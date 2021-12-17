News
TikTok school threats prompt call for parents to talk to kids: Here’s how
(NEXSTAR) – Law enforcement and schools nationwide are on high alert amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday.
Authorities and school administrators in several states, including Missouri, say they have been made aware of a social media challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Dec. 17. So far, police departments and school districts are calling the threat unfounded.
According to statements from schools and police departments in multiple states across the country, the posts to TikTok and other social media platforms have not originated in their communities and do not refer to specific schools but are instead part of a “nationwide trend.”
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Missouri — including the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Bethalto Police Department, and the Maries County Sheriff’s Office — said there will be an increased police presence at schools in their communities.
“Social media is a powerful tool that has the potential to influence individuals, however, those influences are not always appropriate,” the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “It is important that the public understand that vigilance in reporting potential threats is necessary for the safety of the public and our schools.”
The Bethalto Police Department warned people that “there is nothing funny about making this type of threat or spending years in prison for a challenge.”
“Remember it won’t be the person who challenged you to make the threat that goes to jail it will be you,” the department posted on Facebook.
TikTok released a statement Thursday which reads, “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”
Other districts and law enforcement agencies are also encouraging parents to talk to their children about the threats. It can be a difficult conversation, but the American Psychological Association offers a few tips on how to go about it.
First, they suggest leading with listening. You may want to start out by asking your child what they’ve heard about what’s going on at school. You should answer your children’s questions honestly, suggests the APA, while making sure they know they are safe.
“Parents should acknowledge to children that bad things do happen, but also reassure them with the information that many people are working to keep them safe, including their parents, teachers and local police,” says the APA.
If your child has any information on a threat, be sure to share that information with law enforcement. In many cases, that can be done anonymously.
Finally, the APA tells parents to keep an eye out for warning signs their kids may need additional help.
“Such indicators could be a change in the child’s school performance, changes in relationships with peers and teachers, excessive worry, school refusal, sleeplessness, nightmares, headaches or stomachaches, or loss of interest in activities that the child used to enjoy.”
Making false threats of terrorism is a crime that can carry long prison sentences in many states. Parents may want to emphasize the consequences of spreading such rumors with their children.
As a precaution, some schools like Gilroy High School in California have canceled classes for Friday. Others like Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs and Granite High School in Salt Lake City will have an increased police presence during the day, according to local reports.
Couple robbed after flying to St. Louis to buy vehicle off Facebook
ST. LOUIS – A Facebook sale went wrong after police say there was a robbery during the attempted sale of a vehicle.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they were called to the 9000 block of Riverview Blvd Wednesday afternoon after a couple say they were robbed. The pair told police they flew to St. Louis from Salinas, California on behalf of their employer to buy a semi truck he had seen on Facebook.
The victims told police they met the seller at the 600 block of Chain of Rocks. The pair say that is when the suspect approached the male suspect and tried to take his backpack unsuccessfully.
The police say the suspect then lifted his shirt to reveal a knife in his waistband.
The male victim saw the knife, took off his backpack full of money, and gave it to the suspect.
Police say the suspect then ran off. The victims were not injured.
Several people jump from Granite City apartments during fatal fire
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Three people died and four others were injured after an apartment fire in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Some of the residents had to jump from the building to save their lives.
First responders were called to the intersection of East 23rd Street and Kate Street at around 12:45 pm for the apartment fire. Several people had jumped from the second story of the building.
There were 15 people who got out of the seven-unit building. Only two of them were children. None of them are in critical condition.
Joseph Marshall, who lives in the building, told FOX 2 that the second and third floors have extensive smoke damage. He was related to several people who live in the building and several of them were injured during the escape.
“The third floor, which is where my oldest son lives, they had to jump out the windows and got broken bones out of it,” said Marshall.
He said all their belongings were destroyed in the fire.
“Right at Christmas, lost everything. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Joseph Marshall. “I know everyone lost everything in the building. Nothing has been saved. All of our clothing, sentimental pictures, everything.”
The Illinois State Firemarshalls office will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Firefighters have not yet determined where the fire started in the building. The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families are notified of the deaths.
Pedestrian hit by driver on I-70 in Wheat Ridge dies Thursday night
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Wheat Ridge on Thursday night, police said.
The collision happened at eastbound Interstate 70 and Harlan Street, according to a 6:40 p.m. tweet.
Police said the highway was shut down in both directions and that drivers should avoid the area if possible. An investigation is ongoing.
WRPD is on scene investigating an auto/ped at EB I-70 at Harlen. Traffic is backed up, please take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bf0IPDm5mb
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 17, 2021
Meanwhile a five-vehicle crash happened eastbound on I-70 at Colorado 58, police said in a 6:43 p.m. tweet. The five-vehicle crash also shut down the highway in both directions. Alternate routes are advised if possible. An investigation is underway.
