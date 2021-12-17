Connect with us

News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent at practice again; status for Sunday vs. Packers could go down to the wire

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent at practice again; status for Sunday vs. Packers could go down to the wire
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent from the open portion of practice Thursday, missing for the second straight day as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered against the Browns on Sunday.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson is receiving treatment around the clock and his status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers could go down to the wire.

“He’s a good healer, but we will have to see what the [doctors] say,” Roman said.

If Jackson can’t go, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start for the second time this season. Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who the Ravens off the New York Jets’ practice squad Wednesday, was practicing on Thursday.

Jackson is among 11 players who were absent. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand) were not on the field after being limited participants on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee) and offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva (knee), Ben Powers (foot) and Tyre Phillips (illness) were missing for the second straight day.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, safety Chuck Clark and defensive Brandon Williams were also missing.

Wide receivers Tylan Wallace (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (rest), cornerbacks Chris Westry (knee) and Tavon Young (rest) returned after being out yesterday.

The official injury report will be released later today.

Extra points

  • Green Bay Packers starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Mike LeFluer announced Thursday. Clark has started in every game this season, recording four sacks and 42 tackles.
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Colorado opens transitional housing site for Afghan refugees

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Colorado opens transitional housing site for Afghan refugees
google news

Thirty-one Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Colorado’s temporary transitional housing site Thursday, according to state refugee coordinators.

The publicly undisclosed location in metro Denver, selected through a bid process, opened to refugees on Wednesday and at least seven people are already staying there. The federal government is fully funding the transitional housing site and program — currently budgeted at $16 million, though that could change — and state officials expect that it will remain open through March.

Not every refugee who comes to Colorado will stay in transitional housing before finding a more permanent home, with many of those being housed relocating from military bases across the country. About 1,000 Afghan refugees have come to Colorado since August, and state leaders anticipate about 1,000 more will arrive by mid-February.

“We’ve all had to sort of think about what are the ingredients that we have locally, how do we put them together, how is it different than other cities or other states, and come up with a Colorado solution. … Our partnership with the federal government here is to facilitate people getting off the bases because those were never supposed to be permanent,” said Kit Taintor, the director of the newly-created Office of New Americans.

Taintor called the moment historic. Although Colorado has been accepting refugees since 1980, this is the first time the state created transitional housing for them. A new command team was formed in August after evacuations in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover made it clear that a large number of refugees would be arriving in a shorter timespan than normal and a quicker response would be needed.

Colorado is the first state to have an official agreement with the federal government to run a site at this scale, Colorado State Refugee Coordinator Noyes Combs said, though other states are preparing similar sites. With about 30,000 refugees still on military bases, they view this as a more efficient way to help settle and provide centralized services to refugees, already vetted as well as vaccinated against COVID-19

The majority of the refugees staying in Colorado’s transitional housing are in the country on humanitarian parole. Stays are expected to last on average between two and four weeks, with a goal of at least 90% of people finding permanent housing within 30 days.

The maximum capacity at the site will vary, depending on the number of families that arrive versus individuals, but it has space for more than 200 families. State officials say they are keeping the location a secret to ensure the families’ safety, particularly as the refugees have escaped traumatic situations.

“We’re talking about people here who have been through enormous trauma and hardship, and they have literally run for their lives with nothing but the clothes on their backs. And many of them have served American interests in Afghanistan,” Mark Techmeyer, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Human Services, said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

CU Buffs announce 2022 conference football schedule

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

CU Buffs announce 2022 conference football schedule
google news

The University of Colorado football team’s 2022 schedule is nearing completion.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally retires from Team USA

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally retires from Team USA
google news

Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin formally announced her retirement from Team USA on Thursday afternoon. She represented the United States for more than a decade on the international scene.

The 34-year-old Warroad native is among the most-decorated players to ever come out of Minnesota.

She’s a three-time Olympian and helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also helped Team USA capture silver medals the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Playing for Team USA was such a joy and I’m incredibly grateful for all the friendships formed and memories made,” Marvin said in a release. “I loved competing alongside teammates who not only relentlessly pursued excellence within themselves, but made everyone around them better.”

In total, Marvin played in 126 games for Team USA with 74 points — 24 goals and 50 assists. She will be honored prior on Dec. 20 when Team USA takes on Team Canada at Xcel Energy Center.

Katie Million, director of Women’s National Team Programs at USA Hockey, called Marvin “a cornerstone” of Team USA.

“Not many athletes earn the opportunity to play in three Olympic Games, along with countless World Championships,” Million said in a release. “She was obviously a terrific player and represented our country so well on the biggest stages.”

Long before she starred on the international stage, Marvin played high school hockey for Warroad High School. She also played four seasons of college hockey for the University of Minnesota (2005-2009) and recorded 196 points (87 goals, 108 assists) in 152 games.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending