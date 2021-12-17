What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Dec 17-23

Connect with us

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Jay Maidment

Another week, another set of premieres for your bingeing pleasure. There’s new seasons, new shows, and new movies. Whether you want to watch a beefy fantasy series (hello, Henry Cavill in The Witcher) or sit through a tearjerker, the streaming platform powers-that-be have plenty of great content to offer.

What to watch on Netflix

The Witcher

One of Netflix’s biggest shows finally returns for Season 2 this week. While the first season saw monster-hunter Geralt, the magical Princess Ciri, and sorceress Yennefer largely separated from each other until their stories fatefully converged, the newest installment of The Witcher will put all three together at last. With new partnerships, new magical creatures, and some new battles, Season 2 promises to be bigger and better this time around. Plus, there will certainly be some more shirtless Henry Cavill along the way. The Witcher Season 2 premieres Friday, December 17th.

The Hand of God

If you yearn for a Call Me By Your Name-esque coming-of-age tale that takes place in 1980s Italy, then Italian auteur Paolo Sorrentino has the movie for you. The Hand of God focuses on young Fabietto, a teen with academic goals in philosophy. When family tragedy strikes, he turns to the movies and sports to escape (luckily his local Naples football club is about to be spiced up by the arrival of legend Diego Maradona). The Hand of God is available to stream in all of its artsy-ness now.

What to watch on Hulu

The Nowhere Inn

For lovers of the offbeat and inventive, the mockumentary-slash-thriller-slash-comedy The Nowhere Inn should check plenty of boxes. It’s written by and stars Annie Clark (better known as the musician St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (known both for her music in Sleater-Kinney and her comedy in Portlandia), and it ostensibly functions as a concert tour documentary—but it descends into a strange pit of self-exploration from here. If that doesn’t get you interested, then maybe Dakota Johnson as Clark’s love interest or a slew of new songs by St. Vincent will. The Nowhere Inn will be available to stream starting Friday, December 17th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Being the Ricardos

If you haven’t paid attention to your local AMC theater’s pre-show ad, let me be the first to tell you: it’s the season of Nicole Kidman. This week, she brings spunk, drama, and her undeniable acting prowess to writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. The film focuses on one pivotal week in the lives of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as accusations of adultery and communism threaten the sitcom. Kidman gets to reimagine some of Ball’s greatest scenes of physical comedy, but she really shines in the meatier emotional moments across from Javier Bardem’s Arnaz. Being the Ricardos premieres Tuesday, December 21st.

What to watch on HBO Max

Station Eleven

HBO’s newest show imagines a sickly future, complete with a cult and a performance troupe. Station Eleven is a sci-fi series that carries countless COVID implications (production was halted for a while when the pandemic hit); in this world, a flu pandemic has decimated civilization. Mackenzie Davis leads her pack of performers through the “new normal” of their lives, as the story dedicates itself not to the disease but to its aftermath (comparisons to another HBO favorite, The Leftovers, have already been drawn). Station Eleven premieres Thursday, December 16th.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Swan Song

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali plays two leading roles in Swan Song. The drama centers on husband and father Cameron, who is offered the chance to make a carbon copy of himself after he’s diagnosed with a terminal illness. Things get complicated as Cameron and his clone meet face to face, each man forced to grapple with existence as one nears death and the other has just been born. Aside from Ali’s double-duty role, the cast is rounded out with Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Adam Beach, and Glenn Close. Swan Song premieres Friday, December 17th.

Keeping Watch is regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.

Give the Gift of Inspiration: Outerwear That Evokes the Freedom of Imagination

In Partnership with Burberry
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

It’s midway through December and chances are that you may have reached a breaking point in the vastly overstimulating and overwhelming process of shopping for gifts. Perhaps you’ve brainstormed your last brainstorm and all your remaining ideas for the perfect gift have fallen short of true perfection. But your loved ones deserve a gift worthy of their unique spirits, so we’ll make it easy for you. Why not give them a gift that breaks free from the humdrum and the uninspiring? Give them a gift that reminds them what it means to helm the freedom of imagination. Give them a Burberry coat, of course. 

“Inherent in every Burberry garment is freedom,” Thomas Burberry once said. And indeed, since their inception in 1856, Burberry has merged high fashion with a grounded sense of adventure, freedom, and even outdoorsmanship. Which is why Burberry’s collection of outerwear makes for the perfect gift for those in your life who you wish to truly treat. From the classic trench coats to the warm and resilient puffer jackets, the charm and spirit of Burberry outerwear is sure to awaken joy in any individual. 

But with so many options and styles, where does one even begin to choose the perfect coat for the lucky recipient? To make things a bit simpler, we’ll break the options down into two categories, and perhaps that will help to streamline your decision. 

For the Classically Chic, Cosmopolitan Adventurer: The Burberry Trench

For those in your life who maintain eternal and effortless style, without ever having to stray far from the classics – for both men and women, a Burberry trench coat is your best bet. Burberry’s trench collection features a mix of seasonal styles with check details and new materials alongside their five Heritage silhouettes – all crafted in England using signature cotton gabardine woven at Burberry mill in West Yorkshire. These are the epitome of cross-pollinating luxury and function.

