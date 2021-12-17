News
Serious two-car crash shuts down intersection of Colfax and 6th Avenue
A two-car crash in Golden has sent four people to the hospital and shut down a major intersection.
Colorado State Patrol reported the crash at Colfax and 6th Avenues before sunrise on Friday and says an extended closure is expected.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire to shut down the roads.
Jayson Luber from Denver7 reported that one of the vehicles passed an officer from Golden Police Department who said the vehicle was going 90 or 100 mph. The speeding car allegedly hit an SUV.
News
Denver weather: Mild winter days heading into Christmas
Denver is set for a clear weekend as temperatures warm over the next several days.
Cooler & breezy conditions are expected today. Snow will slowly decrease over the northern mountains & end tonight. Additional snow is expected to be less than 4 inches. Roads will be snow covered and slippery across north central Colorado this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/gmlcud8eP4
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 17, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 44 degrees under sunny skies Friday. Winds will gust to 24 mph as snow decreases over the mountains. High country roads could be snow-covered and slippery across north-central Colorado. Along the Front Range, it will be cool, dry and breezy. Overnight temperatures will dip to 15 degrees.
Saturday will have a high of 44 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.
Sunday will begin a warming trend that will last into next week. When the Broncos kickoff, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with some cloud cover.
Temperatures could be in the 60s early next week.
News
Wadhams: Now Polis wants to protect Colorado’s Capitol building? Too little, too late.
As my beloved grandmother used to say, “Will wonders never cease!”
Gov. Jared Polis, who failed to protect the Colorado state Capitol from violent rioters in 2020, has finally decided that security should be increased around this historic and venerable symbol of our state government.
But he’s a year and a half late.
The Denver Post reports that Polis has requested that the legislature appropriate an additional $4.5 million in Capitol security which includes a 73% increase in personnel.
Ironically, Polis and his director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, Stan Hilkey, said that increased funding was needed because of “protests, civil unrest and threats toward Capitol Complex occupants.”
So where was Polis when legitimate, peaceful protests in downtown Denver against the tragic killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer were overtaken by anti-police rioters and anarchists who destroyed private and public property over several nights including the State Capitol? Polis was apparently hunkered down in his mansion in Boulder with his Colorado State Patrol security detail.
Despite night after night of riots that desecrated and damaged the Capitol, Polis not only stayed out of sight, he said next to nothing and did nothing.
Only after former Republican Gov. Bill Owens publicly criticized Polis for not protecting the Capitol did Polis finally use strong language to publicly condemn the violent acts of the anarchist rioters.
This was extraordinary because governors are very reluctant to criticize their predecessors and successors. But Colorado had never seen the kind of blatant attack on the Capitol with no response much less leadership from the current governor and Owens felt compelled to speak.
After managing the first Owens gubernatorial campaign in 1998 and serving as his press secretary in the governor’s office for three years, I have a pretty good idea what he would have done. First of all, he would not have hidden in the executive residence or in his family home in Aurora.
Owens would have physically been at the Capitol and he would have protected it with the Colorado National Guard and the Colorado State Patrol. Any rioters who attempted to attack the Capitol would have been arrested and vigorously prosecuted.
I would venture to say that other former Democratic governors would have done the same thing as Owens. They would not have allowed the Capitol to be wantonly attacked with no response from the state.
It would be easy to see this sordid failure of leadership as an isolated incident but unfortunately, it fits into a larger picture of escalating crime in our state and nation. Polis’s acquiescence to the Capitol attacks is consistent with broader soft-on-crime policies by liberal Democratic mayors, city councils, district attorneys, and state legislators in Colorado and across the country.
What message did the Polis send to those anarchists who ran roughshod over downtown Denver while attacking a defenseless Capitol? His silence and refusal to act was an invitation to continue.
The Common Sense Institute has released a comprehensive study of Colorado’s increasing crime rates led by two of Colorado’s most respected former district attorneys, Democrat Mitch Morrisey of Denver County and Republican George Brauchler of Douglas County, and the numbers are staggering. The average monthly crime rate is 15% higher than 2019 and 28% higher than 2011 with the violent crime rate increasing by 35%.
The report was damning for criminal coddling judicial policies with 70% of those arrested in Denver having prior arrests and 30% of those having five or more prior offenses and 54% had multiple charges against them in the same year.
While serious crimes were increasing by 47%, Colorado’s prison population decreased by 23% since 2008. Personal recognizance bonds increased by 61% over the past three years and $1 and $2 bonds by 1,879% (read that one-thousand-eight-hundred-seventy-nine-percent) in the last three years.
