service line in the country, reiterating the administration’s pledge that the effort would create jobs across the country and begin to undo the harm pollution has caused in poor, often minority communities.
“The challenge that we face is, without any question, great. Lead is built into our cities. It is laid under our roads and it is installed in our homes,” Harris said in remarks at AFL-CIO headquarters in Washington.
The White House estimates as many as 10 million homes in the U.S. get water through lead service lines, which connect buildings to the water main and can leach particles of the neurotoxin into drinking water and potentially cause severe developmental and neurological issues — especially when consumed by children. In recent years, the risks facing cities with lead service lines have come into focus, most notably after the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.
While the EPA considers how to strengthen the nation’s lead-in-water rules, it will allow the previous Trump administration’s overhaul of lead regulations to move forward, officials said Thursday. The Biden EPA’s requirements are expected to be finalized by 2024, and would require the replacement of remaining lead drinking water pipes “as quickly as is feasible.”
“The science on lead is settled — there is no safe level of exposure and it is time to remove this risk to support thriving people and vibrant communities,” said EPA administrator Michael Regan in a statement.
Some environmental advocates were lukewarm to the administration’s announcement, saying the 10-year goal for replacing lead lines and other provisions were vague on commitments and detail.
“The top priority must be to require removal of all lead pipes within the decade and to set a strict at-the-tap standard, which is the only way to prevent another generation of kids from drinking water through what is essentially a lead straw,” said Erik Olson, senior strategic director of health at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “Good intentions won’t be enough to get the job done,” he added.
John Rumpler, senior attorney with Environment America, called the administration’s plans “long-overdue and an indispensable step toward securing safe water.” He also said the EPA should set a 10-year deadline to replace lead service lines, as New Jersey did in July.
The Trump-era rule said public water systems should replace 3% of their lead service lines each year if lead levels exceed 15 parts per billion. That rate is lower than the previous 7% requirement, but Trump administration officials said at the time that the rule eliminated loopholes that allowed water systems to avoid removing pipes and would actually make the replacement process faster.
But environmental groups were critical, saying it allowed removal to happen too slowly.
The Trump administration also set requirements to ensure water systems prevent lead in pipes from corroding into drinking water. And it revamped lead testing to make sure the samples water systems use in testing come from water sitting in lead pipes instead of near the faucet — a move that experts say could push lead level results higher for many utilities around the country.
The Biden EPA said it is considering ways to strengthen key parts of the regulation, including the 15 parts-per-billion threshold,
Congress approved $15 billion for lead service line replacement in the infrastructure bill — about a third less than what the White House and water experts say it would cost to replace them nationally.
Administration officials spoke about additional efforts being taken to limit lead exposure, including more childhood surveillance testing for lead exposure by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to remove lead paint in public housing. The Treasury Department is also announcing that surplus COVID-19 relief funds can be used for lead service line replacement projects.
“There is no reason in the 21st century for why people are still exposed to this substance that was poisoning people back in the 18th century,” Harris said.
