Connect with us

News

Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 13

Published

1 min ago

on

Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 13
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Watch live: Testimony continues in former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s trial in the death of Daunte Wright.

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright after he tried to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead. The prosecution is portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.

A mostly white jury has been seated.

Defense attorneys told the court Potter will testify.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness, while the lesser requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they will seek a longer sentence.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Need a dive bar but with better drinks? Check out the new Yacht Club.

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Need a dive bar but with better drinks? Check out the new Yacht Club.
google news

The menu at Denver’s new Yacht Club bar reads a little wild at first: Beach cocktails, sherry highballs, boozy shave ices; also loaded hot dogs, ham rolls and Cobb salads as snacks.

“It’s high-brow and low-brow,” explained the bar’s co-owner Mary Allison Wright. “If it’s nice, there’s (also) a sense of ratchet to it.” (Re: ratchet, think the opposite of bougie or bourgeoise.)

Wright and her husband, McLain Hedges, have been dreaming up this perfect high-low mix for nearly two decades together. The couple opened their first Denver bar by the same name back in 2014 at The Source.

If you go

Yacht Club is open From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day except Tuesday. Two daily happy hours happen from 4-6 p.m. and 12-2 a.m. The bar is located next door to Brasserie Brixton at 3701 N. Williams St. More at yachtclubbar.com.

They debuted a bottle shop, The Proper Pour, alongside it, and both destinations gained loyal followings within the food hall until their respective closures in 2019 and 2020.

Now the standalone Yacht Club near the corner of 37th Avenue and Williams Street can become their very own neighborhood bar dream.

“It truly is an amalgamation of everything we love,” Wright said. “And it has everything you could want depending on your mood.”

“This is our home, our clubhouse,” Hedges added.

As the name suggests, Yacht Club is a reference to affluent seaside culture, here flipped on its head.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Giants abruptly cancel full Friday practice, push most work virtual amid rash of COVID-19 positives

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

Giants abruptly cancel full Friday practice, push most work virtual amid rash of COVID-19 positives
google news

The Giants cancelled Friday’s scheduled full practice, holding only a morning walkthrough instead, and pushed all other player responsibilities virtual amid a league-wide surge of COVID-19 that has hit their building.

The team changed the schedule last-minute “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesman said.

Originally the Giants had 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. practice scheduled that would be open to the media. Instead they held an early morning walkthrough with no media present.

All availability has been pushed virtual.

It isn’t clear yet how many more positive tests the Giants received Friday morning to prompt this change. They went to sleep Thursday night with seven players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list, including six positive tests.

google news
Continue Reading

News

TikTok Will Try To Make Your FYP Less Toxic and Repetitive

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

TikTok Will Try To Make Your FYP Less Toxic and Repetitive
google news

TikTok is working to “diversify” content on its For You feed to prevent people from seeing unhealthy, repetitive content. 

TikTok’s algorithm has received criticism for promoting toxic content, including videos related to “sex and drugs” to minors. The video-sharing app vowed to vary suggested content to protect users from viewing too many similar videos. TikTok is experimenting with new features like allowing users to filter out words or hashtags they don’t want to see. 

Social media platforms’ algorithms are under increased scrutiny, particularly as lawmakers grapple with how to regulate big technology companies. TikTok’s stated commitment to improving For You feeds suggests the company is making an effort to address the concerns of parents and politicians. Algorithms are notoriously opaque and have faced backlash for uplifting dangerous content to young users. 

“We’re also working to recognize if our system may inadvertently be recommending only very limited types of content that, though not violative of our policies, could have a negative effect if that’s the majority of what someone watches, such as content about loneliness or weight loss,” the company said. “Our goal is for each person’s For You feed to feature a breadth of content, creators, and topics.”

TikTok Will Try To Make Your FYP Less Toxic and Repetitive

google news
Continue Reading

Trending