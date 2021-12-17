Celebrities
So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Her Cancer-Stricken Husband To Hold His Son Before Dying
How devastating.
A viral Facebook post detailing one mother’s triumphant miracle and loss within hours of each other is reminding millions of people how precious and unpredictable life really is.
Mom Haley Parke of Connecticut made the decision to have a C-section due to her husband’s cancer taking a terrible turn for the worse. The couple, who has an 18-month-old as well, welcomed their second baby into the world just hours before her husband passed away in the same hospital.
Haley shared her experience in an emotional Facebook post, detailing how her husband, Jb Parke, had been admitted to Connecticut’s Hartford Hospital in late November after experiencing complications due to his battle with cancer. A short time later, the couple learned Jb’s life expectancy had changed from months to days.
With their baby’s due-date just three weeks ahead, Haley and her doctors made the decision to induce labor early to give Jb an opportunity to meet his new son. Sadly on the morning of Dec. 2, Jb’s health began to deteriorate quickly, and Haley made the decision to have a C-section instead.
“It was either a c-section right at that moment, or Jb would not have the opportunity to meet our son,” Haley wrote. “Without a question in my mind, I said ‘Let’s go’ and we did just that. In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born.
Haley said JB’s vitals improved for just a moment as he held his newborn.
“He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest. The miracle of all this? When our baby was placed on Jb’s chest, Jb’s vitals all instantly improved.”
Haley said she was soon wheeled next to her husband, and it was there that she and their newborn son shared Jb’s final moments.
“I spent my recovery time gazing at my husband,” Haley wrote. “I was gazing at him in sadness, but in awe of his strength. He took his last breaths with our son on his chest and my hand in his hand.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Haley, her 18-month-old son Brinton and her newborn.
Rest in peace to JB, and condolences to Haley and her family.
Gwyneth Paltrow Unveils $32K Jungle Gym & $10K Chanel Sled As GOOP X-Mas Gifts For Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop holiday gift guide features some pricey and often bizarre items for the Christmas season. Check out some of the wellness guru’s recommended luxury items here!
Move over Oprah‘s Favorite Things, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s holiday gift guide is here! The Goop founder released a series of holiday gift guides on the Goop website, with a slew of carefully curated luxury goods that have definitely garnered their fair share of attention. There’s the “Ridiculous but awesome” guide which features certain goodies like a $10,500 Chanel sled (only available at Chanel boutiques) and a $36,000 “Bubble gum” play gym for kids from the luxury children’s furniture maker, Circu.
Other items on the list include an in-person Air Jordan sneaker-making class priced at $5,000, a “luxe garden hose set,” worth $307, and an almost $5,000 book on the palace of Versailles with an exclusive tour of the storied French locale. Perhaps our most favorite is the Omakase Berry, or artisanal strawberries described as “exceptionally sweet, cultivated in a first-of-its-kind vertical farm tended by bees and AI robots.” Yes, that’s really what the description is. Eleven strawberries will cost you $50.
The actress turned business mogul, 49, is known for selling outrageous items on her wellness website, which initially made headlines in January 2020 when Gwyneth introduced Goopers to a $75 “vagina” candle for that year’s gift guide. Other mind-scratching items that year included the “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle which sold for $103.
Moreover, capitalizing on the popularity of the gift guides, Gwyneth released a Mother’s Day guide earlier this year, which included a $150 vibrator necklace and a $230 scrunchie, among other things.
In addition to the outlandish items, there are a few pieces and products that are perhaps a bit more reasonably priced — or at least are not outrageously priced. There’s the All-in-One Nourishing Skincare Kit which runs for $85, a ceramic cookware set for $395, a pair of white Arizona Eva Birkenstocks for $45, and a chunky knitted weighted blanket for $250.
There are also, of course, plenty of those sexy gifts the Goop brand is known for in their The Lover’s gift guide, including the infamous vagina-scented candle, a slew of sex toys, and stylish pieces of lingerie. What will you buy this year?
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are ‘Unbreakable’ After Astroworld Tragedy: ‘It Changed Their Relationship’
According to a source close to the KarJenner clan, Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner have found ‘strength’ and ‘trust’ in each other after the devastating Astroworld events that shook Travis to his core.
Although Travis Scott, 30, has been suffering greatly after the tragedy of his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24, has remained by his side, helping him along as he deals with the aftermath. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, revealing how the tragedy has shifted his understanding of family.
“Following Astroworld, Travis woke up and realized that his career isn’t the most important thing in his life anymore. Kylie supported him, and still supports him, even though a lot of people are turning their back on him,” the source went on, sharing how the pair has “gotten so close” due to the situation. “She knows now that he loves her and that he wants to be with her and wants to be the father to their two children that she has always wanted him to be.”
Moreover, an additional source shared that Kylie and Travis’s relationship was also challenged “over the pandemic” and having one child, Stormi, 3, with another on the way, but the concert tragedy truly “tested” the couple in a new way. “[B]eing together is what is important as they find strength and trust in each other,” the insider spilled. “Through tragedy they have found a bond that seems too now be unbreakable. Which only helps what they’re both individually going through.”
Kylie first issued a statement on the tragic events days after the concert. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote via Instagram on Nov. 7. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she also said.
How ‘RHOBH’ Is Continuing Production After 3 Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
Filming has resumed for season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ — but with REAL tight protocol after three cast members tested positive for COVID-19.
The show must go on! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills suffered a serious setback this week when three of the cast members tested positive for COVID-19 — forcing production on the hit reality show to pause. However, after implementing some serious safety protocols, filming has now resumed for the upcoming season 12 and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the network is making it work to ensure everyone in the cast and crew stays safe and healthy.
“Production has strict policies in place to ensure everyone’s safety, including rigorous testing for Covid-19,” a source close to production said. “Following an industry-standard cadence of COVID testing, cast and crew must test negative for COVID-19 prior to filming. There is absolutely no exception to this.” To add, the production source assures HollywoodLife that “the entire cast is vaccinated” — meaning that the cast members who tested positive are breakthrough COVID cases.
According to a source, Lisa Rinna, 58, was the first in the cast to test positive after the ladies walked the carpet together at the 47th People’s Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica, California, on December 7. After Lisa tested positive, cast members Garcelle Beauvais, 55, and Erika Girardi, 50, also tested positive. Luckily, the remaining cast members — Kyle Richards, 52, Dorit Kemsley, 45, Sutton Stracke, 50, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, 36 — have since tested negative. According to the source, all of the cast members who tested negative for COVID-19 are back to filming their upcoming holiday plans, but with a twist. “Production has continued, individually documenting cast members who do not have the virus,” the source said, adding that the remaining cast members “are cleared to resume filming after they test negative.”
This is not the first time that production was paused due to COVID-19 concerns. In November 2020, production was halted when Kyle revealed that she and her daughter Sophia Umansky, 21, had also contracted the virus. While sharing her families seasonal Christmas card on Instagram, the brunette beauty wrote, “I love these people so much. Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken. Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.”
HollywoodLife reached out to reps for the entire cast, but have not gotten a response.
