Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 13

Watch live: Testimony continues in former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s trial in the death of Daunte Wright.
Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center.
Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright after he tried to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead. The prosecution is portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.
A mostly white jury has been seated.
Defense attorneys told the court Potter will testify.
The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness, while the lesser requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they will seek a longer sentence.
The menu at Denver’s new Yacht Club bar reads a little wild at first: Beach cocktails, sherry highballs, boozy shave ices; also loaded hot dogs, ham rolls and Cobb salads as snacks.
“It’s high-brow and low-brow,” explained the bar’s co-owner Mary Allison Wright. “If it’s nice, there’s (also) a sense of ratchet to it.” (Re: ratchet, think the opposite of bougie or bourgeoise.)
Wright and her husband, McLain Hedges, have been dreaming up this perfect high-low mix for nearly two decades together. The couple opened their first Denver bar by the same name back in 2014 at The Source.
If you go
Yacht Club is open From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day except Tuesday. Two daily happy hours happen from 4-6 p.m. and 12-2 a.m. The bar is located next door to Brasserie Brixton at 3701 N. Williams St. More at yachtclubbar.com.
They debuted a bottle shop, The Proper Pour, alongside it, and both destinations gained loyal followings within the food hall until their respective closures in 2019 and 2020.
Now the standalone Yacht Club near the corner of 37th Avenue and Williams Street can become their very own neighborhood bar dream.
“It truly is an amalgamation of everything we love,” Wright said. “And it has everything you could want depending on your mood.”
“This is our home, our clubhouse,” Hedges added.
As the name suggests, Yacht Club is a reference to affluent seaside culture, here flipped on its head.
“Yacht Club is the anti-club club,” the bar’s menu reads. “YC is a nerdy cocktail bar, a natural wine bar, a(n) (expletive) dive bar.”
“Why have to choose?” Wright explained. “The space can’t feel too precious. But it also can’t feel too shitty that you’re wondering why you’re drinking this (great) glass of wine.”
What unites the drinks is a theme around “coastal, water-bound things that have a history of connecting the world through travel,” Hedges explained. So rum, sherry and brandy all make appearances.
Agave-based spirits also get their dues in drinks like How Very Blue the Sea Is, made with Madre mezcal, Blue Spice Clairin rhum, blueberry Curaçao, pineapple and lime ($12).
“That drink is like a Blue Hawaiian met a margarita,” Hedges said. “People have maybe had certain things like it, but there’s also an element of discovery there.”
The discovery continues with fortified wine-soaked shave ices cranked by hand and then topped with surprises like fermented blueberries, raw honey or candied orange (all $12).
Hollywood Frank’s (a fictional character) Famous hot dogs are made here with local Riverbear links and topped in combos like The Varsity chili slaw or The Lorraine cheeseball spread.
And then there are the simpler pleasures like the Old Number 7-11, an $8 Jack and Coke and a hot dog; or a $3.50 Miller High Life, the “Champagne of beer.”
Hedges and Wright agree: These days sometimes good drinks get served in such a fussy way that customers are left to wonder, “Am I enjoying this correctly?”
The answer at Yacht Club is simple. “We want people to drink it, and we want people to have access to it,” Hedges said. “Hopefully we built this place to invite everyone in and to host y’all.”
The Giants cancelled Friday’s scheduled full practice, holding only a morning walkthrough instead, and pushed all other player responsibilities virtual amid a league-wide surge of COVID-19 that has hit their building.
The team changed the schedule last-minute “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesman said.
Originally the Giants had 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. practice scheduled that would be open to the media. Instead they held an early morning walkthrough with no media present.
All availability has been pushed virtual.
It isn’t clear yet how many more positive tests the Giants received Friday morning to prompt this change. They went to sleep Thursday night with seven players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list, including six positive tests.
TikTok is working to “diversify” content on its For You feed to prevent people from seeing unhealthy, repetitive content.
TikTok’s algorithm has received criticism for promoting toxic content, including videos related to “sex and drugs” to minors. The video-sharing app vowed to vary suggested content to protect users from viewing too many similar videos. TikTok is experimenting with new features like allowing users to filter out words or hashtags they don’t want to see.
Social media platforms’ algorithms are under increased scrutiny, particularly as lawmakers grapple with how to regulate big technology companies. TikTok’s stated commitment to improving For You feeds suggests the company is making an effort to address the concerns of parents and politicians. Algorithms are notoriously opaque and have faced backlash for uplifting dangerous content to young users.
“We’re also working to recognize if our system may inadvertently be recommending only very limited types of content that, though not violative of our policies, could have a negative effect if that’s the majority of what someone watches, such as content about loneliness or weight loss,” the company said. “Our goal is for each person’s For You feed to feature a breadth of content, creators, and topics.”