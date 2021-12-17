News
Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian decided Thursday that a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. should be dropped from the party’s expansive social and environment bill, dealing another blow to a long-time priority of Democrats, migrant advocates and progressives.
The opinion by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, all but certainly means Democrats will ultimately have to pull the proposal from their 10-year, roughly $2 trillion package of health care, family services and climate change initiatives championed by President Joe Biden.
When the Senate considers the overall legislation, Democrats are expected to try reviving the immigration provisions, or perhaps even stronger language giving migrants a way to become permanent residents or citizens. But it seems likely that such efforts would face solid opposition from Republicans and probably a small number of Democrats, which would be enough for defeat in the 50-50 chamber.
Her opinion was no surprise — it was the third time since September that she said Democrats would violate Senate rules by using the legislation to help immigrants and should remove it from the bill. Nonetheless, it was a painful setback for advocates hoping to capitalize on Democratic control of the White House and Congress for gains on the issue, which have been elusive in Congress for decades.
MacDonough’s finding was the second defeat of the day inflicted on Democrats’ social and economic package, which embodies most of Biden’s and the party’s top domestic priorities. Biden was forced to concede Thursday that Senate work on the massive overall bill would be delayed until at least January after his negotiations stalled with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who wants to further cut and reshape the legislation.
“We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead,” the president said in a statement.
Democrats’ latest immigration proposal would have let an estimated 6.5 million immigrants in the U.S. since at least 2010 without legal authorization apply for up to two five-year work permits. The permits would let them hold jobs, avoid deportation and in some instances travel abroad without risking their residency here. Applicants would have to meet background checks and other requirements.
Immigration advocates and their Democratic Senate allies have said they will continue seeking a way to include provisions helping migrants in the legislation, but their pathway is unclear.
“Disappointed. And we’re considering what options remain,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters about the parliamentarian’s ruling.
Democrats are using special rules that would let them push the overall bill through the Senate by a simple majority vote, not the 60 votes legislation usually needs. But under those same rules, such bills can’t have provisions that are driven more by policy changes than by changes to the federal budget.
The parliamentarian makes that call. Her opinion said Democrats had failed that test because the disputed language would have changed a program that currently awards work permits sparingly into one where it would be mandatory to issue the permits to migrants who qualify for them.
“These are substantial policy changes with lasting effects just like those we previously considered and outweigh the budgetary impact,” MacDonough wrote. Earlier this year, she rejected two Democratic proposals that would have each created a chance for permanent legal status for 8 million migrants.
The rejected plan would have created no new pathway for those getting work permits to remain in the U.S. permanently. But the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated last month that of 6.5 million migrants who would ultimately get the temporary permits, around 3 million would later gain permanent residency because their new status would remove some obstacles in that process.
Many progressives and migrant advocates have urged Democrats to vote to overrule the parliamentarian, whose opinion is advisory, and they are certain to pressure the party to do that on this ruling.
It seems unlikely that Democrats would have the unanimous support it would need to overturn MacDonough’s opinion. But they signaled Thursday evening that they would try.
“We strongly disagree with the Senate parliamentarian’s interpretation of our immigration proposal, and we will pursue every means to achieve a path to citizenship” in the social and environment bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Durbin and four Latino Democratic senators said in a statement. They added, “We stand with the millions of immigrant families across the country who deserve better and for whom we will not stop fighting.”
The latest proposal fell well short of Biden’s initial plan this year to give the 11 million immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization a way to seek permanent residency and even citizenship.
Even so, it would have been Congress’ most sweeping move in decades to help migrants in this country. A 1986 immigration overhaul helped an estimated 2.5 million immigrants win permanent residency.
___
Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
News
Colorado AG, law enforcement leaders call for stiffer criminal penalties as fentanyl deaths continue to spike
Braden Burks, 24, died alone in his Denver apartment in 2019 after swallowing what he thought was an oxycodone pill he purchased from a high school acquaintance.
But the pill instead contained illicit fentanyl — an extremely potent synthetic opioid often disguised as prescription pills. His family found his body the following morning.
Burks was a smart, popular and hilarious young man who loved sports and held his mom’s hand when they attended church, his mother Tami Gottsegen said. Burks knew about the danger of fentanyl because Gottsegen had talked to him about it. He likely bought the pill because he had chronic sleep issues and was seeking help sleeping, she said.
“You think it can’t happen to your family but it can,” Gottsegen said.
Burks is one of the thousands of Coloradans who’ve died during a spike in drug overdoses that prompted Colorado’s top law enforcement officials on Thursday to call for state lawmakers to enact harsher penalties for people selling fentanyl, more resources for police to investigate overdose deaths and increased addiction treatment resources.
