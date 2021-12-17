News
Rockwood and Lindbergh schools vote to go mask optional
BALLWIN, Mo. — Two more St. Louis-area school districts voted to end their mask mandates Thursday night as COVID cases continue to surge in the region.
The Rockwood and Lindbergh school districts will switch to mask optional policies in January, allowing families to decide whether their children will wear face coverings to school.
Lindbergh’s new policy will take effect on Jan. 5, while Rockwood plans to make the switch on Jan.18.
Students and teachers spoke passionately about the mask-optional plan during Thursday night’s school board meeting for Rockwood.
“It’s not your role to tell students what they should do with their physical and mental health,” a second-grader said.
Mary White, an orchestra instructor at Eureka High School, voiced her concerns about ending the mask mandate.
“We must protect our people,” she said. “The changes proposed in the new plan are at best reckless and at worst deadly.”
Several parents also spoke about the policy. The room was seemingly split.
“My view is that the existing covid policies have served the district well,” said one parent.
Just this week, the Hazelwood School District decided to keep its mask rules in place, and the Parkway School District voted to go mask-optional. Another school district that will be going mask-optional is the Mehlville School District.
This as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 24 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area, five of which remain in the ICU. It’s the highest number since late September.
Suggest a Correction
News
Missouri health leaders worried about COVID spread during holidays
ST. LOUIS — The delta variant of COVID-19 is still the dominant strain in St. Louis, but healthcare experts are fearing the omicron variant could spread even faster as people travel for the holidays.
“I think it’s made things a little bit dicey are in terms of traveling in large gatherings,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Healthcares’ chief medical officer.
Dunagan, who is also the co-leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said data indicates the omicron variant is a lot more transmissible than even the delta variant.
“There’s no question that it does have some properties that help it evade immune responses to vaccines than prior strains of Covid,” Dunagan said.
Dr. Dunagan said so far, the St. Louis area has only seen one case of the Omicron variant in someone who traveled from another area. He said in the meantime, hospitals are already filling up, which is putting a strain on already tired staff, and backing up elective procedures.
“Hospitals are pretty stressed right now. They’re very full. We have a lot of patience, not just Covid patients, but other routine healthcare needs,” Dunagan said.
The task force reported 12 people died on Thursday from COVID-19, which is the highest single-day total since September. The task force also reported 130 patients are now in the ICU, which is also as high as September.
“If you celebrate the holidays, celebrate the holidays. Keep distances, wear masks when indoors, and try to move family gatherings outside if the weather permits,” said Christopher Ave, director of communications for the St. Louis County Health Department.
Ave also urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and to get the booster if they are vaccinated, before enjoying the holidays.
“I would say that there is indication out there that the booster can very much help you against Omicron. So, I would urge you and others like you — if you haven’t gotten boosters yet, to not wait any longer,” Ave said.
Experts said to keep wearing masks and get tested, especially if you are traveling.
Late Thursday afternoon, a CDC advisory panel approved language recommending the mRNA vaccines — such as Pfizer and Moderna — over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults.
Suggest a Correction
News
Defiance business ready for customers as storm cleanup continues
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The owner of a garden center in Defiance, Missouri, is ready to welcome business back after last week’s tornado and severe storms.
Tony Frisella Sr., the owner of Frisella Nursery, said one of the biggest challenges he’s facing is road closures.
“Our problem right now is getting the highways opened up,” he said. “MODOT’s been working here we’ve had our crews helping a lot of the residents out here just helping clean up.”
At the intersection of Highway F and Route 94, the highway turns into one-lane traffic.
“They’re not letting a lot of people through the highways, so we’re hoping by this weekend they’re going to have that opened up for us because it’s important before Christmas,” Frisella said.
Val Joyner, public information officer for St. Charles County, released the following statement: “Frisella Nursery patrons are permitted to enter the roadway. They should simply advise the patrol officers that they are Nursery customers. Officers will then give them access to the roadway. This has been the practice for a few days now.”
Joyner said any further confusion will be addressed.
As Frisella hopes to see more people come through their doors, the nursery has another dilemma. Its greenhouse needs significant repairs.
“Having the facility ready for our baskets, our perennials, our annuals that’s really important,” Frisella said.
Suggest a Correction
News
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge Thursday rejected a motion by Fox News to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election.
In the 52-page ruling Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said that the voting machine company had shown that “At this stage, it is reasonably conceivable that Dominion has a claim for defamation per se.”
Denver-based Dominion filed a lawsuit earlier this year against the media organization alleging that some Fox News employees elevated false charges that Dominion had changed votes in the 2020 election through algorithms in its voting machines that had been created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late dictator Hugo Chavez. On-air personalities brought on Trump allies who spread the claims, and then amplified those claims on Fox News’ social media platforms.
There was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact that a range of election officials across the country — and even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr — confirmed. An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.
In denying the motion to dismiss the lawsuit Davis said that Dominion’s complaint “supports the reasonable inference that Fox either (i) knew its statements about Dominion’s role in election fraud were false or (ii) had a high degree of awareness that the statements were false.”
Davis said that “Fox possessed countervailing evidence of election fraud from the Department of Justice, election experts, and Dominion at the time it had been making its statements. The fact that, despite this evidence, Fox continued to publish its allegations against Dominion, suggests Fox knew the allegations were probably false.”
The judge also wrote that despite emails from Dominion attempting to factually address Fox’s fraud allegations, Fox and its news personnel continued to report Dominion’s “purported connection to the election fraud claims without also reporting on Dominion’s emails.”
“Given that Fox apparently refused to report contrary evidence … the Complaint’s allegations support the reasonable inference that Fox intended to keep Dominion’s side of the story out of the narrative.”
Fox News Media said in a statement that “As we have maintained, Fox News, along with every single news organization across the country, vigorously covered the breaking news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear-cut analysis. We remain committed to defending against this baseless lawsuit and its all-out assault on the First Amendment.”
Fox News had sought to have the lawsuit dismissed arguing that its coverage is protected by the First Amendment and that a free press must be able to report both sides of a story involving claims that strike at the core of democracy.
