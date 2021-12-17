Possible serial killer in Virginia; Four bodies have been found since August

Fairfax County police are asking women to be diligent and mindful of their surroundings, as they suspect a serial killer is at large in the area.

WJLA reports a possible serial killer is stalking women in Virginia. Four bodies have been found in isolated areas of Fairfax County since August.

The bodies of four women, ages 35 – 54, have been found in the Commonwealth since August, police say.

Police said the most recent body was found Wednesday in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue. The remains were in a container near a Target shopping cart, police said.

A photo of the Target shopping cart was released to the public Friday. The shopping cart was located in a wooded area in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Chief Kevin Davis, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Major Crimes Unit will hold a press conference to release more details at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington DC was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body in the homicides of two women in November, WJLA reported.

Robinson was already in jail without bond when the most recent body was found this week.