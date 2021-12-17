Connect with us

Bitcoin

Russian Central Bank Plans to Get Crypto Ban in the Country

Published

1 min ago

on

Russian Central Bank Plans to Get Crypto Ban in the Country
Altcoin News
  • The central bank’s current stance is a total rejection of all cryptos.
  • Earlier this year, Russia’s central bank cited China and India as examples.

In light of the growing number of cryptocurrency transactions, two people familiar with the Russian financial industry believe that the Russian central bank is imposing a ban on cryptocurrency investments in Russia. After the report, bitcoin sank to $48,656 from the previous high of $48,144, set immediately before the publication.

As a long-time opponent of digital currencies, Russia argues that they may be used for money laundering and terrorist financing. In 2020, they were made legal, but they were not allowed to be used as a form of payment.

The central bank is currently discussing a potential ban with market participants and experts. According to one of the financial market sources who asked to remain anonymous, new acquisitions of crypto assets might be taxed, but those purchased before would not be. Another insider close to the Bank of Russia claims that the central bank’s current attitude is to reject all cryptos outright.

Examples of India and China

Earlier this year, Russia’s central bank cited China and India as examples of countries working towards regulated cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and other major coins were struck hard by China’s blanket ban on cryptocurrencies in September, as well as the stock market for crypto and blockchain-related companies.

The Bank of Russia, on the other hand, plans to create its own digital ruble to join the worldwide trend of developing digital currencies to modernize financial institutions, speed up payments, and fight a possible threat from other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin

Radix Launches London-Wide Advertising Campaign

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

RADIX
google news

Radix, the layer-1 cryptocurrency built specifically for decentralized finance, has launched a London-wide advertising campaign to coincide with the arrival of its Alexandria update, using the #RadixTakeover hashtag.

The Radix community has partnered with leading advertising agency S3 to orchestrate a campaign across the London Underground. The advertisements carry the message “Radix has arrived” and a link or QR code to a landing page with more information about the Radix network and token. The advertisements are displayed at thousands of individual Underground stations and are expected to receive millions of impressions. Londoners can share photos of the advertisements on Twitter with the hashtag “#RadixTakeover” for the opportunity to win 20,000 XRD, which is equivalent to roughly $5737 at the time of writing. There is also a bonus prize of 5,000 XRD to someone who Retweets the Tweet.

Physical cryptocurrency advertisements have been a recent hot topic, with projects ranging from serious layer-1 cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche to “meme coins” such as Floki advertising in locations such as outdoor billboards and on buses. In November, the UK’s advertising watchdog launched an investigation into the Floki ads after receiving several complaints. While TfL (Transport for London) does not ban crypto advertisements, it does place them under additional scrutiny before approval.

The community-funded Radix campaign coincides with the release of Alexandria, which provides “early access” to smart contracts for DeFi developers before the Babylon update in 2022 when smart contracts will go live on the mainnet. Developers can already start building with Scrypto, the smart contract language based on Rust and specially designed for DeFi.

Although Radix does not yet have live smart contracts, it has already attracted a host of projects, including Radix Collection (which awards badges based on participation in the Radix network), Samuskycoin (a meme coin built on Radix, which raised over $70,000 in its seed round, and Ociswap, which aims to be the first decentralized exchange on Radix after the launch of Babylon in 2022.

The project has drawn the attention of significant players in the crypto space, including the YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, which has produced several videos extolling the superiority of Radix as a technical solution for DeFi. Radix has been favourably compared to other coins such as Avalanche, Solana, Cardano and Ethereum, and has attracted investment from investors and venture capitalists including Saul Klein, Taavet Hinrikus, and Willy Woo.

The Radix Tube ads are expected to run until 3 January, generating large publicity for the Radix network and raising the project’s overall visibility.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) announces partnership with the upcoming Scream to bring real-world utility to the community

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) announces partnership with the upcoming Scream to bring real-world utility to the community
google news

Los Angeles, California, 17th December, 2021, Chainwire

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS), a wildly successful independent NFT project, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s Scream. This collaboration is the first of its kind. No other NFT project has ever partnered with a major film release.

SVS and the horror film are collaborating for the promotion of the latest film in the Scream franchise – ahead of its release on January 14, 2022 and to bring real-world benefits to the community. The SVS team is constantly adding as much utility as possible to bridge the gap between the NFT space and the mainstream media. 

