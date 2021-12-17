News
Players to watch during the Div. 1-2 boys ice hockey season
While the structure of all high school sports has been upended this year by realignment and the new MIAA statewide tournament format, nowhere are the changes more drastic than in boys hockey, especially at the top, where the elimination of the Super 8 and extensive reshuffling leaves a dramatically different landscape in Div. 1 and 2.
Will Div. 1 revert back to the Catholic Conference Invitational? Certainly there is no shortage of CC squads that could lift the trophy, starting with defending league champion Xaverian. The Hawks return five league all-stars in seniors Nolan Dion (Babson), Braden O’Hara, Jack Silva, Max Lockwood and Aiden Rodriguez from the team that ended a 53-year title drought.
They’ll have plenty of competition from the traditional powers. BC High brings back a potent first line of senior Aidan McDonnell, junior Ryan Flaherty and sophomore James Marshall. Catholic Memorial sports the league’s most accomplished goalie in senior Dom Walecka, while St. John’s Prep should be a factor as well behind the duo of senior Pierce Blaeser and junior Aidan Holland.
The Catholic Central Large should be ripe with contenders as well. Archbishop Williams nearly ran the table last winter but will be young this year under new coach Chris Cunningham, building around senior Jackson Sylvester. That opens the door for St. Mary’s, with junior Brady Bullock and senior goalie Owen Giangrande, and Austin Prep, with junior Drew Thibodeau and freshman phenom Jacob Duval.
Independent Hingham headlines the public contingent, with senior Bobby Falvey and junior Aidan Brazel leading a deep crew. Marshfield, formerly independent, should be strong in rejoining as a full Patriot League member.
The Middlesex Liberty will again be a dogfight. Arlington graduated just three players from a team that finished strong last winter and can lean on seniors Reid Malatesta, Matt Allesse, Mike Dunning and Brendan Flynn, all of whom were contributors to the 2019 Super 8 co-champs. Belmont should be right with them in its first year with new bench boss Tim Foley, led by senior goalie Ryan Griffin and junior Cam Fici, and Reading, Winchester and Woburn could get in the mix as well.
Braintree, with star junior forward Nolan Leonard, appears to be the class of the Bay State Conference, while Franklin has a senior sniper in Dylan Marchand as the Hockomock Kelley-Rex favorite.
Waltham was unbeaten in the DCL last year, Central Catholic nearly pulled the same trick in the MVC, and they’ll be back competing against each other this winter as the leagues go back to joining forces. Lincoln-Sudbury, a Div. 2 juggernaut in the MVC-DCL, makes the jump to Div. 1 and has the horses to compete right away with senior Brendan Quinn and junior Frank DeTraglia.
After all the movement and appeals, Div. 2 numbers just 40 teams, by far the smallest of the four divisions. But it has added some heavy hitters from above like Newburyport, Walpole and Melrose, all of whom could make plenty of noise in the bracket.
Canton is on a ridiculous 48-1-5 run over the last three seasons, winning the last two Div. 2 state crowns (sharing one with L-S in 2020) and figures to be a threat again with seniors Sean Connolly and Eamon Kelly.
Among the main Div. 2 holdovers that could dethrone them is Tewksbury, fueled by seniors Caden Connors and Jason Cooke, and Norwood, which has already made a statement this winter by winning the Gormley Cup behind big performances from senior Myles Kidd and junior Kevin Broderick.
Gloucester boasts one of the division’s top talents in senior Jack Costanzo, who has already eclipsed the 100-point mark, but it faces a fierce battle in the NEC with Masconomet and Marblehead.
The division will also be getting a boost from below as it will be interesting to see how programs like Lowell, Newton South, Hopkinton, Dartmouth, Somerset Berkley and Somerville, all either coming off outstanding campaigns or with history of postseason success in Div. 3, fare bumping up a level.
