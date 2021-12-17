Celebrities
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are ‘Unbreakable’ After Astroworld Tragedy: ‘It Changed Their Relationship’
According to a source close to the KarJenner clan, Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner have found ‘strength’ and ‘trust’ in each other after the devastating Astroworld events that shook Travis to his core.
Although Travis Scott, 30, has been suffering greatly after the tragedy of his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24, has remained by his side, helping him along as he deals with the aftermath. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, revealing how the tragedy has shifted his understanding of family.
“Following Astroworld, Travis woke up and realized that his career isn’t the most important thing in his life anymore. Kylie supported him, and still supports him, even though a lot of people are turning their back on him,” the source went on, sharing how the pair has “gotten so close” due to the situation. “She knows now that he loves her and that he wants to be with her and wants to be the father to their two children that she has always wanted him to be.”
Moreover, an additional source shared that Kylie and Travis’s relationship was also challenged “over the pandemic” and having one child, Stormi, 3, with another on the way, but the concert tragedy truly “tested” the couple in a new way. “[B]eing together is what is important as they find strength and trust in each other,” the insider spilled. “Through tragedy they have found a bond that seems too now be unbreakable. Which only helps what they’re both individually going through.”
Kylie first issued a statement on the tragic events days after the concert. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote via Instagram on Nov. 7. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she also said.
How ‘RHOBH’ Is Continuing Production After 3 Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
Filming has resumed for season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ — but with REAL tight protocol after three cast members tested positive for COVID-19.
The show must go on! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills suffered a serious setback this week when three of the cast members tested positive for COVID-19 — forcing production on the hit reality show to pause. However, after implementing some serious safety protocols, filming has now resumed for the upcoming season 12 and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the network is making it work to ensure everyone in the cast and crew stays safe and healthy.
“Production has strict policies in place to ensure everyone’s safety, including rigorous testing for Covid-19,” a source close to production said. “Following an industry-standard cadence of COVID testing, cast and crew must test negative for COVID-19 prior to filming. There is absolutely no exception to this.” To add, the production source assures HollywoodLife that “the entire cast is vaccinated” — meaning that the cast members who tested positive are breakthrough COVID cases.
According to a source, Lisa Rinna, 58, was the first in the cast to test positive after the ladies walked the carpet together at the 47th People’s Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica, California, on December 7. After Lisa tested positive, cast members Garcelle Beauvais, 55, and Erika Girardi, 50, also tested positive. Luckily, the remaining cast members — Kyle Richards, 52, Dorit Kemsley, 45, Sutton Stracke, 50, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, 36 — have since tested negative. According to the source, all of the cast members who tested negative for COVID-19 are back to filming their upcoming holiday plans, but with a twist. “Production has continued, individually documenting cast members who do not have the virus,” the source said, adding that the remaining cast members “are cleared to resume filming after they test negative.”
This is not the first time that production was paused due to COVID-19 concerns. In November 2020, production was halted when Kyle revealed that she and her daughter Sophia Umansky, 21, had also contracted the virus. While sharing her families seasonal Christmas card on Instagram, the brunette beauty wrote, “I love these people so much. Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken. Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.”
HollywoodLife reached out to reps for the entire cast, but have not gotten a response.
Kendra Wilkinson Reveals How Real Estate Career Helped Her Get Out Of A ‘Very Lost Place’
Kendra Wilkinson feels ‘excited’ as she pursues her passion for real estate on her new discovery+ reality show, ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’.
Kendra Wilkinson was in a “very lost place” before she decided to switch careers. Thankfully, the 36-year-old star has since found a passion for real estate which she explores in her new discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood. The reality TV star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how she transitioned into such a new industry.
“It was a couple years of trying to figure out my life,” the blonde beauty said. “I didn’t think reality TV was coming back and I didn’t think fame was an option anymore. So I started to hang up my cleats, I kind of retired reality TV. I was in a very lost place and I took a couple years to get on my feet and start real estate.”
The former Girls Next Door star is no stranger to iconic Hollywood homes. Now, as a newly minted real estate agent, she must prove she has the hustle to make it in the intensely competitive Los Angeles real estate market. “I got into real estate for so many reasons,” the Kendra on Top alum shared. “I should’ve chosen it a little earlier to be honest with you. But the time aligned to commit to it and learn it and to enter it with the most amazing, most professional real estate brokers out there.”
The mom-of-two explained how she discovered the love for her newfound passion. “Who doesn’t have a passion for homes and real estate, before and afters, fixing up, and house hunters,” Kendra said. “It’s fun to enter someone else’s home and to be a part of the business. To learn how to stage, design, and sell the property and create some new friendships. This is a new life for me. It’s all working out for me and the kids right now.”
“Kendra Sells Hollywood is so much different than my last 13 years on TV. This time I actually have a job,” she laughed. “Before my job was to film a reality show but now I actually have a job. My show documents me entering the business, learning the business, learning who my partners are, and getting to know my new life.”
Follow Kendra’s journey on Kendra Sells Hollywood on discovery+ as she navigates the Los Angeles’ luxury real estate market.
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sheer Lace Pantsuit & Corset Top Outside ‘Late Night’ In NYC
Priyanka Chopra looked sexy and stunning in an all-black, sheer lace look on Thursday, gearing up to tape for a late night show in the chic ensemble.
Priyanka Chopra is movie-star ready! The actress, who’s been all over promoting her upcoming science fiction action flick, The Matrix Resurrections, arrived to film for Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday in the Big Apple, looking stunningly chic in a sheer black lace ensemble. The look, which perfectly outfitted the 39-year-old’s stellar bod, consisted of a black lace blazer over a black lace ankle-length jumpsuit with a corset bodice, as her legs and waist peered out from the sheer fabric. Priyanka accessorized the look with a matching black-and-nude-laced face mask and strappy black heels, pulling her hair back into a half-up, half-down style and sporting sparkly hoops in her ears.
Priyanka has definitely been busy promoting the latest installment of The Matrix franchise, recently appearing on The View to share how reassuring her her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, was in the process of filming, which was often arduous. On the Dec. 16 appearance, the actress shared how lovely it was to work with such a kind actor and raved about Keanu making her feel better on a hard day.
“He has leadership. He says the right things at the right time. [He] sets a really amazing tone, because he’s—everyday—rehearsing, practicing for like 7 hours,” she said. “I was having a tough day one day, and after I’d come back from quarantine, it was a lot of words. I was stumbling over them a little bit, and you don’t do that with [Matrix director] Lana Wachowski,” she explained. “So, I was terrified. My hands were sweaty.”
After all of that stress, Priyanka explained how the John Wick star complimented her at the end of the day and acknowledged how difficult it had been. “I remember the day was over. I got through it, and [Keanu] just came up to me so kindly, and said the things, you know, when you have a tough day, you need to hear from a colleague maybe that might have been in the same situation,” she said. “He comes in and goes, ‘That was a really tough day, and you got through it. You did a great job, and you should feel proud of that.’”
