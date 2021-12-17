What Is Flickto ISPO And Why You Should Stake Your ADA To FLICK

Flickto is the decentralized launchpad that is bringing media financing to the Cardano blockchain. This first-of-its-kind project is giving users the ability to fund media projects while making massive returns in the process. Less than two months in, Flickto has recorded tremendous success with over 4.5 million ADA already staked in its ISPO across over 530 delegators.
The project brings the average person closer to the financing process of media projects and puts the power in their hands for which projects get funded. So instead of a few people calling the shots at a high level, Flickto users are able to vote for which projects they would like to see funded and get paid for it.
Its ISPO is quickly gaining traction among ADA delegators who have flocked to the project to earn FLICK tokens. The unique Cardano-powered media launchpad is strategically positioned to be one of the most successful Cardano ISPOs yet.
Why Stake With Flickto?
Since the wrap-up of MELD, an undoubtedly successful ISPO on the Cardano network with over 620 million ADA staked, delegators have been looking for somewhere new to put all of that ADA. After coming out of such a successful project, it is no surprise that delegators are looking for new ways to put their ADA to work and Flickto provides the perfect opportunity.
Flickto’s ISPO features some of the most generous returns presently in the space. Early delegators had received FLICK bonuses of 10% to 15% for their staked ADA. Delegators in the ISPO are now getting 5% FLICK bonuses, rivaling the returns of the very best ISPOs.
Flickto is a project in a league of its own. It is the first time that a Cardano-based media project launchpad is hitting the market, making it an incredibly valuable project to get a head start in.
The project is totally decentralized with 60% of all FLICK tokens – 5 billion in total, going directly to the public through the ISPO. This varies greatly from other projects where 30% to 40% of total tokens go to the public. Through this, FLICK tokens will be distributed as far and wide as possible as opposed to keeping them locked up in team wallets.
Furthermore, there is a strong community behind the Flickto project alongside its strong partners and allies. Since launching on 1st November, Flickto has built a loyal community and has made strategic partnerships in the process.
Flickto caught the eye of KICK Launchpad, which recently announced that it would be launching the Flickto IDO on its platform. Another partnership with decentralized finance protocol VyFinance enables users to stake their VyFi NFTs and earn FLICK tokens in return.
Poised For Success
Flickto’s success so far since its launch is a testament to the promise of the project. With collaborations with major players such as KICK and VyFinance, Flickto is positioned to be one of the most successful Cardano-based launchpads.
Users who stake and hold FLICK tokens are able to vote for their favorite projects and after launch, earn distribution royalties from the projects that they have helped fund. In each voting round, users vote for one media project to get finance. The more FLICK tokens a user holds, the more weight their vote carries.
Flickto brings creators straight to their consumers, who, in conjunction with Flickto, provide a platform for talented content creators to get the recognition and funding they deserve.
Bitcoin continues with its crab-like price action as it moves around $45,000, and $50,000. As of press time, BTC’s price trades at $46,854 with 4.2% losses in the last day.
Operators seem to expect more profits in the short term as Bitcoin has historically seen gains at the end of every year. However, BTC’s price could remain rangebound for at least early 2022.
After December 3rd crash into the lows at current levels, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain stability and has seen an increase in volatility. This could be the result of the violent move to the downside.
In the coming weeks, data from Jarvis Labs suggest BTC’s price could regain some stability. The firm shared some indicators and their predictions for what could be in play as the year wraps up.
According to Jarvis Labs Wealth Multiplier, a metric used to measure the period when buyers choose to cash in their funds at a loss or profit has been recording higher lows as it diverges with BTC’s price suggesting appreciation. This dynamic could be pointing at less volatility for Bitcoin.
This matches with Jarvis Labs’ Price versus Circulation Ratio indicators which suggest the BTC has been very active in the past months. Standing at around 0.3, this metric needs to bottom at around 0.2 if the bulls want to reclaim momentum, as at the beginning of 2021.
At that time, the Price versus Circulation Ratio was also coming in from a high above 0.3 in Q4, 2020, and made a sharp drop as the end of the year approached. This led to a massive rally in the subsequent months.
The firm also records an increase in its accumulation pattern indicators suggesting retail investors have been buying the dip in the past 7 days. This metric also suggests large investors have been more active at current levels.
More Blood Before Further Gains For Bitcoin?
Moving on to the derivative sector, Open Interest across the board was smashed during the last crash. Jarvis Labs records a significant drop in their OI/Market Cap ratio for Bitcoin suggesting a reduction in leverage positions.
