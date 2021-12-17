Connect with us

Review: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” strains under plot, finds joy in the past

Published

10 seconds ago

on

2.5 stars. 2 hours 28 minutes. Rated PG-13

Despite Marvel’s usual bloat and a swirling storm of characters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earns its joy and sorrow with thematic substance, the breathless action often contrasted with quiet reflection and grief.

The movie also reinforces star Tom Holland as the ideal Spider-Man, and Colorado-born director Jon Watts as his ideal director. They return from the last two, Holland-starring Spider-Man movies — 2017’s excellent “Homecoming” and 2019’s darker, less-tidy “Far From Home” — with Holland as Queens teenager Peter Parker and his alter-ego superhero.

“No Way Home,” the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, picks up right where “Far From Home” left off, with fallen foe Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) framing Spider-Man for his death via a pre-recorded message and revealing the hidden identity of our web-slinger to the rest of the world.

A quick chase scene, claustrophobic montage and lengthy aftermath shows the toll it takes on Parker and his friends, MJ (Vendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). They lose out on their first-choice college because of the toxic publicity, while Parker becomes a next-level punching bag for J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), a talk-radio style vlogger/media indictment whose life goal is to take down Spidey.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures via AP)

Previews have spoiled most of the first act, but I won’t continue to chip away at the surprises. Still, it’s no spoiler to say Parker’s fury toward himself grows so intense that he seeks out Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a fellow New Yorker and ally in the last two “Avengers” movies. Parker wants Strange to magically make everyone in the world forget he’s Spider-Man. But he has provisos, which interrupt Strange mid-spell and force a brief break in the time-space continuum.

That slim door to alternate realities nonetheless lets in villains who already know that Parker is Spider-Man — thus setting up the coppyright-apalooza from pre-MCU Spider-Man films, three of which starred Toby Maguire (2002-2007) and two with Andrew Garfield (2012-2014). Faces from those movies, some of them digitally de-aged, appear in rapid succession, setting Parker on a path to find them all.

Though they’re supervillains, the script by takes pains to show The Green Goblin and Doc Ock, for example, as people with souls — however troubled. Parker’s Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) tells her nephew not to send them back to their grim fates, but rather to help them. Cue the moral hand-wringing, a trio of massive action setpieces and a roller-coaster tour of Sony’s own Spider-Man properties.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures via AP)

When an important character leaves this MCU franchise, presumably permanently, it’s not just another sobbing goodbye. And even heavily telegraphed, the cameos are genuinely destabilizing and fun. Amid heady subject matter, Holland and Watts and a newly central Zendaya craft moments of humor and natural chemistry, the propulsive score from Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino slathering the right notes into every last auditory crack.

And there are a lot. This is another long movie — nearly 2 1/2 hours — and at least 45 minutes of it could have been condensed. It certainly feels that long, and by the time it ends audiences will have survived something like the interminable, schmaltzy farewells of “Return of the King.”

News

Ask Amy: Proud papa wants to stop crop top

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Dear Amy: I am the proud papa of a brilliant, beautiful, 18-year-old daughter. She is thriving as a freshman in college.

She came home recently for Thanksgiving wearing a “crop top,” exposing her stomach (we live in a very warm climate).

She is 20 pounds overweight. I know she doesn’t need to be reminded of this, as she is aware and diligently working out at the gym.

She walks everywhere she needs to go, and we purchased her a bike for her to use at school, so she rides that, too.

How do I (or should I) tell my daughter that crop tops are just not the best look for her?

I was going to say something while she was with us, but I chickened out and decided to write to you instead.

— Proud Papa

Dear Papa: You might believe that you “chickened out,” but I believe that your instincts kicked in, telling you how potentially damaging your remarks might have been to your daughter’s self-esteem.

She is already aware of and handling her weight in a healthy way. It might seem petty to you, but a critical remark, especially from her dad, could derail her progress, or (much worse) inspire disordered eating.

Your daughter, like all daughters, is literally surrounded by cues and images about what her body should look like.

The last thing she needs is her father joining in, scrutinizing and critiquing her body. (Make no mistake, if you criticized what she was wearing, she would have immediately drawn a straight line between the words you said, and what she believed you really meant to say.)

News

Players to watch during the Div. 1-2 boys ice hockey season

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

While the structure of all high school sports has been upended this year by realignment and the new MIAA statewide tournament format, nowhere are the changes more drastic than in boys hockey, especially at the top, where the elimination of the Super 8 and extensive reshuffling leaves a dramatically different landscape in Div. 1 and 2.

Will Div. 1 revert back to the Catholic Conference Invitational? Certainly there is no shortage of CC squads that could lift the trophy, starting with defending league champion Xaverian. The Hawks return five league all-stars in seniors Nolan Dion (Babson), Braden O’Hara, Jack Silva, Max Lockwood and Aiden Rodriguez from the team that ended a 53-year title drought.

