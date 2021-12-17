Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

How did Khloe Kardashian find out that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had allegedly fathered a third child?

While some have assumed the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had learned about the NBA star’s supposed son through the media, along with the rest of the world, an insider is speaking out about when Tristan actually informed her about his relationship with Maralee Nichols.

“Khloe didn’t find out about the baby from social media. Tristan told Khloe when media outlets began started digging and officially calling his team for comment,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on December 10. “He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her.”

“Khloe has moved on and her focus has remained [on] coparenting with Tristan,” the source continued. “They broke up months ago and she recognizes he isn’t going to change.”

Earlier this month, after engaging in an affair with Tristan and later filing a paternity suit against him, Maralee gave birth to a baby boy.

As fans know, Tristan already shares a five-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, and a three-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe.

Although Khloe and Tristan had gotten back together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the many past accusations of cheating aimed at the professional athlete, they called it quits on their reconciliation in August — around the time that Maralee filed her lawsuit against him, requesting both child support and pregnancy costs.

Amid the lawsuit, Maralee claimed Tristan allegedly texted her, saying he would not “be involved” in the child’s life and claiming that due to his impending retirement, she wouldn’t be getting much financial assistance from him.

“If you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the reported message read. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

According to a separate source, who spoke to PEOPLE on December 9, Khloe and Tristan are “focused on co-parenting True” post-split

“Khloe is moving on,” the source said. “Tristan and Khloe have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them.”

Another source previously told the outlet that Khloe’s friends have continuously encouraged her against engaging in a romantic relationship with Tristan due to his past scandals. However, “because she always believed that he would change,” she did her best to keep her family together for True’s sake.