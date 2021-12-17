News
Opinion: ‘Tis the season for redemption — clemency, pardons and commutations
Kelly Brasier along with friends and supporters waited in the freezing cold in January in Sterling, Colorado for her 84-year-old uncle Anthony Martinez to be wheelchaired across the parking lot as he was being released from prison. Martinez served more than 30 years in prison for a series of robberies, a sentence greater than one may receive today for manslaughter.
Last year around this time, in the spirit of the season, Gov. Jared Polis exercised his unique and exclusive clemency power to release four people from prison. Martinez was one of those lucky individuals. Martinez’s petition for clemency had been on the governor’s desk since the Hickenlooper era. Martinez suffers from dementia, renal failure and relies on a wheelchair to get around. He really should have been released from prison long ago. In his statement to the press, the governor cited the need for second chances and referenced the Gospel of Luke citing the need to be merciful.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many governors from across the country met the moment by releasing hundreds and, in some instances, thousands of individuals from prisons. Our governor released a mere four, which is a far cry from the number of individuals that can be safely released from prison and that are serving unduly harsh and long sentences. As in the case of Martinez and the recently cited case by The Denver Post of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the harsh sentences are the result of draconian mandatory minimum laws.
The governor is aware that the United States incarcerates more people at a high rate than any other country in the world and that our addiction to jails and prisons has destroyed so many families, particularly those from our Black and Brown communities. Our carceral system is founded on racist principles and those who are in prison reflect that system.
I have no idea how many clemency petitions are before the governor because that process is not public. I do hope that the governor takes each petition seriously and reviews and evaluates each one and knows that the call for releases through clemency is not seeking the release of anyone who is dangerous. We all want to be safe and that is why clemency advocates have been seeking the release of those who are elderly, sick, or have otherwise proved they can safely be released into their communities.
This holiday season let’s hope the governor will exercise his power of clemency to show mercy to the many instead of just a few. By doing so, he can undo some of the harms of our mass incarceration machine and spread the message of second chances and redemption.
Denise Maes is the founder of Maes Solutions LLC and an advisor on criminal justice issues.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Idea to convert Charlestown High School called ‘hostile takeover’
Teachers, parents and their advocates are blasting a proposal to close Charlestown High School and convert it into an “innovation and inclusion school” in what they are calling an attempt at “school gentrification.”
“This feels like a hostile takeover,” Cecil Carey, a teacher and self-described community advocate, told the Boston School Committee, noting that fewer than 5% of the school’s 821 students are white. ”This is an attempt to gentrify Charlestown High.”
Out of 21 speakers during the public comment period at Wednesday’s meeting, eight talked about the “prospectus” at the heart of the controversy, and all eight said they were never told about it by the people behind it.
“Zero Charlestown students, families or staff were consulted,” Sarah Grimmett, a teacher at the school, told the committee.
Three of the parents pushing the 48-page prospectus did not return emails from the Herald on Thursday.
Boston Public Schools spokeswoman Sharra Gaston said there is a group of parents from Charlestown who do not have students at Charlestown High but who want to convert it into an innovation school.
“The parents wrote a prospectus and delivered it to the superintendent, who is required by law to put together a screening committee within 30 days of receipt of the prospectus to either accept, reject or send back for edits,” Gaston said. “It is critical to understand: The superintendent has no plans to close Charlestown High School, but she does legally have to convene the screening committee.”
“The screening committee is scheduled to convene next week to consider the proposal. I will inform the community and school committee on further updates,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I will also be sure that all communities impacted by any changes to Charlestown High School are consulted and engaged and that we engage also with educators,” the Special Education Parent Advisory Council and the English Language Learners Task Force as part of any planning for Charlestown High.
Boston Public Schools was among the first districts in the state to open an innovation school in 2011, “transforming an underperforming school with new leadership, autonomy, and flexibility,” the district’s website says.
According to the prospectus: “The school has a 55% graduation rate and is rated in the bottom 10% of all schools in Massachusetts. Only 16% and 28% of students are meeting or exceeding the expectations” in the English language arts and math MCAS exams.
“It’s a plan for a pseudo-exam school that would push Black and Brown students out of the school under the false veneer of being open enrollment, and would replace them with students who are not only white, but whose families have social and political power,” said Edith Bazile, former president of the Black Educators Alliance, and a BPS teacher and administrator for 32 years. “It’s a brazen plan that screams white privilege.”
