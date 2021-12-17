Rockwood and Lindbergh schools vote to go mask optional

BALLWIN, Mo. — Two more St. Louis-area school districts voted to end their mask mandates Thursday night as COVID cases continue to surge in the region.

The Rockwood and Lindbergh school districts will switch to mask optional policies in January, allowing families to decide whether their children will wear face coverings to school.

Lindbergh’s new policy will take effect on Jan. 5, while Rockwood plans to make the switch on Jan.18.

Number of kids hospitalized with COVID in St. Louis area hits 3-month high



Students and teachers spoke passionately about the mask-optional plan during Thursday night’s school board meeting for Rockwood.

“It’s not your role to tell students what they should do with their physical and mental health,” a second-grader said.

Mary White, an orchestra instructor at Eureka High School, voiced her concerns about ending the mask mandate.

“We must protect our people,” she said. “The changes proposed in the new plan are at best reckless and at worst deadly.”

Several parents also spoke about the policy. The room was seemingly split.

Hazelwood School District votes to keep mask mandate



“My view is that the existing covid policies have served the district well,” said one parent.

Just this week, the Hazelwood School District decided to keep its mask rules in place, and the Parkway School District voted to go mask-optional. Another school district that will be going mask-optional is the Mehlville School District.

This as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 24 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area, five of which remain in the ICU. It’s the highest number since late September.