Finance
When to Seek Debt Relief
Feeling overwhelmed by student loan payments, credit card bills, or any other form of debt? Worry no more because there are things you can do to get your financial responsibilities under control. Known collectively as debt relief, these strategies can help alleviate your financial burdens by changing the terms and amount of debt you have.
However, as much as they can rapidly help you get back on your feet, it is essential to note that it has both pros and cons. Thus, going through the different forms will help you understand which one works better with your debt situation and, most notably, when to seek debt relief.
What Is Debt Relief?
Debt relief refers to the strategies and measures taken to reduce debt with the primary purpose of making it easier for the debtor to repay.
This can take several forms, for instance.
- Lowering the interest rate on loans due
- Partially or fully reducing the outstanding principal amount
- Extending the term of the loan.
- Debt settlement
- Credit counseling
- Debt management plans
- Consolidating debt
- Loan refinancing
- Changes to credit card or loan repayment terms
You can also consider filing bankruptcy as a form of debt relief. However, it comes with significant credit score impacts. Hence, while it can happen in different forms, the end goal is the same as its purpose is to help people or debtors find a workable path towards debt elimination.
When to Seek Debt Relief
Debt relief is not for everyone, especially for people who continue to add debts on top of existing debts, are not committed to repaying debts and create more new debts. Therefore, before choosing a strategy, it’s important to ensure you first understand the situation it suits best. You may seek debt relief when:
- You are struggling to afford your payments even though you are not yet behind on bills
- You are already behind on credit card bills and other loan payments.
- You have considered filing bankruptcy
- You have tried to manage your debt on your own but failed to make any progress
The options of filing bankruptcy, debt settlement, or debt management should only be considered when the following happens.
- Half of your gross income equals the total of your unpaid unsecured debts
- Even after taking extreme measures to cut your expenditure, you still have no hope and means of repaying the unsecured debts within five years.
Some of these unsecured debts include personal loans, credit cards, and medical bills. However, if you can potentially repay your unsecured debts within five years, you may want to consider a do-it-yourself repayment plan. For instance, a combination of debt consolidation, petitions to creditors and stringent budgeting. You can learn more about this at https://www.bills.com/.
Avoiding Bankruptcy
Furthermore, in many situations, debt relief may serve as the only way to avoid bankruptcy. Suppose a large debt appears problematic to service borrowings, for instance. In that case, creditors may be open to restructuring the debt and providing relief rather than risking the debtor defaulting his repayment obligations and, in the process, increasing overall credit risk. A good example of this is refinancing a mortgage to a lower interest rate.
Debt Consolidation
Debt consolidation and combining several high-interest loans into a single low-interest loan are other common forms of debt relief. There are many ways consumers can lump debts into one payment. For instance, consolidating all their credit card payments into a single credit card, which charges little or no interest at all during the introductory period, or utilizing an existing credit card’s balance transfer feature, especially one that offers a special promotion on the transaction.
Home Equity Lines of Credit
Another form of debt consolidation people seek is Home Equity Loans and HELOC (Home Equity Lines of Credit). The interest for this type of loan is usually deductible for taxpayers, especially those who enumerate their deductions. Also, the federal government offers several options for people interested in consolidating their student loans. Nonetheless, there are different rules related to declaring bankruptcy, all of which is dependent on your type of debt. Thus, if you consider filing for one, make inquiries from a qualified lawyer in your state who specializes in bankruptcy laws to advise you on what measures to take.
The Bottom Line
If debts are weighing you down, this approach can help ease your burden. However, it is crucial to understand when to seek debt relief, what you hope to get from it and how it can help make your life better. All these are critical when choosing the right solution.
Bitcoin
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Many mobile business owners and professionals struggle with payment options. While on the road, moving from one job site (or client) to the next, it can be difficult to keep things organized. Most small business owners have the luxury of a storefront, cash register, and credit card processing terminal. For them, there’s no guesswork or potential “run-around” involved – either the card has funds, or it doesn’t.
Mobile business owners, such as landscapers, trades people, merchants at craft fairs, and others simply do not have these luxuries. Most are limited to accepting cash or check; the latter with no guarantee that there are funds in the account. It can be difficult for them to find a payment method that is convenient for both them and their customer, especially for big-ticket items. Unfortunately, this may often mean that the sale goes instead to the brick and mortar merchant, simply because they accept credit cards and/or provide a financing option that doesn’t involve some sort of collection arrangement.
(In other words, the credit card company acts as the “creditor” for them, in a sense, and gives the customer a self-directed financing plan on their own terms.)
Are you losing sales because you don’t or can’t accept credit cards? This is a problem shared by many mobile business owners. Imagine the sales you might have had at your last trade show or job fair, if payment of a large sum had been easier and more convenient for your customer.
Customers are carrying less and less cash around. We are quickly becoming a plastic consumer society and few people like to bother any longer with the hassle of cash or check books. They prefer the ease and convenience of their credit or debit cards. Are you losing valuable sales because you don’t accept this most convenient method of payment?
Many business owners also prefer credit cards. They offer the advantage instant approval. There is no waiting for days for a check to clear and money to be deposited in your account. Credit cards provide 24-hour payment in a 24-hour world. Payments can be processed quickly, on demand.
What if there was a way for you to accept credit cards from your mobile office or job site? This would enable you to build your business from anywhere, any time. Why should brick and mortar businesses get all the customers?
What would this do for your business? Your business could potentially grow by leaps and bounds – and you’d be making life a lot easier for both your customers, and yourself.
