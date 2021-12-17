PHOTO: RHOBH Kim Richards’ Daughter Whitney Davis is Engaged

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards‘ daughter, Whitney Davis, is engaged.

On the heels of her cousin Farrah Aldjufrie‘s engagement to Alex Manos, which was announced at the end of last month, weeks after the over-the-top wedding of their other cousin, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Brooke Wiederhorn, Kim’s oldest daughter, announced the news of Whitney’s engagement to Luke Graham White on Instagram.

“A night to remember. My little sister is getting married!! Couldn’t be happier for the two of you! Love you both so much,” Brooke wrote in the caption of her photo, which was shared on Instagram by Queens of Bravo.

Whitney and Luke, the COO of Evermill, a company that sells spices, have been dating since at least 2017, as confirmed by the photo below, which Kim shared that year from a horse ranch.

Although Kim has not yet spoken out about Whitney and Luke’s engagement, she’ll certainly be happy to be planning a wedding alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, who recently expressed excitement in the upcoming nuptials of Farrah and Alex.

While appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast earlier this month, the RHOBH OG joked that Farrah’s wedding would have to be “equal or better” to daughter Portia’s recent bat mitzvah.

“She is our last child so we did go over-the-top for [Portia]’s bat mitzvah. Now, looking forward to the wedding, it’s gotta be equal or better. We’re going to make it beautiful,” Kyle shared. “I have to ask her but everything’s been so chaotic since she got engaged. I don’t want to be so pushy but she did say a short engagement so I do know that.”

Kim was featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ first five seasons and has made a number of cameo appearances in the years since.

Photos Credit: Shutterstock/DFree, Instagram/KimRichards