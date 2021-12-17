Celebrities
PHOTO: RHOBH Kim Richards’ Daughter Whitney Davis is Engaged
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards‘ daughter, Whitney Davis, is engaged.
On the heels of her cousin Farrah Aldjufrie‘s engagement to Alex Manos, which was announced at the end of last month, weeks after the over-the-top wedding of their other cousin, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Brooke Wiederhorn, Kim’s oldest daughter, announced the news of Whitney’s engagement to Luke Graham White on Instagram.
“A night to remember. My little sister is getting married!! Couldn’t be happier for the two of you! Love you both so much,” Brooke wrote in the caption of her photo, which was shared on Instagram by Queens of Bravo.
Whitney and Luke, the COO of Evermill, a company that sells spices, have been dating since at least 2017, as confirmed by the photo below, which Kim shared that year from a horse ranch.
Although Kim has not yet spoken out about Whitney and Luke’s engagement, she’ll certainly be happy to be planning a wedding alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, who recently expressed excitement in the upcoming nuptials of Farrah and Alex.
While appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast earlier this month, the RHOBH OG joked that Farrah’s wedding would have to be “equal or better” to daughter Portia’s recent bat mitzvah.
“She is our last child so we did go over-the-top for [Portia]’s bat mitzvah. Now, looking forward to the wedding, it’s gotta be equal or better. We’re going to make it beautiful,” Kyle shared. “I have to ask her but everything’s been so chaotic since she got engaged. I don’t want to be so pushy but she did say a short engagement so I do know that.”
Kim was featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ first five seasons and has made a number of cameo appearances in the years since.
Photos Credit: Shutterstock/DFree, Instagram/KimRichards
Young Dolph’s Partner Mia Jaye Leads Celebration Of Life For The Rapper In Memphis
Mia Jaye accompanied by the two children she shares with Young Dolph leads a celebration of life for the rapper in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
It has been almost a month since we lost Memphis legend Young Dolph to senseless gun violence in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
While the community is still mourning the loss of Dolph, his family and team announced a celebration of life would be taking place at the FedEx Forum. The city of Memphis packed the FedEx Forum for Young Dolph aka Adolph Thorton.
Mia Jaye took the stage with her and Dolph’s children, 4-year-old Aria and 7-year-old Adolph Thornton III, known as Tre, sharing stories of Dolph’s generosity and kindness. She also opened up about the 10 plus years she spent with the legend.
“He had a heart of David, a man after God’s own heart, and I’ll say that until the day I die,” Jerdine said. “It’s definitely painful to not have him in our lives. But one thing I know for sure for certain is that he is in our hearts. He’s our guiding star. He’s done so many things to just endow wisdom and knowledge and impart so many valuable lessons on me and my family that I know we all cherish.”
After Mia’s beautiful speech, the children spoke. First up was Tre, who the crowd cheered on as he took the mic:
“My dad was the person who raised me and he trained me to be a good man when I grow up,” he said. “First when I was younger I used to love playing … But now that he is dead I’m going to make it up to the whole world and be the greatest person you will ever know.”
Aria spoke second:
“My dad, I love him cause I know who he is and he’s the best dad I know cause I just like to play with him in my heart cause he’s still in my heart and I’ll keep thinking of him forever and ever and ever.”
Tre ended their speeches by leading a chant of “Long live Dolph” for his father. The celebration of life also included short video essays of everyone Young Dolph touched along his journey. You can watch the entire celebration below.
‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Admits To Kody & The Wives She’s ‘Exhausted’ After Ysabel’s Surgery
Christine gives an update about Ysabel after her back surgery when Kody and the wives come to visit in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Sister Wives’ preview.
“They’ve been gone for 6 weeks. I was very disappointed I wasn’t able to go, but now that it’s done, we’ll see how she’s feeling about it all now,” Kody Brown says about Christine and daughter Ysabel Brown in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of Sister Wives.
When Kody checks in on Christine, she admits that she’s “exhausted.” Janelle Brown asks if there’s any way she can help Christine and Ysabel at all. She knows what it’s like to care for a child after surgery and how grueling it would be.
“Ysabel would feel guilty if she knew how exhausted I am,” Christine admits. “And this is the most important job that I have, to take care of my kids, and take care of her. That’s why it’s just stupid to complain. It’s just stupid to complain. I hate it when I even do it.”
Christine and Ysabel traveled to New Jersey so Ysabel could have surgery to correct the curve in her spine. Kody opted not to go with them “I think it’s risky. I’d also feel like a total hypocrite if I break the rules that I’m asking and begging everybody to keep,” he admitted in the December 12 episode.
Robyn Brown and Meri Brown also show up at Christine’s visit to get an update about Ysabel. Ysabel comes out to sit with the family. They all notice that she’s taller. Ysabel reveals that she’s an inch taller after her back surgery, putting her at 5 feet 11 inches. She’s now taller than Kody!
Robyn brings up that the Browns are very competitive, even when it comes to height. “There’s this weird thing that happens,” Robyn explains. “I feel like a lot of the kids are very competitive and moms are competitive. I don’t know if it’s a polygamy thing or a sense of competition in the family that’s been fostered. I’m not really into it. So height is one of them. Height is one of the competitive points.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.
BOSSIP Exclusive: Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Talk “Spider-man: No Way Home,” Sneaking Into Theaters, Being A Great Friend & More!
Spidey SZN
Everyone’s buzzing over mega-anticipated superhero spectacle “Spider-man: No Way Home” that’s already being hailed as the greatest Spider-man movie ever hours into its release.
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero.
When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous as familiar foes from previous “Spider-man” films emerge from the unpredictable multiverse.
“…it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” Holland told Variety ahead of the film’s release.
“You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it.
We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”
Months later, Holland was at the center of an internet obsession over the rumored return of former Spider-men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfied who he claims aren’t in the movie.
“No one believes me, but they’re not in the film,” said Holland in an interview with GQ.
We caught up with Tom, Zendaya, and their BFF Jacob Batalon to talk about the biggest film of the year in our interview you can watch below:
“Spider-man” is now playing across the multiverse.