Here’s the good news – you do, in fact, have options. Here are two solutions you should consider:
1. Use a Wireless Credit Card Terminal.
If your typical business day consists of a large number of smaller sized transactions (for example, a pizza delivery business with an average of 40 sales under $30 a day), then you should seriously consider getting a wireless credit card processing machine.
Your monthly fees for the merchant account (and equipment, if leasing) will be average, as will the discount rate per sale, but the convenience factor in addition to the potential increase in sales from customers who don’t necessarily have cash on hand will likely more than make up for the monthly fees, and then some.
2. Accept Credit Cards by Phone
Now, if you run a business where you’re only closing on a few sales a day, but at a higher ticket ($x00 – $x,000), then you’ll want to minimize your merchant account costs because your credit card transactions will be more of an occasional occurrence – even though it will certainly impact your business in regards to convenience, efficiency and potentially even sales.
For example, if you own a landscape business where the average transaction is $600, you’ll find that quite a few clients will want to take advantage of either their card’s built-in rewards points (like “air miles”), the flexible financing – or in most cases, both of these added benefits combined.
The benefit for you is that credit doesn’t “bounce” and in most cases, you’ll have access to the funds much faster than with a check.
Now, here’s the best part – you can accept credit card payments on the spot from any touch-tone phone, including your cellular.
Also, the leading “pay by phone” services available have very low monthly fees and operate in more of a “pay as you go” fashion.
This is the perfect solution for a mobile business – or professional – where occasional credit card transactions are necessary (and profitable), but don’t quite warrant the hassle of using a traditional terminal.
Some services cost as little as a few bucks a month at about 4% per sale.
So there you have it – two very viable options for mobile business types that would otherwise have to remain stuck in the “dark ages” of cash and check payments.
Do your due-diligence to see what service might be best for you and your customers.
Bitcoin
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
These days, e-commerce is on the rise and people are using different ways to provide their customers convenient and easy ways to shop. Credit card processing is the best way to take your online business forward. It not only helps your business to grow but also entice customers to buy products or services from your business.
If you want to expand your small business and aspire to become a business giant, it is crucial to find a trustworthy payment gateway for your credit card. If you fail to do online sales management, hit the brake and ask yourself – ‘What’s stopping to do it properly?’ May be you cannot manage your online sales because of the inefficiency of the service provider you have chosen. But, you still have time in your hand and it’s better to change your service provider before any mishap. When your service provider is genuine, it will ensure you secure credit card processing. All you have to do is to ask some simple questions while picking your service provider. Check out the questions you should ask.
What are their fees? The fees of the merchant services for website are inclusive of the application and set up fees, monthly statement fees, interchange fees, and early termination fee. Your service provider should clear all the doubts regarding the fees and check whether they have any hidden cost.
What are their types of accepted payment? If you are an owner of a retail business, you will want to ensure that your chosen payment processor accepts all kinds of cards such as Visa, MasterCard, etc so that none of your customer has to face any problem during the payment.
How long will they take to complete the entire process? Many service providers of online merchant accounts complete their job within a quick turnaround time. Ask them directly how long they will take for your account set up and for the installation of the equipment so that you can chalk out your plans. If you have selected the right service provider, they will assist you with patience in every step.
There are dozens of credit card processing companies, some of which includes major players. However, you have to be very critical while choosing your processor. Look for a company which provides solutions to low-risk and high-risk merchants. Moreover, companies that provides onshore and well as offshore services can be a good option to make a choice.
Bitcoin
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Identity theft is something that has affected millions of people and has someone assuming your identity in entirety. It is a serious problem that can ruin your reputation, finances and even credit score if you are unlucky to be a victim. The truth is that you may not have your identity stolen yet, but you may know someone who has suffered under such crimes. Just like any other problem, it is best to take precautions to keep yourself protected than trying to fix the situation when it has already happened. And fortunately with identity theft, there are simple to do things that can help keep you protected.
1. Carry only what you need in your wallet or purse. The majority of people have a tendency of stashing all valuable items in their wallets and purses. Whereas it may be a convenience, you risk a lot in case you end up losing the wallet. Avoid carrying important items such as social security cards and their security numbers in your purse and instead keep them safe at home. It also helps not to carry all your credit cards and to never carry PIN numbers for any credit or ATM card you have.
2. Shred all documents with sensitive information before disposing them. Financial paperwork and documents should not be left lying around or disposed in perfect form. This is because many identity thieves use such to steal your personal information. If you have no control over disposal like in an office setting, then make sure that you use the paper shredder to keep your details protected. Documents that you should be very careful disposing include bills and invoices, tax forms, credit card solicitations and loan applications.
3. Keep an eye on your credit scores and report. This is one of the best ways of getting warnings that you may have had your identity stolen. New credit cards and loan accounts you did not open as well as addresses and names, multiple credit inquiries from companies you are not associated with are all clues that you may have become a victim. You can get credit reports free from relevant credit bureaus and monitor credit scores just as easily to pinpoint anything fishy and take action before the situation takes a turn for the worst.
4. Choose strong passwords and usernames for your online accounts. It is something most people do not pay attention to, yet it can go a long way in keeping your identity safe. It is actually advisable that you avoid using the same password and username for all online accounts you have. Regularly changing passwords and choosing strong ones every time is also very helpful in making it harder for the thieves to crack and gain access to your accounts.
5. Review bank statements and credit card statements. Identity thieves are usually after your finances and hence keeping a close eye on your statements can help you manage a situation before extensive damages happen. Even though professional thieves can easily open new accounts and have statements mailed elsewhere, it is still a move that can protect you from petty thefts.
