UMN regents approve contract for President Joan Gabel, raising compensation to over $1M

Published

33 seconds ago

on

UMN regents approve contract for President Joan Gabel, raising compensation to over $1M
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday approved a new five-year contract for President Joan Gabel that raises her total compensation to over $1 million next year, plus more in possible performance bonuses.

Chair Ken Powell and vice chair Steve Sviggum negotiated the deal, which Powell said lifts Gabel to the midpoint in the Big Ten.

Sviggum said Gabel’s latest performance review was “extremely positive. … We want this lady to stay. Longevity. We want her here for a long, long time.”

Regents approved Gabel’s contract on a 9-2 vote, with Darrin Rosha and James Farnsworth against.

Gabel joined the U in 2019 with a $640,000 salary and yearly supplemental retirement payments that started at $150,000.

Like other administrators, she gave up 10 percent of her salary last year in an effort to share the pain of the coronavirus pandemic. This school year, her salary was to be $649,900.

But under the new contract, she’ll make $662,863 this academic year and $705,953 next year, with 3 percent raises each of the following three years.

Gabel also gets a big jump in supplemental retirement contributions. The U will set aside $155,000 this year and $250,000 next year, with $10,000 increases to follow.

When Gabel was hired, regents wanted to include performance bonuses in her compensation but “ran out of time,” Powell said.

The new contract features possible bonuses of $50,000 this school year and $100,000 in future years.

Also new to the contract is a yearly car allowance of $5,000 this year and $10,000 in future years, as well as up to $15,000 in yearly reimbursements for executive physical exams.

Gabel also qualifies for benefits afforded to other administrators, including medical, dental and life insurance, as well as a matching retirement contribution that for Gabel is worth roughly $30,000 a year, depending on IRS rules.

“I’m amazed by what we have accomplished, and I’m really grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead such an exceptional community and work with so many amazing scholars, learners and innovators,” Gabel said before the contract discussion Friday morning.

Fellini Wasn’t Brave Enough: ‘Nights of Cabiria’ and Fallen Women in Love

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Fellini Wasn't Brave Enough: 'Nights of Cabiria' and Fallen Women in Love
Giulietta Masina as Cabiria Nights of Cabirira

Playing at Film Forum from December 17 – 30, Federico Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria may be one of the most beloved films about a sex worker ever made. Released in 1957, its complex and nuanced portrayal of a sex worker was indeed courageous for its time. Cabiria (played by the masterful actress Giulietta Masina, who was also married to Fellini) is a whore with hopes and aspirations, dreams and desires, and true tragedy in every form. So Fellini was brave, yet perhaps not brave enough. 

Nights of Cabiria begins with our protagonist being pushed into the sewage river by her lover of one month, nearly dying, and still wondering “Why? I gave him everything!” It ends in nearly parallel circumstances, with her White Knight husband snatching all of the hard-earned money that, as she says, she has “taken beatings for.” Cabiria spends the entire film coming to grips with the impact her choices—or the choices forced on her by society and poverty—have had on her life. The state, the church, every aspect of Italian society tell her it’s her duty to find a husband. But for the fallen woman there is no happy ending; in Fellini’s eyes, the most redemption a whore can hope for is that they are able to live with themselves.

Which Cabiria, to be clear, can barely. This is seen in her relationship with another sex worker, Wanda. There are many whores in the film—friends, co-workers, even frenemies—but when Cabiria believes she is heading to her dream life of matrimonial peace with an accountant named Oscar, Wanda is the one helping her pack up her home and saying goodbye tearfully at the bus stop. She points out to Cabiria that despite her engagement, Wanda has never met her fiance. Cabiria quickly exclaims that she can’t introduce him to anyone from her old life. Her own shame and internalized whorephobia keep her from really seeing the people who have loved her and held her down, other whores. 

Fellini Wasnt Brave Enough ‘Nights of Cabiria and Fallen Women
Cabiria dancing with her fellow workers on the street Nights of Cabiria

Instead, she chases a dream of societal respect in the form of Oscar, who only becomes convinced she is the one after a weird magic performance in which a charlatan declares Cabiria’s future love will be named Oscar. Red flags abound with Oscar, despite his seeming kindness. He emphasizes time and time again that he doesn’t care nor does he want to know what Cabiria did before they met one another. This may seem very loving, yet behind it lies the fact that deep down Oscar knows that if he truly heard Cabiria admit to her sins and past work, he could never see her the same way again. 

The fallen woman as a protagonist was a popular move in the ‘50s. Consider Max Ophüls’s Lola Montès, released in 1955, and based on the life of Lola Montez played by Martine Carol, whose relationship with Bavaria’s King Ludwig tore that country apart. Lola Montès arguably is also a film about whorephobia and how it limits every woman in the public eye to be marked and defined by their whoredom forever; however, at least in Lola Montès the protagonist does find love. Even if the love doesn’t last, it isn’t because her lover couldn’t handle her life as a whore. If anything, he loves her even more for this. The only reason Lola ends up without her lover in the end, at least according to Ophüls telling of Montez’s life, is society’s whorephobia. His kingdom could not handle its king being influenced by a whore. 

1639764960 256 Fellini Wasnt Brave Enough ‘Nights of Cabiria and Fallen Women
Martine Carol in Max Ophüls’ LOLA MONTÈS (1955), which you can watch right now on Criterion Channel Courtesy Rialto Pictures.

In Nights of Cabiria, Cabiria herself could not handle her own lived experience. She reeks of shame. She begs the Virgin Madonna for help in changing her life, tears in her eyes as she kisses the altar. If she’d had less shame, she could have told Oscar before they were married. She could have found out he couldn’t handle it and kept herself from heartbreak. Instead, she believes it is possible to throw away her old life and she believes wrongly that once married, her husband would accept even her sins. 