News
All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say
By EVENS SANON and PETER SMITH
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the church group said Thursday.
The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.
“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “All 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”
A convoy of at least a dozen vehicles, including U.S. Embassy SUVs and Haitian National Police, brought the missionaries to the Port-au-Prince airport late Thursday afternoon from the missionary group’s offices in Titanyen, north of the capital.
Earlier, people at the Christian Aid Ministries campus could be seen hugging each other and smiling.
News of their release spread quickly in and around Berlin, Ohio, where CAM is headquartered.
“It’s an answer to prayer,” said Ruth Miller, who was working at the front desk of the town’s Amish & Mennonite Heritage Center.
Berlin is in Holmes County, Ohio’s Amish heartland, and many Amish and Mennonites volunteer in CAM ministries and donate to it.
Wes Kaufman, who attends a church where some CAM leaders also worship, said many congregations had heeded the mission group’s recent request to devote three days to fasting and praying over the situation.
“It’s amazing how God works,” Kaufman said as dined with family in nearby Walnut Creek at Der Dutchman, a restaurant featuring traditional Amish and Mennonite fare.
In Washington, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised the law enforcement work and Haitian officials who helped get the hostages freed. “We welcomed reports that they are free and getting the care that they need after their ordeal,” she said.
The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.
The gang’s leader had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands were met. Authorities have said 400 Mawozo was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t clear if that included the children.
It remained unclear whether any ransom was paid or what efforts led to the hostages’ freedom.
Carleton Horst, a member of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, Michigan, whose members were among the hostages, said church members received a text message Thursday morning from “someone connected to the situation” that all of the hostages had been released.
A mother and her five children, two of them adults, who belong to the church were among the hostages. Horst, who is friends with the family, said the church is rejoicing and he’s “elated that that portion of things is finally over, just praise the Lord for that.”
“We’re feeling great,” said the Rev. Ron Marks, a minister at the church.
“From what I gathered, they were treated relatively well,” Marks said later in a news conference held on Zoom.
Two of the hostages were released in November, and three more earlier this month. They were not identified, but members of the Hart congregation told local media in Michigan that two were from Hart.
In addition to Michigan, the hostages are from Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada, according to the missionary group.
“Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for and working so hard to achieve,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga, whose western Michigan congressional district includes Hart.
“I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones,” Huizenga said.
Christian Aid Ministries is mainly staffed and supported by conservative Anabaptists — members of various Amish, Mennonite and related churches characterized by such things as plain dress, a belief in non-resistance to violence and separation from the dominant society.
The organization’s roots date to the 1980s, when it began working in then-communist Romania. It has since expanded worldwide but has been particularly active in Haiti.
CAM’s work ranges from starting churches and providing food, school supplies and other materials to those in need, to disaster relief and putting up billboards with evangelistic messages.
___
Smith reported from Berlin, Ohio. AP writer Anna Nichols in Lansing, Michigan, and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that a woman and five children who belong to the church were hostages, not four children.
News
Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass
By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday all but acknowledged negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package will likely push into the new year, as he does not yet have the votes in the Senate to lift the roughly $2 trillion bill to passage.
Biden issued a statement in the evening as it became increasingly apparent the Democratic senators would not meet their Christmas deadline, in large part because of unyielding opposition from one holdout: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
The president said that in their recent discussions, the West Virginia senator has reiterated his support for the framework he, the president and other Democrats had agreed to on the flagship bill. Biden said he also briefed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier Thursday about the most recent round of talks with Manchin.
“I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition,” Biden said in the statement.
Biden said he and his team will continue to have discussions with Manchin next week. The White House and the congressional leaders plan to work “over the days and weeks ahead” to finish up the details, he said. Both he and Schumer are determined, he said, to bring the package to the Senate floor for votes as early as possible.
“We will — we must — get Build Back Better passed,” Biden said.
Biden’s statement was a much-needed intervention, allowing Senate Democrats an off-ramp to what has been months of tangled negotiations that appear nowhere near resolved as time runs out ahead of the Christmas holiday.
At the same time, Democrats were rushing to show progress on another jammed-up priority: voting rights legislation that, Biden acknowledged, also faces hurdles. “We must also press forward on voting rights legislation, and make progress on this as quickly as possible,” Biden said.
