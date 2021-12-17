Connect with us

Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens game postponed

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens game postponed
With the surge in COVID cases across the NHL and within the Bruins organization in particular, the league has postponed the Bruins-Canadiens game scheduled for Saturday night at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

A makeup date has not yet been scheduled.

While the league press release mentioned that the Canadiens will resume their slate with their regularly scheduled game at the New York Islanders on Monday, there was no mention of the fate of the B’s schedule game against the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday. As of the moment, that game is scheduled to be played.

The B’s had been scheduled to practice in New York on Friday and head to Montreal after the practice but have they scrapped the on-ice session and are heading home.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday. They have seven players in the COVID protocol – including their top players Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand – and were forced to play a man short of the 18 skaters.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens played their game against the Flyers on Thursday with no fans in the Bell Centre at the request of Quebec health officials.

 

'The Lost Daughter' Is a Raw, Gritty and Gripping Meditation of the Difficulties of Motherhood

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

'The Lost Daughter' Is a Raw, Gritty and Gripping Meditation of the Difficulties of Motherhood
Olivia Coleman as the pleasant enough (and obsessive) Leda COURTESY OF NETFLIX

There is perhaps no relationship more fraught than that between a mother and her daughter, and in The Lost Daughter that tension becomes so brittle it snaps. The film—written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal—is based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the same name, a revelatory glimpse of what it can mean when a mother rejects her maternal role. This is Gyllenhaal’s , directorial debut, and in her capable hands the story is purposefully hazy, unfolding in both present day and disjointed flashbacks, opening space for the audience to question the behavior of these characters and the societal pressures driving their actions.

THE LOST DAUGHTER ★★★1/2
(3.5/4 stars)
Directed by: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Written by: Maggie Gyllenhaal (screenplay); Elena Ferrante (book)
Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk
Running time: 121 mins.

 The film opens with Leda (deftly played by Olivia Colman), traveling alone to a seaside resort in Greece. Leda seems pleasant enough; she also becomes obsessed with watching a young mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter on the beach. Her observation of the two—and a questionable intervention in their lives—leads Leda to recall her own years as a young mother of two daughters. The narrative unfolds slowly, sometimes with unassuming scenes becoming more tumultuous than they initially appear, and at its core The Lost Daughter is a character study of a woman grappling with her past decisions. 

On the beach, Leda remains aloof from the other vacationers. It’s only once Nina’s daughter wanders away, and Leda offers to help, that Leda begins to get more involved in her surroundings. But even as she agrees to have dinner with a local named Lyle (Ed Harris) and converses with resort worker and university student Will (Paul Mescal), Leda continues to edge away from the world around her. Through flashbacks begin to understand what makes her so interested in Nina and why she steals and hides a doll belonging to Nina’s daughter. 

The younger Leda is embodied by Jessie Buckley, an actress who always seems on the verge of getting the attention she deserves. Buckley’s Leda is a frustrated wife and mother who wants more than the world inside her messy apartment. She’s short-tempered with her children, rarely nurturing, and it’s painful to watch. Assumptions about motherhood grate against what appears on screen, a clever move by Gyllenhaal. Are mothers required to be nurturing? Should they give up their own desires in service to their children? And do women need to become mothers at all? These difficult questions—Gyllenhaal doesn’t necessarily set out to answer—will linger with the audience, reminding us of the preconceived notions we bring to the story. 

Shot by cinematographer Hélène Louvart, The Lost Daughter is raw and sometimes gritty, embracing a visual style that is simultaneously disconnected and intimate. Observing Leda’s journey, both in her flashbacks and as she stumbles into Nina’s orbit, is not always pleasant, but it’s deeply compelling. The tension that builds between Leda and Nina, who is testing the limits of motherhood herself by engaging in an affair with Will, is electric. 

An ominous sense pervades the entire film. The audience is always waiting for something bad to happen, but perhaps the worst has already occurred, all those years in the past. Leda projects her experiences onto Nina, meddling in ways that feel counterintuitive to her actual desires, and the result is both horrifying and impossible to look away from. In the best possible way, The Lost Daughter is like a car crash in slow motion, with the audience powerless to stop the mistakes being made all around. Or maybe it’s only our preconceived notions that suggest all of Leda’s actions are actually mistakes. 

It’s a dangerous game to question what it means for a woman to reject motherhood, but Gyllenhaal never flinches. And it’s a subject cinema should embrace more. We’ve seen glimmers of it previously, in films like Kramer vs. Kramer, but movies tend to center more on the relationship between parent and child, rather than on the struggle of the parent with their own parental role. Some films are meant to generate empathy; The Lost Daughter delivers something more jarring. We may not sympathize with Leda, but we can understand her. And if we can understand her, how does that change our perception of what motherhood has to be? Gyllenhaal, directing for the first time, makes the case that it’s a question worth exploring. 

Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.

'The Lost Daughter' Is a Raw, Gritty and Gripping Meditation of the Difficulties of Motherhood

Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 13

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 13
Watch live: Testimony continues in former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s trial in the death of Daunte Wright.

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright after he tried to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead. The prosecution is portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.

A mostly white jury has been seated.

Defense attorneys told the court Potter will testify.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness, while the lesser requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they will seek a longer sentence.

Need a dive bar but with better drinks? Check out the new Yacht Club.

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Need a dive bar but with better drinks? Check out the new Yacht Club.
The menu at Denver’s new Yacht Club bar reads a little wild at first: Beach cocktails, sherry highballs, boozy shave ices; also loaded hot dogs, ham rolls and Cobb salads as snacks.

“It’s high-brow and low-brow,” explained the bar’s co-owner Mary Allison Wright. “If it’s nice, there’s (also) a sense of ratchet to it.” (Re: ratchet, think the opposite of bougie or bourgeoise.)

Wright and her husband, McLain Hedges, have been dreaming up this perfect high-low mix for nearly two decades together. The couple opened their first Denver bar by the same name back in 2014 at The Source.

If you go

Yacht Club is open From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day except Tuesday. Two daily happy hours happen from 4-6 p.m. and 12-2 a.m. The bar is located next door to Brasserie Brixton at 3701 N. Williams St. More at yachtclubbar.com.

They debuted a bottle shop, The Proper Pour, alongside it, and both destinations gained loyal followings within the food hall until their respective closures in 2019 and 2020.

Now the standalone Yacht Club near the corner of 37th Avenue and Williams Street can become their very own neighborhood bar dream.

“It truly is an amalgamation of everything we love,” Wright said. “And it has everything you could want depending on your mood.”

“This is our home, our clubhouse,” Hedges added.

As the name suggests, Yacht Club is a reference to affluent seaside culture, here flipped on its head.

