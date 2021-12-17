Celebrities
Tori Spelling Looks Frustrated As She Takes Dean McDermott To Get A COVID Test Amidst Split Rumors
Tori Spelling looked rather agitated as she sat in her car while hubby Dean McDermott got a COVID test on Dec. 15.
Tori Spelling, 48, took her husband Dean McDermott, 55, to a COVID testing site on Wednesday, December 15, amidst rumors that the couple are heading towards a split. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star looked very frustrated in photos, which can be seen HERE, of she and Dean sitting in the car before he got tested for the virus. Tori could be seen with an annoyed look on her face as she turned her head away from her husband of 15 years to look out the window. At one point in the car, Tori and Dean reportedly had “an animated conversation” with each other.
Tori looked to be done up in a full face of makeup to drive her hubby to the COVID testing site. Dean, meanwhile, could be seen in the pics dressed in a gray hoodie, black sweat pants and Nike slippers. He also had on a white hat, glasses, and a dark green mask. During the excursion, Dean also made a pitstop at a nearby 7-Eleven, where he purchased several items.
For months now, there’s been numerous instances that indicate Tori and Dean’s marriage may be at its end. Most recently, Tori left her husband out of their family’s 2021 Christmas card, which only featured the actress and their five children. Prior to that, Tori was snapped moving boxes out of her home on Nov. 4 and was spotted at a lawyer’s office holding onto a clipboard outside on October 18. Tori hasn’t addressed the split rumors, and when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Oct. 26, she even refused to answer guest host Whitney Cummings‘ question about the state of her marriage.
Amidst the breakup speculation, a source told HollywoodLife that while Tori and Dean do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet,” the longtime couple are “not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.” The insider also confirmed the couple “are 100% going to raise these kids together,” which explains why the entire family of seven got dinner together in late November.
“She knows that they need to keep things as mellow as possible for the sake of the kids,” the Tori and Dean source added. “They both know they need to co-parent and right now they are.”
Celebrities
Lil Durk Surprises Fans By Teaming Up With Morgan Wallen For New Song After Racism Scandal
Nearly one year after video surfaced of Morgan Wallen saying the N-word, the country singer has teamed up with rapper Lil Durk for a new song, ‘Broadway Girls,’ to the surprise of many fans.
Morgan Wallen’s unexpected collaboration with Lil Durk is here. On Dec. 17, the guys released their new song, “Broadway Girls,” providing a new country/rap collaboration for fans. However, considering Morgan was involved in a major racism controversy at the beginning of 2021, Lil Durk’s decision to team up with him came as quite a surprise to fans. Overall, though, the song has been getting some positive reviews from listeners. While some are frustrated with Lil Durk for choosing to collaborate with Morgan, others love the way that their very different sounds have come together.
Morgan made headlines at the end of Jan. 2021 when TMZ published a video of him screaming the N-word while outside his Nashville home with friends. Although Morgan apologized for his actions, his music was dropped from various radio stations and streaming services for different lengths of time. He was also deemed ineligible for any awards at the ACM Awards in April 2021.
After spending many months out of the public eye, Morgan returned for an interview on Good Morning America in July. During the sit down, he revealed that his inexcusable behavior came during a “72-hour bender,” which led him to spend 30 days in rehab after the controversy. He admitted to being “ignorant” about his use of the N-word, and said that he had spent time with members of the Black Music Action Coalition and more similar agencies to gain perspective about how wrong his actions were.
Despite the scandal, though, Morgan’s music sales still thrived, and he donated half a million dollars to various organizations, including BMAC. He returned to country radio with a new single, “Sand In My Boots” in August 2021. In mid-November, Morgan announced a tour for 2022, playing arenas and amphitheaters throughout the United States. The tour begins in February in Evansville, Indiana and doesn’t wrap up until the end of September in Los Angeles.
Celebrities
Rihanna Slays In Fuzzy Green Bra & Matching Sweats From Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line — Photos
Rihanna is a saucy little Grinch for the holidays! The Savage x Fenty founder showed off some ‘holiday goodies’ in a recent Instagram, looking adorable in a fuzzy green matching set from her line.
How Rihanna stole Christmas! The Savage x Fenty founder, 33, showed off an adorable yet utterly sexy Grinch-style fuzzy green set on Thursday, sharing two photos to her Instagram with the items from her lingerie line on display. “[I]t’s cozy grinch season 💚,” the “Love on the Brain” singer wrote in her caption, promoting the “holiday goodies” from her line and looking absolutely stunning in the process.
The Barbados native showed off her stellar bod in the set, which included a bikini-style bra top and matching cozy pants. While posing pin-up style, Rihanna smiled at the camera and showed off her fresh-faced, warm-but-not-too-much makeup, sporting numerous gorgeous braids in the process.
This isn’t the first time Rihanna has shared some “holiday goodies” from her popular lingerie line. In November, she dropped a Tagged by Savage Collection campaign and featured two photos of herself in incredibly sexy purple lingerie. For the shoot, she wore a halter-style bra with a cutout in the middle and lacy fabric up the sides. She also sported matching, lacy underwear and a sexy lace garter to hold up sheer purple tights.
For her glam, RiRi wore blunt bangs, with her hair styled long and straight in a half-up, half-down style and also wore fierce, dark eye makeup with a cat eye and bold lips. “Holiday szn about to be xtra AF,” she captioned the photos on her Instagram, along with the hashtag #TisTheSavage.
Celebrities
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kills Off [SPOILER] In Devastating Death Scene
There was one ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scene that made every fan burst into tears. One of the people closest to Peter Parker was killed by the Green Goblin. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Not everyone was going to make it out of Spider-Man: No Way Home alive. The stakes are higher than ever in Tom Holland’s third standalone movie as the beloved web-slinger. When the villains from past Spider-Man movies find themselves in Peter Parker’s world, Peter faces his biggest threats yet.
The villain who cuts out a piece of Peter Parker’s heart is none other than the Green Goblin. Peter is determined to cure the villains so they don’t go back to their worlds and die. Despite his efforts, Green Goblin turns on him, which causes the other villains to do the same except for Doc Ock.
Peter and Green Goblin get into a brutal fight. It looks like Green Goblin may end up killing Peter when Aunt May saves the day. Aunt May protects Peter when he’s trying to recover from the savage blows, but Green Goblin refuses to let up. He clips Aunt May with a glider and throws a pumpkin bomb at her. Peter tries to catch it, but he’s unsuccessful.
At first, it seems as if Aunt May is OK. She tells Peter that she’s fine, but she sounds weak. “With great power there must come great responsibility,” she says to Peter before collapsing.
Aunt May dies in Peter Parker’s arms. He is absolutely devastated over her death and breaks down into tears. Peter pleads with Aunt May to wake up. She is the only family he has left. Tom Holland’s performance in this scene is astounding.
Happy rolls up just after Aunt May’s death. He looks at Peter and knows exactly what’s happened. The scene is absolutely gut-wrenching. In the wake of Aunt May’s death, Peter is beside himself. He no longer wants to help the villains. He doesn’t feel like he has anything else to fight for now that May is gone. It isn’t under MJ and Ned introduce him to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire versions of Spider-Man that Peter gets that spark to be a hero back. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.