These are the sobering results of absolute Democratic Party control of state government since 2018 and overall Democratic dominance since 2004 of the legislature and the governorship. Elections do matter and Colorado’s public safety has been compromised and undermined.
If Colorado voters want to be safe in their homes and communities, they should remember the disgraceful attack on our Capitol and the staggering increase in crime in the 2022 election.
Dick Wadhams is a Republican political consultant and a former Colorado Republican state chairman.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
These Colorado mobile home residents tried twice to buy their park. Will the third time be the charm?
When Ken Erwin first heard about efforts this past summer among his fellow homeowners to purchase their Golden mobile home park, he counted himself skeptical.
Golden Hills’ new cooperative members weren’t business people, he thought. They don’t know how to run a park.
After the park’s owners rebuffed the residents twice in their attempt to buy Golden Hills, they ended up selling to Harmony Communities, a California-based corporation that operates 33 parks across the western U.S.
Erwin, who managed Golden Hills under its previous owner for more than two decades, thought Harmony would be solid owners, a company that billed itself as “family oriented,” he said.
But when Harmony approached him to stay on, Erwin said they offered him one-quarter of his pay (a Harmony representative denied the accusation). They wouldn’t keep on his maintenance man who’s been by his side for decades. All the while, Harmony is raising rents 50% beginning in February and has instituted a host of new rules that regulate everything from the awnings on mobile homes to the size of dogs residents can own.
And just a month after closing on its purchase of the park, Harmony offered to sell Golden Hills to its residents — at a significantly higher price than the company just paid for it, residents say.
All the changes have led Erwin to change his tune. He’s now all for residents buying the park.
“All corporations end up being greedy,” Erwin said.
Golden Hills is just one example of what can happen when corporations buy mobile home parks from mom-and-pop owners, who by and large kept rents affordable as red-hot real estate markets sent rents soaring in metro Denver and cities across the country.
The playbook by now is familiar, housing experts say: Corporations come in, raise rents immediately and often, while instituting rules and regulations that many residents feel are onerous and over-the-top.
Now Golden Hills homeowners are scrambling for the third time this year, hoping to scrape together enough funding to purchase their park as their corporate-owned future comes into focus.
“People are pretty overwhelmed and confused and concerned,” said Joyce Tanner, president of the Golden Hills resident co-op.
“We believe in charging a fair market rent”
State lawmakers, seeking to give mobile home residents stronger protections, added an “opportunity to purchase” clause in their revised Mobile Home Park Act, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last year.
The provision’s intent was to help these homeowners buy the parks in which they lived, giving them more control over lot rent, rules and the community some have called home for decades. Thus far, however, only two groups of residents have successfully purchased their parks since the law went into effect, with a third set to close on a deal this month.
Tanner and the rest of the Golden Hills community were hoping to be one of the few success stories.
After their park went up for sale over the summer, residents quickly formed a cooperative and partnered with a Boulder-based nonprofit organization, Thistle, to come up with funding.
Residents submitted two offers — including a $3.725 million bid that was at or above asking price — but were rejected both times. Their attorneys alleged that the owners broke a new Colorado law requiring mobile home park owners to negotiate in good faith.
Instead, the owners sold to Harmony Communities.
The company is run by Matthew Davies, who said in a June interview with Authority Magazine that “(w)e pride ourselves on maintaining and expanding the affordable housing stock under our control.”
“Seeing people experience homeownership for the first time never gets tiring,” Davies said in the interview.
Davies told the magazine that he’s a “huge fan of Charles Koch’s ideas of freedom and ‘good profit.’” Koch, a libertarian billionaire and one of America’s richest men, has poured tens of millions into conservative causes and candidates over the years, and his foundation bankrolled legal groups leading the court battle to eliminate prohibitions against tenant evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian reported in May.
Residents of a Harmony-owned park in Fresno County, California, sued the company last year for allegedly denying reasonable accommodations to a disabled resident, locking residents out of their laundry facility and continuously threatening evictions for small-time violations like leaving household items on their porches.
Soon after Harmony took over Golden Hills in November, residents received a notice informing them that their rent would be increasing to $795 — a nearly 50% hike for some community members.
“We apologize for the size of the increase but it is necessary to help us fund upcoming maintenance projects,” a company representative told residents in the notice, noting that the money would go toward installing new water lines and roads in the park. “We want you to know that the increase in rent will be well spent, and we have big plans for the community.”