The push for changes in the law comes as Colorado continues to break horrific overdose death records year after year. At least 1,477 Coloradans died of drug overdose deaths in 2020 — the highest annual number on record — and deaths in 2021 are expected to surpass that record. Illicit fentanyl was a major contributor to the increased deaths in Colorado, according to the Colorado Health Institute.
In 2018, an average of nine Coloradans a month died of illicit fentanyl overdose. In the first half of 2021, that monthly average grew to 64 — or two a day.
“It’s a deadly poison and it calls for action,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said at Thursday’s news conference.
Weiser, three district attorneys and Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock called for lawmakers to reassess a 2019 bipartisan bill that made possession of less than 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Because fentanyl is so potent, 4 grams of the synthetic opioid is enough to kill hundreds of people, Weiser said.
“These laws were made before we understood the deadly impact of fentanyl,” he said.
The group of law enforcement officials also wants lawmakers to create a “drug distribution resulting in death” law that prosecutors could pursue against dealers whose customers overdose and die.
Details of the proposed legislation are still being worked out. The law enforcement leaders were not sure exactly what amount of fentanyl should trigger felony charges and were also unclear as to what level of dealer could be liable for prosecution under the proposed distribution resulting in death law or whether it would apply to someone who gave someone a pill they believed to be non-lethal.
“It’s hard to know how far up the nefariousness goes,” Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said.
But Lisa Raville, executive director of the Harm Reduction Action Center, said calls for harsher criminal penalties have not worked to stem drug use or selling in the past. She agreed that the rate of overdose deaths in Colorado is a public health crisis, but said leaders should focus on a public health response.
“If stigma, shame and incarceration worked, we’d have figured this out forever ago,” she said.
Instead of locking up drug users, state leaders should focus on making the overdose-reversal drug naloxone more available and developing safe-use sites where people can use drugs under supervision, Raville said.
“You need to have people using with other people at a safe site that’s not a bathroom, that’s not an RTD station,” Raville said.
When asked if he would support the establishment of safe-use spaces, Weiser said he would watch how the sites function in other states first.
Two of the sponsors of the 2019 bill that changed possession of up to 4 grams of many drugs from a felony to a misdemeanor also doubted that lowering the limit would impact overdose deaths.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of people who are addicted and I’ve never heard one say, ‘Oh, now it’s a felony so I’m going to stop,’” said Rep. Shane Sandridge, a Colorado Springs Republican, former police officer and sponsor of the 2019 bill.
The goal of the bill was to reserve felonies for people dealing drugs and keep people who are only using drugs from garnering a felony record that would keep them from jobs, housing and other services, he said.
The 2019 bill does not stop prosecutors from pursuing charges like distribution that carry harsher penalties if they believe someone is selling drugs, Denver Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod said. The state’s drug distribution statute states someone can be charged with a Level 3 felony if they are selling up to 14 grams of a Schedule II controlled substance, which includes fentanyl.
“They’re just not enforcing it,” Herod said.
Criminal investigations into fatal overdoses are extremely complex and time-consuming, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. It often involves seizing and analyzing the contents of several phones to trace where the drugs came from. The district attorneys called for more resources for law enforcement to pursue those investigations.
Gottsegen, Braden Burks’ mother, said her family was lucky that a Denver detective thoroughly investigated her son’s death and was able to build a case that put the seller of the pill in federal prison under the federal distribution resulting in death statute. She hoped that every family who loses a loved one to drug poisoning has the opportunity for that closure.
“I feel very strongly that every death should be investigated and every dealer should be prosecuted,” Gottsegen said.
Sen. Brittany Pettersen, who plans to work on the fentanyl legislation, said she also plans to focus on increasing access to treatment for addiction and drug use because there is not enough. Community education is also critical to stop the deaths, the Lakewood Democrat said. People need to talk to their kids and loved ones about fentanyl infiltrating many types of drugs.
Almost every type of street drug now contains fentanyl, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, Raville said. Testing strips that allow drug users to see whether their drugs have fentanyl can save lives now, but might be obsolete within a few years when she expects almost all drugs will contain fentanyl.
“You’re always going to have a felony on you and you’re not even going to know,” Raville said.
News
Massachusetts cities and towns start giving out rapid, at-home self tests ahead of Christmas gatherings
The Bay State’s hardest hit cities and towns are starting to give out some of the more than 2 million rapid COVID-19 tests that Gov. Charlie Baker promised earlier this week.
The at-home self tests are hitting the pavement at a critical time as coronavirus cases surge ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
“With the new surge picking up speed right before the upcoming holidays, these tests could not have come any sooner,” Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone said Thursday.
Baker and other officials announced on Monday that the state would be delivering 2.1 million rapid, at-home self tests to more than 100 communities.
More than 1.5 million of the tests had been delivered as of Thursday evening.