They’ll have plenty of competition from the traditional powers. BC High brings back a potent first line of senior Aidan McDonnell, junior Ryan Flaherty and sophomore James Marshall. Catholic Memorial sports the league’s most accomplished goalie in senior Dom Walecka, while St. John’s Prep should be a factor as well behind the duo of senior Pierce Blaeser and junior Aidan Holland.

The Catholic Central Large should be ripe with contenders as well. Archbishop Williams nearly ran the table last winter but will be young this year under new coach Chris Cunningham, building around senior Jackson Sylvester. That opens the door for St. Mary’s, with junior Brady Bullock and senior goalie Owen Giangrande, and Austin Prep, with junior Drew Thibodeau and freshman phenom Jacob Duval.

Independent Hingham headlines the public contingent, with senior Bobby Falvey and junior Aidan Brazel leading a deep crew. Marshfield, formerly independent, should be strong in rejoining as a full Patriot League member.

The Middlesex Liberty will again be a dogfight. Arlington graduated just three players from a team that finished strong last winter and can lean on seniors Reid Malatesta, Matt Allesse, Mike Dunning and Brendan Flynn, all of whom were contributors to the 2019 Super 8 co-champs. Belmont should be right with them in its first year with new bench boss Tim Foley, led by senior goalie Ryan Griffin and junior Cam Fici, and Reading, Winchester and Woburn could get in the mix as well.

Braintree, with star junior forward Nolan Leonard, appears to be the class of the Bay State Conference, while Franklin has a senior sniper in Dylan Marchand as the Hockomock Kelley-Rex favorite.

Waltham was unbeaten in the DCL last year, Central Catholic nearly pulled the same trick in the MVC, and they’ll be back competing against each other this winter as the leagues go back to joining forces. Lincoln-Sudbury, a Div. 2 juggernaut in the MVC-DCL, makes the jump to Div. 1 and has the horses to compete right away with senior Brendan Quinn and junior Frank DeTraglia.

After all the movement and appeals, Div. 2 numbers just 40 teams, by far the smallest of the four divisions. But it has added some heavy hitters from above like Newburyport, Walpole and Melrose, all of whom could make plenty of noise in the bracket.

Canton is on a ridiculous 48-1-5 run over the last three seasons, winning the last two Div. 2 state crowns (sharing one with L-S in 2020) and figures to be a threat again with seniors Sean Connolly and Eamon Kelly.

Among the main Div. 2 holdovers that could dethrone them is Tewksbury, fueled by seniors Caden Connors and Jason Cooke, and Norwood, which has already made a statement this winter by winning the Gormley Cup behind big performances from senior Myles Kidd and junior Kevin Broderick.

Gloucester boasts one of the division’s top talents in senior Jack Costanzo, who has already eclipsed the 100-point mark, but it faces a fierce battle in the NEC with Masconomet and Marblehead.

The division will also be getting a boost from below as it will be interesting to see how programs like Lowell, Newton South, Hopkinton, Dartmouth, Somerset Berkley and Somerville, all either coming off outstanding campaigns or with history of postseason success in Div. 3, fare bumping up a level.

DIV. 1-2 PLAYERS TO WATCH

DIV. 1

Brady Bullock, Junior Forward, St. Mary’s (L)
Nolan Dion, Senior Defenseman, Xaverian
Jacob Duval, Freshman Forward, Austin Prep
Bobby Falvey, Senior Defenseman, Hingham
Ryan Flaherty, Junior Forward, BC High
Ryan Griffin, Senior Goalie, Belmont
Aidan Holland, Junior Defenseman, St. John’s Prep
Nolan Leonard, Senior Forward, Braintree
Reid Malatesta, Senior Forward, Arlington
Dylan Marchand, Senior Forward, Franklin
Evan Parente, Senior Forward, St. John’s (S)
Jack Perry, Senior Goalie, Waltham
Brendan Quinn, Senior Forward, Lincoln-Sudbury
Nick Sourestis, Senior Forward, Marshfield
Dom Walecka, Senior Goalie, Catholic Memorial

DIV. 2

Max Aguiar, Senior Forward, Somerset Berkley
Nathan Cohen, Senior Forward, Newton South
Sean Connolly, Senior Forward, Canton
Caden Connors, Senior Defenseman, Tewksbury
Jack Costanzo, Senior Forward, Gloucester
JC Frates, Senior Forward, Dartmouth
Jon Groth, Senior Forward, Newburyport
Declan Hunter, Senior Forward, Walpole
Aidan Jalbert, Senior Defenseman, Marblehead
Myles Kidd, Senior Forward, Norwood
Nik Kojoian, Senior Forward, North Attleboro
Kevin Norwood, Senior Forward, Plymouth North
Colin Pickett, Junior Forward, Lowell
A.J. Sacco, Sophomore Forward, Masconomet
Matt Solari, Senior Forward, Whitman-Hanson

News

Guregian: Rhamondre Stevenson has provided an unexpected jolt to the Patriots’ offense

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

FOXBORO — The Patriots currently sit atop the AFC. They rule the AFC East, with a two-game lead over Buffalo. And, they’re riding a seven-game win streak heading into their Saturday night showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Along with having the league’s top-scoring defense, the Patriots have built an offense that revolves around playing bully ball.