DIV. 1-2 PLAYERS TO WATCH
DIV. 1
Brady Bullock, Junior Forward, St. Mary’s (L)
Nolan Dion, Senior Defenseman, Xaverian
Jacob Duval, Freshman Forward, Austin Prep
Bobby Falvey, Senior Defenseman, Hingham
Ryan Flaherty, Junior Forward, BC High
Ryan Griffin, Senior Goalie, Belmont
Aidan Holland, Junior Defenseman, St. John’s Prep
Nolan Leonard, Senior Forward, Braintree
Reid Malatesta, Senior Forward, Arlington
Dylan Marchand, Senior Forward, Franklin
Evan Parente, Senior Forward, St. John’s (S)
Jack Perry, Senior Goalie, Waltham
Brendan Quinn, Senior Forward, Lincoln-Sudbury
Nick Sourestis, Senior Forward, Marshfield
Dom Walecka, Senior Goalie, Catholic Memorial
DIV. 2
Max Aguiar, Senior Forward, Somerset Berkley
Nathan Cohen, Senior Forward, Newton South
Sean Connolly, Senior Forward, Canton
Caden Connors, Senior Defenseman, Tewksbury
Jack Costanzo, Senior Forward, Gloucester
JC Frates, Senior Forward, Dartmouth
Jon Groth, Senior Forward, Newburyport
Declan Hunter, Senior Forward, Walpole
Aidan Jalbert, Senior Defenseman, Marblehead
Myles Kidd, Senior Forward, Norwood
Nik Kojoian, Senior Forward, North Attleboro
Kevin Norwood, Senior Forward, Plymouth North
Colin Pickett, Junior Forward, Lowell
A.J. Sacco, Sophomore Forward, Masconomet
Matt Solari, Senior Forward, Whitman-Hanson
Guregian: Rhamondre Stevenson has provided an unexpected jolt to the Patriots’ offense
FOXBORO — The Patriots currently sit atop the AFC. They rule the AFC East, with a two-game lead over Buffalo. And, they’re riding a seven-game win streak heading into their Saturday night showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.
Along with having the league’s top-scoring defense, the Patriots have built an offense that revolves around playing bully ball.
Some of the above was expected at the outset, but other elements, not so much.
The biggest surprise to this point?
The play of Rhamondre Stevenson.
There are other worthy choices in the surprise category, of course, but player-wise, Stevenson stands at the head of the class. He’s just bowled everyone over and played well beyond expectation.
Rookie running backs, especially those not taken in the first round, typically don’t make an impact for the Patriots during their first year.
It’s rare if they even see the field.
The Patriots’ list of redshirt rookie backs, in fact, goes back to Shane Vereen.
And after him, James White sat Year 1. So did Damien Harris.
Stevenson?
The 2021 fourth-round pick (120th overall) is rewriting the Patriots playbook.
Not only has the rookie played a ton, he’s become the poster boy of the Patriots’ offense with his tough, relentless, physically punishing style.
In a short time, he’s come to represent the identity of their ground game within an imposing group that also features Harris and Brandon Bolden.
When Stevenson gets going, he’s nearly impossible to take down. Against Cleveland, he broke eight tackles along his 10-carry ride for 62 yards. Against Buffalo, the tally was nine misses as he had 24 carries for 78 yards.
Then there’s this: Stevenson has forced missed tackles at a higher rate than Indy’s Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league in rushing.
Even more impressive is the fact he’s making all those would-be tacklers miss carrying a 6-foot, 246-pound frame.
And he’s only just heating up.
“You gotta love the way the kid has sort of adapted to who we are, and what we need from him,” Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears said of Stevenson earlier in the week. “He’s taken all the criticism in the world, and has gotten better, a lot better. I think if he continues that, he’s going to be something special.”
In terms of surprises, Mac Jones would certainly get votes in that category. Taken 15th overall, he’s performed better than all of the other quarterbacks taken in the first round above him. But some of the surprise factor is lessened, given he was considered the most pro-ready of the lot, and that’s born out.
Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is another rookie who has taken the NFL by storm. He’s done wonders for the Patriots defensive line. While it seemed obvious he’d be a contributor, he’s had a greater impact.
But he slips just under Stevenson. Given Barmore was considered a first-round talent — the Patriots moved up the board to nab him early in the second — there was never much question about his ability.
Stevenson had a decent career at Oklahoma as a bruising runner, and yet, aside from being the Cotton Bowl MVP, there was nothing that screamed he would be a first-year star.
