Suspect arrested in 2016 shooting of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding
NEW ORLEANS — A suspect has been identified and charged in the 2016 shooting death of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding.
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced the arrest Thursday of 44-year-old Ernest Weatherspoon in the death of Thomas Rolfes. The 25-year-old Rolfes had come to the city on a Mother’s Day weekend to scout wedding venues with his fiancée. He was found shot to death at an intersection after leaving a bar.
Williams credited his staff, police and victim advocates with continuing to pursue the cold case until evidence led to charges and an arrest.
Rolfes had been in New Orleans with his fiancée, Elizabeth Fried, looking for a place to hold their wedding. They met there while students at Tulane.
Police say Rolfes died from a gunshot to the chest and that his wallet was missing.
St. Louis breaks today’s record for high temperature
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service reports that a record high temperature was set just after midnight today in St. Louis. A temperature of 71 degrees broke the 70-degree record set on December 16, 1889.
The record set today did not break the all-time highest temperature recorded in St. Louis for December. The highest temperature on record at St. Louis for the month of December in St. Louis is 76 degrees. That record was set on December 15, 1948.
Several other temperature records were set Wednesday in nearby towns of Columbia, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois. The warmest low temperatures broke the record by more than ten degrees across the area.
Scientists say extreme weather events and warmer temperatures are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection.
“I think we also need to stop asking the question of whether or not this event was caused by climate change,” said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. “We need to be asking, `To what extent did climate change play a role and how likely was this event to occur in the absence of climate change?’”
The unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were due in part to record high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which wouldn’t have happened without global warming, said Jeff Masters, a Yale Climate Connections meteorologist who cofounded Weather Underground.
Kirkwood woman dead after car hit tree, flipped Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – A Kirkwood woman died in a single-car crash Wednesday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) says 49-year-old Martha Wainwright died.
The crash happened at approximately 9:04 a.m. on West Adams Avenue just east of Ballas.
Officials say she was driving a 2021 Ford Mustang when she tried to pass another vehicle on a curve. The MHP says Wainwright swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control of the car and hit a tree.
The crash report says the car then returned to the road and flipped, throwing her from the car.
No other injuries were reported.
Amid Dolphins’ COVID issues, it appears RB Duke Johnson will play at home for first time with his hometown team
Duke Johnson recalls being in middle school when he would dream about playing for the hometown Miami Dolphins at the stadium that was right in his neighborhood.
Once he reached high school, he was a highly touted recruit at Miami Norland with a mindset of what he needed to do to reach every ensuing level — first the University of Miami and then a professional career in the NFL.
That kid with a dream finally may have his chance to play for the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in his seventh NFL season, after also playing there in college.
The Dolphins host the Jets on Sunday, and Johnson was the only running back on the active roster as of Thursday, after he was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Fellow running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay are among Miami’s five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“Middle school was probably the last time I thought about that,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I was a big Dolphins fan growing up, but as a kid you always want to play home, stay home. I was fortunate to go to Miami and stay home for my college career, so now I’m back.”
Johnson suited up for the Dolphins once before earlier this season, when he was a practice squad elevation — not due to COVID — the last time Miami faced the Jets, a 24-17 win at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Nov. 21. He had four carries for 18 yards, taking some key late handoffs as the Dolphins ran out the clock in the fourth quarter with a lead.
But this time, Johnson will get to play as a Dolphin at home — in the stadium that can be seen from the Dolphins’ new training complex across the street, the same way it stood over his neighborhood as a child.
“I think it really won’t hit me until the game,” said Johnson, who has been on the practice squad since October, of playing for the Dolphins for the first time at home. “Right now, I’m just taking it all in and just enjoying the moment, but I really won’t know until the game.”
Gaskin and Ahmed were confirmed to be positive tests by coach Brian Flores. Gaskin’s occurred on Friday and Ahmed on Saturday. By Monday, Lindsay was added to the COVID list, along with safety Jevon Holland. On Thursday, it was receiver Jaylen Waddle as the team voluntarily transitioned to increased COVID precautions.
Miami also has running back Patrick Laird on injured reserve after he hurt his knee in the Dec. 5 win over the New York Giants, but the Dolphins are hopeful Malcolm Brown can return off injured reserve from a quadriceps injury, since he is practicing this week. Miami has rookie Gerrid Doaks and newly signed Dexter Williams on the practice squad, available to be elevated, as well.
“Duke played in the one game against the Jets. He’s done a good job in practice,” Flores said. “He’s a professional. He’s had a lot of production in this league. He’s preparing and he always prepares as if he’s going to play. If he gets an opportunity, hopefully he’s put himself in position to take advantage of it, but that happens over the course of the week.”
Johnson has been both a rushing and receiving threat over his previous six seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans after a college career when he became the Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher. He has gone for 1,949 rushing yards, 2,829 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.
“Duke is a professional,” Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki said. “He handles himself in a really professional way. From the day he got here, he’s got experience on a couple different teams and many, many seasons in this league. He knows how to go about his business and I’m excited for his opportunity.”
Teammates have been impressed with how Johnson looks in practice.
“Duke looks really good,” center Michael Deiter said. “He’s a smart player. He’s obviously had some success. He’s a downhill runner, which you love as an O-lineman. I think he’s got a lot of potential, and I think he’s going to run really well. We have a ton of confidence in him. I hope he has a bunch of confidence in us. I’m excited to see him get more work.”
Added left tackle Liam Eichenberg: “Duke is a great player. He’s a guy that’s played for a long time. He’s been around. He understands ball very well. He sees the holes very well. A downhill guy. At the end of the day, he’s a guy that goes hard.”
Johnson has played once before at Hard Rock Stadium as a visiting NFL player, in Week 3 of the 2016 season while with the Browns. He had 10 carries for 69 yards and five receptions for 12 yards in a 30-24 loss to Miami.
Johnson was not sure, as of Wednesday, how many friends and family would come to Sunday’s game. He hasn’t had to distribute tickets to previous home games, because he hasn’t been active for them.
The Dolphins’ ground game this season averages 3.3 yards per carry, which ranks 31st of 32 NFL teams.
