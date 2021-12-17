News
Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Friday that the traffic stop “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave.
Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death, said she saw a look of fear on another officer’s face before she fired.
“I remember yelling, Taser, Taser, Taser, and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” Potter said through tears.
It was the first time the former Brooklyn Center officer has publicly spoken in detail about the shooting. She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun to stop Wright from fleeing while officers were trying to arrest him during a traffic stop on a warrant for a weapons possession charge.
Potter’s attorneys have argued that she made a mistake but also would have been within her rights to use deadly force if she had meant to because another officer was at risk of being dragged by Wright’s car.
Prosecutors say Potter was an experienced officer who had extensive training in Taser use and the use of deadly force, and that her actions were unreasonable.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.
Potter, 49, has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop as he was trying to drive away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons possession warrant. Video of the shooting recorded by officers’ body cameras recorded Potter shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.
Besides arguing that Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, Potter’s attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter’s fellow officers.
Before Potter took the stand, a witness called by her lawyers testified that police officers can mistakenly draw their guns instead of their Tasers under high-stress situations because their ingrained training takes over.
Laurence Miller, a psychologist who teaches at Florida Atlantic University, said Friday that the more someone repeats the same act, the less they have to think about it and there can be circumstances during a stressful situation in which someone’s normal reactions may be “hijacked.”
The death of Wright set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.
Miller said that when a person learns a new skill, memory of an old skill might override that, resulting in an “action error” in which an intended action has an unintended effect.
”You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” he said.
Miller said it happens all the time and is often trivial, like writing the wrong year on a check early in January. There are also more serious examples of action error, such as when a doctor might use an old approach to treat someone even after being trained in a newer one, he said.
The person committing the error, “thinks they are performing one action when they are performing something else,” Miller said. When the intended result does not occur, they realize it, he said.
“If it’s a high-stress circumstance, extremely high arousal” the person is more susceptible to making a mistake that can put their life in danger, said Miller, who said the most typical example of “weapon confusion” is when an officer confuses a gun for a Taser.
He said it is called “slip and capture,” meaning that under a state of high arousal and hyper focus, the ability to choose the correct response slips away and is “captured” by the more baked-in knowledge that a person has had for a longer time.
Some experts are skeptical of the theory. Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who is not involved in Potter’s trial, has said there’s no science behind it.
On cross-examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge read to Miller from a 2010 article he wrote in which he described how police can avoid what he termed “one big mistake.” He wrote that many such mistakes are preventable through proper training and practice.
Eldridge said the term slip and capture has been termed “junk science” and has no foundation in the general field of psychology. Miller said the term is not common, but the theory behind it is.
The defense began its case on Thursday. Among those testifying was Potter’s chief at the time, Tim Gannon. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.
Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.
Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.
Use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri, testified Thursday that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.
Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, also said it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.
After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Jonathan Bernstein: Jan. 6 probe is finally getting serious
The House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. The vote went mostly along party lines, with just two Republicans — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both on the Jan. 6 select committee — voting with the Democrats. Here are a few key takeaways:
First, this is a big deal.
Meadows may or may not wind up being convicted, but he’ll probably join Steve Bannon in being indicted. Depending on how we count them, there have been about 34 White House chiefs of staff, and I think Meadows would be only the second to be indicted after H.R. Haldeman, who served 18 months in prison for crimes committed during the Watergate scandal. As crimes go, refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena isn’t all that big a deal. But we already know that Meadows was involved in former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn an election, and it’s quite possible that his legal jeopardy extends beyond the contempt situation.
The select committee finally struck a better balance between fighting to compel cooperation and telling a public story about what Trump and his allies did to subvert the election and why it was important.
That story is still incomplete, but some of the hints contained in documents Meadows made available before he stopped cooperating were sufficient to spark plenty of media attention. Cheney played the lead role, with a speech in the committee on Monday night followed by floor statements during the full House debate on Tuesday.
We shouldn’t expect too much from the committee’s storytelling function.
There are no magic words that can suddenly change everything. Many voters won’t be bothered by what they’re told, however well it’s organized and presented; others have chosen to passively acquiesce with an attack on democracy and won’t change their position just because of a dramatic explanation of what they’ve already chosen to forgive. Nonetheless, even the possibility of persuading a few Republicans isn’t nothing. Nor is the opportunity to convince the neutral media that Trumpism really is a threat to the Constitution and to democracy.
And of course that’s not the only function of the committee.
Any further evidence uncovered could yield criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Revelations can, in some situations, lead to further revelations; in the best-case scenario for investigating committees, the targets may race to be the first to tell their stories. Granted, we don’t know whether there’s more to tell. But the contempt referrals help, because while plenty of potential witnesses might not mind being condemned by House Democrats, most of them probably do take seriously the threat of a trial and prison time.
I’m impressed with the quality of the select committee.
One thing that helps: It’s small. Those watching the upcoming hearings, which with any luck will start early in the new year, won’t have to endure endless repetition of the same points from member after member. Nor will the nine committee members have to resort to gimmicks and theatrics to win attention. Meanwhile, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to boycott the committee, leaving only Democrats and the two Trump-opposing Republicans, means that the small, unified committee should be able to coordinate its approach.
What will really matter is what Trump, Meadows, Bannon and everyone else did or didn’t do to overturn a presidential election.
It’s obviously in the country’s interest to bring that truth out and to prevent such an attack from happening again. And it’s obviously a job for lawmakers; after all, it was their workplace that was attacked, and they are the ones who will have to pass any changes in the law to protect future elections. Fortunately, it appears that most of the potential witnesses have testified to the committee, and it appears that they’ll gain access to the documents they’ve been seeking.