The fact that he’s bucked the usual redshirt status his first year, and become a vital member of the bully ball brigade speaks volumes.
Stevenson, of course, heard rumblings that rookie backs rarely saw the field in Foxboro, but was unfazed.
“I really didn’t even listen to that,” said Stevenson. “I just put my head down, worked and I’m playing probably a lot more than any rookie running back. So I’m very grateful for that. But I put the work in, so I feel like I deserved it.”
Bill Belichick has been impressed enough with the rookie to give him the ball during these high-stakes games down the stretch.
“He’s a player that has gained a lot of trust and confidence from his teammates, certainly from the coaching staff, really in every area. Running game, the passing game, ball security, blitz pick-up, run reads, run techniques, so forth, using the blockers and understanding the blocking schemes,” Belichick said Thursday during a video call. “He just gets better every day he goes out on the field … I think anybody on the team would tell you that he’s improved tremendously from where he was, let’s call it in July, to where he is now.
“We see it on defense, we see it on offense. He’s just one of those players that’s just gotten a lot better and he’s pretty good to start with, but he just got a lot better in terms of adjusting his skills and his game to the team that he’s on and what we’ve asked him to do.”
Among rookie running backs, Stevenson stands fifth in rushing first downs (24), sixth in yards after contact (317), fifth in forced missed tackles (25) and seventh in yards per carry (4.3), according to stats compiled by Pro Football Focus.
It’s important to note he’s only appeared in nine of the 13 games played thus far, as it took working out a few kinks before he became a regular in the lineup.
Stevenson experienced what he described as some “growing pains” early on, but has progressed to the point of being an impact player both carrying the rock, and catching the ball out of the backfield.
“The kid’s done a great job of listening, learning, and watching,” said Fears. “He’s learned from other guys being on the field. His attitude, and the way the kid handles himself has grown tremendously.“
It’s grown to the point where the Colts have to be wary of Stevenson in the middle of the Patriots’ fearsome threesome with Harris and Bolden. It usually takes an army to stop this kid.
Said Stevenson: “I think we wear defenses out. And I hope to keep that going.”
‘A complete game’: Record-breaking Ravens TE Mark Andrews breaks down all 11 catches vs. Browns
The promotional campaign began early last season, courtesy of Lamar Jackson.
“We’ve got top two — not two — in the league right now at tight end,” the Ravens quarterback said in September 2020. And again in December: “Top two, not two.”
This week, it’s maybe easier than ever to consider Mark Andrews a top-two tight end in the NFL, and perhaps No. 1 overall. He entered Week 15 leading all tight ends in receiving yards. He’s behind only San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle in Pro Football Focus’ positional rankings. And he’s coming off an 11-catches-on-11-targets performance in the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns that gave Andrews the single-season franchise record for receiving yards by a tight end (926).
“He’s definitely one of the best in the league,” Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram said in an interview Thursday. “There’s always going to be debates — one, two or three? I’m biased, so I think he’s No. 1.”
Sunday’s masterclass makes for a compelling argument. In the 24-22 road loss, Andrews became the first player in Ravens history to finish with at least 10 receptions and catch 100% of his targets in one game. He also earned high marks from Engram for his blocking, which helped the Ravens average over 5 yards per carry despite the early exit of Jackson (sprained ankle).
“I feel like he played a complete game,” Engram said, but maybe more revealing was the complete trust the Ravens put in their fourth-year star. Andrews has earned what Engram calls “creative freedom” as a receiver. He’s long had the quickness to separate from linebackers and the physicality to shrug off safeties and cornerbacks. In this Ravens offense, coaches and quarterbacks trust him to read his keys — presnap formations, midplay leverages, one-on-one matchups — and get open.
Sometimes that can mean using the same kind of route concept to get open for three different kinds of catches. That’s what happened Sunday. On Thursday, Andrews broke down every reception, big and small, with The Baltimore Sun.
First quarter
Catch No. 1: Lined up as an in-line blocker on second-and-8, Andrews chipped defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, slowing his pass rush, before releasing into the left flat, where Jackson found him. He was tackled behind the line of scrimmage for a 1-yard loss.