Salem received an allocation of iHealth Labs rapid antigen test kits on Wednesday. Each kit contains two tests, and officials are urging those who receive a kit to take one of the tests before holiday gatherings — and then to take a second test before returning to work or gathering with others after the holidays.
The city is distributing the tests to Salem Public Schools, the Salem Pantry, large multi-family housing sites, early child care workers and to other residents.
“… Having the flexibility and quick feedback from a rapid test will make it easier for residents to gather safely over the holidays, especially with the omicron variant imminent,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement.
Worcester’s Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health and the Office of Emergency Management will begin its targeted distribution of rapid antigen test kits on Friday.
Kits will be assigned to community organizations, social service agencies, faith-based and other special interest groups to distribute to individuals and families across Worcester.
In Somerville, the bulk of tests will be distributed through the schools starting next week with targeted outreach to students “whose families face the greatest barriers to access to onsite testing or purchasing home tests,” Curtatone said.
“We are also reaching out to partners and mobilizing city staff who serve vulnerable community members to distribute the test kits through their channels as well,” the mayor said.
While Cambridge has not yet received its delivery, the city plans to begin distributing test kits early next week to the Cambridge Housing Authority, community partners, and nonprofit service providers who serve individuals and families “facing financial hardship and who may be unable to access testing,” a city spokesperson said.
The Boston Public Health Commission is awaiting delivery of the test kits and is “moving quickly to set up a distribution system that will prioritize speed, equity and impact,” a BPHC spokesperson said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated longstanding barriers to care that traditionally harm communities of color and other vulnerable groups,” the spokesperson said. “The Boston Public Health Commission has made reducing racial disparities in testing, vaccines, and booster uptake a major priority in the city’s efforts to end the pandemic.”
******
Here are some of the largest cities and towns to receive at-home COVID-19 test kits:
- Boston: 488,700 tests
- Springfield: 169,920 tests
- Worcester: 135,540 tests
- Fall River: 77,580 tests
- Lowell: 76,140 tests
- Lawrence: 76,140 tests
- New Bedford: 75,420 tests
For a full list of Bay State communities getting the rapid tests, visit www.bostonherald.com.
News
Biden awards Congressional Gold Medal to Lawrence marine, 12 other service members killed in evacuation from Afghanistan
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was among the 13 “heroes” killed in the Afghan evacuation to be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.
President Biden signed a bipartisan bill to memorialize the service members lost in the summer airlift out of Kabul that ended tragically.
“Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo is a hero to her family, her friends, her community, and her country. Not a day goes by that her absence isn’t felt by those who had the honor of knowing her and many more who didn’t but remain deeply grateful for the sacrifices she made,” U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan said in a statement Thursday.
Rosario, 25, was killed during a suicide bombing near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021. She was screening women and children at an airport gate on Thursday, Aug. 26th, and died alongside 10 other Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one Army soldier. It was the “deadliest single day of the war for the United States in more than a decade,” according to the bill signed by Biden. Some 200 Afghans were also killed in the attack.
Her body was laid to rest in Lawrence’s Bellevue Cemetery in September.
Congress has awarded the Gold Medal as its “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions” since the American Revolution. Past recipients include George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Winston Churchill, and Robert F. Kennedy.
The bill, introduced into the Senate by Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren, recognizes the 13 service members “went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan.”
The dozen other service members to posthumously receive medals include: Maxton Soviak, Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Hunter Lopez, Taylor Hoover, Daegan William-Tyeler Page, Nicole Gee, Humberto Sanchez, Dylan Merola, and Ryan Knauss.
Lawrence locals applauded the national recognition of Rosario’s sacrifice.
“It is an honor to know our nation and its elected officials make it a point to recognize those that make the ultimate sacrifice, it speaks to the character of this nation and its people. I ask that we all keep them and their families in our thoughts and prayers. May we never forget!” said Jaime Melendez Jr., director of Veteran Services for the City of Lawrence.
“The awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest award that Congress can bestow, is the least we can do to honor all Sergeant Rosario Pichardo did to save the lives of countless Americans and Afghan allies. It will serve as a reminder of the life of service she lived and the obligation each of us shares to carry on her legacy each day,” said Trahan, D-Lawrence.
Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration
Colorado AG, law enforcement leaders call for stiffer criminal penalties as fentanyl deaths continue to spike
Massachusetts cities and towns start giving out rapid, at-home self tests ahead of Christmas gatherings
Biden awards Congressional Gold Medal to Lawrence marine, 12 other service members killed in evacuation from Afghanistan
NYC teen who stabbed Barnard student Tessa Majors pleads guilty in killing
CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots over J&J’s
Kendra Wilkinson Reveals How Real Estate Career Helped Her Get Out Of A ‘Very Lost Place’
Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return
Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it must pass
Vikings’ Garrett Bradbury has bounced back from playing a ‘little timid,’ being benched
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?