So far, the investigators have been moving slowly, but there’s a real chance that they’re going to wind up doing their job well.
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.
Amy Crider: How ‘A Christmas Carol’ reminds us there is always time to start over
I spent my teens in a rural area of upstate New York in the 1970s. We watched a lot of PBS. At Christmastime, the local PBS station ran the 1951 version of “A Christmas Carol” starring Alistair Sim over and over again. I watched it every time.
Originally released as “Scrooge,” the film was directed by Brian Desmond-Hurst and written by Noel Langley. My family watched it so many times that we’d notice every detail. How Scrooge ignores the blind man with his dog in the opening and pets the dog in the end, a wordless moment tying the beginning and end together.
The part of the movie my late mother loved best is how completely giddy Scrooge is at the end, telling Bob Cratchit that he’s going to raise his salary and help his family. Sim plays this with a complete lack of inhibition, with incomparable abandon, laughing like he’s on drugs. He’s high as a kite, because he’s been saved. My mom would reenact this scene, quoting it verbatim.
Later, the spirits have done their work, and Scrooge has decided to go to his nephew’s party, which his nephew had invited him to at the beginning of the movie. He had always resented his nephew for his sister’s death.
When Scrooge is with the ghost of Christmas future, he ends up seeing his own tombstone. He collapses onto it in sobs. If you’re watching passively, not giving too much thought to it, you assume he’s sobbing because he’s afraid to die. I certainly always thought that. But later in life, I had an experience that made me understand what was going on in a whole new way.
In December 1992, I visited my mother for Christmas. About a year earlier, I had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was taking lithium, which in my case had no impact on my symptoms, but I trusted it and assumed I’d be OK.
There is something about driving a long distance that is triggering for me. I drove about eight hours from upstate New York to see her in Ohio, the hills flattening into the Midwest, the road rolling beneath the tires, the gray winter light flickering through the windshield, the roar of a bad wheel bearing vibrating in my ears. I couldn’t sleep for days. As my mind tumbled into exhaustion, I became increasingly paranoid, not unusual in mania as one gets older.
After the visit to my mom’s, the journey continued with another long drive to my father’s. Again, there was no sleep. At last, I returned to my home, to find that an elderly relative of my (then) husband’s in New England had just died. Immediately it was back in the car for another five-hour drive.
We got through the funeral. Still no sleep. By Jan. 3, I hadn’t slept in nine nights. The paranoia was gaining and it was no longer possible to hide. I thought people were going to kill me.
My flight from reality was complete as I ran outside in the snow, away from the imagined murderers. My husband got me to the hospital early in the morning, and I was admitted.
We rode up an elevator to the mental ward, or as they called it, the psychiatric unit. I had never been hospitalized before. It all seemed so nice and plush, I felt like I was in heaven’s waiting room.
But I was afraid of everyone, including my husband.
Here’s the heart of the matter: It’s not because I was simply afraid to die that I reacted so crazily. It was something else, something deeper. It was because, in my paranoid state, I imagined I had done many terrible things in my life. I was overwhelmed with guilt. And I was afraid if I died, I’d never have the chance to make up for all the terrible things I had done. I’d never have the chance to begin again and be a good person. No one knew this was what I was afraid of.
And so in the movie, Scrooge flings himself upon his tombstone, sobbing. It isn’t because he’s afraid to die. It’s because he’s horrified that it’s too late. He’s learned his lesson. He knows he’s been wrong, he knows how horrible he has been. He wants to change now. He wants to start over and right all the wrongs he’s done. But when he sees his grave, he’s horrified to think: it’s all too late. He can never start over. Pleading, he asks the spirit if there is any point in this ghostly visitation.
And then he wakes. He’s alive.
He dances, he sings, he stands on his head.
That’s why Scrooge is as high as a kite. I never truly understood that, until I experienced that same fear. He’s ecstatic because it isn’t too late after all. His worst fear didn’t come true. He can live out the lesson he has learned.
That is redemption and its euphoria. It is an extraordinary lesson, to be alive and start over. And we are born again every day that we wake up and can start over. In the words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us, everyone.”
Amy Crider is an award-winning playwright. Her first novel, “Disorder,” was just published by the University of New Orleans Press. She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Who has the biggest, most epic holiday light display in Colorado? Vote now.
When it comes to holiday light displays, Colorado really brought its A-game this year.
There were more than 125 entries in our annual Holiday Lights contest, and we noticed some trends. “Star Wars” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” are two of the most popular themes this year, along with vintage-style displays using old-school decorations.
By far the biggest trend we noticed this year: Dozens of LED light displays programmed to sync up with music visitors can hear by tuning in to a specific FM radio station from their car. Some festive Front Rangers even teamed up with neighbors to create larger displays, and those with kiddos will find several neighborhoods hosting visits from Santa or mailboxes where kids can drop off letters for Kris Kringle.
In the meantime, it’s up to you to decide which home will be crowned the winner this year. Here’s how the contest works: Click through a slideshow of the entries on The Know’s Facebook page and “like” your favorite houses (Don’t forget to like The Know’s page, too, so you don’t miss the winner). The house with the most likes as of noon Wednesday, Dec. 22, will be crowned the winner and receive a $100 Visa gift card to help make next year’s display even more epic. Votes that come in after the deadline will not be counted.
The winning home will be announced in print and online on Christmas Day. Who will win the ultimate neighborhood bragging rights this year? We’ll find out next week.
To check out some of the best displays, build your own personalized holiday light display route using our interactive map. Last year’s winner, the Godek family, used their amazing light set-up to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. Vote now!