Nights of Cabiria is a cinematic masterpiece, gorgeous throughout. Giuletta Masina is a masterful actress who brings life and sorrow to the character. There is no doubt that Fellini sees humanity in whores; however, there is also no doubt that while fascinated by whores, Fellini also expects them to embrace shame. Fellini could not have made Lola Montès, just as Ophuls would not have made Nights of Cabiria. Both films deal directly with sex workers, yet Lola Montès recognizes whores as powerful yet hated in society while Nights of Cabiria views whores as wretched yet still having value due to their humanity. Nights of Cabiria focuses on a worker that works the streets, while Lola Montès follows the life of courtesan Lola Montez, who had both fame and power. The difference in class cannot be dismissed, yet even in Lola Montès it’s not acceptance Lola finds, it’s fetishization, which is often the case for whores privileged enough to be seen as glamorous instead of disdained. As for Cabiria, she is aware of her spot in life and desires so much more yet never really believes such things would come to her. 

1639764960 697 Fellini Wasnt Brave Enough ‘Nights of Cabiria and Fallen Women
Cabiria and her tears Nights of Cabirira

This of course makes the loss of love at the end of Nights of Cabiria that much more devastating, and this is where Fellini is not brave enough. He does not believe that someone like Oscar could find out about her whoring and still find her worth loving. Wanda does try to ask Cabiria if her new beau Oscar is aware of her work. She claims initially that he is, which is a lie. This is the beginning of her double life, between the civilian and the whore world. The movie rests on the balance of Cabiria’s shame and her self-acceptance. This is the beauty of Nights of Cabiria, though. Even if Cabiria does not find love, she walks in the woods with strangers who do not know her past and can know her anew. She is able to begin again, which in the 1950s might have been the closest a whore could have to a happy ending. 

Fellini Wasn't Brave Enough: 'Nights of Cabiria' and Fallen Women in Love

The Sackler Family Won’t Receive Bankruptcy Protections, New York Judge Rules

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

The Sackler Family Won't Receive Bankruptcy Protections, New York Judge Rules
Members of Prescription Addiction Intervention Now outside NY’s Southern District Federal Court. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Thursday, a week after the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler family name would be taken down off seven of its exhibition walls, Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy settlement was dismissed by a federal judge, preventing the Sackler family from taking advantage of a provision deal with the Department of Justice that would have granted them immunity. The settlement was rejected by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who determined that bankruptcy judges don’t have the power to grant that kind of legally sanctioned reprieve to people who weren’t declaring bankruptcy for themselves. Purdue Pharma is attempting to settle thousands of lawsuits that allege the company aggressively and destructively marketed OxyContin.

Between 1999 and 2019, according to the CDC, the opioid epidemic directly caused the deaths of nearly 500,000 Americans. Purdue Pharma has been seeking legal resolution to the firestorm of rage directed at the company by pursuing a deal that would allow them to re-configure the corporation as a nonprofit, albeit one that still produced opioids; the organization would also ostensibly donate considerable dividends towards healing some of the damage inflicted by the crisis.

The reckoning the Sacklers and Purdue are currently facing is directly due to the efforts of activist and photographer Nan Goldin and her organization Sackler P.A.I.N., which has been imploring arts institutions to cease their relationships with the family for years. Reacting to Judge McMahon’s Thursday ruling, Steve Miller, the board chair of Purdue Pharma, told Artnet that her decision will “delay, and perhaps end, the ability of creditors, communities, and individuals to receive billions in value to abate the opioid crisis.” Observer is also expecting a comment from PAIN regarding the decision, and will update this article upon receiving a response to our inquiry.

The Sackler Family Won't Receive Bankruptcy Protections, New York Judge Rules

Lakeville, Farmington school districts, Maplewood Middle close buildings amid threats on day of TikTok warnings

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Lakeville, Farmington school districts, Maplewood Middle close buildings amid threats on day of TikTok warnings
Several school buildings in the Twin Cities closed Friday after districts said they received threats amid national concern about TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools.

Among the schools with changed schedules are Lakeville Area Schools, which canceled school for the day, Farmington Area Public Schools, where students are having a “flexible learning day” out of school buildings and Maplewood Middle School, where students are learning remotely.

Educators around the U.S. announced plans to increase security in response to the TikTok posts, and local school districts have sent messages to parents to inform them about the viral posts, but most emphasized there were not threats in their districts.

The social media threats had many educators and parents on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.

The Lakeville school district said Friday morning they received a social media threat overnight.

“We take any threat to school safety seriously and worked aggressively with the Lakeville Police Department to investigate the threat throughout the night and determine its credibility,” the district wrote on Facebook. “Despite those efforts, this investigation remains active. Out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and families, and to support this investigation all schools and district buildings will be closed on Friday.”

The Farmington school district said they took action because of a threat received late Thursday evening.

“The school district is working closely with the Farmington Police Department to investigate the threat,” the district wrote online. “Please know that we take all threats of violence seriously, investigating them swiftly and thoroughly.”

Maplewood Middle School went into “remote learning” mode “due to specific threats made on social media,” according to a letter to parents.

“We continued to receive tips late into the evening, and at one point, the Maplewood Police Department had a potential lead on the source of the post,” the letter said. “Unfortunately, the lead could not be substantiated, and the source of the post remains unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

The St. Paul Public Schools, where classes are continuing as normal, wrote to parents: “It is important to note that many of the messages being shared on social media are copied from posts outside the SPPS district. We are evaluating all potential threats.”

The St. Paul school district has its “normal diligent security presence at our schools throughout the district,” said Kevin Burns, district spokesman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

