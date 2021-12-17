Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

The good news for the Chicago Bears — or at least for their fans — is only four games remain in the season. That gives everyone involved the chance to mentally turn the page to 2022. But before that can happen, our writers weigh in on four timely topics.

1. After nine starts, Justin Fields’ rookie season can best be described as ______.

Brad Biggs: Tantalizing.

Fields has shown flashes of how his superior athletic ability makes him such a dangerous quarterback. He possesses all the tools — a good arm, good-sized frame and elite mobility. It’s about putting together the total package, a process that sometimes can be slow and certainly has been more disjointed than the Bears would have liked this season. The statistical production, when judged against other rookie quarterbacks, is not encouraging. The sample size remains small, and it would not be surprising if the Bears believe a new coaching staff can help unlock his immense potential. But Fields has struggled to perform consistently from one game to the next, one quarter to the next and sometimes one play to the next. The Bears remain super high on his potential. They have to — that is the position they are in. With some good fortune and Fields’ hard work — and his commitment is not in question — things will turn a corner in 2022.

Colleen Kane: Incomplete.

I’m eager to see how Fields fares over the final four games, and hopefully then we can get a better assessment of where he stands. Fields had promising moments against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, so his injured ribs and subsequent 2½-game absence came at an inopportune time. He said he played through pain — and at only about 90% — in his return against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, when he also was playing behind rookie Teven Jenkins getting his first NFL snaps at left tackle. So with another week of recovery (though not necessarily a better situation at tackle because of injuries and COVID-19 issues), Fields could make more strides, especially considering the defenses the Bears are playing over the final month. If Fields can show more consistency, fewer big mistakes resulting in turnovers and more of his exciting playmaking ability, he could end his rookie season with an optimistic outlook.

Dan Wiederer: Predictably inconsistent.

It seems like just about every game Fields provides a handful of “Wow!” moments that allow Bears fans to justify their giddiness over his potential. But the Bears are 2-7 with Fields as their starting quarterback, and the rookie’s 69.3 passer rating ranks 30th among qualified passers and third among the five rookies who were drafted in the first round, ahead of Trevor Lawrence (68.9) and Zach Wilson (65.3). With four games left in his first season, Fields hasn’t been rattled mentally or shown any troubling signs that his emergence as a dependable starter won’t eventually come. And those occasional flashes of brilliance as both a runner and a passer are tantalizing. But Fields also has yet to put together a complete four-quarter performance to signal that he is, without question, a star in the making. This is life on the rookie roller coaster.

2. The idea of the Bears making major changes before the regular season ends is ______.

Biggs: Overblown.

I don’t think getting a one- or two-week head start on the search for a new coach will be the difference between the Bears finding the right one or not — if the team decides to part ways with Matt Nagy after four seasons. It won’t do the Bears any good if they are considering making more moves than just at head coach — a general manager would need to be in place to hire a coach, right? The NFL is not approving early interview requests for GM candidates.

Kane: More interesting given the NFL’s new rule on interviewing coaching candidates.

NFL owners voted this year to allow teams to begin interviewing head coaching candidates on other teams two weeks early — sending interview requests starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 28 — if they have either fired their current coach or let him know he won’t be returning. For the Bears, that window opens two days after they play the Seahawks in Seattle. It puts the Bears, who never have fired a coach in-season, in an interesting situation if they plan to fire Matt Nagy, as many expect. Beyond whether they should disrupt the final two games of Fields’ rookie season — and yes, that can be argued as a positive or a negative — there’s another major question. If they do decide to get a jump on the hiring process, who would be doing the interviews? Bears Chairman George McCaskey would have to decide if he is keeping general manager Ryan Pace and allowing him to hire the next coach. Or will they wait the extra two weeks to lend clarity on the state of the entire organization? The clock is ticking on that decision.

Wiederer: Plausible but still iffy.

A new league rule incentivizes teams to start their coaching searches earlier than in past years, with assistants from other teams available to be interviewed for open head coaching positions in Weeks 17 and 18. So if the Bears want to jump-start that process, they could relieve Nagy of his duties this month and begin to cast lines for possible replacements. But the big question still hanging out there: If the team already has decided to move on from Nagy, who will be at the controls of the next coaching search? Pace in his current role as general manager? Pace with oversight from a npaew team president? A new president and a new GM? The Bears face so many big-picture questions that it’s difficult to forecast what McCaskey’s ultimate move will be.

3. The decline of the defense this season has been ______.

Biggs: Predictable.