The upcoming Scream movie stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell.

Starting December 17, the SVS will run a fan art contest until the Blood Raffle Entry Period begins on January 4. The contest will encourage both the SVS and Scream communities to post their own fan art influenced by the collaboration using the official creative asset released as inspiration. 

Throughout the duration of the contest, both SVS and @ScreamMovies social platforms will be interacting and engaging with these entries.

The Blood Raffle Entry Period is between January 4-10, 2022. This is when the new Scream film will be allocating several pairs of tickets to their advanced screenings across North America for SVS holders. 

The SVS holders will be able to enter a raffle using the $BLOOD utility token for the chance to win either a pair of tickets to the advanced screenings, a limited print (out of 500) of the creative asset released on December 16th, or a free ticket to the film. Holders receive three $BLOOD tokens daily when they stake their NFTs. 

Although the advanced screenings and free tickets will be exclusive to the United States, SVS holders all across the world will be able to receive the limited print upon winning. 

Advance screenings will occur a few days ahead of global release. Screenings will take place in select markets, with a quantity of seats reserved exclusively for SVS holders. Winners who attend screenings will also receive a gift, containing various Scream and SVS branded merchandise items and collectibles.

About the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) is an independent NFT project consisting of 8,888 Vampires. Created by the former Bored Ape Yacht Club artist Migwashere, each vampire is unique, hand drawn with their own characteristics and expressions. From the outset, the SVS team has continued its vision of constant innovation, community-building, and to make all aspects of the project as fair as possible. 

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Spyglass Media Group, LLC

Spyglass Media Group, LLC is a global premium content company, led by Gary Barber, focused on developing, producing, financing and distributing motion pictures and television programming across all platforms for worldwide audiences. The company also has strategic backing from Lantern Capital Partners, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.

Media Contact: Sartaj Sandhu, [email protected]  

Contacts
google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate Joins With Scream – First Ever Partnership of NFT Space With Mainstream Media

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate Joins With Scream - First Ever Partnership of NFT Space With Mainstream Media
google news
  • Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) Partners with upcoming film, Scream.
  • SVS and horror film joining the syndicate on January 14, 2022. 
  • A NFT project collaborates with Media world for the first time in history.  

Non fungible tokens (NFT) are emerging widely around the world, as people have started to treat them like their futures. The NFT market is receiving an enormous boost attracting people with its fine art collections, commemorative items and digital art pieces. However, continuing to be successful in the marketplace, for the first time ever, a NFT project is joining hands with Media groups/ film releases. 

Yes, Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS), an independent NFT project announces a partnership deal with an upcoming horror movie, Scream. An interesting idea sparking behind this collaboration is to bring a real world utility to the entire community. Thus, SVS supports the promotions of the latest film, “Scream” , releasing on January 14, 2022. 

Moreover, it is an interesting project for the real world to experience the NFT space with the streaming Media industry. To make it more lively, the SVS team is initiating a fan art contest starting on December 17, 2021. The contest continues till the Blood Raffle Entry Period which begins on January 4, 2022.

Further to be an engaging contest, both SVS and Scream movie teams can post their own fan artworks. Thus influencing the audiences using the official creative asset released as inspiration during the partnership deal. More so, the social media platforms of both SVS and ScreamMovies must perform engaging activities with the entries throughout the contest period. 

As for the first time in history, an NFT project and film industry are partnering together, free tickets and other offers are awaiting for the fans. Thus, the Blood Raffle entry period is occurring from January 4th to January 10th, 2022. During this time, the Scream movie community will be allotting many pairs of tickets for SVS holders across North America.

Exclusive Tickets upon Winning

However, these advanced screenings request the SVS holders to enter the raffle using the $BLOOD native token. Thus, the lucky holder will get a chance to win a pair of tickets to advanced screenings or the creative asset released on December 16th or a free ticket to the scary film. Notably, the SVS holders will receive a count of three $BLOOD utility tokens when they stake their NFT’s on a daily basis. 

Moreover, to make it more interactive, SVS holders are eligible to win a quantity of seats exclusively booked. And the winners of the raffle will receive the Scream and SVS branded collectibles as a memorable gift. 

Therefore, this remarkable partnership of NFT world with Film industry is triggering more curiosity for the entire marketplace. Thus, all individuals are awaiting for this collaboration to experience the real world benefits in this generation. 

google news
Continue Reading