In past months, the market was over-leverage and susceptible to liquidation cascades, when BTC’s price moved quickly to either direction. This is always an obstacle for bullish momentum continuation as Bitcoin is less free to climb into uncharted territory. Jarvis Labs said:
If this (Open Interest/Market Cap) starts rising while the price consolidates, that will likely be bullish due to a short squeeze possibility.
As NewsBTC reported, this scenario seems like the most plausible given current market conditions and low resistance at upper levels until $53,000. At this price, as Jarvis Labs claimed, a lot of short-term holders realized profits and it must be flipped into support for a convincing bounce.
Jarvis Labs still believes funding rates across exchanges, especially on Binance, must turn negative before a fresh rally get enough fuel. Thus, why Bitcoin could still see some downside in the short term and a red Christmas. The firm added:
BTC sits below Short-term holder price (53k) and that level needs to be recovered soon. Chop market for now. Potential route for BTC is 49k ->42(44k) ->54k.
The central bank’s current stance is a total rejection of all cryptos.
Earlier this year, Russia’s central bank cited China and India as examples.
In light of the growing number of cryptocurrency transactions, two people familiar with the Russian financial industry believe that the Russian central bank is imposing a ban on cryptocurrency investments in Russia. After the report, bitcoin sank to $48,656 from the previous high of $48,144, set immediately before the publication.
As a long-time opponent of digital currencies, Russia argues that they may be used for money laundering and terrorist financing. In 2020, they were made legal, but they were not allowed to be used as a form of payment.
The central bank is currently discussing a potential ban with market participants and experts. According to one of the financial market sources who asked to remain anonymous, new acquisitions of crypto assets might be taxed, but those purchased before would not be. Another insider close to the Bank of Russia claims that the central bank’s current attitude is to reject all cryptos outright.
Examples of India and China
Earlier this year, Russia’s central bank cited China and India as examples of countries working towards regulated cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and other major coins were struck hard by China’s blanket ban on cryptocurrencies in September, as well as the stock market for crypto and blockchain-related companies.
The Bank of Russia, on the other hand, plans to create its own digital ruble to join the worldwide trend of developing digital currencies to modernize financial institutions, speed up payments, and fight a possible threat from other cryptocurrencies.
Radix, the layer-1 cryptocurrency built specifically for decentralized finance, has launched a London-wide advertising campaign to coincide with the arrival of its Alexandria update, using the #RadixTakeover hashtag.
The Radix community has partnered with leading advertising agency S3 to orchestrate a campaign across the London Underground. The advertisements carry the message “Radix has arrived” and a link or QR code to a landing page with more information about the Radix network and token. The advertisements are displayed at thousands of individual Underground stations and are expected to receive millions of impressions. Londoners can share photos of the advertisements on Twitter with the hashtag “#RadixTakeover” for the opportunity to win 20,000 XRD, which is equivalent to roughly $5737 at the time of writing. There is also a bonus prize of 5,000 XRD to someone who Retweets the Tweet.
Physical cryptocurrency advertisements have been a recent hot topic, with projects ranging from serious layer-1 cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche to “meme coins” such as Floki advertising in locations such as outdoor billboards and on buses. In November, the UK’s advertising watchdog launched an investigation into the Floki ads after receiving several complaints. While TfL (Transport for London) does not ban crypto advertisements, it does place them under additional scrutiny before approval.
The community-funded Radix campaign coincides with the release of Alexandria, which provides “early access” to smart contracts for DeFi developers before the Babylon update in 2022 when smart contracts will go live on the mainnet. Developers can already start building with Scrypto, the smart contract language based on Rust and specially designed for DeFi.
Although Radix does not yet have live smart contracts, it has already attracted a host of projects, including Radix Collection (which awards badges based on participation in the Radix network), Samuskycoin (a meme coin built on Radix, which raised over $70,000 in its seed round, and Ociswap, which aims to be the first decentralized exchange on Radix after the launch of Babylon in 2022.
The project has drawn the attention of significant players in the crypto space, including the YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, which has produced several videos extolling the superiority of Radix as a technical solution for DeFi. Radix has been favourably compared to other coins such as Avalanche, Solana, Cardano and Ethereum, and has attracted investment from investors and venture capitalists including Saul Klein, Taavet Hinrikus, and Willy Woo.
The Radix Tube ads are expected to run until 3 January, generating large publicity for the Radix network and raising the project’s overall visibility.