Some of the above was expected at the outset, but other elements, not so much.

The biggest surprise to this point?

The play of Rhamondre Stevenson.

There are other worthy choices in the surprise category, of course, but player-wise, Stevenson stands at the head of the class. He’s just bowled everyone over and played well beyond expectation.

Rookie running backs, especially those not taken in the first round, typically don’t make an impact for the Patriots during their first year.

It’s rare if they even see the field.

The Patriots’ list of redshirt rookie backs, in fact, goes back to Shane Vereen.

And after him, James White sat Year 1. So did Damien Harris.

Stevenson?

The 2021 fourth-round pick (120th overall) is rewriting the Patriots playbook.

Not only has the rookie played a ton, he’s become the poster boy of the Patriots’ offense with his tough, relentless, physically punishing style.

In a short time, he’s come to represent the identity of their ground game within an imposing group that also features Harris and Brandon Bolden.

When Stevenson gets going, he’s nearly impossible to take down. Against Cleveland, he broke eight tackles along his 10-carry ride for 62 yards. Against Buffalo, the tally was nine misses as he had 24 carries for 78 yards.

Then there’s this: Stevenson has forced missed tackles at a higher rate than Indy’s Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league in rushing.

Even more impressive is the fact he’s making all those would-be tacklers miss carrying a 6-foot, 246-pound frame.

And he’s only just heating up.

“You gotta love the way the kid has sort of adapted to who we are, and what we need from him,” Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears said of Stevenson earlier in the week. “He’s taken all the criticism in the world, and has gotten better, a lot better. I think if he continues that, he’s going to be something special.”

In terms of surprises, Mac Jones would certainly get votes in that category. Taken 15th overall, he’s performed better than all of the other quarterbacks taken in the first round above him. But some of the surprise factor is lessened, given he was considered the most pro-ready of the lot, and that’s born out.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is another rookie who has taken the NFL by storm. He’s done wonders for the Patriots defensive line. While it seemed obvious he’d be a contributor, he’s had a greater impact.

But he slips just under Stevenson. Given Barmore was considered a first-round talent — the Patriots moved up the board to nab him early in the second — there was never much question about his ability.

Stevenson had a decent career at Oklahoma as a bruising runner, and yet, aside from being the Cotton Bowl MVP, there was nothing that screamed he would be a first-year star.

The fact that he’s bucked the usual redshirt status his first year, and become a vital member of the bully ball brigade speaks volumes.

Stevenson, of course, heard rumblings that rookie backs rarely saw the field in Foxboro, but was unfazed.

“I really didn’t even listen to that,” said Stevenson. “I just put my head down, worked and I’m playing probably a lot more than any rookie running back. So I’m very grateful for that. But I put the work in, so I feel like I deserved it.”

Bill Belichick has been impressed enough with the rookie to give him the ball during these high-stakes games down the stretch.

“He’s a player that has gained a lot of trust and confidence from his teammates, certainly from the coaching staff, really in every area. Running game, the passing game, ball security, blitz pick-up, run reads, run techniques, so forth, using the blockers and understanding the blocking schemes,” Belichick said Thursday during a video call. “He just gets better every day he goes out on the field … I think anybody on the team would tell you that he’s improved tremendously from where he was, let’s call it in July, to where he is now.

“We see it on defense, we see it on offense. He’s just one of those players that’s just gotten a lot better and he’s pretty good to start with, but he just got a lot better in terms of adjusting his skills and his game to the team that he’s on and what we’ve asked him to do.”

Among rookie running backs, Stevenson stands fifth in rushing first downs (24), sixth in yards after contact (317), fifth in forced missed tackles (25) and seventh in yards per carry (4.3), according to stats compiled by Pro Football Focus.

It’s important to note he’s only appeared in nine of the 13 games played thus far, as it took working out a few kinks before he became a regular in the lineup.

Stevenson experienced what he described as some “growing pains” early on, but has progressed to the point of being an impact player both carrying the rock, and catching the ball out of the backfield.

“The kid’s done a great job of listening, learning, and watching,” said Fears. “He’s learned from other guys being on the field. His attitude, and the way the kid handles himself has grown tremendously.“

It’s grown to the point where the Colts have to be wary of Stevenson in the middle of the Patriots’ fearsome threesome with Harris and Bolden. It usually takes an army to stop this kid.

Said Stevenson: “I think we wear defenses out. And I hope to keep that going.”

