Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Fails Again, Can Bulls Save The Day?
Bitcoin failed to clear the $50,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is sliding and there is a risk of more downsides below $47,000.
- Bitcoin made two attempts to clear the $49,500 resistance but failed.
- The price is now trading below $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $47,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could decline heavily if there is a clear break below the $47,500 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Tops Near $49,500
Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the $48,500 resistance zone. However, BTC failed to clear the $49,500 resistance zone. It made two attempts to clear $49,500, but there was no clear break.
As a result, there was a bearish reaction below the $48,500 level. The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $46,662 swing low to $49,512 high. It is now trading below $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin price is now trading near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $46,662 swing low to $49,512 high. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $47,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $48,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next key resistance could be $48,500. The main hurdle is still near $49,500, above which the price could attempt an upside break above the $50,000 level in the near term.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $48,500 resistance zone, it could extend decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $47,600 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $47,500 level and the trend line. If there is a downside break below the trend line, the price might dive towards the $46,500 level. The next major support is near $45,800, below which there is a risk of a sharp decline.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $47,500, followed by $46,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $48,500, $49,500 and $50,000.
Bitcoin
Former SEC Chairman, Jay Clayton Says He Believes Strongly In Crypto Technology
According to former chairman of the SEC, Jay Clayton, cryptocurrencies serve a variety of functions and are tied to a range of industries, and the SEC should regulate only those industries that are related to them.
Clayton Believes In Crypto Technology
Jay Clayton, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, was appointed to the position by ex-President Donald Trump in 2017.
Clayton frequently supported Bitcoin (BTC) as a store of value throughout his time as the SEC’s chairman. Jay discussed bitcoin and how it should be controlled in the future during an appearance with CNBC’s Squawk Box broadcast on Wednesday.
The former SEC chair stated that he is a “huge believer in crypto technology” and that the benefits of its efficiency in the financial sector and tokenization are immeasurable.
Clayton tweeted:
“I am a huge believer in this technology. The efficiency benefits in the financial system and otherwise from tokenization are immense.”
Clayton’s comments come after the current SEC head, Gary Gensler, recently stated that the watchdog has no intentions to ban cryptocurrency, but that Congress may do so. However, Gensler cautioned that cryptocurrency in its current state is akin to the wild west without proper regulation.
Related Reading | CBDCs to coexist with cash payments, according to FED Chairman Powell
When questioned if the current chairperson is imposing too many limitations on the crypto industry, Jay responded that cryptocurrencies serve a number of purposes and are linked to a variety of industries, and the SEC should only regulate those industries.
“Crypto is a wide variety of products, with a wide variety of functions, and the rules of our financial system are clear and long-standing. If you are raising capital for a project, you have to register your capital raising with SEC. If you are trading securities it has to be on a registered venue, But there are many crypto sectors like stablecoins that are not securities and outside of SEC purview.”
Feds Should Regulate Crypto Appropriately
Cryptocurrencies, according to Clayton, should be allowed, but with adequate regulation. He believes the government should be “reactive to people who are violating our well-defined laws but proactive in encouraging the adoption of this technology throughout our financial system.” according to him.
During Clayton’s tenure, a Bitcoin ETF was not approved, which will now happen in 2021 under Gary Gensler. Since then, the SEC has been chastised for rejecting spot ETF applications but allowing Bitcoin futures ETFs. “There is no basis for the position that investing in derivatives for an asset is acceptable for investors but not investing in the asset itself,” Grayscale said to SEC secretary Vanessa Countryman in a letter. Under the Administrative Protections Act, or APA, the SEC was accused of treating the two Bitcoin ETF proposals unequally.
BTC Spikes after Fed confirmed it won't change interest rates. Source: Tradingview
Related article | Why Bitcoin Is The Answer To Central Bank Monetary Madnes
Image from Shutterstock, charts from TradingView
Bitcoin
AscendEX Lists Floki Inu
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Floki Inu Token (FLOKI) under the trading pair FLOKI/USDT on AscendEX starting on Dec 17 at 2 p.m. UTC.
Floki Inu is a movement token inspired by Elon Musk’s pet dog, aptly named “Floki.”