The trench collection offers a number of different lengths, from short, to mid-length, to long. They come in multiple variations on a theme, while all remaining unmistakably Burberry – so you can truly tailor your gift to the taste of any individual. And the trenches stay true to their tradition of function – each coat is made purposefully with fabric that is breathable, moveable, and, of course, waterproof. For everything from rainy city work days to cool nights out on the town, the Burberry trenches are versatile enough for any busy city dweller. 

For the Always Stylish, Always on the Go Effortless Trendsetter: The Burberry Puffers and Jackets

1639699271 479 Give the Gift of Inspiration Outerwear That Evokes the Freedom

Burberry’s down-filled styles range from full on puffer coats to cropped jackets and gilets. These are for the more cutting-edge style icons in your life, who refuse to sacrifice comfort and warmth for being a go-to trendsetter. The puffers come in a more sleek black as well as the iconic Burberry check pattern. For more individualized shopping, Burberry’s cashmere bomber jackets and diamond quilted barn jackets are just some examples of the extensive collection of outerwear that your fashion-forward loved one will be blown aways and inspired by. 

Whoever remains on your shopping list, be it a close friend, a spouse, a coworker, or a family member, likely can’t even imagine what fabulous, functional, warm coat or jacket may be coming their way in a neatly wrapped gift box. So give them the gift of imagination and surprise them with the freedom that comes with it. Give them the gift of Burberry outerwear, coats, jackets, and trenches that will inspire for a lifetime. 

Shop Burberry Outerwear Now

Baker admin. officials absent from Legislative COVID-19 hearing as virus surges again

The state Legislature held a sweeping Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management hearing, where state COVID heavyweights testified on how to handle this next surge.

One group of panelists was notably absent Thursday morning, though: state public health officials from Baker’s Cabinet, though they were invited to attend.

“We didn’t have any members of the Baker administration testifying, unfortunately,” committee chair Rep. William Driscoll, D-Milton, said. “Both the co-chair and I are working to find a date that works in early January so that we can continue to have these oversight proceedings.”

Driscoll said later via text message that he “certainly hoped they’d testify today,” but wouldn’t specify whether they were originally slated to come. A Baker spokesperson said those officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke and Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management Director Kerin Milesky, weren’t available to testify Thursday, but that the administration is working to find another date for a hearing next month.

“We’re trying to make it clear that we’re eager to hear from them, and would welcome that conversation, and so we wanted to break down every scheduling barrier,” state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, the Senate chair, said.

She added that the committee went ahead with the hearing anyway due to the urgency of the topic, especially given the appearance of the new omicron variant of the virus in Massachusetts. “Today was one of the most powerful oversight hearings the Legislature has done,” she said.

Comerford used her opening remarks in the hearing to call Baker’s approach to the omicron variant into question, a move several other speakers followed throughout the hearing.

“Gov. Baker has said throughout the pandemic that he’s following the science, but just today we read that, despite scientific evidence from the Broad Institute and others, omicron is surging in Massachusetts,” she said, adding that the administration has deflected press questions about the prevalence of the variant in the Bay State.

Several speakers, including Comerford, questioned Baker’s decision not to reinstate a statewide mask mandate, likening the mask mandate map to “swiss cheese.” Doctors panned Baker’s insistence against a mask mandate earlier this week.

“At least in the surge months, I would expect that we should be using additional nonpharmaceutical interventions while omicron and delta surge and winter travel is occurring, including an indoor mask mandate during the surge” said Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research Founding Director Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. She also suggested instituting testing and/or vaccination requirements for large venues.

Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors

A Massachusetts pharmaceutical company accused of misleading doctors about the risks of its opioid product has agreed to pay $185,000 and will stop marketing to prescribers in-person, state Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical agreed to the settlement after Healey’s office found that it marketed its Xtampza product as a safe and responsible alternative to other opioids, even though it has the same active ingredient as Oxycontin and other opioids.

Investigators found that Collegium sales representatives arranged face-to-face meetings with physicians and other medical workers to promote the drug more than 5,000 times since May 2016. Healey’s office says the representatives made misleading claims about the drug’s risks and improperly marketed it to treat acute pain.

“Drug companies should not be going into doctors’ offices deceptively marketing addictive drugs as we work to combat a growing opioid epidemic in our state,” Healey said in a statement.

The company, based in Stoughton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the settlement, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Collegium also said it will no longer sponsor “speaker programs” in which physicians promote Xtampza to other health care workers. The company used that tactic prior to 2018, Healey said.

Collegium also will be required to publicly disclose information about the doses of its opioids that are sold each quarter.

Most of the $185,000 payment will go to the state’s Local Consumer Aid Fund, the Municipal Naloxone Bulk Purchase Trust Fund and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund.

“Our resolution with Collegium will put an end to these marketing tactics and provide much-needed resources for treatment and recovery,” Healey said.

