Price Difference of Top 3 Coins Today to the Prices Same Day a Year Ago
- But BTC couldn’t break the $49,500 hurdle.
- BNB finally got support around $515 and is now fighting to get hold of $530.
Let us look at the top 3 coins and their pricing one year ago.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin price began a reversal over the $48,500 barrier. But BTC couldn’t break the $49,500 hurdle. It tried twice to pass $49,500 but couldn’t. As a consequence, prices fell below $48,500. This is the 50% Fib retracement level of the move from the $46,662 swing low to the $49,512 high. It is fallen below $48,500 and the 100 hourly SMA.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $47,516.62 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,895,942,616 USD. BTC is down 2.90% in the last 24 hours. A year ago today, Bitcoin was trading at $19,418. These are huge gains.
Ethereum (ETH)
A sustained rebound wave began over $3,850 and $4,000 resistance. ETH even surpassed $4,050 and the 100 hourly SMA. But the price couldn’t break the $4,080 and $4,100 resistance levels. Before the price began falling, it made a peak at $4,121.
The $4,050 and $4,000 support levels were breached. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,942.22 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,900,232,738 USD. On this day last year, Ethereum was trading at $589.
Binance Coin (BNB)
BNB finally got support around $515 and is now fighting to get hold of $530. The RSI is modest, and there is a chance for bullish momentum if the appropriate triggers occur.
BNB will fall to $490 if it breaks the $515 support. If BNB falls below $490, it will test the $460 support. According to CoinMarketCap, the Binance Coin price today is $529.68 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,466,115,790 USD. Binance Coin has been down 0.76% in the last 24 hours. It was $29 a year ago today.
Top Gainer of the Day: yearn.finance (YFI)
- Curve Finance (CRV) is an Ethereum-based decentralized liquidity pool.
- According to Dune Analytics, yearn is the second-largest veCRV holder.
In Decentralized Finance (DeFi), yearn.finance (YFI) enables lending aggregation, yield creation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. According to the project’s website, the protocol is maintained by independent developers and overseen by YFI holders. Furthermore, currently, the protocol offers three main products: Vaults, Labs, and Iron Bank.
On July 17, 2020, the project announced a surprise yield farming announcement of 30,000 YFI tokens to early protocol users. A maximum quantity of 36,666 YFI tokens used so far. Yearn Finance has $5.24 billion in total value locked (TVL) and owns 6.79 percent of Curve Finance’s governance token, veCRV.
Most Liquid Decentralized Applications (Dapps)
Curve Finance (CRV) is an Ethereum-based decentralized liquidity pool that focuses on trading stablecoins. Moreover, Curve Finance’s major aims are to offer low-risk, supplementary fee revenue for liquidity providers (LPs). Without the danger of “impermanent loss” — the opportunity cost of being an LP in volatile digital assets, as reported at the end of October.
According to Defi Pulse, the curve is one of the most liquid decentralized applications (Dapps) in the digital asset world, with $13.91 billion in TVL. Furthermore, its influence on Curve governance is substantial due to the systemic relevance of stablecoins in DeFi.
According to Dune Analytics, yearn is the second-largest veCRV holder among decentralized autonomous organizations. Moreover, this implies they have a lot of say in the governance of one of the biggest AMMs in Web3: Curve Finance. According to CoinMarketCap, the yearn.finance price today is $25,042.18 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $422,987,780 USD. yearn.finance is up 17.62% in the last 24 hours.
TA: Ethereum Corrects But Why Dips Could Be Attractive In Short-Term
Ethereum is correcting gains from $4,121 against the US Dollar. ETH price could start a fresh increase if there is a clear break above the $4,040 resistance.
- Ethereum struggled to clear the $4,100 zone and corrected lower.
- The price is trading just above $3,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $4,040 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,920 support and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $3,850 and $4,000 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,050 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the price failed to continue higher above the $4,080 and $4,100 resistance levels. A high was formed near $4,121 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $4,050 and $4,000 support levels.
There was also a break below a key rising channel with support near $4,040 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading just above $3,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,650 low to $4,121 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,040 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,080 level. A clear move above the $4,080 level and the recent higher could start a fresh increase in the near term.
The next stop for the bulls could be $4,120. A close above the $4,120 level may possibly spark a move towards the $4,250 level.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,040 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,950 level.
The key support is now forming near the $3,920 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a clear break below the $3,920 support, the price could extend losses. The next major support is $3,885. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,650 low to $4,121 high.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,920
Major Resistance Level – $4,040
Polygon ’s Blockchain Hard-Forked Without Warning To Closed-Source Genesis. Why?
What’s going on at Polygon? There seems to be a disturbance in the force over there. Is the Ethereum Layer 2 project alright? Are they doing everything above board or is there something sinister going on? Are they even decentralized if they can hard-fork just like that? Or did they follow the proper procedures and their critics are just uninformed? Can we even answer all of those questions? Probably not. But we can present all the information available and let you all get to your own conclusions.
Are we all supposed to just shut up and forget about the fact that over a week ago Polygon hard-forked their blockchain in the middle of the night with no warning to a completely closed-source genesis and still haven’t verified the code or explained what is going on?