“When you’re chipping and you’re releasing, it’s a huge job,” Andrews said. “Your tackles are relying on you to chip a certain way, be aggressive and be able to get some movement, and then once you do that job, that’s the most important thing. Obviously, there’s routes in this protection, and you want to be able to make some time for those longer routes, and then be able to get out and have an outlet for your quarterback and hopefully outflank the defense and turn up the field and get some yards.”
Second quarter
Catch No. 2: On second-and-15, the Ravens called a tight end screen for Andrews, whose pass-block posture didn’t fool defensive end Myles Garrett. As Jackson tried to run away from inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — Jackson sprained his ankle on the play — Andrews separated from Garrett, made a juggling, one-handed catch and gained 5 yards.
“Once I saw that [Garrett] wasn’t going to fully go up the field, which he usually does — he made a smart play — I made a rollout to the sideline as fast as I could,” Andrews said. “Lamar threw a great ball, and I just kind of tipped it to myself and got upfield.”
Catch No. 3: On second-and-3, in a hurry-up situation, Andrews ran an out-route from the right slot — where he did most of his damage Sunday — against the smaller Owusu-Koramoah, using his size to initiate contact and create space on a 4-yard catch.
“His job is the curl-flat area, so for me, being a bigger-body type guy, I’m going to press him and I’m going to lean up and break out at an angle where ‘Snoop’ [backup quarterback Tyler Huntley] has an easy, safe throw,” Andrews said.
Third quarter
Catch No. 4: Lined up in the slot against Owusu-Koramoah, Andrews faked an out-breaking route — the kind he used to free himself for his third catch — before stemming his route back inside, where he settled into an open patch of grass and fell forward for a 10-yard completion on second-and-6.
“I can break out, I can break in,” Andrews said. “I felt that once I kind of was leaning outwards, I felt his momentum go out, and so for me just to be able to find that space inside, I knew I had him just turned inside. It’s those types of things when you start running those 8-, 10-yard routes and those 5-yard routes — you can start to feel what the defense is doing. You’re not going to get the same thing all the time, but you can start to kind of guess and feel and anticipate things. And that’s one one of those ones right there.”
Catch No. 5: Andrews’ biggest play, a 32-yard catch-and-run that Harbaugh called “pretty beastly,” came not long after telling Huntley he’d been open on a similar design late in the second quarter. This time, with Andrews slyly freeing himself from cornerback Troy Hill on a crossing route with a “chicken wing-type thing,” Huntley hit him in stride and watched him rumble. Four Browns defenders tried to knock Andrews over before he carried them out of bounds.
“Something I’ve been working on is YAC,” he said. “Yards after catches are important. It’s something that helps the whole team out. When you make a play like that, everyone’s ready to go. I’m trying to help any way that I can, and when I get the ball, the only thing in my head is trying to get to the end zone. … Whenever you can drag some guys and not go to the ground, I think that sends a statement to what you’re about.”
Catch No. 6: On third-and-22, with the Ravens needing some easy yards to get into field-goal range for kicker Justin Tucker, Andrews caught a screen pass out of a spread formation. His 8-yard gain got the Ravens to Cleveland’s 37-yard line, and Tucker nailed a 55-yarder on the next play.
“I love being able to catch the ball, make a run and run some people over and make some big yards,” Andrews said. “But I also love blocking for those guys. I love blocking for ‘Quise’ [Marquise “Hollywood” Brown], ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay], ‘Pro’ [James Proche] — anybody, all those guys — because I know how explosive they are. They’re way more explosive than I am. So if I know I can make a big block and I can drive a guy 5, 10, 15 yards, especially some of those smaller guys, and just drive my feet, they’re going to make me right, they’re going to make a big play. And that’s probably one of the most satisfying things you can do.”
Fourth quarter
Catch No. 7: On fourth-and-11, Andrews was left uncovered just inside the numbers after a presnap breakdown in Cleveland’s pass defense. But before he could even turn around to present himself as a target, Huntley had wound up. Andrews quickly adjusted to the ball’s flight, which led him upfield, and he fell forward for a 13-yard gain.