The Bears defense has taken a step back each year removed from the Vic Fangio era. It regressed in each season under Chuck Pagano and has gotten worse this season under Sean Desai. The Bears lost their best position coach, Jay Rodgers (defensive line), last offseason, and Desai was forced to work with a group of cornerbacks that included one good player in Jaylon Johnson and too many question marks. Add in some injuries at all three levels of the defense and it’s easy to see why the defense is struggling. It’s going to take some major work for the Bears to become a top-10 unit again.

Kane: A product of a bad plan at a key position and injuries.

Pace gambled when he decided to go into the 2021 season with inexperienced players Kindle Vildor at cornerback and Marqui Christian and Duke Shelley at nickel. Salary-cap issues prompted Pace to release veterans Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine in the offseason, and the Bears have paid the price. It’s also obvious that when Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks aren’t on the field, the Bears defense loses a lot of its bite, and both have missed six games. Add in injuries of varying degrees to Eddie Jackson, Danny Trevathan, Jermiah Attaochu and most recently Roquan Smith and DeAndre Houston-Carson, and the Bears’ depth has been seriously tested. The 2018 Bears defense feels like a long way off. At least Robert Quinn has had a fun season, Smith has continued to play well and Johnson provides a shred of hope for the future. Otherwise, the defense’s situation would feel very dark.

Wiederer: Disappointing.

That “Takeaway Bucket” the Bears introduced over the offseason has collected cobwebs. They haven’t recorded multiple takeaways in a game since Week 4 and rank tied for 29th in the NFL with 11 turnovers forced. They also rank 24th in points allowed (25.5 ppg), and in six games against teams currently in NFC playoff position, they have surrendered at least 30 points five times. Sure, injuries have been a significant factor with Mack and Hicks in particular missing a combined 13 games. But the Bears knew they likely would have to lean on their defense this season, and that unit hasn’t provided nearly enough stability.

4. Allen Robinson’s 2021 production dip has been



___

Biggs: Stunning.

And it’s maybe the greatest example of why this passing offense — for a variety of reasons — is broken. The wheels didn’t fall off. The Bears dropped the transmission. Robinson’s skills haven’t declined. He’s 28. He was super productive playing with Mitch Trubisky and Blake Bortles, among others. Bortles has been bouncing in and out of the league, and Trubisky is no longer a starter. For Robinson not to be able to put up at least solid production with Fields and Andy Dalton is alarming. Everyone is to blame — the quarterbacks, the coaches, the offensive line, the whole thing. Robinson could have been better in certain situations too. But he’s still a big-time offensive weapon, and the Bears can’t even use him to their advantage. Now he’s sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kane: Unexpected and disappointing.

In his previous two seasons, Robinson was consistently the best thing about the Bears offense. So it has been puzzling to watch his decline in production this season: 32 catches for 353 yards and a touchdown. His 11 yards per catch is the lowest in his career, and his 57.1% catch rate is the worst of his time in Chicago after reaching a career high of 67.5% in 2020. Several factors have contributed to the decline, including new quarterbacks Dalton and Fields, an offense that continues to be among the NFL’s worst and three missed games with a hamstring injury. When asked about Robinson’s lack of production against the Packers — two catches in six targets for 14 yards — Nagy said there were plays called for Robinson and Darnell Mooney that didn’t go their way for various reasons. Robinson deserves a share of the blame, but there seems to be a lot at play. In any event, unless he breaks out over the next four games, it will be a disappointing way for Robinson to end his tenure in Chicago.

Wiederer: Confounding.

After averaging six catches and 74 yards per game with 18 total touchdowns in his first three seasons as a Bear, Robinson is averaging three catches and 35 yards per game this season with only one score. It hasn’t helped that the Bears have again been riding the quarterback carousel and still have the league’s least productive passing attack — by a wide margin. But with Robinson playing on the franchise tag, the statistical regression has been especially alarming. Given his seven-season track record before this, it’s laughable to think his skill set suddenly went off the cliff. And the frustrated assertions in some pockets of the fan base that Robinson has checked out or is going through the motions feels like misdirected anger. The Bears’ consistent inability to get their best offensive player more involved is bothersome — and most aggravating to Robinson himself. Robinson has plenty left in his tank and is almost certainly headed elsewhere in 2022. It would be interesting to have a time machine to see what happens over the next three or four years to add clarity to this situation. But many around the league expect a quick resurgence for Robinson.