Valhalla, Floki Inu’s flagship utility product and 3D blockchain metaverse game, aims to implement upgradeable on-chain NFT interactions in a play-to-earn environment, ultimately rewarding players for interacting and playing in the metaverse.
The economy of Valhalla, the world in which the game takes place, runs on the FLOKI token. In order to acquire new items, including potions and crystals, players can purchase or trade utilizing FLOKI. A portion of the FLOKI spent on items is directed to the Valhalla treasury.
Due to a strategic partnership with Shopping.io (SPI), FLOKI is able to feature additional utility value. Users can now use FLOKI tokens to purchase items from Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Home Depot, Etsy, and eventually AliExpress, all through the SPI platform.
FLOKI tokens are available cross-chain on both the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance Smart Chain. The token has a maximum supply of 10 trillion, with about 9.19T tokens in circulation. There is a three percent tax on every purchase and sale, which is distributed to the treasury to further develop the project, partnerships, and charitable initiatives.
Floki Inu plans to create awareness and drive mainstream adoption by leveraging the power of memes and marketing. Thanks to FLOKI’s tokenomics, the treasury is healthily funded and allows the team to develop additional robust utility projects. More importantly, Floki Inu is able to market its brand aggressively, ultimately creating mainstream awareness about $FLOKI, the project’s goals, and the innovative utility projects being built by the development team.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to futures and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
About Floki Inu
FLOKI isn’t your average cryptocurrency. It is the people’s cryptocurrency. A movement. By combining the power of memes with real utility and charitability, FLOKI gives power and opportunity to the people — to the underdogs — instead of venture capitalists and hedge funds. FLOKI aims to be the most known and most used cryptocurrency in the world.
For more information and updates, please visit:
This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin
Algorand, Solana, And More Lead List Of Biggest Losing Altcoins
Altcoins like Algorand and Solana have recorded some of the highest losses following the market crash. This has been apparent in the performances of these digital assets in the past week. While the market at large had experienced dips, Algorand, Solana, and Hedera had led the pack for the worst performing coins for last week.
Altcoins Suffer Massive Losses
The crash which started with the top coin, Bitcoin, had inadvertently spilled over onto altcoins. Most had suffered greatly with the highest losses being recorded across digital assets such as Algorand and Solana. These cryptocurrencies had all recorded at least 20% price drops in the space of a week and even higher losses across monthly records.
Related Reading | Bitcoin, Ether Spike After Fed Announce No Change To Interest Rates
Algorand had seen the highest losses with a 24.8% total loss for last week that brought its price to $1.35. The total losses for the month came out to 35.5%. Solana suffered losses of 20.3% in the same one-week time frame, along with 36% losses for the month. Hedera recorded 20.1% losses on the week-long scale, marking the lowest of the three but saw the highest losses on a monthly average with a 49.2% loss.
Algorand and Solana record highest losses | Source: Arcane Research
BNB also suffered alongside fellow altcoins, as did Ethereum. According to Arcane Research, BNB recorded an 11% loss for the week while Ethereum saw a 14% total loss, underperforming Bitcoin for the week.
The top three worst-performing coins were noted to be Layer1 tokens, which may suggest that Layer1s are beginning to taper off in their outperformance of the market. However, the dip has been market-wide and may only be temporary.
Bitcoin Not Much Better Off
The altcoins had suffered much more than bitcoin for the week but bitcoin itself had not recorded the best performance either. The digital asset which had been on a streak for the last month had suddenly reached a roadblock, struggling to break through $50,000 once again. Bitcoin had lost 8% of its total value over the same seven-day timeframe. Lesser than its altcoins counterparts but still significant nonetheless.
Related Reading | This Bitcoin Morning Star Could Brighten The Bullish Narrative In A Flash
Bitcoin outperformed Ethereum for the week, once again claiming dominance over the number 2 cryptocurrency in the market. Ethereum’s drop below $4,000 this past week helps to place bitcoin solidly above it in terms of performance.
The top three coins by market cap, namely BTC, ETH, and BNB, all had a negative week, all dropping below key resistance points. This comes on the back of massive sell-offs that have been recorded in the market in the past weeks, sending the value of cryptocurrencies all across the market plummeting.
BTC struggling at $48K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Investment U, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