“I think that Snoop’s learning a bunch,” he said. “That play call is one of those things where it’s always preached: ‘Eyes.’ If you feel that you’re open, give your eyes, and his eyes were spot-on. He was ready immediately. I think that he learns a lot. I think he’s learned a lot from Lamar. I think he’s hitting that in stride. He’s playing really, really well. And a ball like that’s not easy.”
Catch No. 8: Yet another example of Andrews’ freedom: With little space underneath and a patch of unmarked grass ahead, Andrews decided against a quick-hitting route. Instead, he continued up the seam, raising his hand and watching as Huntley feathered a 20-yard pass in between the Browns’ shallow-zone and deep-zone defenders.
“I just chose to take it vertical,” Andrews said. “I knew that there was no throw here [in the flat]. It’s not something that I do all the time. It’s something I felt. I felt this one, and obviously Snoop felt it as well, threw a great ball, fit it in there. I knew there was a pocket [of space] there, and usually, a play like that, I wouldn’t do this, I would just run my route. But I’d ran it a couple of times and I knew there was something there.”
Catch No. 9: On fourth-and-1, with about three minutes remaining, Andrews didn’t need much. He ran a quick out-breaking route against safety Grant Delpit, who was guarding the first-down marker, then secured a throw on the run from Huntley. His only regret on the 2-yard catch? Not getting out of bounds.
“Usually, teams are going to dial up something where it’s going to be man [coverage] in some sort of way,” he said. “So that play call was perfect. Just allowed me to hit the flat and get a yard and get up.”
Catch No. 10: On first-and-goal from Cleveland’s 8, Andrews wanted to get to his “sweet spot” in the back of the end zone. So he bent his route away from one dropping defender, inside linebacker Malcolm Smith, and split the Browns’ two deep safeties, who were stretched by the Ravens’ spread formation. On a one-step drop, Huntley gave Andrews enough time to clear the coverage and enough space to get both feet inbounds for an easy-looking touchdown.
“Again, Snoop’s thrown a great ball to right in that good area,” Andrews said. “It’s a timing thing. Things happen fast in the red zone, and so for us, it’s got to be on the same page, got to do the things the right way.
Catch No. 11: On third-and-20 on the Ravens’ final drive, Andrews broke off a vertical route and cut across the middle for a 14-yard gain, again using his size to create a pocket of space and a glimmer of hope.
“I ran real hard up the field and realized that [Smith] wasn’t going to let me get around him, [so I] came under it,” he said. “Snoop fired it, and that was a big gain. Gave us a chance here to make a fourth-down conversion.”
They couldn’t, leaving Andrews to reckon with all that he hadn’t done. There wasn’t much. On Thursday, he was asked what he’d taken away from a game with such highs and lows.
“Most importantly, I wish we would’ve won that game,” Andrews said. “I think that we fought until the very end. I think everybody — offense, defense, special teams — we were all fighting. And I think that every game’s different, you know? Some things happen — maybe a ball gets broken up — but it was a special game. I thought I played well. I wish we would’ve won. I think that would’ve made things better.”
Week 15
PACKERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Packers by 5 ½
Rockwood and Lindbergh schools vote to go mask optional
BALLWIN, Mo. — Two more St. Louis-area school districts voted to end their mask mandates Thursday night as COVID cases continue to surge in the region.
The Rockwood and Lindbergh school districts will switch to mask optional policies in January, allowing families to decide whether their children will wear face coverings to school.
Lindbergh’s new policy will take effect on Jan. 5, while Rockwood plans to make the switch on Jan.18.
Students and teachers spoke passionately about the mask-optional plan during Thursday night’s school board meeting for Rockwood.
“It’s not your role to tell students what they should do with their physical and mental health,” a second-grader said.
Mary White, an orchestra instructor at Eureka High School, voiced her concerns about ending the mask mandate.
“We must protect our people,” she said. “The changes proposed in the new plan are at best reckless and at worst deadly.”
Several parents also spoke about the policy. The room was seemingly split.
“My view is that the existing covid policies have served the district well,” said one parent.
Just this week, the Hazelwood School District decided to keep its mask rules in place, and the Parkway School District voted to go mask-optional. Another school district that will be going mask-optional is the Mehlville School District.
This as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 24 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area, five of which remain in the ICU. It’s the highest number since late September.
