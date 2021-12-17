Undermanned Bruins fall to Islanders, 3-1

The Bruins and New York Islanders that tangled on Thursday night at the new UBS Arena dd not much resemble the two teams that played each other in the playoffs last year. The Isles have unable to find their game after earlier COVID troubles. The B’s, meanwhile, are knee-deep in those same pandemic problems.

But the results were frustratingly similar to that playoff series.

The Islanders got a goal in the first, another in the second and finally an empty-netter to ride goalie Semyon Varlamov’s unsteady but increasingly effective performance to a 3-1 victory.

The Bruins were already down six players – including three top six players in Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith – when they learned shortly before game-time that Oskar Steen would be placed into COVID protocol as well. That forced the B’s to play down down a man, 11 forwards and six defenseman.

The first period was predictably chaotic and the Islanders went up 1-0 after the first 20 minutes.

As undermanned as they were, the B’s could have done more with what they were given. They had an early power-play with a couple of good shooting opportunities on the advantage. But despite Semyon Varlamov’s .844 save percentage, they turned down several shots and did not mount any kind of threat on the PP.

The Islanders took the lead at 11:47 on something of a self-inflicted mistake. Brandon Carlo went behind the net to muck with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas while his partner Mike Reilly also came below the line, too. Carlo got his blade on the puck and backhanded it out of the scrum, but it went between Reilly’s legs and out to Cal Clutterbuck, who sniped it far side over Linus Ullmark’s glove arm.

The B’s started putting some pucks to the net at the end of the period and, after being outshot 10-2 at one point, got the count up to a respectable 10-8 but could not yet beat Varlamov, who looked shaky on a couple of saves.

At that point, it looked like the B’s might be able to hang with the struggling Islanders, who themselves were missing Mat Barzal (COVID) and Ryan Pulock (lower body injury). But just six seconds into the second, Derek Forbort was whistled for a high-sticking penalty and the Isles doubled their lead on the advantage.

With time winding down on the PP, Anthony Beauvillier took advantage of a little bit of open ice high in the left circle and, with help of a Zach Parise screen, he blasted a slap shot past Ullmark to make it 2-0 at 1:44.

Things got a little testy midway through the period. Martin got in a sneaky punch on David Pastrnak along the boards and Nick Foligno took note. The B’s had rightfully taken some criticism for not stepping up when Bergeron had his nose broken in Nashville earlier this year, but Foligno would not let the punch slide.

Foligno engaged Martin verbally at a faceoff, then gave him a facewash to get him to drop the gloves. In the bout, there were no heavy blows landed, but the smaller Foligno hung in there and landed some inside shots to score the win on points. Foligno got the extra two for roughing, but the B’s killed it off.

The B’s started to get some more scoring opportunities and they definitely got the message to shoot the puck. They outshot the Islanders, 21-12, in the second period and had a couple of Grade A chances. The best one came when Pastrnak walked through the slot and had Varlamov beaten but he could not sift it through the goalie’s pads.

It wasn’t always pretty but somehow Varlamov was able to keep the puck out of the net in the second and the B’s faced a 2-0 deficit going into the third.

But Clutterbuck scored an empty netter to finish it off. Reilly broke up the shutout with a goal wiht 53 seconds left but that was not nearly enough.