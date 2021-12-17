Bitcoin
Nuvei Announces Partnership with FTX to Provide Instant Payment Solutions on One of the World’s Largest Digital Currency Exchanges
Montreal, Canada, 17th December, 2021,
Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today it has entered into a partnership with FTX Trading LTD (“FTX”), owner and operator of FTX.COM, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange. This partnership with Nuvei will enable FTX to provide its users instant payment solutions for an enhanced customer journey and experience.
Through this collaboration, FTX can now offer users access to Nuvei’s innovative payment solutions that significantly improves the user journey, enabling instant deposits that support high value transactions. This in return will help FTX’s users to buy cryptocurrencies faster and in a more secured way.
“Our partnership with FTX demonstrates Nuvei’s leadership in the growing cryptocurrency vertical and shows our ability to provide innovative solutions for customers of all types around the world,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “FTX is one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help simplify the transaction experience for their customers and speed processing times. Together, we will provide instant payment deposits, supporting the higher value transactions that are often required in cryptocurrency trading. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with FTX and to expand the partnership to provide more APMs and enable payouts, bringing the latest innovations to their payment capabilities.”
“We want our users to have a frictionless experience and be able to convert from fiat to crypto and back seamlessly. We are thrilled to partner with an innovative company like Nuvei to provide a reliable payment on and off-ramp for our users,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX.
About Nuvei
We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.
For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.
About FTX
FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.
To learn more about FTX, please visit: https://ftx.com/
Price Difference of Top 3 Coins Today to the Prices Same Day a Year Ago
- But BTC couldn’t break the $49,500 hurdle.
- BNB finally got support around $515 and is now fighting to get hold of $530.
Let us look at the top 3 coins and their pricing one year ago.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin price began a reversal over the $48,500 barrier. But BTC couldn’t break the $49,500 hurdle. It tried twice to pass $49,500 but couldn’t. As a consequence, prices fell below $48,500. This is the 50% Fib retracement level of the move from the $46,662 swing low to the $49,512 high. It is fallen below $48,500 and the 100 hourly SMA.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $47,516.62 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,895,942,616 USD. BTC is down 2.90% in the last 24 hours. A year ago today, Bitcoin was trading at $19,418. These are huge gains.
Ethereum (ETH)
A sustained rebound wave began over $3,850 and $4,000 resistance. ETH even surpassed $4,050 and the 100 hourly SMA. But the price couldn’t break the $4,080 and $4,100 resistance levels. Before the price began falling, it made a peak at $4,121.
The $4,050 and $4,000 support levels were breached. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,942.22 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,900,232,738 USD. On this day last year, Ethereum was trading at $589.
Binance Coin (BNB)
BNB finally got support around $515 and is now fighting to get hold of $530. The RSI is modest, and there is a chance for bullish momentum if the appropriate triggers occur.
BNB will fall to $490 if it breaks the $515 support. If BNB falls below $490, it will test the $460 support. According to CoinMarketCap, the Binance Coin price today is $529.68 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,466,115,790 USD. Binance Coin has been down 0.76% in the last 24 hours. It was $29 a year ago today.
Top Gainer of the Day: yearn.finance (YFI)
- Curve Finance (CRV) is an Ethereum-based decentralized liquidity pool.
- According to Dune Analytics, yearn is the second-largest veCRV holder.
In Decentralized Finance (DeFi), yearn.finance (YFI) enables lending aggregation, yield creation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. According to the project’s website, the protocol is maintained by independent developers and overseen by YFI holders. Furthermore, currently, the protocol offers three main products: Vaults, Labs, and Iron Bank.
On July 17, 2020, the project announced a surprise yield farming announcement of 30,000 YFI tokens to early protocol users. A maximum quantity of 36,666 YFI tokens used so far. Yearn Finance has $5.24 billion in total value locked (TVL) and owns 6.79 percent of Curve Finance’s governance token, veCRV.
Most Liquid Decentralized Applications (Dapps)
Curve Finance (CRV) is an Ethereum-based decentralized liquidity pool that focuses on trading stablecoins. Moreover, Curve Finance’s major aims are to offer low-risk, supplementary fee revenue for liquidity providers (LPs). Without the danger of “impermanent loss” — the opportunity cost of being an LP in volatile digital assets, as reported at the end of October.
According to Defi Pulse, the curve is one of the most liquid decentralized applications (Dapps) in the digital asset world, with $13.91 billion in TVL. Furthermore, its influence on Curve governance is substantial due to the systemic relevance of stablecoins in DeFi.
According to Dune Analytics, yearn is the second-largest veCRV holder among decentralized autonomous organizations. Moreover, this implies they have a lot of say in the governance of one of the biggest AMMs in Web3: Curve Finance. According to CoinMarketCap, the yearn.finance price today is $25,042.18 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $422,987,780 USD. yearn.finance is up 17.62% in the last 24 hours.
TA: Ethereum Corrects But Why Dips Could Be Attractive In Short-Term
Ethereum is correcting gains from $4,121 against the US Dollar. ETH price could start a fresh increase if there is a clear break above the $4,040 resistance.
- Ethereum struggled to clear the $4,100 zone and corrected lower.
- The price is trading just above $3,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $4,040 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,920 support and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $3,850 and $4,000 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,050 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the price failed to continue higher above the $4,080 and $4,100 resistance levels. A high was formed near $4,121 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $4,050 and $4,000 support levels.
There was also a break below a key rising channel with support near $4,040 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading just above $3,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,650 low to $4,121 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,040 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,080 level. A clear move above the $4,080 level and the recent higher could start a fresh increase in the near term.
The next stop for the bulls could be $4,120. A close above the $4,120 level may possibly spark a move towards the $4,250 level.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,040 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,950 level.
The key support is now forming near the $3,920 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a clear break below the $3,920 support, the price could extend losses. The next major support is $3,885. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,650 low to $4,121 high.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,920
Major Resistance Level – $4,040