David Valleau, a housing attorney with the Colorado Poverty Law Project who is representing Golden Hills, says he takes these statements “with a huge grain of salt.”
“There’s all this positive attitude and I rarely see this happen,” he said. “It’s all just about profit.”
George Antypas, Harmony Communities’ regional manager, defended the rent increase, saying in a statement that median home prices in Golden are almost $800,000, while the average manufactured housing rents in the city exceed $900 a month. The $795 rent is still more than $100 below that, he said.
“We believe in charging a fair market rent,” Antypas said in the statement.
The company is only aware of one tenant on a fixed income living in the park, Antypas said, but Erwin believes there are about 13 people that fit that description.
“If there are others that are concerned,” Antypas said, “we absolutely want to work with them.”
Erwin can feel the change since the new owners took over. A recent storm blew a large tree branch on top of someone’s trailer, and, in the past, Erwin would have taken his chainsaw and removed it himself. Instead, it just sat there, waiting for the new owners to find the right person to do the job.
The former manager wasn’t just a manager — he was also a neighbor. Erwin would drive tenants to the doctor or pick up groceries for those who couldn’t manage it themselves. If he didn’t see someone doing their normal routines, he’d knock on their door to make sure everything was alright.
The new owners made it clear that this wasn’t what they wanted in a manager, Erwin said.
“Maybe it was above and beyond and we shouldn’t have done it,” he said. “But dang it, what’s this world about if we don’t do things like that for other people?”
Antypas, in an email, said the company takes park maintenance seriously, but unlike the old owners, they call in experts for critical infrastructure and beautification projects — such as gas systems, plumbing and landscaping.
“When we begin managing a new community, we conduct a thorough assessment of skills and abilities of employees, and if supplementation or adjustments are warranted to get the job done right and well, we make that call,” he said.
As Erwin debated staying on under the new management, he couldn’t shake the feeling that the company simply didn’t care about the people living there.
“You can tell they have no heart or feeling about their fellow man who makes less than them,” Erwin said. “If you can’t compete with them in dollars and cents, we have no use for you.”
“There’s no guarantees”
Last week, a few dozen residents crowded into a meeting room in the Golden Community Center to talk about the future.
After Harmony took ownership, there’s been a flurry of activity. Along with the rent-increase notice, the company sent homeowners a new “rules and regulations” document that Golden Hills’ attorneys believe resembles more of a lease.
Awnings must be made of an approved metal. Residents are barred from owning animals more than 15 inches tall, and they cannot be left in a yard — even if there’s a fence. Guests cannot be parolees or felons.
“They might be aware that residents are not required to sign a new lease,” Valleau said. “The rules and regulations effectively amend your lease. I’d argue that’s unlawful. It’s a guise to get around the rule.”
Residents in the community also were itching to learn more about the park’s potential sale — again.
The same day Harmony closed on Golden Hills, the company reached out to ROC USA, a nonprofit organization that helps mobile homeowners buy their parks, and expressed a willingness to re-engage with residents to purchase the park, said Andy Kadlec, program director for Thistle, which works with ROC USA to facilitate Colorado purchasing efforts.
Antypas said in a statement that Thistle had expressed an interest in purchasing the park from the new owners, “who in turn agreed to consider an offer and sent a notice out to residents pursuant to Colorado law. In other words, there are no outside buyers or potential buyers involved.”
Those involved would not divulge how much Harmony was seeking, but said the asking price had increased significantly over the $3.7 million the company paid for Golden Hills a few months ago.
Ann Norton, an attorney representing Golden Hills, asked the two dozen residents in attendance to raise their hands if they wanted the co-op to pursue avenues to purchase the park. Most hands in the room shot up.
“There’s no guarantees the funds will be there,” Norton told the group. “I don’t wanna get people’s hopes up — we’ve gone down this road before.”
Tanner, the co-op president, said they would be talking to Golden city officials, as well as the state, to see if there’s funding available to help with the purchase, or to defray the cost of any rent hikes they would have to impose if they were successful.
“I’ll be honest, it’s a challenge right now,” Janet Maccubbin, Golden’s new affordable housing policy coordinator, told the residents. “There’s more demand than resources.”
Tanner understands it won’t be easy to get the money needed to buy the park, but she’s opting for optimism.
“At the end of the day,” she said, “I would regret not giving this all we’ve got.”
Tori Spelling Looks Frustrated As She Takes Dean McDermott To Get A COVID Test Amidst Split Rumors
