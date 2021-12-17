Connect with us

Celebrities

WELP! Twitter Dragged Big Sean Over His Alleged Affinity For Beckys & Biracial Women After He Sent Black Women THIS Praise

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Rapper Big Sean sent a special shout-out to Black women for being magic in a recent interview but unfortunately, the praise sent social media into a tizzy, with viewers accusing the star of pandering. Nonbelievers of the rapper, who is currently in a relationship with singer Jhene Aiko, felt like he was being superficial with his words due to his romantic past.

After comparing Black women to God amid his conversation with Essence journalist Brande Victorian, the ‘Finally Famous’ star got slammed for having an alleged history of adorning Beckys and biracial women after comparing Black women to God. Aside from Jhene, Big Sean has also been linked romantically to late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, Ariana Grande, and rumored fling Nicole Scherzinger.

Unsolicitedly, Sean said in the interview:

‘Black women, I feel like, are the closest thing to God. Y’all be creating life and …it’s funny how this doctor broke it down to me, he was like ‘we all come out of a black hole just like how the universe was birthed. It’s really deep.’

One Twitter user, attracting hundreds of retweets, shared their thoughts about Big Sean’s Black women praise seeming confusing and the tweet appeared to align with many commenters thereafter:

Then Big Sean must be an atheist because… Y’all say all of this about Black women and then exclusively date nonBlack women. I’m confused.

Do YOU think his statement deserves all of the negative reactions it attracted??? Hit play to hear it and peep some more reactions below.

 

 

 

Celebrities

Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Amazing Winter Tan In Tiny Green Bikini — Photos

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

paulina gretzky
Paulina Gretzky looked sexier than ever when she showed off her fabulous figure in an olive green bikini while rocking a gorgeous tan.

Even though it’s winter, Paulina Gretzky, 32, still managed to look like a bronze goddess as she showed off her tan in a sexy new photo. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…” Paulina turns 33 years old on December 19 and she is gearing up to celebrate.

In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.

Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”

In another sexy look that she wore just a day before, she threw on a pair of high-waisted sheer black tights with a pair of low-rise black underwear underneath. She styled her bottoms with a chunky black sweater which she rolled up to make cropped, revealing her bare chest underneath. A pair of massive diamond dangling earrings and an updo completed her look.

As if Paulina’s looks couldn’t get any sexier, looked absolutely fabulous when she channeled Pam Anderson in Baywatch for Halloween. She rocked a skintight red one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front which she chose to keep unzipped, revealing ample cleavage.

Celebrities

Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

By Sandra Rose  | 

ROGER / BACKGRID

A Texas judge has dismissed a paternity lawsuit filed by Tristan Thompson against Maralee Nichols — which he filed in response to her lawsuit against him in California.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that both Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, testified via a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Page Six reported that the case was sealed online after the Sacramento Kings star sought a gag order against Nichols.
 
READ ALSO: Tristan Thompson expecting a son with Texas personal trainer
 
Nichols claims she gave birth to Thompson’s son in December 2021 following a torrid 5-month relationship with the NBA star.

“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, [Thompson and Nichols allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” Us Weekly‘s source said.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

However, Thompson, through his attorneys, disputes the timeline. Thompson claims he had sexual intercourse with Nichols twice on his birthday — March 13 — in a Houston hotel room.

He asked the court to move Nichols’ suit from California to Houston, where she owns property.

But the judge dismissed his suit and said the case should be heard in California where Nichols allegedly birthed the child and where she currently resides.

Thompson has demanded a paternity test, but Nichols has yet to comply. She filed for child support earlier this year, before the baby was allegedly born.

Posted in Lawsuits

Tags: child support, Maralee Nichols, paternity test, rumors and gossip, Tristan Thompson

Celebrities

Adele & Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game In Los Angeles As Romance Heats Up — Photo

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

And the award for Sports Couple of the Year goes to…Adele and Rich Paul! The lovebirds, who usually sit courtside at an NBA game, decided to catch some NFL action while snuggling in their private box.

It wasn’t the kind of “football” that British-born Adele was used to, but the 33-year-old singer looked like she was having a good time during the Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday (Dec. 16). After all, Adele’s date for the evening was her boyfriend, Rich Paul. As the game played out, the camera turned to Rich, 40, and Adele in their private box. In photos taken of the moment, Adele sits wearing a black facemask while tenderly holding Rich’s hand as he talks with someone offscreen. Both wore jackets because it was another chilly night in southern California. Sadly, it got a lot colder for Chargers fans, and they lost 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. ‘

While the Chargers losing was no laughing matter for LA fans, there was a moment of hilarity during the game. When the camera panned to Adele and Rich in the private box, it also showed Jay-Z and marketing/businessman Maverick Carter. Both Maverick and Rich are close friends with LeBron James – Rich is actually LeBron’s agent – and both got snubbed by the camera. While the broadcast pointed at Jay-Z and Adele, there was no mention of Rich and Maverick, and LeBron, who was watching the game, roasted ESPN for it. “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????” he tweeted sarcastically.

( Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Less than a week before their football date night, Adele took a moment to celebrate Rich for a major collaboration. Rich’s KLUTCH Sports group – the agency representing LeBron, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, and more – teamed up with New Balance on a 550 collaboration. The capsule collection included a 550 sneaker with “a cream base and hues of blue included as a way to inspire kids that their dreams can come true,” per WWD. After the launch, Adele shared a photo of the New Balance 550s to her Instagram Story, along with a message: “Congratulations!”

1639752854 809 Adele Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game
(Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Rich and Adele have been together for a few months now, and in some Hollywood circles, this means it’s time to be on a “ring watch.” However, Adele – who just reached a point of closure on her 2019 split from Simon Konecki with the release of her album, 30 – is in “zero rush” to get engaged, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Right now, these two are enjoying the dating life, and while they’d welcome the idea of marriage, they’re “currently happy with where things are at this moment.”