Schumer, D-N.Y., had set Senate passage before Christmas as his goal, but disputes with Manchin and other Democrats remain. It had become clear that the party was seeking an explicit move from Biden in hopes he would cut a deal with Manchin, or urge lawmakers to delay action until January.
The sudden end-of-year shift comes as Democrats suffered another blow to their agenda late Thursday when the Senate parliamentarian decided that hard-fought efforts to include immigration law changes should be stripped from the package because they don’t comply with the chamber’s rules.
Schumer said Democrats “strongly disagree” with the parliamentarian’s decision and vowed to “pursue every means” so that immigrants can achieve a path to citizenship in Biden’s package.
The ruling is just one part of an ongoing, time-consuming review by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough about whether many of the bill’s provisions violate the chamber’s rules and should be dropped.
As the day’s business began, Schumer barely mentioned what was becoming an obvious stall. Instead, he described Democrats’ efforts to break a logjam on voting rights legislation and a pile of nominations the Senate will consider “as we continue working to bring the Senate to a position where we can move forward” on the social and environment bill.
Using his sway in a 50-50 Senate where Democrats need unanimity to prevail, Manchin has continued his drive to force his party to cut the bill’s cost and eliminate programs he opposes. All Republicans oppose the package, arguing the measure carrying many of Biden’s paramount domestic priorities is too expensive and would worsen inflation.
“The best Christmas gift Washington could give working families would be putting this bad bill on ice,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
McConnell and Manchin met in the GOP leader’s office, as they often do, a very public reminder of the West Virginia senator’s conservative leanings and Democrats’ slim hold on the majority. “We do appreciate the fact that he seems to be one of the few remaining centrists left in the Democratic Party,” McConnell said.
A person who was unauthorized to discuss the rocky status of the Biden-Manchin talks and spoke only on condition of anonymity said Wednesday that Manchin was pushing to eliminate the bill’s renewal of expanded benefits under the child tax credit, a keystone of Democratic efforts to reduce child poverty.
As he exited a Democratic senators’ closed-door lunch, Manchin was mum on his next move, telling reporters he had “nothing” to share.
Earlier Wednesday, Manchin said assertions he wants to strip the child tax credit improvements were “a lot of bad rumors.”
Democrats were livid over the possibility of eliminating one of the bill’s most significant achievements — the continuation of enhanced child tax credits that have been sending monthly checks to millions of families during the COVID-19 crisis and will expire next year without further action.
Letting the social and environment legislation slip into next year, when congressional elections will be held, would be ominous for the bill’s ultimate prospects.
With Democrats having blown past previous self-imposed deadlines on the push, another delay would fuel Republican accusations that they are incompetently running a government they control. Democrats are bracing for November elections when the GOP has a real chance of winning control of the House and Senate.
Word of Manchin’s stance prompted a backlash from colleagues, whom he’s frustrated for months with constant demands to cut the bill’s size and scope. The measure also has money for health care, universal prekindergarten and climate change programs, largely paid for with tax boosts on big corporations and the rich.
The second-ranking Democrat, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, said “the level of emotion” among Democrats over the child tax credit “is very high,” and said he was “stunned” when he heard about Manchin’s demands.
Manchin has wanted the overall bill’s 10-year price tag to fall below $2 trillion. He also wants all its programs to last the full decade.
The current bill would extend the enhanced child tax credit for just one year, a device to contain the bill’s cost. Renewing the improved benefits for 10 years would increase its current one-year cost of around $100 billion to over $1 trillion, and doing that while cutting the overall bill’s size would wreak havoc on Democrats’ other priorities.
The Treasury Department says the expanded tax credit has helped the families of 61 million children.
Manchin’s other demands have included removing a new requirement for paid family leave. Disputes among other lawmakers include how to increase federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.
The House approved its version of the legislation in November.
___
Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Darlene Superville and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
Opinion: ‘Tis the season for redemption — clemency, pardons and commutations
Idea to convert Charlestown High School called ‘hostile takeover’
All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say
Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration
Colorado AG, law enforcement leaders call for stiffer criminal penalties as fentanyl deaths continue to spike
Massachusetts cities and towns start giving out rapid, at-home self tests ahead of Christmas gatherings
Biden awards Congressional Gold Medal to Lawrence marine, 12 other service members killed in evacuation from Afghanistan
NYC teen who stabbed Barnard student Tessa Majors pleads guilty in killing
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?