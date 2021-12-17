Connect with us

Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson's Paternity Suit
By Sandra Rose 

ROGER / BACKGRID

A Texas judge has dismissed a paternity lawsuit filed by Tristan Thompson against Maralee Nichols — which he filed in response to her lawsuit against him in California.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that both Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, testified via a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Page Six reported that the case was sealed online after the Sacramento Kings star sought a gag order against Nichols.
 
Nichols claims she gave birth to Thompson’s son in December 2021 following a torrid 5-month relationship with the NBA star.

“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, [Thompson and Nichols allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” Us Weekly‘s source said.

Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompsons Paternity Suit

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

However, Thompson, through his attorneys, disputes the timeline. Thompson claims he had sexual intercourse with Nichols twice on his birthday — March 13 — in a Houston hotel room.

He asked the court to move Nichols’ suit from California to Houston, where she owns property.

But the judge dismissed his suit and said the case should be heard in California where Nichols allegedly birthed the child and where she currently resides.

Thompson has demanded a paternity test, but Nichols has yet to comply. She filed for child support earlier this year, before the baby was allegedly born.

Celebrities

Adele & Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game In Los Angeles As Romance Heats Up — Photo

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Adele & Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game In Los Angeles As Romance Heats Up — Photo
And the award for Sports Couple of the Year goes to…Adele and Rich Paul! The lovebirds, who usually sit courtside at an NBA game, decided to catch some NFL action while snuggling in their private box.

It wasn’t the kind of “football” that British-born Adele was used to, but the 33-year-old singer looked like she was having a good time during the Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday (Dec. 16). After all, Adele’s date for the evening was her boyfriend, Rich Paul. As the game played out, the camera turned to Rich, 40, and Adele in their private box. In photos taken of the moment, Adele sits wearing a black facemask while tenderly holding Rich’s hand as he talks with someone offscreen. Both wore jackets because it was another chilly night in southern California. Sadly, it got a lot colder for Chargers fans, and they lost 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. ‘

While the Chargers losing was no laughing matter for LA fans, there was a moment of hilarity during the game. When the camera panned to Adele and Rich in the private box, it also showed Jay-Z and marketing/businessman Maverick Carter. Both Maverick and Rich are close friends with LeBron James – Rich is actually LeBron’s agent – and both got snubbed by the camera. While the broadcast pointed at Jay-Z and Adele, there was no mention of Rich and Maverick, and LeBron, who was watching the game, roasted ESPN for it. “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????” he tweeted sarcastically.

( Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Less than a week before their football date night, Adele took a moment to celebrate Rich for a major collaboration. Rich’s KLUTCH Sports group – the agency representing LeBron, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, and more – teamed up with New Balance on a 550 collaboration. The capsule collection included a 550 sneaker with “a cream base and hues of blue included as a way to inspire kids that their dreams can come true,” per WWD. After the launch, Adele shared a photo of the New Balance 550s to her Instagram Story, along with a message: “Congratulations!”

1639752854 809 Adele Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game
(Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Rich and Adele have been together for a few months now, and in some Hollywood circles, this means it’s time to be on a “ring watch.” However, Adele – who just reached a point of closure on her 2019 split from Simon Konecki with the release of her album, 30 – is in “zero rush” to get engaged, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Right now, these two are enjoying the dating life, and while they’d welcome the idea of marriage, they’re “currently happy with where things are at this moment.”

Celebrities

When Khloe Kardashian Learned of Tristan's Alleged 3rd Child

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Here's When Khloe Kardashian Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Alleged Third Child, Plus How Their Relationship is Today
How did Khloe Kardashian find out that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had allegedly fathered a third child?

While some have assumed the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had learned about the NBA star’s supposed son through the media, along with the rest of the world, an insider is speaking out about when Tristan actually informed her about his relationship with Maralee Nichols.

“Khloe didn’t find out about the baby from social media. Tristan told Khloe when media outlets began started digging and officially calling his team for comment,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on December 10. “He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her.”

“Khloe has moved on and her focus has remained [on] coparenting with Tristan,” the source continued. “They broke up months ago and she recognizes he isn’t going to change.”

Earlier this month, after engaging in an affair with Tristan and later filing a paternity suit against him, Maralee gave birth to a baby boy.

As fans know, Tristan already shares a five-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, and a three-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe.

Although Khloe and Tristan had gotten back together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the many past accusations of cheating aimed at the professional athlete, they called it quits on their reconciliation in August — around the time that Maralee filed her lawsuit against him, requesting both child support and pregnancy costs.

Amid the lawsuit, Maralee claimed Tristan allegedly texted her, saying he would not “be involved” in the child’s life and claiming that due to his impending retirement, she wouldn’t be getting much financial assistance from him.

“If you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the reported message read. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

According to a separate source, who spoke to PEOPLE on December 9, Khloe and Tristan are “focused on co-parenting True” post-split

“Khloe is moving on,” the source said. “Tristan and Khloe have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them.”

Another source previously told the outlet that Khloe’s friends have continuously encouraged her against engaging in a romantic relationship with Tristan due to his past scandals. However, “because she always believed that he would change,” she did her best to keep her family together for True’s sake.

Celebrities

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Twins Look So Grown Up In Rare Photos For 4th Birthday

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Anna & Enrique
Enrique Iglesias’ longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, shared the most adorable new photos of their twins Nicholas and Lucy on their 4th birthday.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s children are growing up so fast! The couple’s twins Lucy and Nicholas turned 4 on Thursday, December 16, and Anna, 40, commemorated the special day on Instagram by sharing new photos of both kids. The former tennis star dedicated a separate post to each of the twins, and wrote, “4! ❤️” in both captions. Lucy looked like her mother’s mini-me in the photos, while the pics of Nicholas show that he’s become a spitting image of Enrique, 46.

Anna’s tribute to Lucy featured two adorable images of the 4-year-old. The first was of Lucy rocking a princess dress with a big smile on her face at the park, while the second photo showed her playing in her room. Nicholas, meanwhile, looked so dang cute cheesing for the camera in a Mickey Mouse shirt in the first image that Anna shared of her son. In the second, he looked so handsome in a white button up shirt and pants while staring off into the distance sitting in a big red chair. Enrique gushed over his kids by leaving heart emojis in the comments section of both posts. So sweet!

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova (Photo: WOW MEDIA / BACKGRID)

Enrique and Anna are also proud parents to daughter Mary, who turns 2 next month. Since Mary’s birth, the couple have been posting the sweetest footage of all three of their kids bonding together, including when they went for a joyride in a toy car in September. In an interview with PEOPLE last March, Enrique said his older twins love being older siblings to their younger sister.

“They actually love it,” the Spanish pop star said. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’ “