— Nathan Worsley (@NathanWorsley_) December 15, 2021
Let’s start with DeFi Builder Nathan Worsley’s accusation. Or is he just requesting information? Worsley recently tweeted, “Are we all supposed to just shut up and forget about the fact that over a week ago Polygon hard-forked their blockchain in the middle of the night with no warning to a completely closed-source genesis and still haven’t verified the code or explained what is going on?”
Related Reading | Polygon: Ethereum’s Friend Is Looking To Make Big Strides
The “middle of the night” part is arguable since everyone is in different timezones and the Polygon blockchain is everywhere. However, he cleared up why the issue is important, “Until the code is verified there are no security guarantees about the billions of dollars in assets the chain currently secures.” And tweeted proof of everything else, “Here’s the commit that was hard-forked into production.”
Here’s the commit that was hard-forked into production the middle of the nighthttps://t.co/qMunI4WZxx
— Nathan Worsley (@NathanWorsley_) December 15, 2021
To add credibility to his claim, DeFiance Capital’s Zhu Su joined the chorus asking for answers. “Was this to patch a critical bug? Why and how did this happen?”
Why am I seeing 100x more solana fud than discussion of this? Was this to patch a critical bug? Why and how did this happen? https://t.co/GhY3eTYNtm
— Zhu Su 🔺 (@zhusu) December 15, 2021
Polygon Responds And Shows Receipts
The criticism got a response from Polygon’s co-founder Mihailo Bjelic. “We’re making an effort to improve security practices across all Polygon projects,” Bjelic tweeted. “As a part of this effort, we are working with multiple security researcher groups, whitehat hackers etc. One of these partners discovered a vulnerability in one of the recently verified contracts. We immediately introduced a fix and coordinated the upgrade with validators/full node operators. No funds were lost. The network is stable.”
2/2 ..vulnerability in one of the recently verified contracts. We immediately introduced a fix and coordinated the upgrade with validators/full node operators. No funds were lost. The network is stable.
A detailed blog post coming, we are finalizing additional security analyses.
— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) December 15, 2021
Ok, that sounds reasonable. Bjelic also promised, “A detailed blog post coming, we are finalizing additional security analyses.” A question lingers in the air, though. And crypto enthusiast J. Vicente Correa asks it in the most direct way possible, “U can fork the chain by yourself and take all my funds as u wish?”
Absolutely not.
The network is run by validators and full node operators, and we have no control over any of these groups. We just did our best to communicate and explain the importance of this upgrade, but ultimately it was up to them to decide whether they will do it or not.
— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) December 15, 2021
And Polygon’s Mihailo Bjelic answers in the most political way possible. “Absolutely not. The network is run by validators and full node operators, and we have no control over any of these groups. We just did our best to communicate and explain the importance of this upgrade, but ultimately it was up to them to decide whether they will do it or not.”
Fair enough. However…
MATIC price chart on Poloniex | Source: MATIC/USD on TradingView.com
A Node Operator Has Some Criticism Of His Own
In the same thread, Polygon node operator Mikko Ohtamaa blasted the way the company handled the whole thing and also showed receipts. “Next time it happens can you at least announce a critical update to all Polygon node operators. Now this looks super unprofessional and confusing for the community. It was not mentioned or pinned down in any major channels or publications.”
Next time it happens can you at least announce a critical update to all Polygon node operators. Now this looks super unprofessional and confusing for the community. It was not mentioned or pinned down in any major channels or publications.https://t.co/naAFRIEEfS
— Mikko Ohtamaa 🐮 (@moo9000) December 15, 2021
He got a response from Polygon’s other co-creator, Sandeep Nailwal. “This was a security update, and hence pre-public-announcement could’ve escalated things.”
Hey Mikko, this was a security update, and hence pre-public-announcement could’ve escalated things.
— Sandeep – Polygon – NAE (NOT Abandoning ETHEREUM) (@sandeepnailwal) December 15, 2021
Ok, that makes sense. However, Ohtamaa had more complaints. “Some bug fixes” for a critical patch is not good. If there is a critical fix you co-ordinate with validators.” Plus, he reinforced Nathan Worsley’s original complaint. “It’s really obvious it is a critical security bug if you do unannounced no notice hard fork in the middle of a weekend.”
It’s really obvious it is a critical security bug if you do unannounced no notice hard fork in the middle of a weekend. So do not be dumb and think your users are dumb.
— Mikko Ohtamaa 🐮 (@moo9000) December 15, 2021
According to Ohtamaa, “there are multiple open source projects out there” that have done similar operations in a more effective manner. Someone asked what could Polygon have done better. He answered with a series of simple steps.
- Prepare the patch privately.
- A few days before, announce a critical security fix is coming. All node operators need to be prepared.
- Distribute the patch at the preset time.
- Not downplay the criticality of the patch and make idiot-looking release notes.
Related Reading | How Polygon Sealed A $400M Deal To Get Ahead In The Ethereum ZK Rollup Race
So, is there something rotten at Polygon? We will have to wait for the “detailed blog post” Bjelic promised to know for sure.
Featured Image by Mae Mu on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView
